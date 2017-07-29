Getty Images

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 3 C.J. Sanders, receiver and returner

By Douglas FarmerJul 29, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-8, 185 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Sanders will presumably lead the way at both kick and punt return while also backing up sophomore Chase Claypool at the Z, or slot, receiver position.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Sanders’ speed gave him the pick of many of the country’s top-flight programs, including Tennessee, UCLA and Stanford. Obviously the rivals.com No. 37 receiver chose Notre Dame, though it should be noted his father’s alma mater, Ohio State, did not come calling until too late in the process.

CAREER TO DATE
There are two aspects to Sanders’ stats. As a receiver, he hardly saw the field as a freshman before getting off to a great start last year. Then, his momentum came to an abrupt halt, catching only seven passes for 39 yards in the final seven games despite starting four of them. He started seven games total, spread throughout the season.

As a returner, Sanders has been a dynamic force from day one. His success with punt returns earned him kick return duties about halfway through his freshman season, and he has not turned back since.

2015 receiving: One catch, no yards.
2016 receiving: 24 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

2015 punt returns: 25 returns for 182 yards, an average of 7.3 yards per return, and one touchdown, a 50-yard score against Massachusetts.
2016 punt returns: 10 returns for 125 yards, an average of 12.5 yards per return.

2015 kick returns: 28 returns for 640 yards, an average of 22.9 yards per return, and one touchdown, a 93-yard score against Stanford.
2016 kick returns: 29 returns for 725 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per return, and two touchdowns, a 93-yard score against Syracuse and a 92-yard return to open the game versus Army.

QUOTE(S)
Irish coach Brian Kelly’s only mention of Sanders this spring came in highlighting the difference between Sanders and most of the rest of Notre Dame’s receivers, big and tall targets such as the 6-foot-4 ½, 224-pound Claypool.

“[Sanders] and [junior Chris] Finke would be certainly the exception to the rule of the receivers we have,” Kelly said at the end of March. “But they have a place in our offense and they’ll be used accordingly. The offensive structure is such that we can use those guys. They have a place, they can be effective players.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
Last year’s slot receivers, Amir Carlisle and Torii Hunter, combined for 10 rushing attempts and 60 catches for just over 700 yards and three touchdowns. I think it’s safe to say that Sanders will surpass those 10 rushes, but won’t touch that catch count.

“Still, there’s an explosive receiver waiting to be unleashed in Sanders, who won’t benefit from having Will Fuller pull a safety to the sideline, but should have plenty of room to operate. If he can sneak up the seam and work with the Irish quarterbacks, he’ll have chances to make big plays.

“A good season for Sanders is: A) staying healthy B) catching 40 footballs and C) getting another return touchdown (or two). I think that’s where he ends up this season.”

2017 OUTLOOK
With a plethora of seemingly-dangerous receivers, one of Notre Dame’s pass-catchers is going to be left on the outside looking in at opportunities within a high-scoring offense. Sanders seems a likely candidate, given offensive coordinator Chip Long’s apparent penchant for size. Between using Claypool at slot and frequently opting for two tight ends, Long does not leave many openings for a 5-foot-8 speedster. For that matter, as much as Long’s tendencies may suggest Sanders’ role in the passing game may be minimal, the last half of his 2016 did not do the junior any favors, either.

At the same time, though, perhaps Sanders’ speed can be utilized as an unexpected change of pace. Slip him in among the giants and let him cut loose. In that scenario, seven catches over seven games could net much more than 39 yards.

Until he has an increased role in the passing game, there is no reason to think Sanders will not continue returning punts and kicks. Suddenly he could find himself in school-record company. The Irish record for career kickoffs returned for touchdowns is five held by, obviously, Raghib Ismail (1988-90). George Atkinson III (2011-13) holds both the record for kickoff return yards and returns with 2,136 yards off 88 returns.

To date, Sanders has returned 57 kickoffs for 1,365 yards and three touchdowns in only two seasons.

DOWN THE ROAD
As long as Sanders gets chances to make plays on returns, he will have chances to impress the coaching staff with his playmaking abilities. At some point, that should yield consistent offensive playing time. Granted, he is halfway through his collegiate career, but he has also produced more overall in the past two seasons than many players do in four years.

There is also the possibility Long opts for a more traditional slot receiver either this season or next. Sanders would have competition for that honor — namely Finke and Michigan graduate transfer Freddy Canteen, who has two years of eligibility remaining including this season — but he would be in the mix and likely the front-runner.

Friday at 4: If and when in Lambeau …

By Douglas FarmerJul 28, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

I have told my high school friends for years, if Notre Dame ever plays Wisconsin, I will host the tailgate. It has always seemed a safe bet. The Irish schedule is already littered with more geographically-centric Big Ten foes. Why add the Badgers?

Then the whispers began anew this week. The two schools may or may not be discussing a combination of games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field. Or perhaps schedules will allow for only one tilt. Either way, my bold cafeteria promises of a grandiose tailgate could come back to cost me.

At least I can take comfort in knowing they will not for a few years, if not more. Without getting too deep into the intricacies of scheduling, Notre Dame and Wisconsin will not meet until the next decade, possibly a ways into the next decade.

Whenever it occurs, if ever it occurs, some portion of each fan base will belittle the exercise. Why play at a neutral site, are the campus venues not unique enough? Why add a Midwestern opponent to the schedule rather than a more successful program in the south? If insisting on avoiding the SEC, why not add a cupcake to an already difficult schedule?

Why not?

A four-year player at Notre Dame will already play between 24 and 28 games at Notre Dame Stadium. Moving one of those to a unique venue seems harmless. If nothing else, it increases those players’ experience. Sure, in this hypothetical a class of 2020 recruit (about to be a high school sophomore) will miss out on playing at Camp Randall. Unless from Wisconsin, those players will hardly lament not seeing another college stadium when they will already see Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium and Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium in 2021, Ohio State’s Horseshoe in 2022 and Clemson’s Death Valley in 2023.

No disrespect to Camp Randall — it is a worthwhile place to see a game and Madison as a whole is a tough college town to outdo — but each of those four should rate higher on any college football player’s or fan’s bucket list. If insistent on getting to Camp Randall and upset a Lambeau-and-Soldier arrangement would rob you of that opportunity, here is a news flash: Wisconsin hosts games at least six times a year. You can see Camp Randall without Notre Dame going there. (more…)

By Douglas FarmerJul 28, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 217 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Entering spring practice it was conceivable VanGorder could be Notre Dame’s second-string quarterback, but sophomore Ian Book claimed that gig as the Irish coaching staff certainly hoped he would. That leaves VanGorder as the third-stringer, a position which could become quite important should either Book or junior Brandon Wimbush suffer an injury. In that unfortunate situation, freshman Avery Davis may be an option to leapfrog VanGorder, but Notre Dame undoubtedly hopes to preserve a year of Davis’ eligibility this season.
Recruiting: The son of former Irish defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, Montgomery walked on with Notre Dame in 2014, his father’s first season on staff. The rivals.com two-star prospect was later awarded a scholarship before the 2016 season.

CAREER TO DATE
VanGorder led the Irish scout team in 2014 and 2015 before seeing action in his sophomore season at the end of Notre Dame’s rout over Massachusetts. Last season he served as the placekick holder, and did so without incident, something Irish fans know not to take for granted.

2017 OUTLOOK
There is no reason to think VanGorder will not continue as the holder for junior kicker Justin Yoon. If nothing else, VanGorder’s even-keeled demeanor seems well-suited for the duties.

Aside from that, the odds are he will not see any other action. If Wimbush or Book were to suffer a long-term injury, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly would likely accelerate Davis’ learning curve a la Wimbush in 2015. If, however, it was a fluky situation of two short-term injuries, Kelly could turn to VanGorder to manage the game for a quarter or a half rather than burn a year of Davis’ future for such spot duty. Perhaps Wimbush sprains a knee and while he is still being evaluated by the trainers, Book takes a hit to the head necessitating concussion testing. One or both would possibly return to the game within an hour of real time. Kelly would rather bide his time with VanGorder in that plausible hypothetical than toss Davis into the fire for little gain.

DOWN THE ROAD
This should be it for VanGorder. Yes, he has another year of eligibility, but the Irish coaches would need to ask him back for a fifth year in order for him to use it at Notre Dame. It is not that they would not want him back — they probably would considering the years of praise of VanGorder as a teammate. It is that they would rather have his scholarship to offer to someone in the class of 2018.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 4 Te’von Coney, linebacker

By Douglas FarmerJul 28, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Coney is the primary backup behind both senior captains Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini. With little other experience among the Irish linebackers, if either Morgan or Martini needs a breather or rolls an ankle, Coney will be called upon. For that matter, he has played enough in the past, he may see action simply to keep Martini fresh. Morgan fits into that previous sentence, as well, but given his track record, it seems unlikely he comes off the field much aside from injury or rout.
Recruiting: Holding offers from Clemson, Miami and Alabama, the Under Armour All-American’s recruitment came down to Notre Dame and his homestate Florida Gators. When the latter dispatched head coach Will Muschamp, the see-saw tilted toward the Irish for good. A consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com rated Coney the No. 6 inside linebacker in the class of 2015, the No. 20 recruit in Florida and the No. 118 overall player in the country.

CAREER TO DATE
Though he enrolled early as a freshman, Coney saw little action as a freshman. When he did get a chance following Jaylon Smith’s injury in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, Coney injured his shoulder only plays later. The injury kept Coney out of 2016’s spring practices.

He started most of last season, not getting the nod in the season-opener or against Army or Navy. The latter two can be attributed to their option-specific offenses, and the Texas distinction may have traced to Coney’s arrest for marijuana possession last August.

2015: 12 games, 13 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, excelled in kickoff coverage duties.
2016: 12 games, nine starts, 62 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss.

Coney’s 62 tackles last season were fourth on the team and are third among this year’s returnees with linebacker James Onwualu being the exception.

QUOTE(S)
Irish coach Brian Kelly did not spend much time this spring discussing his linebackers, theoretically because it is the one spot on Notre Dame’s defense not sparking too much concern with three former starters to man two positions.

At the end of March, Kelly included Coney and Martini in a listing of position battles. Every indication points to Martini as a clear-cut starter but take that moment to mean Kelly sees Coney as starting material, as well.

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
Athletically, Coney feels like the best fit for the starting job. But inevitably, this will come down to how quickly he gets back into the swing of things and how impactful Greer Martini can be in this defense.

“A healthy Coney is a starter in this scheme. But his development as a player was put on hold this offseason. Coney’s still a sophomore who missed half a year in the weight room after just 61 snaps — the majority coming against UMass — so it’s hard to say he’s a better option than Martini, acknowledging that the veteran might be playing slightly out of position.

“Still, this staff has a major belief that Coney will be an impact player. I’m just reluctant to think it’ll happen in 2016 until we get more information about his shoulder injury.”

2017 OUTLOOK
Coney’s shoulder did not hamper him last season, and that alone was of note given the difficulties shoulder injuries often cause. Yet he does not project as the starter against Temple in 36 days. That may be as much a credit to Martini as anything else. It also may simply reflect Martini’s more natural fit in Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s scheme.

A cynic here might wonder if Martini will get the initial starting nod as a default to a captain. Even if that is the case — and this is not to say it is — he will play well; Coney will need to earn the chance to start.

He is certainly capable of that, but whether he does or not, Coney will see plenty of action this season. Notre Dame just does not have other options. Junior Asmar Bilal will be devoted to a rover rotation along with senior Drue Tranquill, the former seeing more action against run-oriented attacks. Sophomore Jamir Jones is a linebacker in name only at this point, destined for a future on the defensive line but not yet there due to the lack of depth in this unit. Freshmen Drew White and David Adams are exactly that: freshmen. That leaves sophomore Jonathan Jones (no relation) to aid Coney in backing up Morgan and Martini. He did not see any action last season.

Thus, Coney is essentially the entire second-unit at linebacker. Provided Morgan, Martini and Coney all stay healthy, that is not an item of concern. A rotation of those three in nearly any ratio should serve the Irish well.

DOWN THE ROAD
Both Morgan and Martini will be out of eligibility following 2017, all but guaranteeing Coney a starting gig next season, most likely in Martini’s role. The question will be who starts alongside him, and that question becomes more intriguing with each new linebacker commitment this week. No matter who it is, Coney will be counted on to complement Tranquill as the veterans on what will continue to be a young defense.

Knowing that clear future is ahead of him should push Coney to stay engaged in all facets this season.

Four-star LB Jack Lamb continues Notre Dame’s strong recruiting week

By Douglas FarmerJul 27, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT

In years to come, Irish fans may want to remember the last week of July 2017.

Notre Dame landed the commitment of a second four-star linebacker in the span of three days when Jack Lamb (Great Oaks High School, Temecula, Calif.) chose the Irish over UCLA on Thursday. Lamb follows Shayne Simon (St. Peter’s Prep; Jersey City, N.J.), who picked Notre Dame over Michigan on Tuesday. For that matter, rivals.com three-star running back Jahmir Smith (Lee County H.S.; Sanford, N.C.) started the successful recruiting week with a Sunday evening commitment.

“My family has taught me that if you want to be great at something, you have to make yourself uncomfortable,” Lamb wrote on Twitter. “It is my goal to one day be a great football player, a great student, and a great contributor to my community. Getting out of my comfort zone means moving to a new place, seeing new things, and being challenged in ways I have yet to be challenged.

“In an effort to accomplish my goals, and to begin a new chapter in my life I have selected The University of Notre Dame as my future home.”

Lamb held offers from most of the Pac 12, as well as Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and many others, including his father’s alma mater, Penn State. An Under Armour All-American, rivals.com rates Lamb the No. 4 inside linebacker in the class, the No. 11 prospect in California and the No. 97 overall recruit in the country.

RELATED READING: LB Shayne Simon’s commitment could solve rover questions of the future
RB Jahmir Smith makes Notre Dame’s 13th commitment, 2nd RB in class of 2018

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he will have a chance to contribute immediately at inside linebacker for the Irish. Notre Dame may not have many, if any, worries about its defense’s second-line in 2017, but it will have a lot of question marks once senior captains Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini finish their collegiate careers this season.

Fellow senior captain Drue Tranquill will have another year of eligibility remaining, however, he mans the rover position, handling quite a different set of responsibilities than the other linebackers face. Junior Asmar Bilal backs up Tranquill and will presumably stay at rover for at least another season to provide some depth while freshman Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah learns the system.

From there, only junior Te’von Coney has seen any action at linebacker for Notre Dame, with sophomore linebacker Jonathan Jones and freshmen David White and Drew Adams providing the current version of depth. A possible early enrollee in the spring of 2018, Lamb would be only a semester behind White and Adams when it comes to time spent learning defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s scheme, working in a collegiate weight room and adjusting to a college course load.

Lamb will have competition from his own class, though. While Simon will likely join Owusu-Koramoah in learning the rover position, rivals.com four-star Matthew Bauer (Cathedral Prep School; Erie, Pa.) and consensus three-star Ovie Oghoufo (Harrison H.S.; Farmington Hills, Mich.) each committed to the Irish about a year ago exactly. (Bauer on Aug. 3, 2016 and Oghoufo on July 22, 2016.)

Including Lamb, Simon, the two long-time linebacker pledges and Smith, Notre Dame’s class of 2018 is now at 15 recruits, with space open for at least a handful more. The current priorities likely remain cornerbacks, a receiver (consensus four-star Kevin Austin [North Broward; Coconut Creek, Fla.] is scheduled to announce Aug. 11) and some linemen on both sides of the ball.