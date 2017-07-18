Rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 13 Jordan Genmark Heath, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 18, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Due to Isaiah Robertson’s early enrollment and largely-productive spring practices, Genmark Heath joins the safety ranks as the fifth option at a crowded position group. He should get a chance to join the rotation, but will have to show quick progress in order to see defensive action against Temple in 46 days.
Recruiting: Genmark Heath was a late target-and-flip for Notre Dame, de-committing from Cal, following the turnover among Irish assistant coaches. Both defensive coordinator Mike Elko and linebackers coach Clark Lea had Genmark Heath on their radar while they were at Wake Forest last year. When they joined Brian Kelly’s staff, they reenergized their recruiting efforts of the consensus three-star prospect. Genmark Heath also held offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Oregon State and Utah.

QUOTE(S)
Genmark Heath’s late addition to the Notre Dame recruiting class was vital. When he sent in his signed letter of intent, he was the only defensive back committing to the class — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah joined later that afternoon, as well. In some respects, Kelly knew how critical landing the safety/athlete was.

“When you talk about the back end of our defense, last year we played a lot of young players and got some really good experience across the board at corner and safety,” Kelly said. “We felt pretty good about it. We wanted to add some guys in particular that would fit the scheme.

“The one guy that jumps off the page for us immediately is Jordan Genmark Heath … This is a product of Mike Elko and his ability to stick with a recruit that he had seen earlier. Both [Elko and Lea] knew about Jordan, and we were able to get him up here in a short period of time on a visit. …

“You can make the case he could play on either side of the ball. We were really looking for that safety that had the skills that would really fit in nicely to the defense that we’re going to employ. I just think he was a real nice fit.”

WHAT WE SAID WHEN GENMARK HEATH’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
The biggest shortcoming of this recruiting class is in the secondary. With defensive back Russ Yeast announcing today he would stay true to his Louisville commitment, Genmark Heath is the only defensive back in the class. (There is yet a chance with safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but he is not due to announce his decision until this afternoon.) Even Genmark Heath only flipped to Notre Dame toward the end of the cycle, de-committing from Cal in the process.

“Fortunately, his frame packs a wallop upon contact, and all reviews from his high school coaches involve praise of his understanding of the game as a whole. Both of those, obviously, are vital to strong safety play. So he may be the only defensive back in the class, [but] he should fill the role nicely.”

2017 OUTLOOK
A strong fall camp would quickly vault Genmark Heath into the safety rotation discussion. That is an inevitable possibility given the current unproven nature of the position group.

Whether or not he makes that leap, Genmark Heath could be called upon on special teams. The Irish need contributors there, both on return and coverage units. Genmark Heath may already be physical enough to fill those roles and make special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s life a bit easier.

DOWN THE ROAD
While the safety position is inexperienced, it does not lack for young possibilities. Junior Nick Coleman has only two years of eligibility remaining, but after him come three players with three seasons to go (sophomores Devin Studstill and Jalen Elliott and Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman) and two freshmen with four remaining in Genmark Heath and Robertson. The freshmen duo could find Gilman on their timeline after this season if the NCAA insists he spend a 2017 on the sidelines following his transfer. As of today, Genmark Heath trails all those names.

With that in mind, and acknowledging his 6-foot-2 frame, it is not a reach to foresee Genmark Heath perhaps joining Owusu-Koramoah at rover down the line. Senior Drue Tranquill leads the way there now, but following the 2018 season, only current-junior Asmar Bilal would theoretically be ahead of this year’s additions. If his body fills out as one would expect with time spent in a collegiate strength program, Genmark Heath could become Elko’s ideal of a downhill run-stopper who can provide coverage skills when necessary.

2017’s Notre Dame 99-to-2
Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2 (May 12)
No. 99: Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle
No. 98: Andrew Trumbetti, defensive end
No. 97: Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle
No. 96: Pete Mokwuah, defensive tackle
No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 92)
No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 95)
No. 93: Jay Hayes, defensive end
No. 92: Jonathon MacCollister; defensive end (originally theorized as No. 46)
No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end
No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end
No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver
No. 87: Michael Young, receiver (originally theorized as No. 84)
No. 86: Alizé Mack, tight end
No. 85: Tyler Newsome, punter
No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end (originally theorized as No. 90)
No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver
No. 82: Nic Weishar, tight end
No. 81: Miles Boykin, receiver
No. 80: Durham Smythe, tight end
No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right tackle
No. 77: Brandon Tiassum, defensive tackle
No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman (originally theorized as No. 65)
No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 73)
No. 75: Daniel Cage, defensive tackle
No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, right tackle
No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle
No. 71: Alex Bars, offensive lineman
No. 70: Hunter Bivin, offensive lineman
No. 69: Aaron Banks, offensive lineman
No. 68: Mike McGlinchey, left tackle
No. 67: Jimmy Byrne, offensive lineman
No. 58: Elijah Taylor, defensive tackle
No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman
No. 56: Quenton Nelson, left guard
No. 55: Jonathan Bonner, defensive lineman
No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper
No. 53: Sam Mustipher, center
No. 53: Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman
No. 48: Greer Martini, inside linebacker
No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, defensive end
No. 45: Jonathan Jones, inside linebacker
No. 44: Jamir Jones, linebacker/defensive lineman
No. 42: Julian Okwara, defensive end
No. 41: Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 94)
No. 40: Drew White, linebacker
No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, kicker (originally theorized as No. 52)
No. 38: Deon McIntosh, running back/receiver
No. 35: David Adams, linebacker
No. 34: Tony Jones, Jr., running back
No. 33: Josh Adams, running back
No. 32: D.J. Morgan, safety
No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover
No. 29: Kevin Stepherson, receiver
No. 28: Nicco Fertitta, safety
No. 27: Julian Love, cornerback
No. 26: Ashton White, safety
No. 25: Jafar Armstrong, receiver (originally theorized as No. 87)
No. 24: Nick Coleman, safety
No. 23: Drue Tranquill, rover
No. 22: Asmar Bilal, rover
No. 21: Jalen Elliott, safety
No. 19: Justin Yoon, kicker
No. 18: Troy Pride, cornerback
No. 17: Isaiah Robertson, safety
No. 16: Cameron Smith, receiver
No. 15: C.J. Holmes, running back
No. 14: Devin Studstill, safety
No. 13: Avery Davis, quarterback

TRANSFERS
No. 66: Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, transfers to BYU
No. 50: Parker Boudreaux, offensive lineman
No. 30: Josh Barajas, linebacker, to transfer to Illinois State

INJURIES
No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 13 Avery Davis, quarterback

By Douglas FarmerJul 18, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Davis joins Notre Dame as the fourth quarterback behind junior Brandon Wimbush, sophomore Ian Book and senior Montgomery VanGorder. While Irish coach Brian Kelly once had to turn to his fifth-string quarterback when at Cincinnati, the ability to reach that far down the depth chart in times of need is not one Kelly would be eager to display again.
Recruiting: Davis filled the annual spot for a quarterback in each Irish recruiting class with a commitment back in March, more than 10 months before National Signing Day. A rivals.com three-star prospect, Davis chose Notre Dame over a number of Texas-based schools such as Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston. The Under Armour All-American also received offers from a smattering of Power Five-conference schools across the country, including Colorado, Purdue, Utah and Virginia. Rivals rated him the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 80 prospect in Texas.

QUOTE(S)
As much as Kelly has long preferred quarterbacks who could run well enough to complement their abilities to throw, he espoused another of Davis’ virtues when discussing the quarterback on National Signing Day.

“What we love about Avery is that he’s played for championships,” Kelly said. ‘That’s what Cedar Hill [High School; Cedar Hill, Texas] does at the highest level. So he has that pedigree, he’s used to playing in big games. He doesn’t shy away from competition. He plays his best in the biggest of games. This year against DeSoto he was outstanding in a shootout against the eventual state champ.

“Love his pedigree, love the fact that he played in big games and he was always at his best when his best was needed. He’ll come in and obviously be counted on in our rotation immediately. An extremely athletic quarterback that can come in and do some things right away for us.”

WHAT WE SAID WHEN DAVIS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
In theory, Davis could easily pick up where presumed-2017 starter Brandon Wimbush leaves off. Davis has both a strong arm and agile feet, allowing him to improvise seemingly at will. If Irish coach Brian Kelly and new offensive coordinator Chip Long do indeed speed up the pace of the offense as Kelly insisted was the plan this week, Davis may be an ideal fit to press the gas pedal in the future.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Barring multiple injuries to Notre Dame quarterbacks, there is absolutely no reason for Davis not to preserve a year of eligibility this fall. He can spend the time adjusting to a collegiate workload, adding a bit of heft and getting in plenty of reps while leading the Irish scout team.

DOWN THE ROAD
Much of Davis’ future will hinge on Wimbush’s success. If Wimbush were to have a transcendent season, perhaps Davis and Book are suddenly competing for the right to start 2018’s season-opener after Wimbush heads to the NFL. If Wimbush’s rise is more gradual, that position battle may be put off a year, at which point current 2018 commit Phil Jurkovec could join the fray having spent his nearly-requisite year preserving eligibility. Maybe Wimbush does not yet trust his pro potential at that point, returns for a fifth year and suddenly Book is down to one year of eligibility and gets first crack at the starting job in 2020 with Davis breathing down his neck.

Prior to this past spring, it would have made some sense to think Davis could quickly jump Book once ready for action, but the latter performed ably in the spring practice, cementing himself as Wimbush’s backup over VanGorder.

These uncertainties are, in their own right, certain when discussing a position where only one player is expected to play per season. Obviously — as much of Notre Dame’s recent past illustrates — injuries do occur, but they are never presumed, making the pecking order at quarterback even more important than it is at any other position.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 14 Devin Studstill, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 17, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 198 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: During the offseason, Studstill seems to have slipped behind classmate Jalen Elliott and junior converted-cornerback Nick Coleman in the competition for starting safety honors. Irish coach Brian Kelly often lumped Studstill and Elliott together in discussing the position, but that may have been as much about efficient brevity when discussing two sophomores as it was about them competing for playing time. Studstill is just as likely, if not more, to back up Coleman at field safety rather than solely support Elliott at boundary safety.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Studstill enrolled early after choosing Notre Dame from a lengthy list of scholarship offers highlighted by Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

CAREER TO DATE
Studstill earned his first career start in only the second week of his freshman season, the first of his nine starts last season. Studstill’s chances at starting increased drastically with the dismissal of Max Redfield, but he was already challenging the senior for playing time, if not the starting nod, before the end of Redfield’s Irish career. Studstill finished the season 10th among the defensive tackle leaders. Six of that top 10, including Studstill, return this season.

2016: 12 games, nine starts, 38 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one forced fumble.

QUOTE(S)
Some of Kelly’s lumping together Studstill and Elliott derived from them both being developing young players learning a new defensive scheme.

“Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill are still in that programming mode in terms of doing all the little things right for us,” he said in early April. “Fundamentally, they’re getting better. I know [defensive coordinator] Mike Elko really likes those two kids, likes their toughness and their want to play the game. They’re going to be there for us.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
It should be noted Keith wrote this A-to-Z entry shortly before Redfield’s arrest and subsequent dismissal.

“Redfield may be the starter, but Notre Dame is going to need another safety who can play in the open field. And Studstill seems to have earned enough trust to get the staff to believe he’s the guy — though they don’t exactly have a ton of options.

“With depth not making a redshirt logical, getting Studstill experience on special teams is a good start. And then he’ll likely be the next guy in behind Redfield, who has done a nice job of convincing the staff he’s ready to play consistent football, but has yet to show that he can actually do it.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Studstill’s freshman season was an encouraging one, which makes Elliott’s surpassing him this spring all the more impressive. The same goes for Coleman, but neither means Studstill will not be needed this fall. In many respects, a safety rotation could prove most productive.

Kelly alluded to that concept a few times in the spring, specifically acknowledging down-and-distance situational needs. Passing-specific instances may draw sophomore Julian Love from cornerback, but they could also lead to Studstill joining Coleman on the field, spelling Elliott.

One way or another, Studstill will see plenty of action this season. Exactly when and where will hinge on how the theoretical safety rotation aligns itself next month.

DOWN THE ROAD
There is a distinct temptation to simply copy-and-paste the “Down the Road” portion of Elliott’s 99-to-2 entry into this same spot. The summary of it: When discussing an inexperienced and shallow group of safeties, do not forget to include mention of Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman. Whether or not he is declared eligible in 2017, he will factor heavily into the safety conversation in 2018.

Suddenly, the inexperienced and shallow group of safeties could be navigating a logjam of young players tested early in their careers. At that point, the performances in those games — plus Gilman’s time in Annapolis — will determine the depth chart more than dazzling in practices will. Studstill’s competence in his chances in 2017 will greatly impact his opportunities down the line.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 15 C.J. Holmes, running back

By Douglas FarmerJul 16, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 206 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Holmes sits behind four other running backs and is unlikely to climb that ladder much in 2017.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Holmes committed to Notre Dame in July of 2016 rather than accept offers from some of the biggest programs in the country such as Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA. Rivals.com rated Holmes the No. 5 all-purpose back in the class, the No. 2 prospect in Connecticut and the No. 203 player in the country.

QUOTE(S)
Holmes separated his shoulder early enough in spring practice Irish coach Brian Kelly never had the chance to expound on the complimentary comparisons he heaped upon Holmes on National Signing Day.

“Versatility I think is what comes to mind,” Kelly said in February. “I look at him as a guy like a Theo Riddick, C.J. Prosise. He’s going to play both running back and wide receiver for us. We think we have a nice package for him right away. We’re going to ask him to compete right away. He’s going to be one of those guys that we’re going to force feed him a little bit and get him involved.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD SAID UPON HOLMES’ EARLY ENROLLMENT
Holmes will step in and challenge a talented group of runners, but at a position group that was stuck in neutral in 2016. He also has the ability to play receiver.”

2017 OUTLOOK
It was always going to be unlikely Holmes would see many, if any, carries at running back this season. Junior Josh Adams will see the majority of the action with junior Dexter Williams and sophomore Tony Jones earning many chances to spell Adams. Once Holmes departed spring practice with the shoulder injury, sophomore Deon McIntosh moved from receiver to running back to provide depth, and he will likely remain there in the fall.

Perhaps due to the aforementioned versatility, Holmes would have had chances to impress on special teams. Now, though, with the shoulder injury, allowing the freshman the entire season to heal seems the most likely course of action and, for that matter, the most logical. He is not needed at running back in the immediate future, and it seems rather foolish to force him to take hits on the shoulder earlier than necessary just so there is one more body on the coverage units.

It should be noted, Kelly said Holmes had surgery on the same injured shoulder his sophomore year of high school. A separated shoulder may seem a ho-hum injury, but it is far from it, especially once it qualifies as a recurring trouble.

DOWN THE ROAD
In a year, Adams and Williams will still be around, and Adams will presumably continue to lead the Notre Dame ground attack. Entering 2019, however, Jones will be primed to take over the workhorse duties. Holmes offers an ideal complement to Jones’ bruising-yet-agile style, and could fit even better when considering his ability to come out of the backfield as a receiver.

This fall will provide better insights into this aspect, but Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long has often involved tight ends and running backs in his passing attack, creating a role there for Holmes to establish himself in 2018 while readying for 2019.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 16 Cameron Smith, receiver

By Douglas FarmerJul 15, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 203 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Graduate transfer from Arizona State with only one season of eligibility remaining.
Depth chart: This is more a speculative exercise than usual considering Smith is a veteran yet has not had the chance to practice so much as once with the Irish. Expect him to join the ranks as a slot receiver, otherwise known as the Z, battling junior C.J. Sanders for the right to back up sophomore Chase Claypool and perhaps be the first option should Notre Dame opt for a more traditional inside route runner than the 6-foot-4 Claypool. A similar description could — and likely will — be applied to Michigan graduate transfer Freddy Canteen.
Recruiting: A consensus three star-prospect, Smith chose Arizona State over Houston and Iowa back in 2013.

CAREER TO DATE
Notre Dame fans may remember Smith from his touchdown against the Irish in 2014, his sophomore year, during one of the more swing-filled games in recent memory. That four-catch, 67-yard afternoon was part of a career year and theoretically was a harbinger of good times to come before a knee injury cost Smith the 2015 season and limited his explosiveness last year.

2013: 11 games, nine starts, eight catches for 129 yards.
2014: 11 games, eight starts, 41 catches for 596 yards and six touchdowns.
2015: Out with a knee injury.
2016: Eight games, one start, 11 catches for 183 yards.

QUOTE(S)
As much as a healthy Smith brings speed, when healthy, to the field, hampered or healthy he also brings Notre Dame a career’s worth of experience and the demeanor that should come with that. Irish coach Brian Kelly noted that perk when discussing roster changes before his annual Kelly Cares Foundation golf outing in June.

“Speed. The speed factor was No. 1 (with Smith),” Kelly said. “And then No. 2, the maturity level. We wanted to add two more really mature players. We have some really young players. We wanted mature mentors. At times last year, one of the issues was maturity, attention to detail, good habits.

“In [Canteen] and [Smith], we’ve got two guys that are very mature guys, good role models for some young players. From a skillset standpoint, the speed element, where [Smith] can really get over the top of defenses.”

WHAT WE WROTE UPON THE TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT
Smith’s speed could land him at the slot, or Z, receiver position in [coordinator Chip] Long’s offense. Sophomore Chase Claypool projects as the current likely starter, but if Long, [receivers coach Del] Alexander and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly opt for a more prototypical blazer, Smith would seem to fit the bill, presuming health.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Handing Smith a scholarship for a year is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Irish. The scholarship was not going to be used, otherwise. The only risk he poses would be some form of locker room discord or other off-field distraction. If that were to arise, Kelly would presumably be quick with a dismissal. Then again, Alexander spent the last four years coaching Smith and Long was there alongside him for three of those four. They know him pretty well. If either thought such an issue was remotely possible, Smith probably would not have landed at Notre Dame.

On the flipside, Smith already knows Long’s offensive tendencies. Slipping into a familiar offensive approach should not take much time at all. Long may be most grateful for Smith’s on-field presence as the Irish learn to embrace an up-tempo offense. Smith is already used to it.

On an individual play basis, a need for speed still cannot be denied. Kelly has always preferred to have a threat ready to take the top off the defensive backfield at any moment. Sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson may present that with top-end speed, but his acceleration could pale compared to Smith’s.

That speed may also be seen on special teams. During the spring, coordinator Brian Polian hoped for more players to be at his disposal. Smith had not yet even chosen Notre Dame yet then — he only graduated from Arizona State in April and publicly chose the Irish in June — but this summer he could quickly earn some goodwill by shining on Polian’s coverage units.

If, in the end, all Smith provides is some guidance for a young Irish receiver corps, that alone would be worth the year’s scholarship.

Early-enrolled freshman running back C.J. Holmes, No. 15, was set to satisfy your 99-to-2 needs today, but then Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Lou Somogyi noted a few numbers and number changes Notre Dame had provided BGI with for its annual preview issue. Whereas Smith wore No. 6 as a Sun Devil, he will add a vertical digit to that numeral while with the Irish. Holmes will have to wait until Sunday.

