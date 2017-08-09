Getty Images

Counting Down the Irish: 15 to 11

By Douglas FarmerAug 9, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

One way of reading the results of this annual poll is with an eye toward the future. If a player is expected to be one of Notre Dame’s primary contributors in 2017 and he has eligibility remaining, it seems logical to think he should be an even more crucial piece of the team in 2018. Of the five players constituting the lower-third of the top 15, all but one could be back next season, and it would take something of a surprise for any of those four not to be.

That is not to simply look past this fall. These votes were still cast with Sept. 2 in mind (24 days away, if counting). It is simply an acknowledgement of the nature of college football. Now then, entering the top 15 of counting down the Irish …

25: Donte Vaughn, sophomore cornerback, 30 points
24: Justin Yoon, junior kicker, 34
23: Te’von Coney, junior linebacker, 50
22: Durham Smythe, fifth-year senior tight end, 50
21: C.J. Sanders, junior receiver and returner, 52
20: Jay Hayes, senior defensive end, 58
19: Kevin Stepherson, sophomore receiver, 78
18: Chase Claypool, sophomore receiver, 91
17: Alex Bars, senior right guard, 92
16: Nick Watkins, senior cornerback, 106

15: Dexter Williams, junior running back, 109 points.
High ranking: No. 7
Low ranking: No. 21
Ten votes total.

From the outset with sophomore Donte Vaughn at No. 25, emphasis has been drawn to any backups appearing in this listing. Only a few, at most, will. When they do, it points to a wealth of potential at a particular position. That may not be truer of any offensive position than it is at running back. Not only does Williams join junior Josh Adams in the top-15, but sophomore Tony Jones finished fifth among the others receiving votes, essentially making it three backs in Notre Dame’s top-30 impact players. (Sorry, spoiler alert: Adams made the top 10. You’re not surprised? Good, you shouldn’t be.)

If Williams does not finish the season in this high of esteem, it will likely be because Jones climbs the ladder, limiting the junior’s chances.

Until then, though, Williams’ speed should complement Adams’ durability. Running behind an experienced offensive line, using the two backs to ease an inexperienced quarterback’s workload early in the year makes plenty of sense. Speaking of that offensive line …

14: Sam Mustipher, senior center, 116.
High ranking: No. 11, by three separate voters
Low ranking: No. 19
Ten votes total.

A year ago, Mustipher finished No. 20 in this polling. While it may have been a publicly-trying 2016 for the center, his play overall was solid and an encouraging sign for the two seasons to come. Such a dichotomy is the peril of a center. He will be noticed most often for his mishaps.

This year Mustipher will need to bridge the gap between an All-American caliber duo on the left side of the line and an inexperienced and yet-to-be-determined combination on the right side. If Mustipher can supplement the left side, suddenly it becomes that much more difficult for defense’s to overload on obvious running downs. Not only would the middle of the line be an option, but senior left guard Quenton Nelson or fifth-year senior left tackle Mike McGlinchey can pull to create a blocking force to the right of the line, trusting Mustipher to seal the impromptu edge.

It is these aspects which make the exact definition of this polling so hard to nail down, and what makes it so intriguing. Mustipher will be a pivotal cog of Notre Dame’s offense in 2017, but he may not be noticed much, nonetheless.

13: Greer Martini, senior linebacker, 129.
High ranking: No. 5
Low ranking: No. 23
Eleven votes total.

It may sometimes be hard to remember, but Martini finished third among the Irish defenders last year in tackles for loss with seven. The two ahead of him — linebacker James Onwualu with 11.5 and defensive tackle Jarron Jones with 11 — are now trying their trade at the next level. Martini racked up those stops despite splitting time with now-junior Te’von Coney.

Coney will still see time this year, but Martini is about to see a distinct increase in both opportunities and responsibilities in defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s system. His nose for the ball could lead to a number along the lines of Onwualu’s. That would certainly qualify as an impactful contribution, and it does not even consider the intangible value of Martini as a senior captain looking to finish his collegiate career on a high note.

12: Julian Love, sophomore cornerback, 159.
High ranking: No. 8, by three separate voters
Low ranking: No. 22
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

The first unanimous vote-getter (yes, each of the top-12 managed that feat), Love is surprisingly not the top cornerback on this listing. Then again, he may not stay at cornerback for much longer.

If Elko and Irish coach Brian Kelly do decide to take advantage of the depth at cornerback by moving Love to safety, where he may be desperately needed, this No. 12 ranking will probably seem far too low at the end of the year.

In some respects, that qualification is a good sign for Notre Dame. Of the remaining 11 players, it is hard to see Love playing better than at least eight of them, no matter how well he fares at any position in 2017.

11: Jerry Tillery, junior defensive tackle, 162.
High ranking: No. 3
Low ranking: No. 22
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

Tillery is one of the few Love could conceivably move ahead of. The junior defensive tackle is entering a boom-or-bust season, and given the state of the Irish defensive tackle position, Tillery will be given plenty of chance to boom. Undoubtedly, that played into voters’ minds in placing him this high on the list.

A 37-tackle, zero-sacks 2016 would not otherwise have moved Tillery up eight spots in this polling. The fact of the matter is he will need to improve upon those numbers drastically for players like Love not to be stranded in coverage and for Martini not to be overwhelmed by unoccupied offensive linemen.

Is Tillery capable of such? Physically the answer has always appeared to be yes.

A continued thank you to the panelists.

The 2017 Counting Down the Irish panelists
Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Mike Monaco, Notre Dame Broadcaster/Reporter
Ben Padanilam, The Observer
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, Irish Illustrated
Evan Sharpley, Irish 247
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down

Counting Down the Irish: 20 to 16

By Douglas FarmerAug 8, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The next set of five Notre Dame players a media panel predicted as 2017’s most impactful contributors does not yet include a unanimous vote-getter. Oddly enough, the lowest-ranked of Nos. 16-20 actually received the most votes of the grouping, but is apparently not seen to have as high of a ceiling.

The highest ceiling is seen at No. 19, but that comes along with the fewest votes of this range, foreshadowing a much-speculated low floor, as well. Yes, that would belong to junior receiver Kevin Stepherson.

As always, a thank you to the 12 panelists (listed at the end) …

25: Donte Vaughn, sophomore cornerback, 30 points
24: Justin Yoon, junior kicker, 34
23: Te’von Coney, junior linebacker, 50
22: Durham Smythe, fifth-year senior tight end, 50
21: C.J. Sanders, junior receiver and returner, 52

20: Jay Hayes, senior defensive end, 58 points.
High ranking: No. 15
Low ranking: No. 25
Eleven votes total.

With senior defensive end Andrew Trumbetti seeing some time on the opposite side of the line, ranking Hayes high enough to be one of three defensive linemen in the top-25 makes sense. (It should not take much thought to predict the higher duo.) The Irish will certainly need the 6-foot-3½, 290-pounder to play up to that size, lacking many other options along the defensive line.

It may have been that size which prompted some of those higher rankings, if not Hayes’ overall inclusion. Some ballots came in before preseason practice commenced and some came in after, but all were submitted at a point where Hayes moving to defensive tackle, leaving Trumbetti on the strongside edge, seemed logical, if not likely. The odds of that may have diminished in the subsequent week, but given the youth and inexperience filling the Notre Dame depth chart at tackle, Hayes moving inward remains a viable possibility.

In that instance, Hayes’ impact would certainly be of note, possibly meriting even a bump up these rankings come season’s end.

19: Kevin Stepherson, sophomore receiver, 78.
High ranking: No. 8
Low ranking: No. 19
Seven votes total.

One thing seems to be clear: Stepherson is not doing everything right as far as the Irish coaching staff is concerned.

Another thing can be quickly deduced: If Stepherson can right his personal ship, his talent was obvious enough last season to create expectations this year despite his intangible difficulties to date.

That dichotomy explains Stepherson finishing here in this polling despite receiving an average ranking closer to No. 15. Not much more thought needs to be put into it: If the speedster is not on the field, his impact will certainly be minimal.

(Editor’s Note: One panelist noticed a mistake in his submitted ballot, moving Stepherson from his No. 7 to his No. 19, altering the points total from when this was first published, though, as it happens, not changing where Stepherson lands in the pecking order.)

18: Chase Claypool, sophomore receiver, 91.
High ranking: No. 9
Low ranking: No. 24
Nine votes total.

Contrary to Stepherson, Claypool’s chances at consistent playing time have remained steady since he appeared in the slot, or the Z, during spring’s practices. As long as he projects as a starting receiver, Claypool should be one of junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s preferred targets.

There could be some surprise here, though, in Claypool finishing as high as No. 18 while junior receiver Miles Boykin — the likely headliner at the boundary receiver position — finished the equivalent of No. 36. Claypool may have broken out more drastically a year ago, but he is also the current starter at a position which could be minimized by offensive coordinator Chip Long’s preference for two tight ends. If and when both fifth-year senior Durham Smythe and junior Alizé Mack are on the field, the slot receiver will often not be.

It seems Claypool may do more with his chances than Boykin will while also getting more chances than Stepherson.

RELATED READING: Others Receiving Votes

Of course, this is all an interpretation of the wisdom of a dozen within the crowd. Sept. 2 will be more revealing.

17: Alex Bars, senior right guard, 92.
High ranking: No. 8
Low ranking: No. 20
Eight votes total.

If Bars were lined up at right tackle again this season, he may finish higher. If he was lined up next to a future early first-round NFL Draft pick, that could also rise the magnitude and bluntness of his impact. But no, Bars is intended for the right guard this season alongside a first-time starting sophomore.

With those disclaimers diminishing some of Bars’ hype, it is impressive Notre Dame’s fourth offensive lineman finishes not far from the top-15. The offensive line will be a strength for the Irish this season — and that is not based solely on these rankings. This polling only confirms that expectation.

16: Nick Watkins, senior cornerback, 106.
High ranking: No. 8
Low ranking: No. 24
Ten votes total.

If healthy, Watkins has shown an ability to handle man coverage, something Notre Dame needed last season. His 2017 ceiling, in fact, matches the upper-level of possibilities of the two cornerbacks yet to come in this countdown.

Counting Down the Irish: 25 to 21

By Douglas FarmerAug 7, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

With 48 players receiving at least one vote among 12 ballots creating 2017’s Counting Down the Irish, marking the top 25 is an arbitrary cutoff, but one has to exist at some level, and that is a typical sporting convention.

That dividing line leaves out sophomore right tackle Tommy Kraemer (see: Others Receiving Votes), starting this annual countdown with sophomore cornerback Donte Vaughn.

25: Donte Vaughn, sophomore cornerback, 30 points
High ranking: No. 15
Low ranking: No. 22
Four votes total.

Vaughn’s ranking here underscores his talent, but that is the side effect of actually having talented depth at a position. At this point, Vaughn projects as the fourth of Notre Dame’s cornerbacks, behind sophomore Julian Love, senior Nick Watkins and junior Shaun Crawford. That bevy of options may lead Love to spend more time at safety, thus increasing Vaughn’s playing time, as well.

His interception last season against Duke showed what Vaughn is capable of. A lengthy, physical cornerback who can locate the ball in the air would usually slot higher than No. 25. In this instance — perhaps the only defensive case this year — the second-unit earns this recognition, and will likely see enough playing time to merit it.

Any time a reserve lands in the top 25, it should be noted. With 22 offensive and defensive starters total, one could reasonably expect those to fill the glut of this polling. Add in a specialist (see the next entry), and suddenly there are only two spots for Notre Dame’s backups. Only a position or two will be represented by that logic.

24: Justin Yoon, junior kicker, 34
High ranking: No. 16
Low ranking: No. 24
Six votes total.

A cynic would see Yoon’s placement as an indication of a dearth of more-noticeable contributors, but that would be an unfair assessment. Just because Yoon’s on-field input will be somewhat predictable and usually undramatic, that should not diminish the value of his role this season. It will, in fact, be vital, and knowing the nature of college football, he could very well determine a game or two.

In that regard, if this is a ranking of the most impactful contributors, one could quickly argue Yoon should be higher than No. 24. It is hard to impact more than being the determining factor between a win and a loss.

23: Te’von Coney, junior linebacker, 50
High ranking: No. 9
Low ranking: No. 25
Six votes total.

Just like Vaughn, Coney’s inclusion, though a backup, shows where Notre Dame’s strength is. Despite providing the second option to a senior captain, Coney will see enough competitive action to validate this nod.

In defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s scheme, Coney will likely be asked to focus on the running game. As another stout body — 6-foot-1, 240 pounds — Coney’s impact should come alongside, as much as in place of, seniors Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini.

22: Durham Smythe, fifth-year senior tight end, 50
High ranking: No. 15
Low ranking: No. 22
Seven votes total.

Smythe’s return as a fifth-year senior was no sure thing. If offensive coordinator Chip Long had not arrived with his emphasis on using tight ends in the passing game, Smythe may have moved on. Instead, he recognized the opportunity presented this season.

Smythe may not be Notre Dame’s most-productive tight end based on statistics, but he will likely see the most snaps. His ability to aid the running game as much as the passing attack will earn him that right.

21: C.J. Sanders, junior receiver and returner, 52
High ranking: No. 10
Low ranking: No. 23
Seven votes total.

A depth chart would place Sanders at receiver, but his greatest impact will come in the return game. If not for that, it is unlikely the panelists would have placed him in this mix.

As the kickoff and punt returner, Sanders will get about four chances each week to change a game’s dynamic all on his own. (Sanders has averaged 3.68 returns per game in the past two seasons.) If he notches another two return touchdowns this season, matching each of the last two season’s totals, Sanders will have swung two games.

Obviously, the game situations will determine just how noticeable those return touchdowns may be, but the mere threat of his scoring will keep opponents on edge. That alone qualifies as an impact.

Saturday morning reading: TEs, WRs & a Belgian painting

By Douglas FarmerAug 5, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

At the risk of sticking a finger in the eye of corporate powers, it is a Saturday in August. College football does not begin for another three weeks. Notre Dame will not take the field for four weeks. Why toil here?

Then again, it is a Saturday in August. You don’t want to mow the lawn just yet. There is nothing wrong with a bit of procrastination. It is encouraged, in fact.

Let Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Lou Somogyi, the Indianapolis Star’s Laken Litman and the South Bend Tribune’s Mike Vorel aid in that accomplished delay.

The below pieces from Somogyi and Litman go hand-in-hand, hence their link availability here, while Vorel’s column is simply well done. It is not often a football column uses a Belgian surrealist painting as its hook.

Checks dictionary. “Definition of OFTEN: many times; frequently.”

More precisely, it is exceptionally rare a football column uses a Belgian surrealist painting as its hook.

Before getting to those links, one Ara Parseghian-related note: His funeral Mass will be Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame, followed by a memorial celebration at 3:30 in the Joyce Center. Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz and former Irish basketball coach Digger Phelps, among others, will both speak at the memorial celebration, hosted by NBC News correspondent and Notre Dame alumna Anne Thompson. Both events will be streamed live on UND.com, per the University.

Blend of Old and New Highlight Deep Notre Dame Tight End Corps: Somogyi works through Notre Dame’s plethora of tight ends one-by-one, noting just how much of a role the position should have in the Irish offense this year thanks to coordinator Chip Long’s preference for two-tight end formations. Tuesday’s opening preseason practice showed nothing to dissuade those expectations.

Position primer: Experience, depth makes wide receiver a strength for Notre Dame: The aforementioned tight ends will serve to complement a stocked receiving corps. With up to 12 pass-catchers, Litman points out the possibility it is “the deepest position group on Notre Dame’s depth chart” which will present junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush “unlimited tools in the passing game.”

How Notre Dame’s ‘Traits of Excellence’ might translate into wins: Irish coach Brian Kelly might have embraced certain catchphrases and buzzwords this offseason, but they will not matter unless they translate into wins. Yes, Vorel makes that point while talking about this painting:

Friday at 4: Others Receiving Votes — Notre Dame and ‘Counting Down the Irish’

By Douglas FarmerAug 4, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Notre Dame finished among the “Others Receiving Votes” in the preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll. Counting shows coaches think the Irish are either the No. 29 or the No. 30 team in the country heading into the season, tied with Boise State.

It could not matter less. Literally. The poll does not matter. In the age of the College Football Playoff and a selection committee, these polls have no bearing whatsoever.

Naturally, the world will still either keep spinning or come to a screeching halt depending on where Notre Dame rates in this and the Associated Press’s version each week.

To anyone who says the polls provide a barometer of how the Irish should fare against their opponent each week, any reader of this space knows this scribe is more likely to look to where that sun’s rays are felt most-unobstructed, the desert. There, Notre Dame remains a 13.5-point favorite in the season-opener. When facing Georgia (the coaches’ No. 15, one spot behind Stanford and three spots ahead of Miami) a week later, the Irish have been pegged as 3- or 4-point favorites, to date, indicating that matchup would be a pick’em on a neutral field. (For thoroughness’ sake, USC landed No. 4 in the coaches’ poll.)

Equally inconsequential but perhaps more interesting, 23 players landed in the “Others Receiving Votes” category of this year’s Counting Down the Irish series. To recap the concept: A dozen Notre Dame media members submitted ballots rating this year’s top-25 players on the basis of most-impactful contributions in 2017. Gauging the rankings solely on production would be an obvious mistake: It takes great subjectivity to rate senior left guard Quenton Nelson’s output compared to junior running back Josh Adams’, but it would be more than reasonable to place Nelson above Adams in the rankings.

The release of the top 25 is slated for next week, five per day. A teaser for today: Five different players received No. 1 votes, one of which received six of the 12 top nods.

The panelists:

Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Mike Monaco, Notre Dame Broadcaster/Reporter
Ben Padanilam, The Observer
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, Irish Illustrated
Evan Sharpley, Irish 247
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down

Why defer to those 12 instead of crafting a personal list? The wisdom of the crowd should, theoretically, present a balanced assessment of certain possibilities. Some may rate the two freshmen tight ends higher than the rest. Others may drop sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson further than appropriate. The hope is to even those fluctuations to a reasonable level. (more…)