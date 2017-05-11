ACC announces Notre Dame’s five ACC opponents up to 2037

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you are expecting a child this fall, and you are convinced your offspring is bound for Notre Dame, here is some good news.

Actually, first of all, congratulations and all that, both on the pending birth and the presumed acceptance by admissions in the Class of 2040.

Now then, that good news. In your son’s or daughter’s freshman season, he or she will get to see Florida State play at Notre Dame Stadium.

The ACC announced the five ACC opponents the Irish will face each year from the years 2026 to 2037 on Thursday. The matchups up to 2026 had been previously announced, but are also listed below today’s revelations underneath this post.

“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”

Per the agreement between Notre Dame and the ACC, which began in 2014, the Irish face five ACC opponents each year. With 14 ACC football schools, Notre Dame faces each one about once every three years.

Only two dates were announced among the decade-plus-away games. The Irish will play at Clemson on Labor Day, 2031, and at Virginia Tech on Labor Day, 2036.

Just typing the year 2036 in a factual sentence feels odd. This is obviously an inane exercise. Nonetheless, should you be curious who your eight-year-old might see in his or her four years of college, should he or she be so fortunate as to gain admittance to Notre Dame, the breakdown:

2026:

Notre Dame at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2027:

Notre Dame at Clemson

Notre Dame at Duke

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2028:

Boston College at Notre Dame

Clemson at Notre Dame

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Pitt

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2029:

Notre Dame at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at N.C. State

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2030:

Notre Dame at Boston College

Duke at Notre Dame

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

North Carolina at Notre Dame

2031:

Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day Monday night)

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

N.C. State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Virginia

2032:

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Miami

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2033:

Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame at Duke

Notre Dame at Louisville

Pitt at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2034:

Clemson at Notre DAme

Notre Dame at Miami

Notre Dame at Pitt

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2035:

Boston College at Notre Dame

Duke at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

Notre Dame at N.C. State

Notre Dame at Virignia

2036:

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day Monday night)

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Pitt at Notre Dame

2037:

Notre Dame at Clemson

Miami at Notre Dame

N.C. State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Previously announced:

2017:

Sept. 16: Notre Dame at Boston College

Oct. 7: Notre Dame at North Carolina

Oct. 28: N.C. State at Notre Dame

Nov. 4: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

Nov. 11: Notre Dame at Miami

2018:

Sept. 22: Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Oct. 6: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Oct. 13: Pitt at Notre Dame

Nov. 10: Florida State at Notre Dame

Nov. 17: Syracuse at Notre Dame

2019:

Sept. 2, Labor Day: Notre Dame at Louisville

Sept. 28: Virginia at Notre Dame

Nov. 2: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

Nov. 9: Notre Dame at Duke

Nov. 23: Boston College at Notre Dame

2020:

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Notre Dame at Pitt

Duke at Notre Dame

Clemson at Notre Dame

Louisville at Notre Dame

2021:

Sept. 6, Labor Day: Notre Dame at Florida State

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

2022:

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Boston College at Notre Dame

Clemson at Notre Dame

2023:

Notre Dame at N.C. State

Notre Dame at Duke

Notre Dame at Louisville

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Clemson

Pitt at Notre Dame

2024:

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Florida State at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2025:

Notre Dame at Miami

N.C. State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame at Pitt

Syracuse at Notre Dame