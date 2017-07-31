Notre Dame defensive line adds weight as a whole

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 202 pounds
2017-18 year, eligibility: Junior with two years of eligibility remaining, including the 2017 season.
Depth chart: Williams is the No. 2 running back, behind junior Josh Adams, for the time being. Sophomore Tony Jones had an impressive spring and if he continues with that momentum, he could quickly take carries away from Williams.
Recruiting: From Orlando, Fla., the consensus four-star prospect’s recruitment came down to Notre Dame and Miami, with Florida, Ohio State, USC and many others on the outside looking in. Williams visited South Bend only weeks before National Signing Day, and the trip did the trick, landing the No. 12 running back in the class, per rivals.com, with the Irish. Rivals rated him the No. 21 recruit in Florida and the No. 120 overall player in the country.
CAREER TO DATE
If Williams was going to spend his freshman year preserving eligibility, the injury to then-junior Tarean Folston in the season-opener quickly scrapped those plausible plans. With that day’s gameplan changing on the fly, Williams took seven carries for 24 yards in his first collegiate action. He never saw too much more action — partly because Adams excelled — but he needed to be ready throughout 2015.
With Folston healthy last season, Williams remained third in the rotation.
2015: Seven games, 21 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown against Massachusetts.
2016: 12 games, 39 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
2017’s Blue-Gold Game: 10 carries for 98 yards and one 38-yard touchdown; four catches for 36 yards.
QUOTE(S)
Williams’ career nearly took an abrupt turn when he was among those arrested shortly before last season. By the sounds of it, the peril he put his future in was not lost on Williams.
“I think about it every day because that could have been my last chance, not just being at Notre Dame but playing football period,” he said following the Blue-Gold Game. “It’s on my mind daily, and I just continue to place myself around positive people and continue to stay positive.”
Among his many off-field changes, Williams has also improved his fitness at least in part thanks to the hiring of strength coordinator Matt Balis.
“I feel like I’m a whole ‘nother person,” Williams said. “My body has just changed, speed has changed. I can see a lot of things I didn’t do last year, I’m doing now. I feel more healthy.”
WHAT KEITH ARNOLD PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The prediction here is still hazy thanks to Williams’ part in the preseason escapades. But Williams can play — and if he’s not marooned by the University’s disciplinary arm, it appears Kelly is willing to handle this internally while the four young players stay in the mix. I expect Williams to make some big plays this season, and with those plays will come more opportunities.
“Josh Adams has been plagued by some training camp issues, namely a balky hamstring that’s limited Williams’ classmate all fall. Normally I’d view that as an open window for Williams, though if he’s sitting out more than a game or two, Adams will have his chance to get heathy and rolling first.
“All of this is a long way towards getting to a prediction. I’ll go with this one: Williams will be third on the team in attempts, but lead the Irish in yards per carry. I think he gets around 50 carries and will turn those into a half-dozen touchdowns.”
2017 OUTLOOK
Williams did not lead Notre Dame in yards per carry (Adams did at 5.9 yards), but his average of 5.1 was not to be scoffed at, though it was buoyed by a 59-yard score against Syracuse. Without that boost, Williams would have averaged only 3.71 yards per carry.
But at no point last season did Williams make a misstep that would carry over to 2017. With Folston gone, someone will need to pick up those carries. Perhaps some of them go to Adams, but the rest will be split between Williams and Jones. Even if Jones gets the majority of those reps, Williams’ total will go up, as well, bringing him to that 50-carry mark, if not higher.
Irish coach Brian Kelly has often used two running backs. He has, at points, dabbled in using three. Furthermore, offensive coordinator Chip Long has a history of involving multiple running backs, keeping the ballcarriers fresh in his up-tempo scheme. There will certainly be opportunities for both Williams and Jones.
If insisting on a prediction, let’s ballpark Williams’ junior year at 50 carries and 400 yards with five touchdowns. The more important item will be staying in the mix despite Jones’ rise. Injuries happen, particularly at running back. Having proven depth will be vital both for Notre Dame and for those making up the reserves.
DOWN THE ROAD
It is within the realm of possibility Adams runs his way into the NFL Draft this season. It is not likely, but it could happen. In that instance, suddenly Williams would be featured far more in 2018.
It is more probable Adams sticks around for a record-setting senior season and Williams remains the change-of-pace speed option supplementing Adams and Jones.
Long’s recruiting efforts have focused on larger, more physical running backs, but every offense will find opportunities for a home-run threat. Williams presents that option.
With those 88 entries, so ends the 2017 series of "99-to-2." Hopefully its differences from Keith's annual "A-to-Z" did not disrupt its intended purposes too much.
Tomorrow at noon ET, Brian Kelly will open training camp by addressing the media, a day before the Irish first take the practice field at Culver Academies about an hour south of campus.
