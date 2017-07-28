Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 4 Montgomery VanGorder, quarterback

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 217 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Entering spring practice it was conceivable VanGorder could be Notre Dame’s second-string quarterback, but sophomore Ian Book claimed that gig as the Irish coaching staff certainly hoped he would. That leaves VanGorder as the third-stringer, a position which could become quite important should either Book or junior Brandon Wimbush suffer an injury. In that unfortunate situation, freshman Avery Davis may be an option to leapfrog VanGorder, but Notre Dame undoubtedly hopes to preserve a year of Davis’ eligibility this season.
Recruiting: The son of former Irish defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, Montgomery walked on with Notre Dame in 2014, his father’s first season on staff. The rivals.com two-star prospect was later awarded a scholarship before the 2016 season.
CAREER TO DATE
VanGorder led the Irish scout team in 2014 and 2015 before seeing action in his sophomore season at the end of Notre Dame’s rout over Massachusetts. Last season he served as the placekick holder, and did so without incident, something Irish fans know not to take for granted.
2017 OUTLOOK
There is no reason to think VanGorder will not continue as the holder for junior kicker Justin Yoon. If nothing else, VanGorder’s even-keeled demeanor seems well-suited for the duties.
Aside from that, the odds are he will not see any other action. If Wimbush or Book were to suffer a long-term injury, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly would likely accelerate Davis’ learning curve a la Wimbush in 2015. If, however, it was a fluky situation of two short-term injuries, Kelly could turn to VanGorder to manage the game for a quarter or a half rather than burn a year of Davis’ future for such spot duty. Perhaps Wimbush sprains a knee and while he is still being evaluated by the trainers, Book takes a hit to the head necessitating concussion testing. One or both would possibly return to the game within an hour of real time. Kelly would rather bide his time with VanGorder in that plausible hypothetical than toss Davis into the fire for little gain.
DOWN THE ROAD
This should be it for VanGorder. Yes, he has another year of eligibility, but the Irish coaches would need to ask him back for a fifth year in order for him to use it at Notre Dame. It is not that they would not want him back — they probably would considering the years of praise of VanGorder as a teammate. It is that they would rather have his scholarship to offer to someone in the class of 2018.
