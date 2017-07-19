Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 12 Ian Book, quarterback

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 205 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Entering spring practices, some wondered who would back up junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. Would senior Montgomery VanGorder’s time invested make the difference? Would freshman Avery Davis need to arrive and be immediately ready for action? Could Book prove himself worthy of being one play away from taking snaps? Book could and did just that.
Recruiting: When former Irish offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford arrived from Boise State in 2015, he already had a quarterback target in mind. Sanford’s recruitment landed Book, a consensus three-star prospect and the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country per rivals.com, who still held an offer from Boise State as well as Washington State.
CAREER TO DATE
Book preserved a year of eligibility in 2016. For that matter, so did Wimbush. One could argue the understudy outperformed the starter in the spring’s Blue-Gold Game, though the understudy was also competing against the second-team defense whereas Wimbush faced Notre Dame’s starters.
Book in Blue-Gold Game: 18-of-25 for 271 yards passing and one touchdown.
Wimbush in Blue-Gold Game: 22-of-32 for 303 yards passing and one rushing touchdown.
QUOTE(S)
Following Book’s impressive performance in the spring finale, Irish coach Brian Kelly indicated it was consistent with the displays from the majority of the previous 14 practices, reassuring the Notre Dame coaching staff it had a viable contingency plan should Wimbush suffer an injury.
“Consistency, throws strikes, rarely misses an open receiver, can see the field very well, runs the offense very well,” Kelly said in describing the positives Book had shown. “… Having that No. 2 and seeing him perform the way he has this spring, for me, has been one of the big stories. And Ian has done this all spring.
“.. You could point to [Book’s] performance today and say it was a surprise — it wasn’t a surprise to me. He’s shown that. I thought he would go out and play really well. I’m glad he did.”
WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Unless the sky is falling, Book is wearing a redshirt. And that’s the best thing for him — even if he’ll prepare as the emergency No. 3, a duty Wimbush was pushed into last year.
“A look at Notre Dame’s depth chart and the war chest of talent accumulated at the position makes these next five years look like an uphill climb to get onto the field. But until Book steps foot on campus, all bets are off.
“Remember, [former Irish quarterback and current Notre Dame quarterbacks coach] Tommy Rees entered Notre Dame with two other quarterbacks at his position, both rated better than him by recruiting analysts. But it was Rees that pushed past the five-star recruit already on campus for two seasons and his two classmates.
“Of course, DeShone Kizer, Malik Zaire and Brandon Wimbush aren’t Dayne Crist, Andrew Hendrix and Luke Massa. But until we see Book at the college level, it’s a wait and see proposition.
“But the freshman has a key role on the 2016 team. Even if everybody hopes he won’t have to do it.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Book will backup Wimbush. That also means, Book will play this season. By no means is that a prediction Wimbush will suffer an injury, though that is obviously possible. Rather, it is a prediction Kelly will get Book into a game the first chance he has, quite likely in the second half against Temple if the Irish lead is cushion enough.
Getting Book a few reps then, or perhaps two weeks later at Boston College (reminder: Sept. 16 features a noon ET kickoff), will help calm any nerves for when he may have to step in for Wimbush in a competitive situation. Perhaps Wimbush rolls an ankle a few minutes before halftime against North Carolina or maybe he takes a shot to the head against North Carolina State. Either scenario would force Book to move the offense forward without missing a step in what should be tight games.
DOWN THE ROAD
There is no reason to think Book could not be a solid starting quarterback for the Irish. There is also no reason to expect Wimbush will falter over the next two or three seasons. Davis has given every reason to believe he will be ready to contribute in a year. Then there are promising high schoolers Phil Jurkovec (class of 2018 commitment; Pine-Richland High School, Gibsonia, Pa.) and Cade McNamara (class of 2019 commitment; Damonte Ranch H.S., Reno, Nev.).
Rees, Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long have plenty to work with at quarterback, obscuring any projection of Book’s future. In that respect, Sanford’s departure to take over the Western Kentucky program may have hurt Book the most. He was, at least more than anybody else, Sanford’s guy, though he would still not have started over Wimbush in 2017. Then again, perhaps Rees sees a better version of his younger self when he looks at Book.
Whenever Wimbush leaves Notre Dame, Book will get his chance to lead the Irish offense, but he will have to hold off at least Davis to do it, if not also Jurkovec and maybe even McNamara. If Wimbush stays through 2019 for a fifth year, Book would be entering his own fifth year in 2020, with Davis having two seasons of eligibility remaining, Jurkovec three and McNamara four as a sophomore, theoretically speaking.
