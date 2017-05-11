ACC announces Notre Dame’s five ACC opponents up to 2037

If you are expecting a child this fall, and you are convinced your offspring is bound for Notre Dame, here is some good news.
Actually, first of all, congratulations and all that, both on the pending birth and the presumed acceptance by admissions in the Class of 2040.
Now then, that good news. In your son’s or daughter’s freshman season, he or she will get to see Florida State play at Notre Dame Stadium.
The ACC announced the five ACC opponents the Irish will face each year from the years 2026 to 2037 on Thursday. The matchups up to 2026 had been previously announced, but are also listed below today’s revelations underneath this post.
“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”
Per the agreement between Notre Dame and the ACC, which began in 2014, the Irish face five ACC opponents each year. With 14 ACC football schools, Notre Dame faces each one about once every three years.
Only two dates were announced among the decade-plus-away games. The Irish will play at Clemson on Labor Day, 2031, and at Virginia Tech on Labor Day, 2036.
Just typing the year 2036 in a factual sentence feels odd. This is obviously an inane exercise. Nonetheless, should you be curious who your eight-year-old might see in his or her four years of college, should he or she be so fortunate as to gain admittance to Notre Dame, the breakdown:
2026:
Notre Dame at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2027:
Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame at Duke
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2028:
Boston College at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Pitt
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
2029:
Notre Dame at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at N.C. State
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2030:
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Notre Dame
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
North Carolina at Notre Dame
2031:
Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day Monday night)
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
N.C. State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia
2032:
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2033:
Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame at Duke
Notre Dame at Louisville
Pitt at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2034:
Clemson at Notre DAme
Notre Dame at Miami
Notre Dame at Pitt
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2035:
Boston College at Notre Dame
Duke at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame at N.C. State
Notre Dame at Virignia
2036:
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day Monday night)
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Pitt at Notre Dame
2037:
Notre Dame at Clemson
Miami at Notre Dame
N.C. State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Previously announced:
2017:
Sept. 16: Notre Dame at Boston College
Oct. 7: Notre Dame at North Carolina
Oct. 28: N.C. State at Notre Dame
Nov. 4: Wake Forest at Notre Dame
Nov. 11: Notre Dame at Miami
2018:
Sept. 22: Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Oct. 6: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Oct. 13: Pitt at Notre Dame
Nov. 10: Florida State at Notre Dame
Nov. 17: Syracuse at Notre Dame
2019:
Sept. 2, Labor Day: Notre Dame at Louisville
Sept. 28: Virginia at Notre Dame
Nov. 2: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Nov. 9: Notre Dame at Duke
Nov. 23: Boston College at Notre Dame
2020:
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Notre Dame at Pitt
Duke at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
Louisville at Notre Dame
2021:
Sept. 6, Labor Day: Notre Dame at Florida State
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
2022:
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Boston College at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
2023:
Notre Dame at N.C. State
Notre Dame at Duke
Notre Dame at Louisville
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Clemson
Pitt at Notre Dame
2024:
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Florida State at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2025:
Notre Dame at Miami
N.C. State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame at Pitt
Syracuse at Notre Dame