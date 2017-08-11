Getty Images

Friday at 4: Human nature and opponents’ momentum

By Douglas FarmerAug 11, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Speculating about past seasons is a fruitless exercise, but it can be used to underscore valid points moving forward.

This week, Irish coach Brian Kelly looked back to the beginning of 2016, noting the difference in team-wide demeanors between that group and the current roster.

“I knew [last year] that we needed to get off to a good start,” Kelly said. “We needed confidence, and that’s not the case with this group. They just need to go play.”

Kelly’s point is a valid one and one implicit with human nature. When things go bad, we start to expect more things to follow suit. After Notre Dame lost in double overtime to Texas, it endured two more one-possession losses in the next three games. Suddenly, the Irish were three bounces away from being 4-0 heading into a two-week stretch of North Carolina State and Stanford. The shortcomings built upon themselves from there.

Looking at this season, Notre Dame’s schedule opens in a much more favorable manner. The second week does feature a stout challenge in Georgia, but aside from that, the first six weeks should see the Irish as distinct favorites. Even against the Bulldogs, Notre Dame will be favored, though by only three or four points. Such an opening stretch could change the dynamics leading into the USC tilt Oct. 21.

“If this team opens up 6-0 like I think they will, they’ll be playing with a lot more confidence level as the season goes on,” ESPN analyst Phil Steele said earlier this summer. “They’ll go on the field expecting to win.”

If granting this overall premise, it should apply to any opponents, as well. Some unexpected teams could face the Irish already flying high, believing in each and every aspect of their games, ready to continue that roll. Some high-profile foes might meet Notre Dame already expecting mistakes.

Let’s take a look at the 12 opponents’ schedules to try to spot who could be trending upward or otherwise when they take on the Irish.

Temple: Notre Dame is the Owls’ opener, so there is obviously no previous indicator applicable here. Instead, let’s note Temple will have nine days to prepare for hosting Houston on Sept. 30 immediately after playing this year’s top-projected American Athletic team, South Florida.

Georgia: The Bulldogs open the season against Appalachian State (Sept. 2, 6:15 p.m. ET). The Mountaineers did take Tennessee to overtime to open last season, so they will not be intimidated by facing an SEC team, but Georgia should be just fine, even if Appalachian State offers a scare for a few quarters.

Boston College: Rarely should a win over Wake Forest (1 p.m. ET, Sept. 9) spark belief within a program, but the Eagles establishing themselves as superior to another ACC team would be a boost for Boston College after the last few seasons.

Michigan State: The Spartans have a bye week before facing Notre Dame after opening with Bowling Green and Western Michigan (Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET). Michigan State should consider itself beyond worrying about state directional schools, but the last 12 months of each of those programs says otherwise. If the Spartans have a chance at reaching 3-0 against Notre Dame, they’ll be desperate to convert it and distance themselves from these last 12 months of on- and off-field difficulties.

Miami (OH): After finishing last season hype-earningly-strong, continuing that momentum could snowball quickly. The RedHawks should be 4-0 when they arrive at Notre Dame, and 10-1 in their last 11. That would make for a dangerous team, no matter what state the Miami is from. (Opening four games: at Marshall, v. Austin Peay, v. Cincinnati, at Central Michigan.)

North Carolina: The week before facing the Irish, the Tar Heels travel to Georgia Tech (Sept. 30). Yes, North Carolina should win that game, but that is not the point to make here. Facing a triple-option attack can hamper a team the following week. Nearly every defensive practice routine will be altered to gear up for the unorthodox look. Returning to usual timing and planning can take more time than anticipated. In Kelly’s seven years at Notre Dame, the Irish have followed their game against Navy (or against Army in 2016, when the two service academies were scheduled back-to-back) with four losses. Twice more, Notre Dame has won by a single score in a game it expected to roll through easily. If the Tar Heels have similar difficulties recovering from dealing with Georgia Tech, that would be to Irish benefit.

USC: Notre Dame may not face the Trojans until mid-October, but right now attention will be directed toward an early September game. USC hosts Stanford in week two. No matter how highly-touted USC is or how this year may be only a good year for the Cardinal, a loss then (Sept. 9, 8:30 p.m. ET) could shake USC’s title hopes before they genuinely begin. With Stanford, ruling out that possibility seems foolish.

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack has a bye week before facing Notre Dame, so it will be fresh, if nothing else. State could also be an increasingly-popular playoff pick by then. Already a dark horse for a big season, the Wolfpack could leave Florida State (Sept. 23) with a victory in late September, drawing notice and increasing the hype train’s speed. A win there, as well as against Louisville two weeks later (Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m. ET), could bring a rested, 7-0 North Carolina State to Notre Dame.

Wake Forest: It is hard to pick a game to shift what will likely be a lackluster season. A win over Louisville (Oct. 28) the week before traveling to Notre Dame would at least instill some short-term confidence in the Deacons.

Miami: Much like North Carolina State, an early-season victory over Florida State (Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET) would boost Miami’s entire season. Closer to the Notre Dame game, though, the Hurricanes host Virginia Tech (Nov. 4) the week immediately prior. A win over the Seminoles would jumpstart the entire season. A loss then but a victory over Tech would return the Hurricanes to the New Year’s conversation.

Navy: This may sound unlike the Midshipmen, but it seems possible Navy could actually get caught looking past Notre Dame, with a trip to Houston coming six days later, then a possible American Athletic Conference title game appearance followed by the annual tilt against Army.

Stanford: A trip to Australia to face Rice (Aug. 26, 10 p.m. ET) could kill any Stanford momentum before the season starts for most of the country. Suffice it to say that is improbable (the Cardinal are favored by more than 30), but do not forget to factor in body clocks and such. Then, as already mentioned, Stanford faces USC (Sept. 9, 8:30 p.m. ET), but the late-season tilt to watch would be a Friday night matchup with Washington (Nov. 10, 10:30 p.m. ET). A Cardinal win there could throw the Pac-12 race into chaos and return — if necessary — Stanford to the New Year’s conversation.

In a season of such small sample size as college football, each week should be considered its own entity, but human nature renders that a flawed approach, and it is actually even more off-base than that since the competitors at hand are 18- to 23-years-old.

Speaking of 21- and 22-year-olds, they should listen to Knute Rockne.

You, however, might not want to.

Notre Dame lands second WR in class of 2018

Rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerAug 11, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Notre Dame picked up the commitment of consensus four-star receiver Kevin Austin on Friday as the summer recruiting rush nears its end. Austin (North Broward High School; Coconut Creek, Fla.) chose the Irish over finalists Duke, Miami and Tennessee, with Clemson, Michigan, Oregon and many others also expressing interest in him.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, rivals.com rates Austin the No. 28 receiver in the class of 2018, the No. 141 prospect in the country and the No. 32 player in Florida.

Notre Dame currently has a plethora of receivers but its depth chart remains in flux, especially in the two classes ahead of Austin. First off, junior Equanimeous St. Brown may have the viable option of heading to the NFL after the season, and fifth-year senior graduate transfer (from Arizona State) Cameron Smith will be out of eligibility after this season. Those two departures would and will open up plenty of opportunity.

Of the current sophomores, only Chase Claypool has established himself. Kevin Stepherson remains a baffling question mark, and Javon McKinley has yet to get much of an opportunity. Freshmen Jafar Armstrong and Michael Young only got to campus this summer, but either would need to overcome a deep roster to find extensive playing time this fall.

Thus, when Austin arrives, a chance may be waiting for him or mid-February commit Micah Jones (Warren Township H.S.; Gurnee, Ill.), a rivals.com four-star.

Including both Austin and Jones, the Irish class of 2018 is up to 16 commitments, six now coming this summer. Theoretically, players often like to make a commitment before their high school senior seasons start. It allows them to focus on their own schedule without the added stress and possible travel of recruiting.

More than that — especially considering how many recruits still take their official visits because they recognize the value of a free trip to a high-profile sporting event — with each recruit committing somewhere, it pushes a domino effect forward. With Austin’s commitment, other receivers around the country now see one fewer school targeting the position. Other Notre Dame targets see one fewer spot available in South Bend.

In the remaining handful of openings, the Irish coaching staff will presumably target the troubling void of cornerbacks in this class and the current freshman class, as well as look for at least one more offensive lineman and one more defensive lineman each.

Naturally, as is the case with all 16 commitments, National Signing Day is still a long ways off.

Counting Down the Irish: The Top Five

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 11, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

This top-five should show where Notre Dame’s strength will be this season: the running game. More specifically, the running game to the left side of the line.

It probably did not take this polling to reveal as much considering the Irish offensive line features two sure-fire first-round NFL Draft picks on the left side, but it is worth noting how the two will be viewed this year. They finished a point apart at the top of these rankings. Brace yourselves for a few months’ worth of wondering if fifth-year senior Mike McGlinchey legally changed his name to “McGlinchey and Nelson.”

Unlike Nos. 6-10, these five have proven themselves on the field. Also unlike Thursday’s five, all five of these players could be gone come 2018. Three will have eligibility remaining, but it is nearly certain the top vote-getter heads to the NFL with a season of collegiate time left on the table while either or both of the skill position players could showcase themselves this year to the point it would be foolish not to head to the pros.

All in all, Notre Dame has a consensus top-five this year. To that end, this annual ranking served its purpose of highlighting the roster’s top-end. Consider this one last nod of appreciation to the dozen panelists for taking the time to partake.

25: Donte Vaughn, sophomore cornerback, 30 points
24: Justin Yoon, junior kicker, 34
23: Te’von Coney, junior linebacker, 50
22: Durham Smythe, fifth-year senior tight end, 50
21: C.J. Sanders, junior receiver and returner, 52
20: Jay Hayes, senior defensive end, 58
19: Kevin Stepherson, sophomore receiver, 78
18: Chase Claypool, sophomore receiver, 91
17: Alex Bars, senior right guard, 92
16: Nick Watkins, senior cornerback, 106
15: Dexter Williams, junior running back, 109
14: Sam Mustipher, senior center, 116
13: Greer Martini, senior linebacker, 129
12: Julian Love, sophomore cornerback, 159
11: Jerry Tillery, junior defensive tackle, 162
10: Shaun Crawford, junior cornerback, 165
9: Daelin Hayes, sophomore defensive end, 191
8: Alizé Mack, junior tight end, 194
7: Drue Tranquill, senior rover, 200
6: Brandon Wimbush, junior quarterback, 231

5: Equanimeous St. Brown, junior receiver, 257 points

(Getty Images)

High ranking: No. 1
Low ranking: No. 9
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

To give an idea how stark St. Brown’s breakout sophomore season was, realize a year ago he finished No. 25 in this ranking. This year, even when one ballot mistakenly left him off entirely (later corrected), St. Brown still finished No. 5.

Some Irish fans may read the above reference to St. Brown playing himself into position to enter the NFL Draft and panic. That would be a mistake. It should be read as a positive sign. For St. Brown to genuinely consider that leap this spring, he will need to excel in the fall.

With junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush now the starter, St. Brown will have plenty of opportunities to star even further. It is not that St. Brown did not mesh with DeShone Kizer. Rather, it is that St. Brown has worked with Wimbush for three years, including their freshman season when neither was seeing much action.

(Getty Images)

4: Josh Adams, junior running back, 259
High ranking: No. 1
Low ranking: No. 7
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

Unlike St. Brown, Adams’ rise in this ranking is only from No. 8 a year ago. His ceiling may be capped by the talent in Notre Dame’s running back stable. The flipside of that luxury is Adams should still be fresh come November this year. That could be an intimidating concept for opponents considering Adams averaged 7.42 yards per carry last November, closing the season with back-to-back 100-yard games, including 180 yards on only 17 carries against USC.

Adams at his peak may be the Irish at their best this season. But he cannot do it on his own, as illustrated by the top-two finishers yet to come. His impact is easily measured in yards, yards per carry and touchdowns. Nonetheless, their contributions will lead to his production.

(Getty Images)

3: Nyles Morgan, senior linebacker, 269
High ranking: No. 2, by two separate voters
Low ranking: No. 6
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

Of the top six, only Morgan did not receive a No. 1 vote. Those all went to offensive players. Maybe that is a symptom of college football as a whole. More likely, that is a symptom of the Notre Dame defense struggling so immensely a year ago.

If the defense reverses that trend this year, it will be under the Irish captain’s direction. Frankly, Morgan may not match last year’s 94 tackles, not with senior rover Drue Tranquill in position to build on his 79 and senior linebacker Greer Martini expected to see more time this season alongside Morgan. He also may not match his four sacks, not with an added emphasis on defensive ends chasing down the passer, led by senior Jay Hayes and sophomore Daelin Hayes (no relation), not to mention Tranquill again.

Thus, view Morgan’s impact on a macro scale. Limiting opponents to three touchdowns per game would be an undeniable triumph, and it would have everything to do with Morgan, no matter how many tackles he tallies and where they are on the field. (Why three touchdowns per game? The low mark of Brian Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame is obviously 2012’s 12.8 points per game. Since then, the Irish defense’s highpoint came in 2013, holding opponents to 22.4 points per game. That is, three touchdowns and a field goal some weekends, a missed field goal other weekends.)

(Getty Images)

2: Mike McGlinchey, fifth-year senior left tackle, 284
High ranking: No. 1, by three separate voters
Low ranking: No. 5
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

Partly out of laziness, partly out of a desire to break in the habit mentioned up top, there is a distinct desire to lump McGlinchey’s entry in with the next one. They are separated by one point, about the equivalent of how much space will be between them on the field.

Fans may flinch at this ranking, citing McGlinchey’s penchant for pre-snap penalties a year ago. They have a point, but that is also the peril of judging any offensive lineman off the times his name is mentioned by an announcer. The other thing to keep in mind is how much praise has been heaped on McGlinchey this offseason. Rarely does a likely first-round draft pick return to college and receive credit for drastic improvements. That has been the case with McGlinchey to date, though obviously seeing it against Temple on Sept. 2 will mean more.

As has been the case with each of the captains, McGlinchey’s impact will extend beyond his thankless duties as a left tackle. Media members, including some of these panelists, noted McGlinchey addressing the Irish following the opening session of preseason practice. For a player who has typically led by example, the outspoken moment was notably out of character.

What has not been out of character is another Notre Dame left tackle excelling. Simply as a thought experiment, it is curious to wonder where the starting left tackle, whomever that may be, will finish in this polling in 2018.

1: Quenton Nelson, senior left guard, 285
High ranking: No. 1, by six separate voters
Low ranking: No. 7
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

What else needs to be said? The left guard plays physical and sound football. He has shown expertise in both passing and running situations. Not only did six panelists place Nelson atop their ballots, but three more slotted him second.

On the inside of the line, Nelson will also assist Wimbush and senior center Sam Mustipher in diagnosing certain defensive looks. As another captain, he will stand next to McGlinchey — figuratively or literally — whenever the team needs to be addressed.

This top slot should not be a surprise. Gauging a left guard’s contribution may be more subjective than looking at a linebacker’s tackle totals or a running back’s average yards per carry, but it is every bit as vital, if not more so. Not every play will reach the defense’s second-level and not every offensive alignment will include a running back on the field. Meanwhile, every offensive snap will give a defender a chance to blow past Nelson and reach the quarterback.

Don’t expect that defender to succeed much in 2017.

Kraemer set as Notre Dame’s right tackle; only St. Brown clear at receiver

Getty Images
18 Comments
By Douglas FarmerAug 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

With only 23 days remaining until the Irish season-opener against Temple, some clarity about Notre Dame’s starters should start to be expected. Following their first practice back on campus after spending the initial week at Culver Academies in Culver, Ind., Irish coach Brian Kelly revealed some of that clearer picture Wednesday.

The biggest offensive question comes at right tackle, and Kelly said sophomore Tommy Kraemer has established himself as the starter there over classmate Liam Eichenberg, who will move to left tackle to back up fifth-year senior Mike McGlinchey. Kelly and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand have the ability to move Eichenberg like that thanks to the emergence of freshman Robert Hainsey, an early enrollee this spring. Hainsey will back up Kraemer.

“Robert becomes kind of our guy that if we need to get in the game, he’s got a really good pass set,” Kelly said. “He’s got some strength and is a really good pass setter for us.

“Tommy, right now, is the guy that goes with the first group, and [nine] practices in, he’s still a work in progress, but he’s making progress for us.”

If Kraemer were to suffer a season-ending injury, it is still conceivable Eichenberg would take over the position, having spent all spring and some of preseason practice working at right tackle, but Hainsey at least allows the offensive line to have a full second-unit in practice.

Kelly also said junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will start as the W, or boundary, receiver. Kelly has previously admitted the W and X, or field, positions will be largely interchangeable so as to expedite the up-tempo scheme preferred by offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Aside from St. Brown, the pecking order among the receivers remains in flux.

“Everything else is pretty fluid,” Kelly said. “We’re trying to mix and match and we’ve got a lot of really solid players. We’re just trying to take advantage of what they can do and their skill set and where they can best help our football team.”

Acknowledging the large number of possible options there, Kelly then got to the tight ends, where freshman Cole Kmet has apparently inserted himself into the conversation of possible contributors.

(Lack of) Injury Update
To date, and perhaps Notre Dame fans should find some wood to introduce their knuckles to, the Irish have remained largely injury-free in these practices. Junior tight end Alizé Mack suffered a mild hamstring injury, but was an active participant in Wednesday’s practice. Freshman safety Jordan Genmark-Heath has also battled a slight hamstring injury but was cleared for practice.

Senior safety Nick Coleman partook in all of the team repetitions as he works his way back from an ankle injury, while sophomore cornerback Donte Vaughn missed Wednesday’s drills after spraining his neck Tuesday when he missed a pad during a tackling drill. Kelly was unconcerned.

“He’s fine, but those are the kind of injuries you get in camp. That’s as severe as it’s gotten.”

Assuming Vaughn’s health moving forward, there is some levity to be found in a defender suffering an injury during a tackling drill lacking any offensive counterparts.

Counting Down the Irish: 10 to 6

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 10, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Perhaps No. 10 will come as a surprise in this ranking projecting Notre Dame’s 10 most-impactful players this season. His lack of contribution a year ago, though, fits him right in with most of these five.

The combined statistical impact of the below Nos. 10, 9, 8 and 6 from a year ago equals one interception and 17 tackles. That’s it. For two of those players, it was a season spent wondering just how much they could have helped the Irish avoid the 4-8 disaster, but injury and suspension stopped them from finding out. For the other two, youth and positional depth prevented them from altering the downward trajectory.

The possible leap awaiting those four somewhat summarizes the entire 2017 Notre Dame roster. Talent is abundantly present, but most of it has yet to produce on the field. With that in mind, it should be noted all of Nos. 6-10 are eligible to return for at least one more season following 2017.

25: Donte Vaughn, sophomore cornerback, 30 points
24: Justin Yoon, junior kicker, 34
23: Te’von Coney, junior linebacker, 50
22: Durham Smythe, fifth-year senior tight end, 50
21: C.J. Sanders, junior receiver and returner, 52
20: Jay Hayes, senior defensive end, 58
19: Kevin Stepherson, sophomore receiver, 78
18: Chase Claypool, sophomore receiver, 91
17: Alex Bars, senior right guard, 92
16: Nick Watkins, senior cornerback, 106
15: Dexter Williams, junior running back, 109
14: Sam Mustipher, senior center, 116
13: Greer Martini, senior linebacker, 129
12: Julian Love, sophomore cornerback, 159
11: Jerry Tillery, junior defensive tackle, 162

10: Shaun Crawford, junior cornerback, 165 points
High ranking: No. 8
Low ranking: No. 19
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

Naming Crawford as a starter depends on your definition of the term. He will not likely appear listed as one on any Irish depth chart. With a performance in a game equal to his performances in practice, sophomore Donte Vaughn could move ahead of Crawford as the primary backup on both sides of the field. Yet Crawford will handle any nickel back duties presented the defense, and it should not be ignored he is the highest-rated recruit among the deep cornerback positional group.

In only the nickel back role, Crawford could prove a dynamic enough playmaker to warrant this rating. That is essentially what defensive coordinator Mike Elko was referencing when he vaguely mentioned Crawford as a possibility at rover in the spring. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Crawford is nowhere near the physical presence of senior rover Drue Tranquill (6-foot-2, 231), but when the Irish face a pass-happy team, perhaps North Carolina State, USC or Miami (FL), coverage of a slot receiver could be needed on such a high percentage of plays, Crawford may become those games’ pseudo-rover.

In less than two games last season, Crawford managed an interception and six tackles. Extrapolate that kind of production across a season, and this ranking would be surprising only in that it is not higher. Until that hypothetical then, Crawford will fall short of a bump in points received by each player, indicating a more-precise second tier on the top-end of Notre Dame’s roster. Sets of five are an arbitrary, finger-driven device, anyway.

9: Daelin Hayes, sophomore defensive end, 191
High ranking: No. 5
Low ranking: No. 14
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

Hayes’ shining performance in the Blue-Gold Game — seven tackles including four for loss with three sacks — undoubtedly increased the expectations for his 2017 effect. After all, this is by far the highest a defender with only 11 career tackles has finished in this annual poll.

The Irish need Hayes to continue that kind of production this season (if not in actual quantity, then in the adjusted quality after factoring in the spring was a practice). The move of senior Andrew Trumbetti to back up Hayes may indicate Notre Dame has another option at the position, but no one else on the Irish roster, including Trumbetti, can threaten a passer like Hayes should be able to.

Last year Notre Dame managed a total of 14 sacks. Elko’s Wake Forest squad tallied 41. Hayes will not be able to make up that difference entirely on his own, but he is where it will start.

8: Alizé Mack, junior tight end, 194
High ranking: No. 6
Low ranking: No. 20
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

What was said about Hayes and his 11 tackles creating a surprising top-10 roster player can also be mentioned regarding Mack and his 13 career receptions. Such is an effect of missing a season due to academic mishaps.

One might wonder if the mistakes that led to an absent 2016 may have tempered panelists’ projections of Mack. Considering the seven names ahead of him on this list, that would be unfair speculation.

If anything will lower his production this season, it will be the excess of talent at tight end. None of those other options — including fifth-year senior Durham Smythe, No. 22 in this polling — offers the big-play threat of Mack. It very well could be his statistical impact pales in comparison to his actual contribution. If defenses have to account for, if not even alter their game plans for, the 6-foot-4 ¾, 251-pounder, that could open up the field a bit more for other weapons such as junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and whoever separates himself as the second primary receiver.

 (Getty Images)

7: Drue Tranquill, senior rover, 200
High ranking: No. 5, by two separate voters
Low ranking: No. 17
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

Elko had never coached Tranquill when he developed his preferred defensive wrinkle of a rover. He may not have ever heard of the former safety at that point. Nonetheless, Elko may as well have designed the position with Tranquill in mind.

If Tranquill were still at safety, he probably would have landed closer to his 2016 ranking of No. 16. (For thoroughness’ sake: Crawford was No. 12 a year ago while Mack finished No. 13 before his semester apart was announced.) Instead, Tranquill will now find himself in the middle of the defense. Already a vocal leader as a captain, this will give him a chance to also lead in action.

6: Brandon Wimbush, junior quarterback, 231
High ranking: No. 1
Low ranking: No. 9
Twelve votes total; unanimous.

(Getty Images)

The range of votes is not an attempt to diminish his talent. Rather, the five voters who placed him No. 6 or No. 7 were more likely factoring in what could be a mild role in the offense, at least to open the season. Three of the players ahead of Wimbush in this ranking are pivotal running game pieces. (If you spent anytime pondering it, they would have been easy to figure, anyway. So that reveal hardly qualifies as a spoiler.)

Whether the Irish focus on the run or not, Wimbush will clearly be a major piece of the offense. For an unproven team, rating the inexperienced quarterback the projected No. 6 most impactful player does seem appropriate.

The 2017 Counting Down the Irish panelists
Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Mike Monaco, Notre Dame Broadcaster/Reporter
Ben Padanilam, The Observer
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, Irish Illustrated
Evan Sharpley, Irish 247
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down