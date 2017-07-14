Getty Images

Friday at 4: Overs, Unders and Lesser Vices

By Douglas FarmerJul 14, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Two friends spent the last four days in Las Vegas. They are relatively good friends, but I still did not ask them to handle any wagers for me. Vices should be self-sustaining, unaffected by outside factors. I could probably have trusted one of them to do as instructed rather than spend my funds on an extra piña colada at the poolside, but how much could I really begrudge him if that was exactly what he did?

Then again, perhaps Vegas poolsides are more hype than reality. I have never been. I drove through once. My passenger was so angry about not stopping, he did not talk to me until the Pacific Coast. I was supposed to attend a bachelor party there — in Vegas, not on the Pacific Coast, though that would undoubtedly be a good time — a few years ago. Unfortunately for my life experiences but likely a blessing for my wallet at the time, that groom is not quite adept at planning ahead. I am, in fact, due to see him in two hours. I’ll expect his prompt arrival 20 or 30 minutes after the agreed upon time.

Now would be a great time for a weekend in Vegas, at least from a business perspective. It is the time of year to bask in college football season win total projections.

Only the truly-depraved and the thoroughly-deprived genuinely study those 130 guesses. The depraved, well, that explanation is obvious. The deprived? It is mid-July. College football does not return for another seven weeks. They need that fix in one form or another.

In that respect, I can understand the lesser vice.

Now, discussing that lesser vice is not meant to encourage you to squander your four-year-old’s college fund. Personally, season win total over/unders serve more as a gauge than anything else. They grant a means of assessment, comparing different teams along a spectrum. It is a puzzle. Solving a puzzle four months before its resolution is an accomplishment, even if one only recognized by the aforementioned depraved.

NFL or NBA season win totals are the equivalent of a 500-piece headache when compared to college football’s 2,500-piece, all-one-color mess. Using the most pertinent team in these parts … Logically, about a quarter of Notre Dame’s roster turned over in the offseason. Suddenly an upperclassmen who has yet to contribute may be counted on in a key role. That can go, and has gone, either direction. For every Jonas Gray, there is a Dayne Crist.

That collection of 2,500 sky blue cardboard chunks suddenly seems to be missing a few pieces when it comes to teams like the Irish. No matter the volume of the cynics, a larger portion of the public will always remain optimistic about Notre Dame’s upcoming season. Thus, oddsmakers will skew the projected win total higher, knowing that majority of fans will bet the over no matter how lofty the supposed outlook may be.

With that in mind, it is somewhat surprising to see most over/under marks for the Irish currently at 7.5, perhaps 8. Without breaking down the season game-by-game right now — remember, there are still seven weeks before real football — taking the over on that seems like a pretty quick decision. An 8-4 season would likely include losses to Georgia, USC, Miami and Stanford and wins over Temple, Boston College, Michigan State, Miami of Ohio, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Navy. None of that sounds outlandish in the least.

Not that any self-respecting Notre Dame reporter would ever place a bet on the Irish win total before the season. That would lead to bias, one direction or another. That does sound outlandish.

If I trusted Cooper, what bets would I have asked him to make out in the desert?

Ohio State over 10.5
Rutgers over 3
Arizona over 4.5
Oregon over 7.5 (sometimes seen at 8)
South Carolina under 5
Georgia Tech under 6 (sometimes seen at 6.5, at which point absolutely the under)
Wake Forest under 5.5
Stanford under 9 (sometimes seen at 8.5, which gets much trickier)

Just based on the nature of win total over/unders, and acknowledging oddsmakers’ general acumen compared to this square’s lack thereof, going 3-5 in those thoughts should be expected while 4-4 would actually still net a loss.

We’ll check in four months. Until then, well, it’s 4 p.m. on a Friday and the most-popular sporting event this weekend is the X Games. I should admit here, I fully intend to watch the X Games. To date, covering the 2011 Summer X Games in Los Angeles was the single-most fun event I have ever reported on. The access was outstanding, the competitors were down-to-earth, and the media room served Starburst and Red Bull.

Forget about sports for the evening. Go find another distraction, perhaps a dalliance with the world.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety

Rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 14, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 208 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season
Depth chart: Robertson should back up sophomore Jalen Elliott at boundary safety to start summer practices, but by no means is Elliott firmly established as the starter. It would be a surprise to see Robertson make that leap to begin the year, but it is within the realm of possibility by season’s end.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Robertson committed to the Irish the day before the 2016 Blue-Gold Game, robbing his recruitment of much drama. Notre Dame was a frontrunner from the outset of Robertson’s decision-making process, despite his father having played at Wisconsin. The Badgers, Penn State and Vanderbilt also pursued the No. 18 safety in the class, per rivals.com, who rated Robertson as the No. 4 recruit in Illinois and No. 202 overall player in the country.

QUOTE(S)
While measuring expectations, Irish coach Brian Kelly praised Robertson’s development toward the end of spring practice.

“[Robertson] started at a level of really not knowing much and he’s grown considerably over the last few weeks,” Kelly said. “He’s done a nice job of picking things up. We’re making progress there. We’re going to need more time, but I’m pleased.”

With the entire safety depth chart a list of unprovens, Kelly acknowledged a combination of players — perhaps including Robertson — will most likely have to rotate in at the position to satisfy all its needed components.

“I don’t know that anybody is going to walk in the door that’s 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and can run a 4.5 anytime soon,” Kelly said. “We know who our guys are. We think there’s some flexibility coming and with the players that we have, we’ll be able to come up with a really good solution by the time we kick it off against Temple.”

Especially considering Kelly’s praise of Robertson from National Signing Day, the freshman has an opportunity to work his way into competitive situations sooner than later.

“His reach is really incredible in terms of what we were able to see in our testing,” Kelly said. “A guy that we think can play the safety position for us at a high level.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD SAID UPON ROBERTSON’S EARLY ENROLLMENT
Robertson is a multi-dimensional player with some positional flexibility, though he’s believed to start his career at safety. With [senior] Drue Tranquill entering his final [two] season[s] of eligibility and [sophomore] Devin Studstill having an up-and-down freshman season, there’s room for someone to come in and compete for a job, especially with new coordinator Mike Elko.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Robertson excelled at receiver as well as defensive back in high school. He will not see the offensive side of the ball this season, but he should have a chance to display that athleticism on special teams units from the season’s outset.

If he is already using a year of eligibility on that front, then it makes sense to surmise Robertson will be given at least an August chance to break into the safety rotation. Elliott showed glimpses of a consistent performer last year, but the opportunity is still there for Robertson. By the sounds of it, junior Nick Coleman will start the season leading the way at field safety, which means sophomore Devin Studstill could also be given a shot at boundary safety.

Wherever Robertson lands on the depth chart entering the season, there are not enough options at safety to prevent him from seeing defensive action as a freshman.

DOWN THE ROAD
The perk of an unproven positional grouping is its inherent youth, which in turns means plenty of time to grow into the responsibilities before careers conclude. Such is true for all the safeties, especially when considering one of the elder statesmen of the group, Coleman, only switched to safety this offseason. His window to learn the position may be shortest, but his learning curve will also likely be the steepest.

Robertson will have a chance to be a multi-year starter at safety if he can progress at the position at a slightly faster pace than Elliott or Studstill. Despite the sophomores having a season’s head start, they are not far ahead of Robertson at this point.

Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman presents the complicating factor. He has started a season of college football as a productive safety. Though he is unlikely to be eligible this season, he will be in the mix in 2018 and could quickly establish himself as a presumptive starter if Robertson, Elliott or Studstill does not flash reason otherwise in 2017.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 18 Troy Pride, cornerback

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJul 13, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 183 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Pride’s positioning on the depth chart among the field cornerbacks could largely depend on down-and-distance situations. Most simply, Pride and junior Shaun Crawford are competing for the right to back up starting sophomore Julian Love.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Pride chose Notre Dame over a list laden with offers from the Southeast, logical given Pride is from South Carolina. Clemson, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech all pursued the nation’s No. 23 cornerback, per rivals.com.

CAREER TO DATE
Pride saw action in all eight games following the dismissal of former Irish defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder. He started against the year’s three toughest opponents in Stanford, Miami (season-high five tackles) and USC (four tackles), coming off the bench against the run-heavy attacks interspersed between them.

2016: Eight games, three starts, 12 tackles, one fumble recovered.

Pride also ran track this winter and some of the spring, setting the fastest times for Notre Dame in the indoor 60-meter (6.77 seconds), the indoor 200-meter (21.75 seconds), the outdoor 100-meter (10.47 seconds) and the outdoor 200-meter (21.36 seconds).

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Pride might be too talented to redshirt, capable of competing in the two-deep if he gets a firm grasp on the system. If that’s the case, expect him to get some time covering kicks and running on special teams, a place he should see the field if he’s going to burn the year of eligibility.

“Pride has the physical traits this staff looks for in a cover cornerback. He’s got pedigree and leadership as well, a competitive football player who earned rave reviews from area recruiter Autry Denson as well as position coach Todd Lyght.

“Notre Dame’s secondary is filled with young defensive backs looking to jump the line. I’d be surprised if Pride isn’t one of them.”

2017 OUTLOOK
A year ago, a large part of Pride’s playing time was due to the rash of defensive back injuries the Irish endured, including an Achilles injury suffered by Crawford in the second week. This season, Crawford’s return complicates Pride’s projection, but it certainly will not keep him off the field entirely.

First off, assume Pride continues to contribute on special teams. He brings much more to the football field than just his undeniable speed, but he does have that speed and it is best utilized on coverage units.

When it comes to the secondary, neither Pride nor Crawford will move past Love in the pecking order, but one will establish himself as the primary nickel back while the other readies to fill in for Love whenever the starter moves to the secondary’s back-end as Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has implied will occur in particular passing situations.

With that in mind, Pride could see double digit snaps as the field corner each week. That will be enough to keep the sophomore engaged and ready should an injury befall Love, Crawford or even boundary corner Nick Watkins. Given the nature of the position and recent history, perhaps that should might be better phrased as when.

DOWN THE ROAD
The Irish are rich with cornerbacks right now, but it is a position much like defensive end: A team can never have enough of them. Love, Crawford, Pride and sophomore Donte Vaughn all have three years of eligibility remaining. Watkins has two. Even with Love sometimes working at safety, only very specific situations would see all five on the field at once.

As already mentioned, though, injuries do occur, and Notre Dame is only rich in cornerbacks for the time being. Each of the five will undoubtedly be needed throughout 2017 and 2018. Given current recruiting trends, the sophomore trio and Crawford will be counted on in 2019, as well.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Yoon, placekicker

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJul 12, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: While Notre Dame did unexpectedly sign kicker Jonathan Doerer to its freshmen class, his specialty is kickoffs. Yoon remains essentially unchallenged as a placekicker for the time being.
Recruiting: Yoon was the consensus top kicker in the class of 2015. An Under Armour All-American, he chose the Irish over Texas A&M, Northwestern and Boston College.

CAREER TO DATE
When Yoon showed up at Notre Dame, he was already the projected starting placekicker following the graduation of Kyle Brindza. Yoon never hesitated, kicking for more points than any Irish freshman ever had, and more points than anyone but Brindza ever had in a single-season.

2015: 13 games, 15-of-17 field goal attempts including a career-long 52-yarder, 50-of-52 extra point attempts, including 30 in a row to conclude the season to go along with 12 consecutive converted field goals.

2016: 12 games; 13-of-17 field goal attempts with a season-long of 40 yards, 44-of-46 extra point attempts; 55 kickoffs with 24 touchbacks.

RECORD ASSAULTS
Yoon is on pace for a number of Notre Dame career records, and when looking at past performances, it is reasonable to think he could have a few more individual or season records.

  • Yoon scored 95 points in 2015. Brindza (2011-14) set the single-season record of 98 in 2013. A strong Irish offense could push Yoon toward that number in either 2017 or 2018.
  • Yoon’s 50 made extra points in 2015 fell two short of D.J. Fitzpatrick’s 2005 record. This mark could fall alongside the preceding one.
  • The 52-yard field goal highlighted above was only one short of the school record, reached twice, by Dave Reeve in 1976 and Brindza against Arizona State in 2013.
  • Brindza holds the career record of field goals made with 57, on 81 attempts. Yoon has already made 28, on 34 attempts.
  • Yoon’s current career field goal percentage is 82.4, far ahead of the record pace set by John Carney (1984-86) of 73.9 percent. To qualify for the mark, Yoon would need a minimum of 50 attempts. If he goes a mere nine for his next 16, he would knock Carney from that perch.
  • Craig Hentrich (1989-92) holds the career record of 177 extra points made, on 180 attempts. Yoon has already made 94, on 98 attempts through two seasons.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I expect another rock-solid season for Yoon and more success on his point after attempts. While his field goal accuracy might dip a bit, it’ll likely be because [Irish coach] Brian Kelly has more faith in trotting out his kicker, not because Yoon’s struggling.

“With an active streak that’s the fourth-longest in school history, every field goal Yoon makes will improve upon the impressive start to his career. Getting off to a good start in Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium will go a long way towards making sure this season is a good one.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Yoon’s active streak ended quickly last season, with his first attempt of the year getting blocked. Overall, though, it was another strong season for the placekicker, despite some injury concerns which led to him being held out of practice this spring. Whether or not those troubles derived from an increased workload due to adding kickoff duties to his platter, Yoon will not have to strike that balance this year thanks to the arrival of Doerer.

Focusing entirely on placekicking does not guarantee Yoon’s field goal percentage will rise or even stay at its current impressive mark. For example, if Yoon were to go 15-of-20 but that included a 5-of-10 performance from 50-plus yards, few would disparage his accuracy. In that respect, many of Yoon’s stats are posted at the mercy of the offense as much as his own accomplishments. Hentrich’s career extra points made record is a testament to that era’s offense, as well as Hentrich’s consistency.

DOWN THE ROAD
Barring injury, Yoon will be a four-year starter at Notre Dame and likely be able to lay claim to multiple records. The bigger question will be how does his already-strong leg improve? If he can give Kelly a comfortable chance at three points from 55 yards, that will become quite a weapon for the Irish, especially in late-game situations.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 21 Jalen Elliott, safety

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJul 11, 2017, 5:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-½, 208 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Following spring practice, Elliott looks to be in prime position to start as the boundary safety against Temple in 53 days alongside junior Nick Coleman at field safety. Early-enrolled freshman Isaiah Robertson is the most likely backup to Elliott before turning to junior Nicco Fertitta.
Recruiting: A rivals.com four-star recruit, different recruiting services and different teams varied their positional projections for Elliott’s career. He shined at both quarterback and defensive back in high school, but it was the possibility of being a receiver that conflicted with a clear-cut vision at safety. The No. 15 safety in the country, per rivals, and the No. 5 prospect in Virginia, Elliott chose Notre Dame over the likes of Georgia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The last of those is of note considering Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko was then in that position with the Demon Deacons.

CAREER TO DATE
Elliott saw action in all 12 games his freshman season, making 14 tackles on the year. Thanks in part to the dismissal of Max Redfield just before the season, Elliott contributed in genuine defensive situations in addition to special teams, making four tackles against both Syracuse and Army.

As a first-team safety in this spring’s Blue-Gold Game, Elliott made seven tackles and one interception off a deflection by Coleman.

QUOTE(S)
By the end of spring practice, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly flatly said, “[Elliott is] going to be with the first-team defense. He’s making great progress.”

Before that mid-April declaration, Kelly had typically lumped Elliott in with fellow sophomore safety Devin Studstill, who notched 38 tackles in 12 games with nine starts last season. In time, Studstill appeared to back up Coleman while Elliott established himself as the boundary safety.

“Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill are still in that programming mode in terms of doing all the little things right for us,” Kelly said in early April. “Fundamentally, I think they’re getting better. I know Mike Elko really like those two kids, likes their toughness and their want to play the game. They’re going to be there for us.

“You’ll see that we’re going to be situationally playing guys that make sense at the time of the game. First, second and third down. We’re going to put guys in position to succeed. It’s not going to be one guy and that’s it in all situations.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I’m buying the hype on Elliott. I think he’s my leading snap-earner on the defensive side of the ball for the freshman class, out-pacing position-mate Devin Studstill, who had spring practice to work his way into first-team reps with Max Redfield.

“Versatility is a big reason I’m so high on Elliott. He’s a guy who can stay at safety if the Irish need to move [now-senior Drue] Tranquill around — a preference of [former defensive coordinator] Brian VanGorder’s. He’s a potential nickel or dime entry if the Irish want to put more defensive backs on the field. He’s also good enough to get a look as a cornerback. And he’ll certainly be someone who can be counted on as a special teamer.

“Opportunity is the other obvious reason to target Elliott as [a] true freshman contributor. Notre Dame’s safety play needs improvement, and new blood might be the best option.

“I’m hesitant to match stats with snaps, especially knowing that sometimes productive safety play means you failed in the front seven. But I’ve got no hesitation grabbing the reins and kick-starting the Elliott bandwagon.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Elliott’s 2016 makes projecting his 2017 a difficult task. He played last season, but not necessarily enough to garner a legitimate impression. If nothing else, that will not be the case by the end of this September.

The Irish coaching staff has long been high on Elliott for his intangibles as much as his physical gifts. If both of those translate to his starting role, then he should have no difficulty staying on the field throughout the season. Even then, though, estimating a safety’s tackle totals can create misleading expectations. If Elliott exceeds 50 tackles, it could mean he develops a nose for the ball and makes play after play. It could also mean the front seven misses tackles and he is left to make open-field stops to prevent long touchdowns.

Even as a starting safety, it is probable Elliott is asked to provide coverage help on special teams. Special teams coordinator Brian Polian openly hoped for more talent at his disposal this spring. Amid that wishing, he paused to compliment Elliott’s performances to date.

With Studstill and, to a lesser extent, Robertson around to ably fill in on the defense’s backline, spending some of Elliott’s energy on special teams could lead to worthwhile results.

DOWN THE ROAD
The additions of Robertson and freshman Jordan Genmark-Heath to the safeties may aid Notre Dame’s depth there, but they do not solve the even more lacking factor of experience. Enter Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman.

There is a slight chance Gilman is declared eligible this fall. If that is the case, the only thing standing between him and a starting role will be an understanding of the playbook. He made 76 tackles for the Midshipmen last year, as well as five pass breakups. If he has a grasp of Elko’s playbook by early September, he will be the most-experienced Irish safety on the roster.

Presuming Gilman is not eligible until 2018, he will still have as much experience at safety then as anyone will. The most Elliott will be able to claim is one season’s worth of starts.

This may sound like bad news for Elliott, but a challenge in the position grouping is necessary and a bit overdue. He will have 2017 to establish himself as a starter. If told that a year ago, Elliott would have undoubtedly jumped at the chance.

2017’s Notre Dame 99-to-2
Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2 (May 12)
No. 99: Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle
No. 98: Andrew Trumbetti, defensive end
No. 97: Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle
No. 96: Pete Mokwuah, defensive tackle
No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 92)
No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 95)
No. 93: Jay Hayes, defensive end
No. 92: Jonathon MacCollister; defensive end (originally theorized as No. 46)
No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end
No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end
No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver
No. 87: Michael Young, receiver (originally theorized as No. 84)
No. 86: Alizé Mack, tight end
No. 85: Tyler Newsome, punter
No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end (originally theorized as No. 90)
No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver
No. 82: Nic Weishar, tight end
No. 81: Miles Boykin, receiver
No. 80: Durham Smythe, tight end
No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right tackle
No. 77: Brandon Tiassum, defensive tackle
No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman (originally theorized as No. 65)
No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 73)
No. 75: Daniel Cage, defensive tackle
No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, right tackle
No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle
No. 71: Alex Bars, offensive lineman
No. 70: Hunter Bivin, offensive lineman
No. 69: Aaron Banks, offensive lineman
No. 68: Mike McGlinchey, left tackle
No. 67: Jimmy Byrne, offensive lineman
No. 58: Elijah Taylor, defensive tackle
No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman
No. 56: Quenton Nelson, left guard
No. 55: Jonathan Bonner, defensive lineman
No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper
No. 53: Sam Mustipher, center
No. 53: Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman
No. 48: Greer Martini, inside linebacker
No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, defensive end
No. 45: Jonathan Jones, inside linebacker
No. 44: Jamir Jones, linebacker/defensive lineman
No. 42: Julian Okwara, defensive end
No. 41: Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 94)
No. 40: Drew White, linebacker
No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, kicker (originally theorized as No. 52)
No. 38: Deon McIntosh, running back/receiver
No. 35: David Adams, linebacker
No. 34: Tony Jones, Jr., running back
No. 33: Josh Adams, running back
No. 32: D.J. Morgan, safety
No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover
No. 29: Kevin Stepherson, receiver
No. 28: Nicco Fertitta, safety
No. 27: Julian Love, cornerback
No. 26: Ashton White, safety
No. 25: Jafar Armstrong, receiver (originally theorized as No. 87)
No. 24: Nick Coleman, safety
No. 23: Drue Tranquill, rover
No. 22: Asmar Bilal, rover

TRANSFERS
No. 66: Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, transfers to BYU
No. 50: Parker Boudreaux, offensive lineman
No. 30: Josh Barajas, linebacker, to transfer to Illinois State

INJURIES
No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship