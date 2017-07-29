Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 3 C.J. Sanders, receiver and returner

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-8, 185 pounds

2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2017 season.

Depth chart: Sanders will presumably lead the way at both kick and punt return while also backing up sophomore Chase Claypool at the Z, or slot, receiver position.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Sanders’ speed gave him the pick of many of the country’s top-flight programs, including Tennessee, UCLA and Stanford. Obviously the rivals.com No. 37 receiver chose Notre Dame, though it should be noted his father’s alma mater, Ohio State, did not come calling until too late in the process.

CAREER TO DATE

There are two aspects to Sanders’ stats. As a receiver, he hardly saw the field as a freshman before getting off to a great start last year. Then, his momentum came to an abrupt halt, catching only seven passes for 39 yards in the final seven games despite starting four of them. He started seven games total, spread throughout the season.

As a returner, Sanders has been a dynamic force from day one. His success with punt returns earned him kick return duties about halfway through his freshman season, and he has not turned back since.

2015 receiving: One catch, no yards.

2016 receiving: 24 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

2015 punt returns: 25 returns for 182 yards, an average of 7.3 yards per return, and one touchdown, a 50-yard score against Massachusetts.

2016 punt returns: 10 returns for 125 yards, an average of 12.5 yards per return.

2015 kick returns: 28 returns for 640 yards, an average of 22.9 yards per return, and one touchdown, a 93-yard score against Stanford.

2016 kick returns: 29 returns for 725 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per return, and two touchdowns, a 93-yard score against Syracuse and a 92-yard return to open the game versus Army.

QUOTE(S)

Irish coach Brian Kelly’s only mention of Sanders this spring came in highlighting the difference between Sanders and most of the rest of Notre Dame’s receivers, big and tall targets such as the 6-foot-4 ½, 224-pound Claypool.

“[Sanders] and [junior Chris] Finke would be certainly the exception to the rule of the receivers we have,” Kelly said at the end of March. “But they have a place in our offense and they’ll be used accordingly. The offensive structure is such that we can use those guys. They have a place, they can be effective players.”

WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Last year’s slot receivers, Amir Carlisle and Torii Hunter, combined for 10 rushing attempts and 60 catches for just over 700 yards and three touchdowns. I think it’s safe to say that Sanders will surpass those 10 rushes, but won’t touch that catch count.

“Still, there’s an explosive receiver waiting to be unleashed in Sanders, who won’t benefit from having Will Fuller pull a safety to the sideline, but should have plenty of room to operate. If he can sneak up the seam and work with the Irish quarterbacks, he’ll have chances to make big plays.

“A good season for Sanders is: A) staying healthy B) catching 40 footballs and C) getting another return touchdown (or two). I think that’s where he ends up this season.”

2017 OUTLOOK

With a plethora of seemingly-dangerous receivers, one of Notre Dame’s pass-catchers is going to be left on the outside looking in at opportunities within a high-scoring offense. Sanders seems a likely candidate, given offensive coordinator Chip Long’s apparent penchant for size. Between using Claypool at slot and frequently opting for two tight ends, Long does not leave many openings for a 5-foot-8 speedster. For that matter, as much as Long’s tendencies may suggest Sanders’ role in the passing game may be minimal, the last half of his 2016 did not do the junior any favors, either.

At the same time, though, perhaps Sanders’ speed can be utilized as an unexpected change of pace. Slip him in among the giants and let him cut loose. In that scenario, seven catches over seven games could net much more than 39 yards.

Until he has an increased role in the passing game, there is no reason to think Sanders will not continue returning punts and kicks. Suddenly he could find himself in school-record company. The Irish record for career kickoffs returned for touchdowns is five held by, obviously, Raghib Ismail (1988-90). George Atkinson III (2011-13) holds both the record for kickoff return yards and returns with 2,136 yards off 88 returns.

To date, Sanders has returned 57 kickoffs for 1,365 yards and three touchdowns in only two seasons.

DOWN THE ROAD

As long as Sanders gets chances to make plays on returns, he will have chances to impress the coaching staff with his playmaking abilities. At some point, that should yield consistent offensive playing time. Granted, he is halfway through his collegiate career, but he has also produced more overall in the past two seasons than many players do in four years.

There is also the possibility Long opts for a more traditional slot receiver either this season or next. Sanders would have competition for that honor — namely Finke and Michigan graduate transfer Freddy Canteen, who has two years of eligibility remaining including this season — but he would be in the mix and likely the front-runner.

2017’s Notre Dame 99-to-2

Friday at 4: Goodbye A-to-Z, hello 99-to-2 (May 12)

No. 99: Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle

No. 98: Andrew Trumbetti, defensive end

No. 97: Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle

No. 96: Pete Mokwuah, defensive tackle

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 92)

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 95)

No. 93: Jay Hayes, defensive end

No. 92: Jonathon MacCollister; defensive end (originally theorized as No. 46)

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver (originally theorized as No. 84)

No. 86: Alizé Mack, tight end

No. 85: Tyler Newsome, punter

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end (originally theorized as No. 90)

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 82: Nic Weishar, tight end

No. 81: Miles Boykin, receiver

No. 80: Durham Smythe, tight end

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right tackle

No. 77: Brandon Tiassum, defensive tackle

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman (originally theorized as No. 65)

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 73)

No. 75: Daniel Cage, defensive tackle

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, right tackle

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle

No. 71: Alex Bars, offensive lineman

No. 70: Hunter Bivin, offensive lineman

No. 69: Aaron Banks, offensive lineman

No. 68: Mike McGlinchey, left tackle

No. 67: Jimmy Byrne, offensive lineman

No. 58: Elijah Taylor, defensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman

No. 56: Quenton Nelson, left guard

No. 55: Jonathan Bonner, defensive lineman

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Sam Mustipher, center

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman

No. 48: Greer Martini, inside linebacker

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, linebacker/defensive lineman

No. 42: Julian Okwara, defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle (originally theorized as No. 94)

No. 40: Drew White, linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, kicker (originally theorized as No. 52)

No. 38: Deon McIntosh, running back/receiver

No. 35: David Adams, linebacker

No. 34: Tony Jones, Jr., running back

No. 33: Josh Adams, running back

No. 32: D.J. Morgan, safety

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover

No. 29: Kevin Stepherson, receiver

No. 28: Nicco Fertitta, safety

No. 27: Julian Love, cornerback

No. 26: Ashton White, safety

No. 25: Jafar Armstrong, receiver (originally theorized as No. 87)

No. 24: Nick Coleman, safety

No. 23: Drue Tranquill, rover

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, rover

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, safety

No. 20: Shaun Crawford, cornerback

No. 19: Justin Yoon, kicker

No. 18: Troy Pride, cornerback

No. 17: Isaiah Robertson, safety

No. 16: Cameron Smith, receiver

No. 15: C.J. Holmes, running back

No. 14: Devin Studstill, safety

No. 13: Avery Davis, quarterback

No. 13: Jordan Genmark Heath, safety

No. 12: Ian Book, quarterback

No. 12: Alohi Gilman, safety

No. 11: Freddy Canteen, receiver

No. 10: Chris Finke, receiver

No. 9: Daelin Hayes, defensive end

No. 8: Donte Vaughn, cornerback

No. 7: Brandon Wimbush, quarterback

No. 7: Nick Watkins, cornerback

No. 6: Equanimeous St. Brown, receiver

No. 5: Nyles Morgan, linebacker

No. 4: Te’von Coney, linebacker

No. 4: Montgomery VanGorder, quarterback

TRANSFERS

No. 66: Tristen Hoge, offensive lineman, transfers to BYU

No. 50: Parker Boudreaux, offensive lineman

No. 30: Josh Barajas, linebacker, to transfer to Illinois State

INJURIES

No. 13: Tyler Luatua, tight end, career ended by medical hardship

