Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Yoon, placekicker

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: While Notre Dame did unexpectedly sign kicker Jonathan Doerer to its freshmen class, his specialty is kickoffs. Yoon remains essentially unchallenged as a placekicker for the time being.
Recruiting: Yoon was the consensus top kicker in the class of 2015. An Under Armour All-American, he chose the Irish over Texas A&M, Northwestern and Boston College.
CAREER TO DATE
When Yoon showed up at Notre Dame, he was already the projected starting placekicker following the graduation of Kyle Brindza. Yoon never hesitated, kicking for more points than any Irish freshman ever had, and more points than anyone but Brindza ever had in a single-season.
2015: 13 games, 15-of-17 field goal attempts including a career-long 52-yarder, 50-of-52 extra point attempts, including 30 in a row to conclude the season to go along with 12 consecutive converted field goals.
2016: 12 games; 13-of-17 field goal attempts with a season-long of 40 yards, 44-of-46 extra point attempts; 55 kickoffs with 24 touchbacks.
RECORD ASSAULTS
Yoon is on pace for a number of Notre Dame career records, and when looking at past performances, it is reasonable to think he could have a few more individual or season records.
- Yoon scored 95 points in 2015. Brindza (2011-14) set the single-season record of 98 in 2013. A strong Irish offense could push Yoon toward that number in either 2017 or 2018.
- Yoon’s 50 made extra points in 2015 fell two short of D.J. Fitzpatrick’s 2005 record. This mark could fall alongside the preceding one.
- The 52-yard field goal highlighted above was only one short of the school record, reached twice, by Dave Reeve in 1976 and Brindza against Arizona State in 2013.
- Brindza holds the career record of field goals made with 57, on 81 attempts. Yoon has already made 28, on 34 attempts.
- Yoon’s current career field goal percentage is 82.4, far ahead of the record pace set by John Carney (1984-86) of 73.9 percent. To qualify for the mark, Yoon would need a minimum of 50 attempts. If he goes a mere nine for his next 16, he would knock Carney from that perch.
- Craig Hentrich (1989-92) holds the career record of 177 extra points made, on 180 attempts. Yoon has already made 94, on 98 attempts through two seasons.
WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“I expect another rock-solid season for Yoon and more success on his point after attempts. While his field goal accuracy might dip a bit, it’ll likely be because [Irish coach] Brian Kelly has more faith in trotting out his kicker, not because Yoon’s struggling.
“With an active streak that’s the fourth-longest in school history, every field goal Yoon makes will improve upon the impressive start to his career. Getting off to a good start in Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium will go a long way towards making sure this season is a good one.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Yoon’s active streak ended quickly last season, with his first attempt of the year getting blocked. Overall, though, it was another strong season for the placekicker, despite some injury concerns which led to him being held out of practice this spring. Whether or not those troubles derived from an increased workload due to adding kickoff duties to his platter, Yoon will not have to strike that balance this year thanks to the arrival of Doerer.
Focusing entirely on placekicking does not guarantee Yoon’s field goal percentage will rise or even stay at its current impressive mark. For example, if Yoon were to go 15-of-20 but that included a 5-of-10 performance from 50-plus yards, few would disparage his accuracy. In that respect, many of Yoon’s stats are posted at the mercy of the offense as much as his own accomplishments. Hentrich’s career extra points made record is a testament to that era’s offense, as well as Hentrich’s consistency.
DOWN THE ROAD
Barring injury, Yoon will be a four-year starter at Notre Dame and likely be able to lay claim to multiple records. The bigger question will be how does his already-strong leg improve? If he can give Kelly a comfortable chance at three points from 55 yards, that will become quite a weapon for the Irish, especially in late-game situations.
