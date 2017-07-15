Getty Images

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 16 Cameron Smith, receiver

By Douglas FarmerJul 15, 2017

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 203 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Graduate transfer from Arizona State with only one season of eligibility remaining.
Depth chart: This is more a speculative exercise than usual considering Smith is a veteran yet has not had the chance to practice so much as once with the Irish. Expect him to join the ranks as a slot receiver, otherwise known as the Z, battling junior C.J. Sanders for the right to back up sophomore Chase Claypool and perhaps be the first option should Notre Dame opt for a more traditional inside route runner than the 6-foot-4 Claypool. A similar description could — and likely will — be applied to Michigan graduate transfer Freddy Canteen.
Recruiting: A consensus three star-prospect, Smith chose Arizona State over Houston and Iowa back in 2013.

CAREER TO DATE
Notre Dame fans may remember Smith from his touchdown against the Irish in 2014, his sophomore year, during one of the more swing-filled games in recent memory. That four-catch, 67-yard afternoon was part of a career year and theoretically was a harbinger of good times to come before a knee injury cost Smith the 2015 season and limited his explosiveness last year.

2013: 11 games, nine starts, eight catches for 129 yards.
2014: 11 games, eight starts, 41 catches for 596 yards and six touchdowns.
2015: Out with a knee injury.
2016: Eight games, one start, 11 catches for 183 yards.

QUOTE(S)
As much as a healthy Smith brings speed, when healthy, to the field, hampered or healthy he also brings Notre Dame a career’s worth of experience and the demeanor that should come with that. Irish coach Brian Kelly noted that perk when discussing roster changes before his annual Kelly Cares Foundation golf outing in June.

“Speed. The speed factor was No. 1 (with Smith),” Kelly said. “And then No. 2, the maturity level. We wanted to add two more really mature players. We have some really young players. We wanted mature mentors. At times last year, one of the issues was maturity, attention to detail, good habits.

“In [Canteen] and [Smith], we’ve got two guys that are very mature guys, good role models for some young players. From a skillset standpoint, the speed element, where [Smith] can really get over the top of defenses.”

WHAT WE WROTE UPON THE TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT
Smith’s speed could land him at the slot, or Z, receiver position in [coordinator Chip] Long’s offense. Sophomore Chase Claypool projects as the current likely starter, but if Long, [receivers coach Del] Alexander and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly opt for a more prototypical blazer, Smith would seem to fit the bill, presuming health.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Handing Smith a scholarship for a year is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Irish. The scholarship was not going to be used, otherwise. The only risk he poses would be some form of locker room discord or other off-field distraction. If that were to arise, Kelly would presumably be quick with a dismissal. Then again, Alexander spent the last four years coaching Smith and Long was there alongside him for three of those four. They know him pretty well. If either thought such an issue was remotely possible, Smith probably would not have landed at Notre Dame.

On the flipside, Smith already knows Long’s offensive tendencies. Slipping into a familiar offensive approach should not take much time at all. Long may be most grateful for Smith’s on-field presence as the Irish learn to embrace an up-tempo offense. Smith is already used to it.

On an individual play basis, a need for speed still cannot be denied. Kelly has always preferred to have a threat ready to take the top off the defensive backfield at any moment. Sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson may present that with top-end speed, but his acceleration could pale compared to Smith’s.

That speed may also be seen on special teams. During the spring, coordinator Brian Polian hoped for more players to be at his disposal. Smith had not yet even chosen Notre Dame yet then — he only graduated from Arizona State in April and publicly chose the Irish in June — but this summer he could quickly earn some goodwill by shining on Polian’s coverage units.

If, in the end, all Smith provides is some guidance for a young Irish receiver corps, that alone would be worth the year’s scholarship.

Early-enrolled freshman running back C.J. Holmes, No. 15, was set to satisfy your 99-to-2 needs today, but then Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Lou Somogyi noted a few numbers and number changes Notre Dame had provided BGI with for its annual preview issue. Whereas Smith wore No. 6 as a Sun Devil, he will add a vertical digit to that numeral while with the Irish. Holmes will have to wait until Sunday.

2017’s Notre Dame 99-to-2
Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2 (May 12)
No. 99: Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle
No. 98: Andrew Trumbetti, defensive end
No. 97: Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle
No. 96: Pete Mokwuah, defensive tackle
No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 92)
No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 95)
No. 93: Jay Hayes, defensive end
No. 92: Jonathon MacCollister; defensive end (originally theorized as No. 46)
No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end
No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end
No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver
No. 87: Michael Young, receiver (originally theorized as No. 84)
No. 86: Alizé Mack, tight end
No. 85: Tyler Newsome, punter
No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end (originally theorized as No. 90)
No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver
No. 82: Nic Weishar, tight end
No. 81: Miles Boykin, receiver
No. 80: Durham Smythe, tight end
No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right tackle
No. 77: Brandon Tiassum, defensive tackle
No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman (originally theorized as No. 65)
No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 73)
No. 75: Daniel Cage, defensive tackle
No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, right tackle
No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle
No. 71: Alex Bars, offensive lineman
No. 70: Hunter Bivin, offensive lineman
No. 69: Aaron Banks, offensive lineman
No. 68: Mike McGlinchey, left tackle
No. 67: Jimmy Byrne, offensive lineman
No. 58: Elijah Taylor, defensive tackle
No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman
No. 56: Quenton Nelson, left guard
No. 55: Jonathan Bonner, defensive lineman
No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper
No. 53: Sam Mustipher, center
No. 53: Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman
No. 48: Greer Martini, inside linebacker
No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, defensive end
No. 45: Jonathan Jones, inside linebacker
No. 44: Jamir Jones, linebacker/defensive lineman
No. 42: Julian Okwara, defensive end
No. 41: Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 94)
No. 40: Drew White, linebacker
No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, kicker (originally theorized as No. 52)
No. 38: Deon McIntosh, running back/receiver
No. 35: David Adams, linebacker
No. 34: Tony Jones, Jr., running back
No. 33: Josh Adams, running back
No. 32: D.J. Morgan, safety
No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover
No. 29: Kevin Stepherson, receiver
No. 28: Nicco Fertitta, safety
No. 27: Julian Love, cornerback
No. 26: Ashton White, safety
No. 25: Jafar Armstrong, receiver (originally theorized as No. 87)
No. 24: Nick Coleman, safety
No. 23: Drue Tranquill, rover
No. 22: Asmar Bilal, rover
No. 21: Jalen Elliott, safety
No. 19: Justin Yoon, kicker
No. 18: Troy Pride, cornerback
No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety

TRANSFERS
No. 66: Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, transfers to BYU
No. 50: Parker Boudreaux, offensive lineman
No. 30: Josh Barajas, linebacker, to transfer to Illinois State

INJURIES
No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

Friday at 4: Overs, Unders and Lesser Vices

By Douglas FarmerJul 14, 2017

Two friends spent the last four days in Las Vegas. They are relatively good friends, but I still did not ask them to handle any wagers for me. Vices should be self-sustaining, unaffected by outside factors. I could probably have trusted one of them to do as instructed rather than spend my funds on an extra piña colada at the poolside, but how much could I really begrudge him if that was exactly what he did?

Then again, perhaps Vegas poolsides are more hype than reality. I have never been. I drove through once. My passenger was so angry about not stopping, he did not talk to me until the Pacific Coast. I was supposed to attend a bachelor party there — in Vegas, not on the Pacific Coast, though that would undoubtedly be a good time — a few years ago. Unfortunately for my life experiences but likely a blessing for my wallet at the time, that groom is not quite adept at planning ahead. I am, in fact, due to see him in two hours. I’ll expect his prompt arrival 20 or 30 minutes after the agreed upon time.

Now would be a great time for a weekend in Vegas, at least from a business perspective. It is the time of year to bask in college football season win total projections.

Only the truly-depraved and the thoroughly-deprived genuinely study those 130 guesses. The depraved, well, that explanation is obvious. The deprived? It is mid-July. College football does not return for another seven weeks. They need that fix in one form or another.

In that respect, I can understand the lesser vice.

Now, discussing that lesser vice is not meant to encourage you to squander your four-year-old’s college fund. Personally, season win total over/unders serve more as a gauge than anything else. They grant a means of assessment, comparing different teams along a spectrum. It is a puzzle. Solving a puzzle four months before its resolution is an accomplishment, even if one only recognized by the aforementioned depraved.

NFL or NBA season win totals are the equivalent of a 500-piece headache when compared to college football’s 2,500-piece, all-one-color mess. Using the most pertinent team in these parts … Logically, about a quarter of Notre Dame’s roster turned over in the offseason. Suddenly an upperclassmen who has yet to contribute may be counted on in a key role. That can go, and has gone, either direction. For every Jonas Gray, there is a Dayne Crist.

That collection of 2,500 sky blue cardboard chunks suddenly seems to be missing a few pieces when it comes to teams like the Irish. No matter the volume of the cynics, a larger portion of the public will always remain optimistic about Notre Dame’s upcoming season. Thus, oddsmakers will skew the projected win total higher, knowing that majority of fans will bet the over no matter how lofty the supposed outlook may be.

With that in mind, it is somewhat surprising to see most over/under marks for the Irish currently at 7.5, perhaps 8. Without breaking down the season game-by-game right now — remember, there are still seven weeks before real football — taking the over on that seems like a pretty quick decision. An 8-4 season would likely include losses to Georgia, USC, Miami and Stanford and wins over Temple, Boston College, Michigan State, Miami of Ohio, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Navy. None of that sounds outlandish in the least. (more…)

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 14, 2017

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 208 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season
Depth chart: Robertson should back up sophomore Jalen Elliott at boundary safety to start summer practices, but by no means is Elliott firmly established as the starter. It would be a surprise to see Robertson make that leap to begin the year, but it is within the realm of possibility by season’s end.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Robertson committed to the Irish the day before the 2016 Blue-Gold Game, robbing his recruitment of much drama. Notre Dame was a frontrunner from the outset of Robertson’s decision-making process, despite his father having played at Wisconsin. The Badgers, Penn State and Vanderbilt also pursued the No. 18 safety in the class, per rivals.com, who rated Robertson as the No. 4 recruit in Illinois and No. 202 overall player in the country.

QUOTE(S)
While measuring expectations, Irish coach Brian Kelly praised Robertson’s development toward the end of spring practice.

“[Robertson] started at a level of really not knowing much and he’s grown considerably over the last few weeks,” Kelly said. “He’s done a nice job of picking things up. We’re making progress there. We’re going to need more time, but I’m pleased.”

With the entire safety depth chart a list of unprovens, Kelly acknowledged a combination of players — perhaps including Robertson — will most likely have to rotate in at the position to satisfy all its needed components.

“I don’t know that anybody is going to walk in the door that’s 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and can run a 4.5 anytime soon,” Kelly said. “We know who our guys are. We think there’s some flexibility coming and with the players that we have, we’ll be able to come up with a really good solution by the time we kick it off against Temple.”

Especially considering Kelly’s praise of Robertson from National Signing Day, the freshman has an opportunity to work his way into competitive situations sooner than later.

“His reach is really incredible in terms of what we were able to see in our testing,” Kelly said. “A guy that we think can play the safety position for us at a high level.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD SAID UPON ROBERTSON’S EARLY ENROLLMENT
Robertson is a multi-dimensional player with some positional flexibility, though he’s believed to start his career at safety. With [senior] Drue Tranquill entering his final [two] season[s] of eligibility and [sophomore] Devin Studstill having an up-and-down freshman season, there’s room for someone to come in and compete for a job, especially with new coordinator Mike Elko.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Robertson excelled at receiver as well as defensive back in high school. He will not see the offensive side of the ball this season, but he should have a chance to display that athleticism on special teams units from the season’s outset.

If he is already using a year of eligibility on that front, then it makes sense to surmise Robertson will be given at least an August chance to break into the safety rotation. Elliott showed glimpses of a consistent performer last year, but the opportunity is still there for Robertson. By the sounds of it, junior Nick Coleman will start the season leading the way at field safety, which means sophomore Devin Studstill could also be given a shot at boundary safety.

Wherever Robertson lands on the depth chart entering the season, there are not enough options at safety to prevent him from seeing defensive action as a freshman.

DOWN THE ROAD
The perk of an unproven positional grouping is its inherent youth, which in turns means plenty of time to grow into the responsibilities before careers conclude. Such is true for all the safeties, especially when considering one of the elder statesmen of the group, Coleman, only switched to safety this offseason. His window to learn the position may be shortest, but his learning curve will also likely be the steepest.

Robertson will have a chance to be a multi-year starter at safety if he can progress at the position at a slightly faster pace than Elliott or Studstill. Despite the sophomores having a season’s head start, they are not far ahead of Robertson at this point.

Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman presents the complicating factor. He has started a season of college football as a productive safety. Though he is unlikely to be eligible this season, he will be in the mix in 2018 and could quickly establish himself as a presumptive starter if Robertson, Elliott or Studstill does not flash reason otherwise in 2017.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 18 Troy Pride, cornerback

By Douglas FarmerJul 13, 2017

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 183 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Pride’s positioning on the depth chart among the field cornerbacks could largely depend on down-and-distance situations. Most simply, Pride and junior Shaun Crawford are competing for the right to back up starting sophomore Julian Love.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Pride chose Notre Dame over a list laden with offers from the Southeast, logical given Pride is from South Carolina. Clemson, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech all pursued the nation’s No. 23 cornerback, per rivals.com.

CAREER TO DATE
Pride saw action in all eight games following the dismissal of former Irish defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder. He started against the year’s three toughest opponents in Stanford, Miami (season-high five tackles) and USC (four tackles), coming off the bench against the run-heavy attacks interspersed between them.

2016: Eight games, three starts, 12 tackles, one fumble recovered.

Pride also ran track this winter and some of the spring, setting the fastest times for Notre Dame in the indoor 60-meter (6.77 seconds), the indoor 200-meter (21.75 seconds), the outdoor 100-meter (10.47 seconds) and the outdoor 200-meter (21.36 seconds).

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Pride might be too talented to redshirt, capable of competing in the two-deep if he gets a firm grasp on the system. If that’s the case, expect him to get some time covering kicks and running on special teams, a place he should see the field if he’s going to burn the year of eligibility.

“Pride has the physical traits this staff looks for in a cover cornerback. He’s got pedigree and leadership as well, a competitive football player who earned rave reviews from area recruiter Autry Denson as well as position coach Todd Lyght.

“Notre Dame’s secondary is filled with young defensive backs looking to jump the line. I’d be surprised if Pride isn’t one of them.”

2017 OUTLOOK
A year ago, a large part of Pride’s playing time was due to the rash of defensive back injuries the Irish endured, including an Achilles injury suffered by Crawford in the second week. This season, Crawford’s return complicates Pride’s projection, but it certainly will not keep him off the field entirely.

First off, assume Pride continues to contribute on special teams. He brings much more to the football field than just his undeniable speed, but he does have that speed and it is best utilized on coverage units.

When it comes to the secondary, neither Pride nor Crawford will move past Love in the pecking order, but one will establish himself as the primary nickel back while the other readies to fill in for Love whenever the starter moves to the secondary’s back-end as Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has implied will occur in particular passing situations.

With that in mind, Pride could see double digit snaps as the field corner each week. That will be enough to keep the sophomore engaged and ready should an injury befall Love, Crawford or even boundary corner Nick Watkins. Given the nature of the position and recent history, perhaps that should might be better phrased as when.

DOWN THE ROAD
The Irish are rich with cornerbacks right now, but it is a position much like defensive end: A team can never have enough of them. Love, Crawford, Pride and sophomore Donte Vaughn all have three years of eligibility remaining. Watkins has two. Even with Love sometimes working at safety, only very specific situations would see all five on the field at once.

As already mentioned, though, injuries do occur, and Notre Dame is only rich in cornerbacks for the time being. Each of the five will undoubtedly be needed throughout 2017 and 2018. Given current recruiting trends, the sophomore trio and Crawford will be counted on in 2019, as well.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Yoon, placekicker

By Douglas FarmerJul 12, 2017

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: While Notre Dame did unexpectedly sign kicker Jonathan Doerer to its freshmen class, his specialty is kickoffs. Yoon remains essentially unchallenged as a placekicker for the time being.
Recruiting: Yoon was the consensus top kicker in the class of 2015. An Under Armour All-American, he chose the Irish over Texas A&M, Northwestern and Boston College.

CAREER TO DATE
When Yoon showed up at Notre Dame, he was already the projected starting placekicker following the graduation of Kyle Brindza. Yoon never hesitated, kicking for more points than any Irish freshman ever had, and more points than anyone but Brindza ever had in a single-season.

2015: 13 games, 15-of-17 field goal attempts including a career-long 52-yarder, 50-of-52 extra point attempts, including 30 in a row to conclude the season to go along with 12 consecutive converted field goals.

2016: 12 games; 13-of-17 field goal attempts with a season-long of 40 yards, 44-of-46 extra point attempts; 55 kickoffs with 24 touchbacks.

RECORD ASSAULTS
Yoon is on pace for a number of Notre Dame career records, and when looking at past performances, it is reasonable to think he could have a few more individual or season records.

  • Yoon scored 95 points in 2015. Brindza (2011-14) set the single-season record of 98 in 2013. A strong Irish offense could push Yoon toward that number in either 2017 or 2018.
  • Yoon’s 50 made extra points in 2015 fell two short of D.J. Fitzpatrick’s 2005 record. This mark could fall alongside the preceding one.
  • The 52-yard field goal highlighted above was only one short of the school record, reached twice, by Dave Reeve in 1976 and Brindza against Arizona State in 2013.
  • Brindza holds the career record of field goals made with 57, on 81 attempts. Yoon has already made 28, on 34 attempts.
  • Yoon’s current career field goal percentage is 82.4, far ahead of the record pace set by John Carney (1984-86) of 73.9 percent. To qualify for the mark, Yoon would need a minimum of 50 attempts. If he goes a mere nine for his next 16, he would knock Carney from that perch.
  • Craig Hentrich (1989-92) holds the career record of 177 extra points made, on 180 attempts. Yoon has already made 94, on 98 attempts through two seasons.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
I expect another rock-solid season for Yoon and more success on his point after attempts. While his field goal accuracy might dip a bit, it’ll likely be because [Irish coach] Brian Kelly has more faith in trotting out his kicker, not because Yoon’s struggling.

“With an active streak that’s the fourth-longest in school history, every field goal Yoon makes will improve upon the impressive start to his career. Getting off to a good start in Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium will go a long way towards making sure this season is a good one.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Yoon’s active streak ended quickly last season, with his first attempt of the year getting blocked. Overall, though, it was another strong season for the placekicker, despite some injury concerns which led to him being held out of practice this spring. Whether or not those troubles derived from an increased workload due to adding kickoff duties to his platter, Yoon will not have to strike that balance this year thanks to the arrival of Doerer.

Focusing entirely on placekicking does not guarantee Yoon’s field goal percentage will rise or even stay at its current impressive mark. For example, if Yoon were to go 15-of-20 but that included a 5-of-10 performance from 50-plus yards, few would disparage his accuracy. In that respect, many of Yoon’s stats are posted at the mercy of the offense as much as his own accomplishments. Hentrich’s career extra points made record is a testament to that era’s offense, as well as Hentrich’s consistency.

DOWN THE ROAD
Barring injury, Yoon will be a four-year starter at Notre Dame and likely be able to lay claim to multiple records. The bigger question will be how does his already-strong leg improve? If he can give Kelly a comfortable chance at three points from 55 yards, that will become quite a weapon for the Irish, especially in late-game situations.

