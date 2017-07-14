Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 208 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season

Depth chart: Robertson should back up sophomore Jalen Elliott at boundary safety to start summer practices, but by no means is Elliott firmly established as the starter. It would be a surprise to see Robertson make that leap to begin the year, but it is within the realm of possibility by season’s end.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Robertson committed to the Irish the day before the 2016 Blue-Gold Game, robbing his recruitment of much drama. Notre Dame was a frontrunner from the outset of Robertson’s decision-making process, despite his father having played at Wisconsin. The Badgers, Penn State and Vanderbilt also pursued the No. 18 safety in the class, per rivals.com, who rated Robertson as the No. 4 recruit in Illinois and No. 202 overall player in the country.

QUOTE(S)

While measuring expectations, Irish coach Brian Kelly praised Robertson’s development toward the end of spring practice.

“[Robertson] started at a level of really not knowing much and he’s grown considerably over the last few weeks,” Kelly said. “He’s done a nice job of picking things up. We’re making progress there. We’re going to need more time, but I’m pleased.”

With the entire safety depth chart a list of unprovens, Kelly acknowledged a combination of players — perhaps including Robertson — will most likely have to rotate in at the position to satisfy all its needed components.

“I don’t know that anybody is going to walk in the door that’s 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and can run a 4.5 anytime soon,” Kelly said. “We know who our guys are. We think there’s some flexibility coming and with the players that we have, we’ll be able to come up with a really good solution by the time we kick it off against Temple.”

Especially considering Kelly’s praise of Robertson from National Signing Day, the freshman has an opportunity to work his way into competitive situations sooner than later.

“His reach is really incredible in terms of what we were able to see in our testing,” Kelly said. “A guy that we think can play the safety position for us at a high level.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD SAID UPON ROBERTSON’S EARLY ENROLLMENT

“Robertson is a multi-dimensional player with some positional flexibility, though he’s believed to start his career at safety. With [senior] Drue Tranquill entering his final [two] season[s] of eligibility and [sophomore] Devin Studstill having an up-and-down freshman season, there’s room for someone to come in and compete for a job, especially with new coordinator Mike Elko.”

2017 OUTLOOK

Robertson excelled at receiver as well as defensive back in high school. He will not see the offensive side of the ball this season, but he should have a chance to display that athleticism on special teams units from the season’s outset.

If he is already using a year of eligibility on that front, then it makes sense to surmise Robertson will be given at least an August chance to break into the safety rotation. Elliott showed glimpses of a consistent performer last year, but the opportunity is still there for Robertson. By the sounds of it, junior Nick Coleman will start the season leading the way at field safety, which means sophomore Devin Studstill could also be given a shot at boundary safety.

Wherever Robertson lands on the depth chart entering the season, there are not enough options at safety to prevent him from seeing defensive action as a freshman.

DOWN THE ROAD

The perk of an unproven positional grouping is its inherent youth, which in turns means plenty of time to grow into the responsibilities before careers conclude. Such is true for all the safeties, especially when considering one of the elder statesmen of the group, Coleman, only switched to safety this offseason. His window to learn the position may be shortest, but his learning curve will also likely be the steepest.

Robertson will have a chance to be a multi-year starter at safety if he can progress at the position at a slightly faster pace than Elliott or Studstill. Despite the sophomores having a season’s head start, they are not far ahead of Robertson at this point.

Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman presents the complicating factor. He has started a season of college football as a productive safety. Though he is unlikely to be eligible this season, he will be in the mix in 2018 and could quickly establish himself as a presumptive starter if Robertson, Elliott or Studstill does not flash reason otherwise in 2017.

2017’s Notre Dame 99-to-2

Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2 (May 12)

No. 99: Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle

No. 98: Andrew Trumbetti, defensive end

No. 97: Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle

No. 96: Pete Mokwuah, defensive tackle

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 92)

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 95)

No. 93: Jay Hayes, defensive end

No. 92: Jonathon MacCollister; defensive end (originally theorized as No. 46)

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver (originally theorized as No. 84)

No. 86: Alizé Mack, tight end

No. 85: Tyler Newsome, punter

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end (originally theorized as No. 90)

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 82: Nic Weishar, tight end

No. 81: Miles Boykin, receiver

No. 80: Durham Smythe, tight end

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right tackle

No. 77: Brandon Tiassum, defensive tackle

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman (originally theorized as No. 65)

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 73)

No. 75: Daniel Cage, defensive tackle

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, right tackle

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle

No. 71: Alex Bars, offensive lineman

No. 70: Hunter Bivin, offensive lineman

No. 69: Aaron Banks, offensive lineman

No. 68: Mike McGlinchey, left tackle

No. 67: Jimmy Byrne, offensive lineman

No. 58: Elijah Taylor, defensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman

No. 56: Quenton Nelson, left guard

No. 55: Jonathan Bonner, defensive lineman

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Sam Mustipher, center

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman

No. 48: Greer Martini, inside linebacker

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, linebacker/defensive lineman

No. 42: Julian Okwara, defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 94)

No. 40: Drew White, linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, kicker (originally theorized as No. 52)

No. 38: Deon McIntosh, running back/receiver

No. 35: David Adams, linebacker

No. 34: Tony Jones, Jr., running back

No. 33: Josh Adams, running back

No. 32: D.J. Morgan, safety

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover

No. 29: Kevin Stepherson, receiver

No. 28: Nicco Fertitta, safety

No. 27: Julian Love, cornerback

No. 26: Ashton White, safety

No. 25: Jafar Armstrong, receiver (originally theorized as No. 87)

No. 24: Nick Coleman, safety

No. 23: Drue Tranquill, rover

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, rover

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, safety

No. 19: Justin Yoon, kicker

No. 18: Troy Pride, cornerback

TRANSFERS

No. 66: Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, transfers to BYU

No. 50: Parker Boudreaux, offensive lineman

No. 30: Josh Barajas, linebacker, to transfer to Illinois State

INJURIES

No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

