Notre Dame adds commitment of DT Ja’Mion Franklin

Notre Dame received its 12th commitment in the class of 2018 on Tuesday morning. Consensus three-star defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin (North Caroline High School; Ridgely, Md.) announced his decision at a press conference the last day of the school year. He chose the Irish over the likes of Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Virginia.
At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds already, Franklin should not need much time before being ready to contribute at the college level. Considering Notre Dame’s ongoing struggles to find proven depth on the defensive interior, a ready big body is no small commodity.
Rivals.com ranks Franklin the No. 36 defensive tackle in his class.
In theory, Franklin will join a defensive tackle depth chart exceedingly short on experience. Junior Jerry Tillery very well may head to the NFL after this season, and even if he doesn’t, 2018 will be his final collegiate season barring injury. Brandon Tiassum will be a senior in 2018 with an additional year of eligibility available, but given he has yet to appear in a game through two seasons, an invitation for a fifth year would yet need to be earned.
That leaves incoming freshmen Darnell Ewell and Kurt Hinish as Franklin’s primary competition for the backup role in 2018, or he could be backing up one of them if Tillery does depart early.
With consensus four-star defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (St. Peter’s Prep; Jersey City, N.J.) also already among those 12 commitments and the class likely to be capped at about 20 given the current roster breakdown, it is unlikely the Irish coaching staff pursues the commitment of more than one additional defensive tackle this recruiting cycle.
Franklin visited Notre Dame’s campus in late March, receiving a scholarship offer then.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds 2017-18 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining Depth chart: Lugg’s length makes him an ideal left tackle candidate in years to come. With that in mind, he joins a roster featuring fifth-year senior and early-round NFL Draft prospect Mike McGlinchey who is so entrenched, Notre Dame does not have a specific left tackle backup. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has indicated fifth-year lineman Hunter Bivin would be called upon if spot duty is needed. If a longer-term fix were required, Robert Hainsey did enroll early, but one of the sophomore duo — Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg — would be a more likely solution, with the other remaining at right tackle. Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Lugg’s dedicated commitment helped hold the Irish class together amidst coaching staff turnover. The U.S. Army All-American was rated the No. 22 tackle prospect in the country and No. 6 player in Pennsylvania by rivals.com.
QUOTE(S)
When discussing the four offensive linemen in the class of 2017 on National Signing Day, Irish coach Brian Kelly framed their arrival in terms of who is already around.
“If you take a look at the recruiting on the offensive line, Josh Lugg, Aaron Banks, Dillan Gibbons, Robert Hainsey, these are guys that are rated as high as any offensive linemen in the country,” Kelly said. “But they’re coming into a situation where we have, for example, on our left side with [senior guard] Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey, two guys that are arguably the best at their position in the country.
“We have very, very good offensive linemen coming in, but we’ve got talented players at that position with experience across the board. We feel great about the depth that we’ve developed at that position.”
Kelly also praised Lugg along with defensive lineman Kurt Hinish and linebacker David Adams, all three from the Pittsburgh area, for helping keep the Notre Dame commitments united.
“All those guys were kind of together at once,” Kelly said. “They kind of ran in a pack. That helped.”
WHAT WE SAID WHEN LUGG’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Those aren’t typos. 6-foot-7. 293 pounds. If they are typos, they are not by much. Notre Dame is touting Lugg as 6’6”, 280. His frame appears ready to hold more [weight], at that. His long arms set him up well for pass protection. Do not be surprised to see Lugg continue the recent Irish tradition of top-tier offensive linemen.” (more…)
Notre Dame adds WR Cameron Smith from Arizona State
Notre Dame may not need additional receiver depth this fall, but it certainly cannot hurt. The Monday evening addition of graduate transfer Cameron Smith from Arizona State should give the Irish just that.
As a graduate transfer, Smith will be allowed to play this fall, and even though he is joining Notre Dame after spring practice, it should not take him much time to get up to speed. Irish receivers coach Del Alexander was at Arizona State for Smith’s entire career until Alexander joined Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long’s staff this winter. Long, himself, was at Arizona State from 2012 to 2015, overlapping with Smith for three years.
The receiver suffered a knee injury in 2015, costing him the season and halting his momentum following a sophomore year that included 41 catches for 596 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers include four catches for 67 yards and a score against Notre Dame in a Sun Devil victory Nov. 8. If nothing else, Irish fans should remember the speed displayed on that score.
Smith’s speed could land him at the slot, or Z, receiver position in Long’s offense. Sophomore Chase Claypool projects as the current likely starter, but if Long, Alexander and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly opt for a more prototypical blazer, Smith would seem to fit the bill, presuming health. (more…)
Notre Dame OL Tristen Hoge announces transfer to BYU
A heralded recruit, Hoge was the presumptive Irish center of the future upon his arrival as an early enrollee in January of 2015. The consensus four-star recruit was fresh off a trip to the U.S. Army All America Bowl and held the honor of being the No. 1 center in the class per rivals.com.
After preserving a year of eligibility that fall — and being named the offensive scout team player of the year — Hoge lost a competition with current senior Sam Mustipher to be the starting center last season. That alone did not bode overly poorly for Hoge. Mustipher had an additional year in offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s system, as well as in a college weight room.
With Mustipher still having two seasons of eligibility remaining, Hoge tried his hand at right guard this spring but could never gain much traction on senior Alex Bars. Bars started 12 games last year at right tackle before moving inward this spring to make space for sophomores Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg.
Hoge’s departure marks the second in the last week. Junior linebacker Josh Barajas announced Wednesday he will play for FCS-level Illinois State next year. (more…)
Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, right tackle
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6, 294 pounds 2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four years of eligibility remaining including 2017 Depth chart: Eichenberg and classmate Tommy Kraemer engaged in a back-and-forth competition at the right tackle spot throughout spring practice. Kraemer appears to have an edge for the starting honor, albeit a slight edge, as it pertains to the 2017 season. Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com listed Eichenberg as the No.11 tackle in the country and the No. 6 recruit in Ohio. (Kraemer was the No. 4 tackle and the top player in Ohio.) The Under Armour All-American spurned offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State, among many others, to commit to Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.
CAREER TO DATE
Eichenberg preserved a year of eligibility in 2016. So, instead, here is the highlight video Notre Dame propagated upon Eichenberg’s signing in February of 2016.
QUOTE(S)
As Eichenberg and Kraemer alternated practices with the first unit, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spent much of spring comparing and contrasting the two. Many of these quotes are repeated from Kraemer’s 99-to-2 post from last week. Simply put, when it comes to pertinent bits about either of the young linemen, progress was measured as much in its relation to the other as it was in overall growth.
“Those two are the guys we have mapped out at right tackle and they’re going to battle,” Kelly said in March. “… They’re going to keep battling and splitting the action out there.”
Kelly was asked multiple times throughout the two months of spring practices if senior Alex Bars was an option at right tackle. Kelly insisted Bars would remain at right guard and one of the sophomores would need to step forward as the outside protector. It should be noted, Bars started 12 games at right tackle last year as the Irish returned four offensive line starters.
“I think it’s firmly established at the right guard position,” Kelly said. “Alex Bars is going to be the right guard. I don’t see that there’s going to be any real change there. He was a starter for us last year.
“It’s the right tackle position that continues to be a competitive situation with Kraemer and Eichenberg still working and splitting reps there. Each one of them is a little different. Kraemer at times a little bit more physical. Liam a little bit longer, maybe. Longer translates itself into pass [protection]. Both of them still are on that learning curve but both of them are really good players.”
“Then a spring where he could be in a battle to replace Notre Dame’s next first-round left tackle. (It’s too early to predict if McGlinchey is heading to the NFL, but he certainly will have all eyes on him.)
“Regardless, it’s a critically important season for Eichenberg on the practice field and in the weight room. Because there’s every reason to believe that the Irish will be reloading on the offensive line this recruiting cycle, and there [will] be competition in the ranks from the moment he steps on campus.”
2017 OUTLOOK
To continue to pull from the Kramer entry, his slight lead over Eichenberg for the starting right tackle position has some uneasy. The Irish coaches would have undoubtedly preferred to see one of the two — or, certainly ideally, both — emerge as a bona fide seal on the outside. Instead, both delivered an up-and-down spring, leaving the eventual starter open to ready second-guessing.
Kraemer will likely start against Temple, but Eichenberg will have a chance in August to make his claim. Even if he does not prevail, Eichenberg will see playing time this season.
DOWN THE ROAD
In some respects, spending 2017 as a back up could bode better for Eichenberg’s long-term career. Fifth-year senior Mike McGlinchey will not be Notre Dame’s left tackle in 2018. If Eichenberg spent this season readying for that role, it could be his while Kraemer remains — hypothetically — at right tackle.
It is not to say one position is more important than the other, but the NFL does pay left tackles much better than right tackles.
Either Eichenberg or Kraemer will start at right tackle this year (unless Kelly backtracks on insisting Bars will be right guard). One or the other will have first crack at starting at left tackle in 2018.