Saturday morning reading: TEs, WRs & a Belgian painting

By Douglas FarmerAug 5, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

At the risk of sticking a finger in the eye of corporate powers, it is a Saturday in August. College football does not begin for another three weeks. Notre Dame will not take the field for four weeks. Why toil here?

Then again, it is a Saturday in August. You don’t want to mow the lawn just yet. There is nothing wrong with a bit of procrastination. It is encouraged, in fact.

Let Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Lou Somogyi, the Indianapolis Star’s Laken Litman and the South Bend Tribune’s Mike Vorel aid in that accomplished delay.

The below pieces from Somogyi and Litman go hand-in-hand, hence their link availability here, while Vorel’s column is simply well done. It is not often a football column uses a Belgian surrealist painting as its hook.

Checks dictionary. “Definition of OFTEN: many times; frequently.”

More precisely, it is exceptionally rare a football column uses a Belgian surrealist painting as its hook.

Before getting to those links, one Ara Parseghian-related note: His funeral Mass will be Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame, followed by a memorial celebration at 3:30 in the Joyce Center. Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz and former Irish basketball coach Digger Phelps, among others, will both speak at the memorial celebration, hosted by NBC News correspondent and Notre Dame alumna Anne Thompson. Both events will be streamed live on UND.com, per the University.

Blend of Old and New Highlight Deep Notre Dame Tight End Corps: Somogyi works through Notre Dame’s plethora of tight ends one-by-one, noting just how much of a role the position should have in the Irish offense this year thanks to coordinator Chip Long’s preference for two-tight end formations. Tuesday’s opening preseason practice showed nothing to dissuade those expectations.

Position primer: Experience, depth makes wide receiver a strength for Notre Dame: The aforementioned tight ends will serve to complement a stocked receiving corps. With up to 12 pass-catchers, Litman points out the possibility it is “the deepest position group on Notre Dame’s depth chart” which will present junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush “unlimited tools in the passing game.”

How Notre Dame’s ‘Traits of Excellence’ might translate into wins: Irish coach Brian Kelly might have embraced certain catchphrases and buzzwords this offseason, but they will not matter unless they translate into wins. Yes, Vorel makes that point while talking about this painting:

Friday at 4: Others Receiving Votes — Notre Dame and ‘Counting Down the Irish’

By Douglas FarmerAug 4, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Notre Dame finished among the “Others Receiving Votes” in the preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll. Counting shows coaches think the Irish are either the No. 29 or the No. 30 team in the country heading into the season, tied with Boise State.

It could not matter less. Literally. The poll does not matter. In the age of the College Football Playoff and a selection committee, these polls have no bearing whatsoever.

Naturally, the world will still either keep spinning or come to a screeching halt depending on where Notre Dame rates in this and the Associated Press’s version each week.

To anyone who says the polls provide a barometer of how the Irish should fare against their opponent each week, any reader of this space knows this scribe is more likely to look to where that sun’s rays are felt most-unobstructed, the desert. There, Notre Dame remains a 13.5-point favorite in the season-opener. When facing Georgia (the coaches’ No. 15, one spot behind Stanford and three spots ahead of Miami) a week later, the Irish have been pegged as 3- or 4-point favorites, to date, indicating that matchup would be a pick’em on a neutral field. (For thoroughness’ sake, USC landed No. 4 in the coaches’ poll.)

Equally inconsequential but perhaps more interesting, 23 players landed in the “Others Receiving Votes” category of this year’s Counting Down the Irish series. To recap the concept: A dozen Notre Dame media members submitted ballots rating this year’s top-25 players on the basis of most-impactful contributions in 2017. Gauging the rankings solely on production would be an obvious mistake: It takes great subjectivity to rate senior left guard Quenton Nelson’s output compared to junior running back Josh Adams’, but it would be more than reasonable to place Nelson above Adams in the rankings.

The release of the top 25 is slated for next week, five per day. A teaser for today: Five different players received No. 1 votes, one of which received six of the 12 top nods.

The panelists:

Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Mike Monaco, Notre Dame Broadcaster/Reporter
Ben Padanilam, The Observer
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, Irish Illustrated
Evan Sharpley, Irish 247
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down

Why defer to those 12 instead of crafting a personal list? The wisdom of the crowd should, theoretically, present a balanced assessment of certain possibilities. Some may rate the two freshmen tight ends higher than the rest. Others may drop sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson further than appropriate. The hope is to even those fluctuations to a reasonable level. (more…)

A projected defensive depth chart for future reference

By Douglas FarmerAug 4, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The open practice to kick off the preseason sessions revealed some interesting possibilities in defensive alignment. A projected depth chart a week ago, for example, would not have moved senior defensive end Andrew Trumbetti from the strongside (field) to the second-unit slot on the opposite end of the line behind sophomore Daelin Hayes. The potential move does make some sense, though. If senior Jay Hayes (no relation) can handle things on the strongside, then Trumbetti and the younger Hayes could theoretically rotate pass-rush attempts, keeping their legs fresh and opposing quarterbacks scrambling.

With that in mind, below you will find an attempt at a vague but practical defensive depth chart as it stands the first week of preseason preparations. Just like with the Irish offense earlier in the week, the qualifier practical is included because it will defer from any listed depth chart. Junior linebacker Te’von Coney may be the first substitute called upon behind both senior captains Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini, but it would be somewhat surprising to see him listed as such on a depth chart.

With 29 days to go before Notre Dame faces Temple, this look at the defense will likely change before Labor Day Weekend, but this should provide a point of reference as conversations unfold in the coming weeks.

Strongside Defensive End: Sr. Jay Hayes — So. Khalid Kareem or So. Ade Ogundeji. Exactly who backs up Hayes is now a question with Trumbetti’s considered move.
Defensive Tackle: Jr. Jerry Tillery — Jr. Brandon Tiassum — Fr. Kurt Hinish. Someone needs to fill out the depth chart here, and until junior Elijah Taylor is healthy (LisFranc fracture), it will be either a freshman or senior Pete Mokwuah.
Defensive Tackle: Sr. Jonathan Bonner — Jr. Micah Dew-Treadway — Fr. Myron Tagovaiola-Amosa. Again, the options are limited at defensive tackle, both in experience and in depth.
Weakside Defensive End: So. Daelin Hayes — Sr. Andrew Trumbetti — So. Julian Okwara. If anything is most-surprising about Trumbetti potentially flipping over to here, it is that it will most likely take away opportunities from Okwara, who has shown enough to warrant those chances.

Rover: Sr. Drue Tranquill — Jr. Asmar Bilal — So. D.J. Morgan. It is conceivable Morgan sees work at rover simply to have an option, if needed, before turning to freshman Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, thus preserving a year of eligibility for the player recruited largely for this role.
Middle Linebacker: Sr. Nyles Morgan — Jr. Te’von Coney — So. Jamir Jones. Coney may be more natural at the next position, but if Morgan were to suffer an injury, it would be Coney who first steps in.
Outside Linebacker: Sr. Greer Martini — Jr. Te’von Coney — So. Jonathan Jones.

Field Cornerback: So. Julian Love — Jr. Shaun Crawford — So. Troy Pride. The base Irish defense will not rely on a nickel back, but one will inevitably be needed frequently. That is the nature of football in 2017, after all. Crawford should essentially be a starter in that role.
Field Safety: Junior Nick Coleman — Fr. Isaiah Robertson
Boundary Safety: So. Jalen Elliott — So. Devin Studstill — Jr. Nicco Fertitta. At both field and boundary safety, the possible eligibility of sophomore Navy transfer Alohi Gilman would change this layout immediately. Gilman would fit into the two-deep at the least. He could start at boundary at the most.
Boundary Cornerback: Sr. Nick Watkins — So. Donte Vaughn.

Parseghian on Notre Dame scheduling, recruiting and money in college football

By Douglas FarmerAug 3, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

In going through various articles and box scores about and from Ara’s era the last few days, it was hard not to think about how much things have changed since his title-winning years. Of course, that is to be expected.

Yet some things remain quite similar. Take Parseghian’s response a few years ago to the wondering if an independent, nationally-focused schedule helped or harmed Notre Dame’s championship hopes.

“It gave us an opportunity to play teams from throughout the United States — our traditional rivalries with Southern California, Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue, and we had Navy on our schedule all the time because they helped us during the war years,” Parseghian said. “We played teams from every conference. We played teams from the south, then from the west. It was a national opportunity. It gave us the opportunity to schedule people that clamored for a Notre Dame-Ohio State game, and so forth.”

Not only do the Irish still face most of those each year and the others every few years — not to mention the 2022 and 2023 home-and-home series scheduled with the Buckeyes — but it also sounds very similar to Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick’s comments to Irish Illustrated’s Pete Sampson last month.

“We want [games] against the major conferences,” Swarbrick said. “We’ll always have a Pac-12 marker, we’ll have two every year. More often than not we’ll have a Big Ten marker. We’ll always have an ACC marker.

“The focus was trying to build some SEC markers into the schedule with A&M, Georgia and Arkansas. We’ve been able to do that.”

Nonetheless, the aforementioned expected comes to mind with reason. Things change. The Irish did not have an exclusive television deal during Parseghian’s tenure. He famously never made in-home recruiting visits. His contract supposedly prevented him from ever making more than Notre Dame’s highest-paid faculty member.

Yes, cookies crumble, milkshakes melt, things change.

“I think it’s probably gone over the top a little bit, not just at Notre Dame — I’m talking nationally in all of collegiate football,” Parseghian said. “Money and television have directed it. They’re going 12 months of the year now.

“Recruiting goes back to sophomores [in high school] for goodness’ sake.

“Money has been a big factor because of television. The game is of great interest to the football fans and to people across the entire country. The salaries are enormous. I’ve always said I was born too soon.”

There is no intended larger philosophical point here. Simply enough, those Parseghian quotes seemed both thought-provoking and pertinent to 2017.

On top of that, hopefully, maybe, perhaps they possibly shed some more light on the legendary coach and his stretch of success.

One last piece on Parseghian today. Notre Dame will honor him throughout the season with a simple but hard-to-miss acknowledgement. At the end of this video of Irish coach Brian Kelly addressing the team Wednesday, he says “ARA” will appear on the front of the Notre Dame helmets above the facemasks, where it usually reads “IRISH”.

Remembrances and Reflections of Ara

By Douglas FarmerAug 3, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Ara Parseghian’s certainly was a life filled. Describing him as a two-time national championship-winning coach misses the point, entirely. These pieces found better ways to encapsulate the coach, the friend, the grandfather.

The Aura of Ara by Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated — “That’s not to say he was perfect and didn’t have his detractors. Everybody does. Or do they? I can say with complete honesty that I have never spoken with a Parseghian detractor.”

ARA: Shining Light of Irish Camelot has Flickered Out by Notre Dame senior associate athletics director John Heisler — “Parseghian ran the Irish program with a stern hand, yet his charges—players, assistant coaches and administrators—lovingly and reverentially held him in the highest regard. In maybe the ultimate compliment, the 1966 Notre Dame Football Guide in Parseghian’s biography suggested, ‘He invented desire.’”

Parseghian rebuilt Notre Dame football during the 'Era of Ara' by Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com, perhaps the most-thorough obituary published yesterday — "Along with his successful coaching career, Parseghian's legacy will be his relentless work to find a cure for a deadly genetic disease that killed three of his young grandchildren. In the last three decades of his life, Parseghian helped raise millions to find a cure for Niemann-Pick Type C, the rare neurological condition that claimed the lives of the three youngest children of his son, Michael."