Getty Images

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle

6 Comments
By Douglas FarmerMay 13, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 ½, 308 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with a total of two seasons of eligibility remaining
Depth chart: Tillery projects as a starter at defensive tackle with senior Daniel Cage behind him.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star, Tillery was recruited as an offensive tackle in large part due to his length.

CAREER TO DATE
Tillery has totaled 49 tackles in his first two seasons, including 37 last year with three for loss. He started last season’s first 11 games.

Both of Tillery’s freshman and sophomore seasons ended prematurely, neither due to injury. A violation of team rules led to Tillery being suspended for the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day 2016, and Irish coach Brian Kelly removed Tillery from the fourth quarter in the 2016 season finale against USC after Tillery received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for seemingly-intentionally stepping on the foot of a Trojan offensive lineman after a play. Earlier replays also showed Tillery making contact with a USC running back’s head after the back took a hit from Notre Dame safety Nicco Fertitta. Some would call Tillery’s contact with his foot a kick, others a nudge. Either way, that action went unnoticed by the officials.

QUOTE(S)
As it pertains to the USC incidents, after the loss Kelly told the media he did not see the plays, but did speak with Tillery.

“Accountability is built within any program,” Kelly said. “Jerry has to be accountable for his actions every single day. Jerry is a good kid, and if he made a mistake, we’ll hold him accountable for that mistake.”

More recently, Kelly complemented Tillery’s spring practice performance.

“We’re developing some consistency along the defensive line across the board where we’re seeing consistent play with Jerry Tillery. This spring was a good one for Jerry. We saw much more consistency from him.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO*
I’m expecting a big step forward this season from Tillery, who won’t explode like Tuitt, but should get into the high single-digits for TFLs and find a way to impact the game more as a three-technique rather than a nose tackle. With the opportunity for a high snap count as the team’s only legitimate option to replace Sheldon Day, Tillery needs to learn how to play fast and wreak havoc, as it’s no longer enough to just hold up at the point of attack.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Tillery did not meet Keith’s description of success last year. In fact, Tillery fell far short by most any metric. If anyone filled the void left by Day, it was Isaac Rochell. Now Rochell is gone, and so is Jarron Jones. For Notre Dame to have success this season, Tillery will need to fill those voids both on and off the field.

Of the remaining Irish defensive linemen, Tillery is considered a veteran. Both seniors Andrew Trumbetti and Daniel Cage have logged more games, but Tillery might actually have a higher snap count. (No, no one needs to go review three years of games and count. The point is, it’s possible. Tillery has as much experience, if not more, than those two elders.)

However, Tillery does not have a track record of acting like a leader needs to. More than increasing his tackles for loss tally, Notre Dame will need Tillery to show a young positional group how to proceed.

Then, obviously, an increase in tackles for loss and overall tackles would be much appreciated by defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Frankly, both should come just from sheer opportunity available in the middle. For context, Jones finished the 2016 season with 45 tackles including 11 for loss. If there is any archetype for Tillery, it was the 6-foot-5 ½, 315-pound Jones. Admittedly, Tillery does not have the arm length of Jones, but very few do. Most of them end up on the hardwood, not the gridiron.

By the end of his Notre Dame career, Jones went from a fun-loving definition of potential to a leader who excelled individually in concentrated bursts.

DOWN THE ROAD
Why bring up the end of Jones’ Irish career like that time could be coming for the junior Tillery? Because it could be. Mock drafts already indicate he could be an NFL Draft pick next spring. If Tillery does seriously consider entering the draft with a year of eligibility remaining, it is a good sign for this coming season’s prospects. Those mock drafts project Tillery’s potential. NFL front offices will want to see some of that potential fulfilled before investing in an interior lineman.

*By no means is the “What Keith Arnold projected a year ago” section intended to showcase what Keith did or did not get right. It is intended to provide further context of how a player has performed compared to reasonable expectations.

Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2

Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, Hello 99-to-2

Getty Images
5 Comments
By Douglas FarmerMay 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

If he didn’t start it, the Associated Press’s Ralph Russo certainly furthered the “It’s always football season” ethos this offseason. Wait, that’s the whole point. There is no football offseason. It’s always football season.

Russo has used this line to convey news, such as when Northern Illinois hired Jordan Lynch, the former Heisman Trophy finalist, as its running backs coach March 8. It’s always football season.

He has also used it to relay some wit, even if at Notre Dame’s expense. It should be noted: The wit was accurate.

Russo is right, literally. Two days before the 2016 football season actually ended, some had already begun organized practices for 2017.

It’s always football season.

If not truly always, there is hardly an offseason. From tomorrow (Saturday, the 13th), there are 85 days to August 6. Why is Aug. 6 of note? Notre Dame commenced fall practice that day each of the last two years. Why is 85 of note? That is also how many scholarships a FBS team is allotted.

If you discussed one scholarship player a day, you would run out exactly when the Irish took the field to begin official preparations for Temple. Convenient how that works out, isn’t it?

This sounds familiar. It sounds like something Keith Arnold worked on for a number of years. If memory serves correctly, he was even concerned about its future when he left this space.

Keith: So what’s the plan with the blog? … Keep the A-to-Z series rolling?

Douglas: I do not intend to outright abandon any institution or established series you have devoted years to. Thus, I would expect A-to-Z to continue in some form.

Indeed, A-to-Z will live on in spirit, but its name and structure shall change. Beginning tomorrow, a player (or players, but we’ll get to that) a day in the order of 99-to-2, otherwise known as Tillery-to-Williams. (more…)

Dexter Williams aims to impact Notre Dame’s younger players with lessons of his mistakes

Getty Images
15 Comments
By Douglas FarmerMay 12, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Dexter Williams knows he almost lost his chance to genuinely contribute at Notre Dame only two weeks before that opportunity would finally arrive. Only a fortnight before the 2016 Irish season-opener, Williams and four teammates were arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession; Williams and two of the others were also initially charged with possession of a handgun without a license. The latter charge was dropped and Williams accepted a plea deal regarding the former.

The greater decision would come from the Notre Dame coaches.

“I think about it every day because that could have been my last chance, not just being at Notre Dame but playing football period,” the rising junior running back said following the Blue-Gold Game. “It’s on my mind daily, and I just continue to place myself around positive people and continue to stay positive.”

A full academic year later, Williams has worked his way back into good graces across the board. By no means did 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only 39 carries last season hurt that cause, but Williams’ path back to the standing of a good teammate took more than a few flashes of his speed.

“I had to grow up a lot,” he said. “I had to gain respect of my coaches, my teammates and also just begin to work even harder. I knew I let a lot of people down. I let my family down my coaches down, my teammates down. I just wanted to let them know it won’t happen again.

“I would make the right decisions from here on out.”

If he didn’t, he would be letting down his mother. When acknowledging that pressure, Williams quickly added another name. Former Notre Dame running back Greg Bryant played a pivotal role in Williams’ recruitment. Both from Florida, Bryant could undoubtedly relate to some of the hesitations an Orlando high schooler might have about moving to northwestern Indiana. Bryant was murdered May 7, 2016.

“Everything that I do is for my mother,” Williams said. “Whatever I’m doing, I make sure is for her, and also for Greg Bryant. He is one of my motivations, as well. Me and Greg had a great relationship.

“For those two, I’m willing to do anything, put my body through anything.”

Williams has done more than go through offseason conditioning—which he said has changed his speed, presumably he meant for the better. He has also taken an interest in his younger teammates. For starters, sophomore running back Tony Jones, Jr., is nearly always within earshot. After moving from receiver back to running back this spring, so was sophomore Deon McIntosh. McIntosh’s move was sparked in part by the shoulder injury suffered by early enrollee freshman C.J. Holmes.

“Those younger guys that come in, those are my brothers, and I don’t want to see them go through the same [mistakes] I went through,” Williams said. “I continue to stay on them as much as my coaches and my teammates stay on me, because I don’t want to see them go down that road. I want to see them do great and be successful.”

For his part, Williams finished spring on a successful note. Much of the conversation during the 15 practices focused on Jones’ emergence, but Williams made sure to end with a notable impression. He took nine carries for 96 yards and a score. The touchdown came on a 38-yard carry, three yards shorter than his longest of the spring finale. Williams added four catches for 36 yards.

Admittedly, some of his success may have had to do with who was in the stands.

“It felt great just having a big game, being on the field with my mom here,” Williams said. “Having my coaches behind me and just having the coaches put me in, having them trust me with the ball, let me go out there and have fun. It was a great feeling.”

Suffice it to say, that is a better feeling than the one Williams had less than nine months ago. At this point, though, he is glad that August mishap occurred.

“I’m looking at it in a positive way, because if something like that didn’t happen, who knows where I could have been,” he said. “I just feel like it was a great eye-opener and it helped me maintain focus, continue on with this process and work harder.”

ACC announces Notre Dame’s five ACC opponents up to 2037

UND.com
7 Comments
By Douglas FarmerMay 11, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

If you are expecting a child this fall, and you are convinced your offspring is bound for Notre Dame, here is some good news.

Actually, first of all, congratulations and all that, both on the pending birth and the presumed acceptance by admissions in the Class of 2040.

Now then, that good news. In your son’s or daughter’s freshman season, he or she will get to see Florida State play at Notre Dame Stadium.

The ACC announced the five ACC opponents the Irish will face each year from the years 2026 to 2037 on Thursday. The matchups up to 2026 had been previously announced, but are also listed below today’s revelations underneath this post.

“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”

Per the agreement between Notre Dame and the ACC, which began in 2014, the Irish face five ACC opponents each year. With 14 ACC football schools, Notre Dame faces each one about once every three years.

Only two dates were announced among the decade-plus-away games. The Irish will play at Clemson on Labor Day, 2031, and at Virginia Tech on Labor Day, 2036.

Just typing the year 2036 in a factual sentence feels odd. This is obviously an inane exercise. Nonetheless, should you be curious who your eight-year-old might see in his or her four years of college, should he or she be so fortunate as to gain admittance to Notre Dame, the breakdown: (more…)

Notre Dame will look to Wimbush’s poise more than his talent

Getty Images
8 Comments
By Douglas FarmerMay 11, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

There has been plenty of talk of Brandon Wimbush’s physical skills, this space included. Taking off on a 58-yard touchdown run in your first action as a freshman will do that.

Leading the Notre Dame offense will require more than a strong arm, accurate passing and quick feet. The rising junior quarterback will need to both learn offensive coordinator Chip Long’s offense and also be able to convey its intricacies to his teammates. Wimbush will need to endure mistakes and enjoy successes with equal steadiness. He will need to handle criticism and deflect praise.

These abstract concepts are, obviously enough, often the most difficult for 20- and 21-year-olds to grasp. Per his coaches, Wimbush has not struggled like that.

“Where I’ve been most impressed with him is he listens very well,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said after days before the spring finale. “He’s a guy that will listen, make the appropriate adjustments and come back and go to work on what you have instructed him.

“The second thing is his presence. He runs that offense like he’s been running it for a few years. There’s no panic, there’s a calmness, there’s an organization to it.”

Perhaps claiming Wimbush leads the huddle in a new system like he has been doing it for years is a bit of a leap, a touch of exaggeration. But Long sees the qualities to make that embellishment a reality.

“The best thing about Brandon is he’s never too high or never too low,” Long said the day before the Blue-Gold Game. “That’s what you want with your quarterbacks. … He just needs to go out there and operate the offense. I don’t want to have any more added pressure on his shoulders.”

Wimbush managed 22-of-32 passing for 303 yards in the intrasquad scrimmage, yet the first-team offense generally struggled to finish drives or impose its will on a defense also learning a new scheme. To Kelly, that imperfect performance yielded encouragement on its own right.

“I loved everything that happened to him today,” Kelly said. “It’s how you take it, right? He’s just wide-eyed, listening, paying attention and just totally committed to the process of getting better.”

Not that there is any indication otherwise—aside from the natural tendencies of most 20- and 21-year-olds, that is—but Notre Dame fans should hope Wimbush is already deflecting those praises, lest they get to his head before the real action against Temple in 115 days.

RELATED READING: Where Notre Dame was & is: Quarterbacks
Notre Dame QBs appreciate Rees’ teaching, experience
Book ready for Notre Dame, even if not needed in ’17
A spring perspective: Wimbush and his Offensive Line