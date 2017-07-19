Junior safety Ashton White leaves Notre Dame football, remains at University

Junior safety Ashton White announced he is leaving the Notre Dame football team via a Twitter post Wednesday evening. White will finish the year at the University with the intention of graduating in the spring in order to qualify as a graduate transfer for the 2018 season.
“I would first like to thank [Irish] Coach [Brian] Kelly for the opportunity to play the game I love at such a wonderful institution such as Notre Dame,” White wrote. “However, I will not be with the team this fall as I focus on some ambitious academic goals of mine.”
If White does indeed graduate and transfer to an FBS-level program in the spring, he would have two years of eligibility remaining. Because he preserved a year of eligibility already in 2015, the former cornerback does not actually save a year of playing time by not playing this season. That said, if he sees little playing time on the horizon and intends to transfer, doing so as a graduate student would make the most sense. Spending the time he would be using on football instead on his studies very well could behoove that process.
White’s departure leaves the Irish with even less depth on the defensive back-line, but he was not likely to play much this season even with that being the case. Junior cornerback-turned-safety Nick Coleman joins sophomores Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill firmly ahead of White on the depth chart. Junior Nicco Fertitta has consistently seen more playing time than White each of the last two seasons, and freshman Jordan Genmark Heath could have quickly moved up the depth chart, as well.
That does not even mention senior Drue Tranquill, who could conceivably move back to safety from rover if injuries necessitated it, or sophomore cornerback Julian Love, who Kelly has indicated was already being considered for some safety duty in passing-specific situations.
Notre Dame will prefer to keep Tranquill at rover, to only bring in Fertitta in short-yardage scenarios and to ease Genmark Heath into the program, but altering those plans all may have been options before White saw much playing time.
“[I] can’t wait to watch & support my former teammates and best friends chase that ring they’ve worked so hard for!” White closed. “Thank you ND Nation.. [sic] it’s been an awesome couple years!”
White finishes his Irish career with two tackles in six games. He played in the first five games last year before seeing time in only one of the final seven.
For a 99-to-2 refresher: “White did not exactly impress last season at cornerback, and the same can largely be said for his spring at safety. Admittedly, that latter half is partly due to Coleman’s surge at safety, repeatedly earning Kelly’s praise — in fact, whenever a question was asked about the two cornerbacks who made the switch, Kelly would spend so much time discussing Coleman’s success, the White portion of the query would be forgotten. It is also partly due to White’s own struggles.
The obvious piece for him this fall would be to aid special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s units. Other than that and a litany of injuries, though, it is hard to see him finding much playing time. If Notre Dame desperately needs a rover against a pass-heavy attack, it will likely switch to a pseudo-nickel or –dime package, allowing sophomore cornerback Julian Love to roam the middle of the field and perhaps Coleman or boundary safety sophomore Jalen Elliott the chance to man the middle at rover. In that hypothetical, White remains the odd man out.”
Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 195 pounds 2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore transfer from the Naval Academy with three years of eligibility remaining. That clock is currently expected to start ticking with the 2018 season, but Notre Dame has filed an appeal with the NCAA to grant Gilman eligibility in 2017, though he would still have only three seasons of playing time remaining in his career. Depth chart: Whenever Gilman joins the playing fray, he will immediately factor into the two-deep at safety, if not even top the chart on the boundary half of the field. Junior Nick Coleman appears to be entrenched as the starter at field safety for the time being, at which point Gilman will be competing with sophomores Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill at boundary safety and the subsequent backup slots.
CAREER TO DATE
The highlight of Gilman’s freshman campaign as a Midshipman came in tallying 12 tackles against the Irish in Navy’s 28-27 victory. That total stands as his career high and his new Notre Dame number, though that may or may not be a coincidence.
2016: 14 games, 12 starts, 76 tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown, one forced fumble.
QUOTE(S)
When Gilman announced his transfer in early June, Irish coach Brian Kelly spoke both of the type of person and the type of defender joining his team.
“First of all, Alohi is a great fit here in terms of his character and also what he wants to achieve academically,” Kelly said. “Clearly, that’s primary in our recruiting. Secondly, in terms of his football fit, we got a good look of him against us last season. He plays the style of safety we want in this program. Alohi’s a run-and-hit safety that fits perfectly in the Mike Elko defense.”
“We think [Gilman’s] run-and-hit ability is extraordinary,” Kelly said. “Very smart, football savvy. We think he’s certainly got a chance to get on the field.”
WHAT WE WROTE UPON THE TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT
“Heading into this coming season, the Irish lack proven safeties. Junior Nick Coleman and sophomore Jalen Elliott will be the most likely starters in the season-opener against Temple. Coleman moved from cornerback to safety this offseason, while Elliott made 14 tackles in his debut season.
“So while Gilman will most likely sit out this season, thanks to a year of starting at Navy he will essentially be on even footing come 2018 as far as experience with the rest of the defensive backline. At 6-foot, 195 pounds, he may seem slight, but consider that Notre Dame lists Coleman as 6-foot, 187 pounds, and Elliott as 6-foot-½, 208 pounds.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Let’s start with the question of Gilman’s 2017 eligibility. There are grounds for the NCAA to grant him a waiver, thus granting him an immediate chance to play. The military once allowed potential-professional athletes from the academies to pursue careers, but now it mandates military service first. With that change, it also changed the circumstances around Gilman’s future.
Per Kelly, the NCAA has not ruled on a waiver in this situation before. With that in mind, Kelly expects a timely resolution. Will that come to be reality? This is the NCAA. Let’s not spend time trying to decipher its logic or its procedures.
If Gilman is not eligible, he will spend a season on the Irish scout team making junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s life miserable. If he is eligible, he will be a strong understanding of the playbook away from consistent playing time.
DOWN THE ROAD
Kelly praised Gilman as a physical safety. That would seem to put him in the same category as Elliott, though perhaps with better coverage skills. In that instance, Gilman could fill in for Elliott in intermediate down-and-distance situations, guarding against a pass while also providing strong run support.
On more obvious passing downs, perhaps Studstill comes in, or perhaps Gilman offers strong enough pass coverage he can continue to man the position, even allowing sophomore Julian Love to stay at cornerback, further strengthening the Notre Dame secondary.
The reasons behind Gilman’s transfer should also be acknowledged here. He very clearly has NFL aspirations. That is to be lauded. Just keep it in mind: Once that opportunity presents itself, Gilman will likely take that chance.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 205 pounds 2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season. Depth chart: Entering spring practices, some wondered who would back up junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. Would senior Montgomery VanGorder’s time invested make the difference? Would freshman Avery Davis need to arrive and be immediately ready for action? Could Book prove himself worthy of being one play away from taking snaps? Book could and did just that. Recruiting: When former Irish offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford arrived from Boise State in 2015, he already had a quarterback target in mind. Sanford’s recruitment landed Book, a consensus three-star prospect and the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country per rivals.com, who still held an offer from Boise State as well as Washington State.
CAREER TO DATE
Book preserved a year of eligibility in 2016. For that matter, so did Wimbush. One could argue the understudy outperformed the starter in the spring’s Blue-Gold Game, though the understudy was also competing against the second-team defense whereas Wimbush faced Notre Dame’s starters.
Book in Blue-Gold Game: 18-of-25 for 271 yards passing and one touchdown.
Wimbush in Blue-Gold Game: 22-of-32 for 303 yards passing and one rushing touchdown.
QUOTE(S)
Following Book’s impressive performance in the spring finale, Irish coach Brian Kelly indicated it was consistent with the displays from the majority of the previous 14 practices, reassuring the Notre Dame coaching staff it had a viable contingency plan should Wimbush suffer an injury.
“Consistency, throws strikes, rarely misses an open receiver, can see the field very well, runs the offense very well,” Kelly said in describing the positives Book had shown. “… Having that No. 2 and seeing him perform the way he has this spring, for me, has been one of the big stories. And Ian has done this all spring.
“.. You could point to [Book’s] performance today and say it was a surprise — it wasn’t a surprise to me. He’s shown that. I thought he would go out and play really well. I’m glad he did.”
WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Unless the sky is falling, Book is wearing a redshirt. And that’s the best thing for him — even if he’ll prepare as the emergency No. 3, a duty Wimbush was pushed into last year.
“A look at Notre Dame’s depth chart and the war chest of talent accumulated at the position makes these next five years look like an uphill climb to get onto the field. But until Book steps foot on campus, all bets are off.
“Remember, [former Irish quarterback and current Notre Dame quarterbacks coach] Tommy Rees entered Notre Dame with two other quarterbacks at his position, both rated better than him by recruiting analysts. But it was Rees that pushed past the five-star recruit already on campus for two seasons and his two classmates.
“Of course, DeShone Kizer, Malik Zaire and Brandon Wimbush aren’t Dayne Crist, Andrew Hendrix and Luke Massa. But until we see Book at the college level, it’s a wait and see proposition.
“But the freshman has a key role on the 2016 team. Even if everybody hopes he won’t have to do it.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Book will backup Wimbush. That also means, Book will play this season. By no means is that a prediction Wimbush will suffer an injury, though that is obviously possible. Rather, it is a prediction Kelly will get Book into a game the first chance he has, quite likely in the second half against Temple if the Irish lead is cushion enough.
Getting Book a few reps then, or perhaps two weeks later at Boston College (reminder: Sept. 16 features a noon ET kickoff), will help calm any nerves for when he may have to step in for Wimbush in a competitive situation. Perhaps Wimbush rolls an ankle a few minutes before halftime against North Carolina or maybe he takes a shot to the head against North Carolina State. Either scenario would force Book to move the offense forward without missing a step in what should be tight games.
DOWN THE ROAD
There is no reason to think Book could not be a solid starting quarterback for the Irish. There is also no reason to expect Wimbush will falter over the next two or three seasons. Davis has given every reason to believe he will be ready to contribute in a year. Then there are promising high schoolers Phil Jurkovec (class of 2018 commitment; Pine-Richland High School, Gibsonia, Pa.) and Cade McNamara (class of 2019 commitment; Damonte Ranch H.S., Reno, Nev.).
Rees, Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long have plenty to work with at quarterback, obscuring any projection of Book’s future. In that respect, Sanford’s departure to take over the Western Kentucky program may have hurt Book the most. He was, at least more than anybody else, Sanford’s guy, though he would still not have started over Wimbush in 2017. Then again, perhaps Rees sees a better version of his younger self when he looks at Book.
Whenever Wimbush leaves Notre Dame, Book will get his chance to lead the Irish offense, but he will have to hold off at least Davis to do it, if not also Jurkovec and maybe even McNamara. If Wimbush stays through 2019 for a fifth year, Book would be entering his own fifth year in 2020, with Davis having two seasons of eligibility remaining, Jurkovec three and McNamara four as a sophomore, theoretically speaking.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2017-18 year, eligibility: Freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season. Depth chart: Due to Isaiah Robertson’s early enrollment and largely-productive spring practices, Genmark Heath joins the safety ranks as the fifth option at a crowded position group. He should get a chance to join the rotation, but will have to show quick progress in order to see defensive action against Temple in 46 days. Recruiting: Genmark Heath was a late target-and-flip for Notre Dame, de-committing from Cal, following the turnover among Irish assistant coaches. Both defensive coordinator Mike Elko and linebackers coach Clark Lea had Genmark Heath on their radar while they were at Wake Forest last year. When they joined Brian Kelly’s staff, they reenergized their recruiting efforts of the consensus three-star prospect. Genmark Heath also held offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Oregon State and Utah.
QUOTE(S)
Genmark Heath’s late addition to the Notre Dame recruiting class was vital. When he sent in his signed letter of intent, he was the only defensive back committing to the class — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah joined later that afternoon, as well. In some respects, Kelly knew how critical landing the safety/athlete was.
“When you talk about the back end of our defense, last year we played a lot of young players and got some really good experience across the board at corner and safety,” Kelly said. “We felt pretty good about it. We wanted to add some guys in particular that would fit the scheme.
“The one guy that jumps off the page for us immediately is Jordan Genmark Heath … This is a product of Mike Elko and his ability to stick with a recruit that he had seen earlier. Both [Elko and Lea] knew about Jordan, and we were able to get him up here in a short period of time on a visit. …
“You can make the case he could play on either side of the ball. We were really looking for that safety that had the skills that would really fit in nicely to the defense that we’re going to employ. I just think he was a real nice fit.”
WHAT WE SAID WHEN GENMARK HEATH’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“The biggest shortcoming of this recruiting class is in the secondary. With defensive back Russ Yeast announcing today he would stay true to his Louisville commitment, Genmark Heath is the only defensive back in the class. (There is yet a chance with safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but he is not due to announce his decision until this afternoon.) Even Genmark Heath only flipped to Notre Dame toward the end of the cycle, de-committing from Cal in the process.
“Fortunately, his frame packs a wallop upon contact, and all reviews from his high school coaches involve praise of his understanding of the game as a whole. Both of those, obviously, are vital to strong safety play. So he may be the only defensive back in the class, [but] he should fill the role nicely.”
2017 OUTLOOK
A strong fall camp would quickly vault Genmark Heath into the safety rotation discussion. That is an inevitable possibility given the current unproven nature of the position group.
Whether or not he makes that leap, Genmark Heath could be called upon on special teams. The Irish need contributors there, both on return and coverage units. Genmark Heath may already be physical enough to fill those roles and make special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s life a bit easier.
DOWN THE ROAD
While the safety position is inexperienced, it does not lack for young possibilities. Junior Nick Coleman has only two years of eligibility remaining, but after him come three players with three seasons to go (sophomores Devin Studstill and Jalen Elliott and Navy transfer sophomore Alohi Gilman) and two freshmen with four remaining in Genmark Heath and Robertson. The freshmen duo could find Gilman on their timeline after this season if the NCAA insists he spend a 2017 on the sidelines following his transfer. As of today, Genmark Heath trails all those names.
With that in mind, and acknowledging his 6-foot-2 frame, it is not a reach to foresee Genmark Heath perhaps joining Owusu-Koramoah at rover down the line. Senior Drue Tranquill leads the way there now, but following the 2018 season, only current-junior Asmar Bilal would theoretically be ahead of this year’s additions. If his body fills out as one would expect with time spent in a collegiate strength program, Genmark Heath could become Elko’s ideal of a downhill run-stopper who can provide coverage skills when necessary.
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds 2017-18 year, eligibility: Freshman with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season. Depth chart: Davis joins Notre Dame as the fourth quarterback behind junior Brandon Wimbush, sophomore Ian Book and senior Montgomery VanGorder. While Irish coach Brian Kelly once had to turn to his fifth-string quarterback when at Cincinnati, the ability to reach that far down the depth chart in times of need is not one Kelly would be eager to display again. Recruiting: Davis filled the annual spot for a quarterback in each Irish recruiting class with a commitment back in March, more than 10 months before National Signing Day. A rivals.com three-star prospect, Davis chose Notre Dame over a number of Texas-based schools such as Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston. The Under Armour All-American also received offers from a smattering of Power Five-conference schools across the country, including Colorado, Purdue, Utah and Virginia. Rivals rated him the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 80 prospect in Texas.
QUOTE(S)
As much as Kelly has long preferred quarterbacks who could run well enough to complement their abilities to throw, he espoused another of Davis’ virtues when discussing the quarterback on National Signing Day.
“What we love about Avery is that he’s played for championships,” Kelly said. ‘That’s what Cedar Hill [High School; Cedar Hill, Texas] does at the highest level. So he has that pedigree, he’s used to playing in big games. He doesn’t shy away from competition. He plays his best in the biggest of games. This year against DeSoto he was outstanding in a shootout against the eventual state champ.
“Love his pedigree, love the fact that he played in big games and he was always at his best when his best was needed. He’ll come in and obviously be counted on in our rotation immediately. An extremely athletic quarterback that can come in and do some things right away for us.”
WHAT WE SAID WHEN DAVIS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“In theory, Davis could easily pick up where presumed-2017 starter Brandon Wimbush leaves off. Davis has both a strong arm and agile feet, allowing him to improvise seemingly at will. If Irish coach Brian Kelly and new offensive coordinator Chip Long do indeed speed up the pace of the offense as Kelly insisted was the plan this week, Davis may be an ideal fit to press the gas pedal in the future.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Barring multiple injuries to Notre Dame quarterbacks, there is absolutely no reason for Davis not to preserve a year of eligibility this fall. He can spend the time adjusting to a collegiate workload, adding a bit of heft and getting in plenty of reps while leading the Irish scout team.
DOWN THE ROAD
Much of Davis’ future will hinge on Wimbush’s success. If Wimbush were to have a transcendent season, perhaps Davis and Book are suddenly competing for the right to start 2018’s season-opener after Wimbush heads to the NFL. If Wimbush’s rise is more gradual, that position battle may be put off a year, at which point current 2018 commit Phil Jurkovec could join the fray having spent his nearly-requisite year preserving eligibility. Maybe Wimbush does not yet trust his pro potential at that point, returns for a fifth year and suddenly Book is down to one year of eligibility and gets first crack at the starting job in 2020 with Davis breathing down his neck.
Prior to this past spring, it would have made some sense to think Davis could quickly jump Book once ready for action, but the latter performed ably in the spring practice, cementing himself as Wimbush’s backup over VanGorder.
These uncertainties are, in their own right, certain when discussing a position where only one player is expected to play per season. Obviously — as much of Notre Dame’s recent past illustrates — injuries do occur, but they are never presumed, making the pecking order at quarterback even more important than it is at any other position.