Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 4 Montgomery VanGorder, quarterback

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.

Depth chart: Coney is the primary backup behind both senior captains Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini. With little other experience among the Irish linebackers, if either Morgan or Martini needs a breather or rolls an ankle, Coney will be called upon. For that matter, he has played enough in the past, he may see action simply to keep Martini fresh. Morgan fits into that previous sentence, as well, but given his track record, it seems unlikely he comes off the field much aside from injury or rout.

Recruiting: Holding offers from Clemson, Miami and Alabama, the Under Armour All-American’s recruitment came down to Notre Dame and his homestate Florida Gators. When the latter dispatched head coach Will Muschamp, the see-saw tilted toward the Irish for good. A consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com rated Coney the No. 6 inside linebacker in the class of 2015, the No. 20 recruit in Florida and the No. 118 overall player in the country.

CAREER TO DATE

Though he enrolled early as a freshman, Coney saw little action as a freshman. When he did get a chance following Jaylon Smith’s injury in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, Coney injured his shoulder only plays later. The injury kept Coney out of 2016’s spring practices.

He started most of last season, not getting the nod in the season-opener or against Army or Navy. The latter two can be attributed to their option-specific offenses, and the Texas distinction may have traced to Coney’s arrest for marijuana possession last August.

2015: 12 games, 13 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, excelled in kickoff coverage duties.

2016: 12 games, nine starts, 62 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss.

Coney’s 62 tackles last season were fourth on the team and are third among this year’s returnees with linebacker James Onwualu being the exception.

QUOTE(S)

Irish coach Brian Kelly did not spend much time this spring discussing his linebackers, theoretically because it is the one spot on Notre Dame’s defense not sparking too much concern with three former starters to man two positions.

At the end of March, Kelly included Coney and Martini in a listing of position battles. Every indication points to Martini as a clear-cut starter but take that moment to mean Kelly sees Coney as starting material, as well.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Athletically, Coney feels like the best fit for the starting job. But inevitably, this will come down to how quickly he gets back into the swing of things and how impactful Greer Martini can be in this defense.

“A healthy Coney is a starter in this scheme. But his development as a player was put on hold this offseason. Coney’s still a sophomore who missed half a year in the weight room after just 61 snaps — the majority coming against UMass — so it’s hard to say he’s a better option than Martini, acknowledging that the veteran might be playing slightly out of position.

“Still, this staff has a major belief that Coney will be an impact player. I’m just reluctant to think it’ll happen in 2016 until we get more information about his shoulder injury.”

2017 OUTLOOK

Coney’s shoulder did not hamper him last season, and that alone was of note given the difficulties shoulder injuries often cause. Yet he does not project as the starter against Temple in 36 days. That may be as much a credit to Martini as anything else. It also may simply reflect Martini’s more natural fit in Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s scheme.

A cynic here might wonder if Martini will get the initial starting nod as a default to a captain. Even if that is the case — and this is not to say it is — he will play well; Coney will need to earn the chance to start.

He is certainly capable of that, but whether he does or not, Coney will see plenty of action this season. Notre Dame just does not have other options. Junior Asmar Bilal will be devoted to a rover rotation along with senior Drue Tranquill, the former seeing more action against run-oriented attacks. Sophomore Jamir Jones is a linebacker in name only at this point, destined for a future on the defensive line but not yet there due to the lack of depth in this unit. Freshmen Drew White and David Adams are exactly that: freshmen. That leaves sophomore Jonathan Jones (no relation) to aid Coney in backing up Morgan and Martini. He did not see any action last season.

Thus, Coney is essentially the entire second-unit at linebacker. Provided Morgan, Martini and Coney all stay healthy, that is not an item of concern. A rotation of those three in nearly any ratio should serve the Irish well.

DOWN THE ROAD

Both Morgan and Martini will be out of eligibility following 2017, all but guaranteeing Coney a starting gig next season, most likely in Martini’s role. The question will be who starts alongside him, and that question becomes more intriguing with each new linebacker commitment this week. No matter who it is, Coney will be counted on to complement Tranquill as the veterans on what will continue to be a young defense.

Knowing that clear future is ahead of him should push Coney to stay engaged in all facets this season.

