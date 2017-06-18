Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four years of eligibility remaining including 2017
Depth chart: Not only is Shannon the starting long snapper, he is the only one on the Irish roster.
Recruiting: Rivals.com rated Shannon a two-star recruit, yet he was a U.S. Army All-American. Thus are the oddities of long snapper recruiting. Among recruiting services who ranked long snappers by position, Shannon was considered the top in the country. He weighed offers from West Virginia and West Point, but chose to follow his in the footsteps of his grandfather, a four-year starter for Notre Dame.
CAREER TO DATE
Shannon preserved a year of eligibility last season while Scott Daly used up his as a four-year starter at long snapper.
QUOTE(S)
It is a long snapper’s goal to go without ever being mentioned in a press conference. Rare does such come with positive remarks, yet that is exactly what Irish coach Brian Kelly offered days before the Blue-Gold Game.
“A guy that has made really significant progress — and you guys don’t care as much about [it] but it keeps me up — is John Shannon,” Kelly said. “We’re asking him to do a lot more than we did last year, and he’s made significant progress.”
WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Unless Scott Daly’s injured, Shannon is redshirting. Saving that year of eligibility sets the Irish up perfectly for four seasons of Shannon after Daly came through the program perfectly as well, replacing scholarship snapper Jordan Cowart. It also allows Shannon more time to recover from a torn labrum, an injury he had repaired in January after playing in the Army Bowl.
“With all the pedigree you want at the position, Shannon will be at his best when he’s not heard from. That’s easier said than done for long snappers.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Let’s keep this simple: Now healthy and at the top of a depth chart of one, Shannon could have a heavy workload this fall if the Notre Dame offense scores at the rates offensive coordinator Chip Long certainly envisions. Then again, if it doesn’t, that simply means Shannon is firing more often to senior punter Tyler Newsome rather than junior kicker Justin Yoon.
DOWN THE ROAD
Shannon should be a four-year starter, just like his grandfather, as well as Daly. Look for the Irish to pursue another long snapper recruit in either the class of 2020 or the class of 2021. Some may wish the position would be manned by a walk-on, but as Kelly indicated, the long snapper’s duties are a cause of concern for coaches, and spending a scholarship to avoid that headache is of a value not to be dismissed.
