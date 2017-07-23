Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 8 Donte Vaughn, cornerback

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3 ½, 255 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.

Depth chart: Hayes will start as the weakside, otherwise known as the boundary or drop, defensive end. Sophomores Julian Okwara and Ade Ogundeji back up Hayes, but neither has shown any likelihood of challenging him for playing time.

Recruiting: A rivals.com five-star prospect, Hayes received interest from nearly every big-time program in the country despite having shoulder injuries cut short two of his prep seasons. The U.S. Army All-American chose the Irish over Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama. (Note: Due to one of those shoulder injuries, Hayes did not play in the all-star game in San Antonio.) The No. 7 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals, and the No. 31 player overall, Hayes enrolled early at Notre Dame.

CAREER TO DATE

Hayes played in all 12 games last season, though he did not establish himself as the pass-rush threat some hoped he might from the outset. He did flash those abilities in this spring’s Blue-Gold Game, though those sacks obviously did not involve bringing the red-jerseyed quarterback to the ground.

2016: 12 games, 11 tackles, one forced fumble vs. North Carolina State.

2017 Blue-Gold Game: Seven tackles, four tackles for loss including three sacks.

QUOTE(S)

The injuries in high school robbed Hayes of the raw time needed to develop as a football player. This spring, many of his reps were the first of their kind, something Irish coach Brian Kelly noted.

“The athleticism is what obviously stands out,” Kelly said in late March. “[Hayes] is extremely athletic, he’s fit physically, 250 pounds and very strong.

“It’s the football knowledge. Learning the techniques at the position in which he plays is really the piece. It’s just learning right now for him. This is the time do it, in spring ball. … We have to be patient with him. He’s an explosive athlete, there’s going to be some mistakes along the way and I’m okay with that as long as he’s learning. Here’s the great thing about it: he cares a lot and he wants to get better. So we’re going to live with some of the mistakes as long as he’s the same kid every day, which he is, and he cares deeply about wanting to get better.”

At the end of spring practice, Hayes had shown just how much better he had gotten.

“I think it’s pretty clear that Daelin Hayes is going to be around the football and be a disruptive player for us,” Kelly said following the Blue-Gold Game.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

His three “sacks” in the Blue-Gold Game brought Hayes much attention, largely deserved. He quickly deflected that credit.

“I’m not the same athlete that I was when I first came in, not by any means,” he said. “The biggest thing for me when I came in, I was off the injury, I was like 250 [pounds], 18 percent body fat. Now I’m at 10 [percent body fat], 250 [pounds], the same weight.

“[Strength coordinator Matt] Balis is definitely working, not only for me, but for everybody in the program. … Buying into that offseason program is going to be huge for our team.”

Even before the practice exhibition, Hayes had seen the benefits of his gained fitness.

“That comes when you retool your body,” he said. “I remember my first time watching film, I look quicker, [have] more twitch than I did. I was definitely — it’s hard to put it into words, but to actually be able to go back and look at it and see how it affected the game was huge.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“I see a designated pass rusher season coming on for Hayes, with the hopes that it’ll allow him to specialize at something, and potentially stay healthy in a restricted role. Some have mentioned Kolin Hill’s freshman campaign as a [comparison]. I think that’s setting the bar too low.

“Instead, look at Prince Shembo’s rookie campaign. Even as a tweaner, Shembo found the field in pass rush situations, putting together a nice stat line with five TFLs and 4.5 sacks as a freshman.

“Again, the hope is Hayes is a quick learner, because he’s played less than a full season of football at the high school level. So while he may have been a workout warrior and dominated the camp circuit on his way to a 5-star grade, that’s just not a lot of experience.

“The good news? Notre Dame’s not asking him to play quarterback or free safety. They need him to chase down quarterbacks — a skill [former Irish defensive line coach] Keith Gilmore should be able to unearth from Hayes rather quickly.

“Hayes should play every week this season if he can stay on the field. If he does that, I’ll say he matches Shembo’s freshman season.”

2017 OUTLOOK

While Keith was off a bit about Hayes’ output last season, he nailed the most important part of the prognostication as it regards Hayes’ future. The then-freshman did stay healthy and, thus, did play every week of the season.

For that matter, Keith was only off a bit about Hayes matching Shembo’s freshman season. In 2010, Prince Shembo recorded 15 tackles, with five for loss including 4.5 sacks and forced one fumble. Hayes essentially matched those gross numbers, the tackles just did not come behind the line of scrimmage.

Obviously, that is a big difference, and one Notre Dame will be desperate to see change in 2017. Hayes represents defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s best chance at a true pass rush. He is, perhaps, Elko’s only chance at a true pass rush.

Continuing to use Shembo’s on-field career arc as a template, he started eight games in 2011, saw action in 12 games and recorded 31 tackles. His numbers behind the line of scrimmage dipped — illustrating how much those may hinge on inconsistent variables — to 3.5 tackles for loss with two sacks.

Hayes should start 13 games this season, and in doing so easily notch 30-plus tackles. His raw speed alone could get him close to that number. Elko, defensive line coach Mike Elston and Kelly will all very much hope for more than two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. If healthy, Hayes should exceed those numbers, and after a healthy freshman season, there is no longer reason to readily presume injury.

DOWN THE ROAD

Hayes received national praise following the Blue-Gold Game. Some of that was the echo chamber of a content-starved industry in the springtime. Some of that was Hayes playing well, proving rivals.com may have been right as the only recruiting service to grant Hayes a fifth star.

If that national praise is sustained in 2017, look for some to speculate about him heading to the NFL after 2018. Fast, agile, athletic defensive ends are a prized commodity for a reason.

Whether that happens or not, Hayes will likely start on the end for the Irish for the rest of his career as long as he is healthy. A move to outside linebacker could be feasible, except for the simple fact Notre Dame lacks dynamic defensive linemen more than it does productive linebackers. Even with a shallow linebacker corps likely in the coming years, it looks stockpiled compared to the defensive line.

2017’s Notre Dame 99-to-2

Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2 (May 12)

No. 99: Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle

No. 98: Andrew Trumbetti, defensive end

No. 97: Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle

No. 96: Pete Mokwuah, defensive tackle

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 92)

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 95)

No. 93: Jay Hayes, defensive end

No. 92: Jonathon MacCollister; defensive end (originally theorized as No. 46)

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver (originally theorized as No. 84)

No. 86: Alizé Mack, tight end

No. 85: Tyler Newsome, punter

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end (originally theorized as No. 90)

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 82: Nic Weishar, tight end

No. 81: Miles Boykin, receiver

No. 80: Durham Smythe, tight end

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right tackle

No. 77: Brandon Tiassum, defensive tackle

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman (originally theorized as No. 65)

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 73)

No. 75: Daniel Cage, defensive tackle

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, right tackle

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle

No. 71: Alex Bars, offensive lineman

No. 70: Hunter Bivin, offensive lineman

No. 69: Aaron Banks, offensive lineman

No. 68: Mike McGlinchey, left tackle

No. 67: Jimmy Byrne, offensive lineman

No. 58: Elijah Taylor, defensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman

No. 56: Quenton Nelson, left guard

No. 55: Jonathan Bonner, defensive lineman

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Sam Mustipher, center

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman

No. 48: Greer Martini, inside linebacker

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, linebacker/defensive lineman

No. 42: Julian Okwara, defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 94)

No. 40: Drew White, linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, kicker (originally theorized as No. 52)

No. 38: Deon McIntosh, running back/receiver

No. 35: David Adams, linebacker

No. 34: Tony Jones, Jr., running back

No. 33: Josh Adams, running back

No. 32: D.J. Morgan, safety

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover

No. 29: Kevin Stepherson, receiver

No. 28: Nicco Fertitta, safety

No. 27: Julian Love, cornerback

No. 26: Ashton White, safety

No. 25: Jafar Armstrong, receiver (originally theorized as No. 87)

No. 24: Nick Coleman, safety

No. 23: Drue Tranquill, rover

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, rover

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, safety

No. 19: Justin Yoon, kicker

No. 18: Troy Pride, cornerback

No. 17: Isaiah Robertson, safety

No. 16: Cameron Smith, receiver

No. 15: C.J. Holmes, running back

No. 14: Devin Studstill, safety

No. 13: Avery Davis, quarterback

No. 13: Jordan Genmark Heath, safety

No. 12: Ian Book, quarterback

No. 12: Alohi Gilman, safety

No. 11: Freddy Canteen, receiver

No. 10: Chris Finke, receiver

TRANSFERS

No. 66: Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, transfers to BYU

No. 50: Parker Boudreaux, offensive lineman

No. 30: Josh Barajas, linebacker, to transfer to Illinois State

INJURIES

No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

