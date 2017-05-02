Getty Images

Where Notre Dame was & is: Offensive Line

By Douglas FarmerMay 2, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Entering spring practice, Notre Dame’s offensive line was viewed as a largely-known commodity, and a trusted commodity, at that. Exiting spring practice, that still holds mostly true, but now there is cause for some skepticism.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS:
Returning four 12-game starters from a year ago is a good place to start when discussing a five-man unit. Fifth-year left tackle Mike McGlinchey and senior left guard Quenton Nelson provide a strong tandem on the quarterback’s blind side. Moving one step inward, another year of growth should only benefit senior center Sam Mustipher.

Senior Alex Bars started at right tackle all of 2016, but a move in to right guard seemed inevitable entering the spring so as to open up space for either sophomore Tommy Kraemer or sophomore Liam Eichenberg on the end. That was the biggest question: If Bars did indeed move inside to right guard, which sophomore would step forward?

The day before spring practice commenced, Kelly indicated senior Jimmy Byrne and junior Tristen Hoge could also be in the mix on the right side of the line. With both presenting as guards, Kelly’s inclusion of those two names left the door open for Bars to remain at right tackle if neither Kraemer nor Eichenberg proved up to the task.

Naturally, the tutelage of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand would be counted on to soothe any concerns along the offensive line. His track record alone merits such faith.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS:
McGlinchey, Nelson and Mustipher sealed their starting positions. Even if sophomore defensive end Daelin Hayes got the better of McGlinchey on a handful of snaps in the Blue-Gold Game, the graduate student has first-round NFL talent, and that cannot be said of any other Irish option at tackle in 2017.

Notice the specification in that previous sentence: “at tackle.” It is necessary to include it because Nelson also looks like a potential first-round draft pick. That left-side tandem remains entrenched in their starting positions following spring’s 15 practices.

The same goes for Mustipher. Hoge could—and someday may—play at center, but Mustipher will start there in 2017 until he offers ample reason to make a change. Skip your hurricane commentary here. If that day’s chagrin wasn’t reason enough to make a switch, then that alone should tell you how stable Mustipher is in the position.

But what about that right side? Halfway through spring practice, Kelly said he was still not sure.

“I think it’s firmly established at the right guard position,” Kelly said. “Alex Bars is going to be the right guard. I don’t see that there’s any real change there. He was a starter for us last year.

“It’s the right tackle position that continues to be a competitive situation with Kraemer and Eichenberg still working and splitting reps there. Each one of them is a little different. Kraemer at times a little bit more physical. Liam a little bit longer, maybe. Longer translates itself into pass [protection]. Both of them still are on that learning curve, but both of them are really good players.”

That endorsement, combined with Kraemer’s seeming edge in the intrasquad scrimmage, would lead one to think Kraemer will complete the starting quintet. Nonetheless, he did struggle in the spring game with the likes of senior end Jay Hayes (two sacks) and sophomore Ade Ogundeji (one). Could the Irish pass rush just be that good? It is feasible, but if it is, that threat traces to Daelin Hayes, not Jay Hayes and Ogundeji.

Kraemer left the door open for Eichenberg to claim the starting spot. Heistand could also make the decision to keep Bars at right tackle and initiate a search for a right guard. Frankly, that could be Kraemer in 2017, though that is unlikely if planning for the future as is necessary due to the nature of college football.

Whatever the alignment, offensive coordinator Chip Long will rely on the offensive line to set a tone, both in and out of games, on and off the field.

“The way those guys go about each and every day, the pride that they take in their overall ability is tremendous,” Long said. “… That’s where our offense starts. We want to be physical, and it starts with our run-play action. To be able to do that when we want to makes it a lot easier.”

Fifth-year offensive lineman Hunter Bivin will, on his own, provide much of the second-unit depth. Throughout spring, Kelly praised Bivin for putting the team first and expressed some peace of mind knowing Bivin could fill in at most of the offensive line spots on a moment’s notice. If a long-term substitute was needed, a different solution might be found, but for spot duty throughout the season, Bivin could become something of a fixture.

In addition to Bivin, early enrollee freshman Robert Hainsey caught Kelly’s eye this spring and could serve to fill in if needed.

“Robert Hainsey’s had a really good spring,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy that may find himself competing a little bit, as well. He’s really been the surprise for us among all the guys in his maturity, his ability to really pick up what we’re doing as well as from a fundamental, technique standpoint, he’s been really good.”

That leaves junior Trevor Ruhland, sophomore Parker Boudreaux and early enrollee freshman Aaron Banks as further depth up front. Incoming freshmen Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons will join those ranks this summer.


By Douglas FarmerMay 1, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Notre Dame’s defense is far from a completed product. The interior of the defensive line is worrisome. The only item in abundance among the safeties is inexperience. The entire defense is learning a new scheme from coordinator Mike Elko.

But, much like the linebackers, little worry was spent on the cornerbacks before spring practice. Even less need be focused there now.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS:
The Irish return 19 starts at cornerback from 2016, though two of those moved to safety with junior Nick Coleman. Eight of those starts come from rising sophomore Julian Love. His starts came in succession to close the season, and he did nothing to prove himself unworthy of pole position on a starting role come this spring and 2017.

After Love, Elko entered this spring with four other worthwhile options on the outside, provided junior Shaun Crawford (Achilles) returns to full health. Along with Crawford, sophomores Donte Vaughn and Troy Pride would be competing with senior Nick Watkins.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS:
Sure enough, Love will start. In fact, Kelly has such faith in Love, he vaguely spoke of deploying him at safety in obvious passing downs. One way or another, Love will be on the field nearly every defensive snap. (more…)

Where Notre Dame was & is: Safeties


By Douglas FarmerMay 1, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Entering spring, Notre Dame’s depth chart at safety looked sparse. Moving senior Drue Tranquill to rover may serve the overall Irish defense well, but his absence will be noticed at the back-end of the defense if for no other reason than he would serve as another option among few.

It should be noted, Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko specifically did not say “no” when asked if Tranquill was still working some at safety at the end of the spring practice. It is unlikely Tranquill plays much at his former position, but Elko wanted to keep the option available.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS:
With nine starts in his freshman campaign, logic indicated rising sophomore Devin Studstill would have the inside track on starting in 2017. Opposite him, a competition would come from juniors Nick Coleman (newly shifted from cornerback) and Nicco Fertitta and sophomore Jalen Elliott.

Also shifting from cornerback, junior Ashton White would be counted on to provide some depth at the shallow position. Early enrollee Isaiah Robertson would be looked to for further depth, as well.

At least, that was the thinking: Studstill … then Coleman, Fertitta or Elliott … then White and Robertson.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS:
Exiting spring, it seems Studstill will be counted on for depth. Rather than him solidifying a starting positon, it was Coleman who separated himself from his peers. Throughout spring, Irish coach Brian Kelly praised the converted corner. For example: (more…)

Rochell drafted in 7th round; three other former Notre Dame players sign


By Douglas FarmerApr 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

All the unnecessary draft conversation may have centered on DeShone Kizer, but the quarterback was not the only former Notre Dame player watching this weekend’s NFL Draft with rapt attention. Aside from Kizer, only Isaac Rochell heard his name called. The San Diego Chargers picked the defensive lineman in the seventh round Saturday with the 225th overall pick.

Rochell finished his Irish career with appearance in 49 of 51 possible games and 167 tackles, including 22 for loss and 4.5 sacks. In 2016, he recorded 55 tackles, good for sixth on the team, with seven for loss.

By the end of the evening, three more former Notre Dame starters had signed on with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. It should be noted, many argue the route available for undrafted free agents is preferable to that of late-round picks. An undrafted free agent can choose which of a handful of situations is preferable to him for whatever reason. A late-round pick does not have that luxury, but still makes a comparable salary.

Linebacker James Onwualu opted to join Rochell with the Chargers. Defensive lineman Jarron Jones signed with the New York Giants. Cornerback Cole Luke latched on with the Carolina Panthers.

Onwualu began his Irish career as a receiver before moving to linebacker before his sophomore season. He finished his career with 143 tackles, including 75 in 2016 with 11.5 for loss and three sacks. His 75 tackles finished behind only now-rising senior linebackers Nyles Morgan’s 94 and Drue Tranquill’s 79.

Battling injuries throughout his Notre Dame career, Jones made 105 tackles with 45 in 2016. His 11 tackles for loss were outdone only by the aforementioned Onwualu total.

Luke made 152 tackles in his Irish career, including 48 last season, and eight interceptions.

Three more players from past years’ Irish rosters could yet find an NFL home—long snapper Scott Daly, defensive lineman-turned-tight end Chase Hounshell and running back Tarean Folston. If any or all do not sign, they can still join teams for rookie mini-camps in hopes of making a positive impression.

Browns pick former Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer 20th in second round


By Douglas FarmerApr 28, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

After months of pointless chatter and a night spent waiting, DeShone Kizer’s NFL Draft experience ended Friday night when the Cleveland Browns drafted the former Notre Dame quarterback with the 20th pick in the second round, the No. 52 overall selection.

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Kizer will have the opportunity to earn the starting job for the franchise less than two hours from his hometown. The Browns trotted out five different quarterbacks in 2016, only two of which remain with the team. Rookie Cody Kessler played in nine games, throwing for 1,380 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception while fellow rookie Kevin Hogan threw for 104 yards and two interceptions in four games.

The Browns have since added Brock Osweiler in a trade with the Houston Texans, though that trade was largely-viewed as a cash-for-picks swap, with the Browns “paying” for picks by taking on Osweiler’s contract in which he is owed $47 million over the next three seasons, including $16 million this season.

A year ago, the No. 52 pick (linebacker Deion Jones to the Atlanta Falcons) received a four-year, $4.546 million contract with a $1.506 million signing bonus.

Hall of fame running back and Browns legend Jim Brown announced the selection of Kizer at the draft festivities.

Speculation a year ago pegged Kizer as an early first-round pick. As the draft approached, projections of his slot varied widely, many including a second-round status. Despite first-round theatrics leading to three quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks Thursday night, Kizer had to wait another day before learning where he will start his NFL career. (more…)