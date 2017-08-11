Notre Dame lands second WR in class of 2018

Notre Dame picked up the commitment of consensus four-star receiver Kevin Austin on Friday as the summer recruiting rush nears its end. Austin (North Broward High School; Coconut Creek, Fla.) chose the Irish over finalists Duke, Miami and Tennessee, with Clemson, Michigan, Oregon and many others also expressing interest in him.
At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, rivals.com rates Austin the No. 28 receiver in the class of 2018, the No. 141 prospect in the country and the No. 32 player in Florida.
Notre Dame currently has a plethora of receivers but its depth chart remains in flux, especially in the two classes ahead of Austin. First off, junior Equanimeous St. Brown may have the viable option of heading to the NFL after the season, and fifth-year senior graduate transfer (from Arizona State) Cameron Smith will be out of eligibility after this season. Those two departures would and will open up plenty of opportunity.
Of the current sophomores, only Chase Claypool has established himself. Kevin Stepherson remains a baffling question mark, and Javon McKinley has yet to get much of an opportunity. Freshmen Jafar Armstrong and Michael Young only got to campus this summer, but either would need to overcome a deep roster to find extensive playing time this fall.
Including both Austin and Jones, the Irish class of 2018 is up to 16 commitments, six now coming this summer. Theoretically, players often like to make a commitment before their high school senior seasons start. It allows them to focus on their own schedule without the added stress and possible travel of recruiting.
More than that — especially considering how many recruits still take their official visits because they recognize the value of a free trip to a high-profile sporting event — with each recruit committing somewhere, it pushes a domino effect forward. With Austin’s commitment, other receivers around the country now see one fewer school targeting the position. Other Notre Dame targets see one fewer spot available in South Bend.
In the remaining handful of openings, the Irish coaching staff will presumably target the troubling void of cornerbacks in this class and the current freshman class, as well as look for at least one more offensive lineman and one more defensive lineman each.
Naturally, as is the case with all 16 commitments, National Signing Day is still a long ways off.
This top-five should show where Notre Dame’s strength will be this season: the running game. More specifically, the running game to the left side of the line.
It probably did not take this polling to reveal as much considering the Irish offensive line features two sure-fire first-round NFL Draft picks on the left side, but it is worth noting how the two will be viewed this year. They finished a point apart at the top of these rankings. Brace yourselves for a few months’ worth of wondering if fifth-year senior Mike McGlinchey legally changed his name to “McGlinchey and Nelson.”
Unlike Nos. 6-10, these five have proven themselves on the field. Also unlike Thursday’s five, all five of these players could be gone come 2018. Three will have eligibility remaining, but it is nearly certain the top vote-getter heads to the NFL with a season of collegiate time left on the table while either or both of the skill position players could showcase themselves this year to the point it would be foolish not to head to the pros.
All in all, Notre Dame has a consensus top-five this year. To that end, this annual ranking served its purpose of highlighting the roster’s top-end. Consider this one last nod of appreciation to the dozen panelists for taking the time to partake.
To give an idea how stark St. Brown’s breakout sophomore season was, realize a year ago he finished No. 25 in this ranking. This year, even when one ballot mistakenly left him off entirely (later corrected), St. Brown still finished No. 5.
Some Irish fans may read the above reference to St. Brown playing himself into position to enter the NFL Draft and panic. That would be a mistake. It should be read as a positive sign. For St. Brown to genuinely consider that leap this spring, he will need to excel in the fall.
With junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush now the starter, St. Brown will have plenty of opportunities to star even further. It is not that St. Brown did not mesh with DeShone Kizer. Rather, it is that St. Brown has worked with Wimbush for three years, including their freshman season when neither was seeing much action.
Unlike St. Brown, Adams’ rise in this ranking is only from No. 8 a year ago. His ceiling may be capped by the talent in Notre Dame’s running back stable. The flipside of that luxury is Adams should still be fresh come November this year. That could be an intimidating concept for opponents considering Adams averaged 7.42 yards per carry last November, closing the season with back-to-back 100-yard games, including 180 yards on only 17 carries against USC.
Adams at his peak may be the Irish at their best this season. But he cannot do it on his own, as illustrated by the top-two finishers yet to come. His impact is easily measured in yards, yards per carry and touchdowns. Nonetheless, their contributions will lead to his production.
3: Nyles Morgan, senior linebacker, 269
High ranking: No. 2, by two separate voters
Low ranking: No. 6
Twelve votes total; unanimous.
Of the top six, only Morgan did not receive a No. 1 vote. Those all went to offensive players. Maybe that is a symptom of college football as a whole. More likely, that is a symptom of the Notre Dame defense struggling so immensely a year ago.
If the defense reverses that trend this year, it will be under the Irish captain’s direction. Frankly, Morgan may not match last year’s 94 tackles, not with senior rover Drue Tranquill in position to build on his 79 and senior linebacker Greer Martini expected to see more time this season alongside Morgan. He also may not match his four sacks, not with an added emphasis on defensive ends chasing down the passer, led by senior Jay Hayes and sophomore Daelin Hayes (no relation), not to mention Tranquill again.
Thus, view Morgan’s impact on a macro scale. Limiting opponents to three touchdowns per game would be an undeniable triumph, and it would have everything to do with Morgan, no matter how many tackles he tallies and where they are on the field. (Why three touchdowns per game? The low mark of Brian Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame is obviously 2012’s 12.8 points per game. Since then, the Irish defense’s highpoint came in 2013, holding opponents to 22.4 points per game. That is, three touchdowns and a field goal some weekends, a missed field goal other weekends.)
2: Mike McGlinchey, fifth-year senior left tackle, 284
High ranking: No. 1, by three separate voters
Low ranking: No. 5
Twelve votes total; unanimous.
Partly out of laziness, partly out of a desire to break in the habit mentioned up top, there is a distinct desire to lump McGlinchey’s entry in with the next one. They are separated by one point, about the equivalent of how much space will be between them on the field.
Fans may flinch at this ranking, citing McGlinchey’s penchant for pre-snap penalties a year ago. They have a point, but that is also the peril of judging any offensive lineman off the times his name is mentioned by an announcer. The other thing to keep in mind is how much praise has been heaped on McGlinchey this offseason. Rarely does a likely first-round draft pick return to college and receive credit for drastic improvements. That has been the case with McGlinchey to date, though obviously seeing it against Temple on Sept. 2 will mean more.
As has been the case with each of the captains, McGlinchey’s impact will extend beyond his thankless duties as a left tackle. Media members, including some of these panelists, noted McGlinchey addressing the Irish following the opening session of preseason practice. For a player who has typically led by example, the outspoken moment was notably out of character.
What has not been out of character is another Notre Dame left tackle excelling. Simply as a thought experiment, it is curious to wonder where the starting left tackle, whomever that may be, will finish in this polling in 2018.
1: Quenton Nelson, senior left guard, 285
High ranking: No. 1, by six separate voters
Low ranking: No. 7
Twelve votes total; unanimous.
What else needs to be said? The left guard plays physical and sound football. He has shown expertise in both passing and running situations. Not only did six panelists place Nelson atop their ballots, but three more slotted him second.
On the inside of the line, Nelson will also assist Wimbush and senior center Sam Mustipher in diagnosing certain defensive looks. As another captain, he will stand next to McGlinchey — figuratively or literally — whenever the team needs to be addressed.
This top slot should not be a surprise. Gauging a left guard’s contribution may be more subjective than looking at a linebacker’s tackle totals or a running back’s average yards per carry, but it is every bit as vital, if not more so. Not every play will reach the defense’s second-level and not every offensive alignment will include a running back on the field. Meanwhile, every offensive snap will give a defender a chance to blow past Nelson and reach the quarterback.
Don’t expect that defender to succeed much in 2017.
The 2017 Counting Down the Irish panelists
Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Mike Monaco, Notre Dame Broadcaster/Reporter
Ben Padanilam, The Observer
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, Irish Illustrated
Evan Sharpley, Irish 247
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down
Kraemer set as Notre Dame’s right tackle; only St. Brown clear at receiver
With only 23 days remaining until the Irish season-opener against Temple, some clarity about Notre Dame’s starters should start to be expected. Following their first practice back on campus after spending the initial week at Culver Academies in Culver, Ind., Irish coach Brian Kelly revealed some of that clearer picture Wednesday.
The biggest offensive question comes at right tackle, and Kelly said sophomore Tommy Kraemer has established himself as the starter there over classmate Liam Eichenberg, who will move to left tackle to back up fifth-year senior Mike McGlinchey. Kelly and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand have the ability to move Eichenberg like that thanks to the emergence of freshman Robert Hainsey, an early enrollee this spring. Hainsey will back up Kraemer.
“Robert becomes kind of our guy that if we need to get in the game, he’s got a really good pass set,” Kelly said. “He’s got some strength and is a really good pass setter for us.
“Tommy, right now, is the guy that goes with the first group, and [nine] practices in, he’s still a work in progress, but he’s making progress for us.”
If Kraemer were to suffer a season-ending injury, it is still conceivable Eichenberg would take over the position, having spent all spring and some of preseason practice working at right tackle, but Hainsey at least allows the offensive line to have a full second-unit in practice.
Kelly also said junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will start as the W, or boundary, receiver. Kelly has previously admitted the W and X, or field, positions will be largely interchangeable so as to expedite the up-tempo scheme preferred by offensive coordinator Chip Long.
Aside from St. Brown, the pecking order among the receivers remains in flux.
“Everything else is pretty fluid,” Kelly said. “We’re trying to mix and match and we’ve got a lot of really solid players. We’re just trying to take advantage of what they can do and their skill set and where they can best help our football team.”
Acknowledging the large number of possible options there, Kelly then got to the tight ends, where freshman Cole Kmet has apparently inserted himself into the conversation of possible contributors.
(Lack of) Injury Update
To date, and perhaps Notre Dame fans should find some wood to introduce their knuckles to, the Irish have remained largely injury-free in these practices. Junior tight end Alizé Mack suffered a mild hamstring injury, but was an active participant in Wednesday’s practice. Freshman safety Jordan Genmark-Heath has also battled a slight hamstring injury but was cleared for practice.
Senior safety Nick Coleman partook in all of the team repetitions as he works his way back from an ankle injury, while sophomore cornerback Donte Vaughn missed Wednesday’s drills after spraining his neck Tuesday when he missed a pad during a tackling drill. Kelly was unconcerned.
“He’s fine, but those are the kind of injuries you get in camp. That’s as severe as it’s gotten.”
Assuming Vaughn’s health moving forward, there is some levity to be found in a defender suffering an injury during a tackling drill lacking any offensive counterparts.
Perhaps No. 10 will come as a surprise in this ranking projecting Notre Dame’s 10 most-impactful players this season. His lack of contribution a year ago, though, fits him right in with most of these five.
The combined statistical impact of the below Nos. 10, 9, 8 and 6 from a year ago equals one interception and 17 tackles. That’s it. For two of those players, it was a season spent wondering just how much they could have helped the Irish avoid the 4-8 disaster, but injury and suspension stopped them from finding out. For the other two, youth and positional depth prevented them from altering the downward trajectory.
The possible leap awaiting those four somewhat summarizes the entire 2017 Notre Dame roster. Talent is abundantly present, but most of it has yet to produce on the field. With that in mind, it should be noted all of Nos. 6-10 are eligible to return for at least one more season following 2017.
Naming Crawford as a starter depends on your definition of the term. He will not likely appear listed as one on any Irish depth chart. With a performance in a game equal to his performances in practice, sophomore Donte Vaughn could move ahead of Crawford as the primary backup on both sides of the field. Yet Crawford will handle any nickel back duties presented the defense, and it should not be ignored he is the highest-rated recruit among the deep cornerback positional group.
In only the nickel back role, Crawford could prove a dynamic enough playmaker to warrant this rating. That is essentially what defensive coordinator Mike Elko was referencing when he vaguely mentioned Crawford as a possibility at rover in the spring. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Crawford is nowhere near the physical presence of senior rover Drue Tranquill (6-foot-2, 231), but when the Irish face a pass-happy team, perhaps North Carolina State, USC or Miami (FL), coverage of a slot receiver could be needed on such a high percentage of plays, Crawford may become those games’ pseudo-rover.
In less than two games last season, Crawford managed an interception and six tackles. Extrapolate that kind of production across a season, and this ranking would be surprising only in that it is not higher. Until that hypothetical then, Crawford will fall short of a bump in points received by each player, indicating a more-precise second tier on the top-end of Notre Dame’s roster. Sets of five are an arbitrary, finger-driven device, anyway.
Hayes’ shining performance in the Blue-Gold Game — seven tackles including four for loss with three sacks — undoubtedly increased the expectations for his 2017 effect. After all, this is by far the highest a defender with only 11 career tackles has finished in this annual poll.
The Irish need Hayes to continue that kind of production this season (if not in actual quantity, then in the adjusted quality after factoring in the spring was a practice). The move of senior Andrew Trumbetti to back up Hayes may indicate Notre Dame has another option at the position, but no one else on the Irish roster, including Trumbetti, can threaten a passer like Hayes should be able to.
Last year Notre Dame managed a total of 14 sacks. Elko’s Wake Forest squad tallied 41. Hayes will not be able to make up that difference entirely on his own, but he is where it will start.
What was said about Hayes and his 11 tackles creating a surprising top-10 roster player can also be mentioned regarding Mack and his 13 career receptions. Such is an effect of missing a season due to academic mishaps.
One might wonder if the mistakes that led to an absent 2016 may have tempered panelists’ projections of Mack. Considering the seven names ahead of him on this list, that would be unfair speculation.
If anything will lower his production this season, it will be the excess of talent at tight end. None of those other options — including fifth-year senior Durham Smythe, No. 22 in this polling — offers the big-play threat of Mack. It very well could be his statistical impact pales in comparison to his actual contribution. If defenses have to account for, if not even alter their game plans for, the 6-foot-4 ¾, 251-pounder, that could open up the field a bit more for other weapons such as junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and whoever separates himself as the second primary receiver.
(Getty Images)
7: Drue Tranquill, senior rover, 200
High ranking: No. 5, by two separate voters
Low ranking: No. 17
Twelve votes total; unanimous.
Elko had never coached Tranquill when he developed his preferred defensive wrinkle of a rover. He may not have ever heard of the former safety at that point. Nonetheless, Elko may as well have designed the position with Tranquill in mind.
If Tranquill were still at safety, he probably would have landed closer to his 2016 ranking of No. 16. (For thoroughness’ sake: Crawford was No. 12 a year ago while Mack finished No. 13 before his semester apart was announced.) Instead, Tranquill will now find himself in the middle of the defense. Already a vocal leader as a captain, this will give him a chance to also lead in action.
The range of votes is not an attempt to diminish his talent. Rather, the five voters who placed him No. 6 or No. 7 were more likely factoring in what could be a mild role in the offense, at least to open the season. Three of the players ahead of Wimbush in this ranking are pivotal running game pieces. (If you spent anytime pondering it, they would have been easy to figure, anyway. So that reveal hardly qualifies as a spoiler.)
Whether the Irish focus on the run or not, Wimbush will clearly be a major piece of the offense. For an unproven team, rating the inexperienced quarterback the projected No. 6 most impactful player does seem appropriate.
One way of reading the results of this annual poll is with an eye toward the future. If a player is expected to be one of Notre Dame’s primary contributors in 2017 and he has eligibility remaining, it seems logical to think he should be an even more crucial piece of the team in 2018. Of the five players constituting the lower-third of the top 15, all but one could be back next season, and it would take something of a surprise for any of those four not to be.
That is not to simply look past this fall. These votes were still cast with Sept. 2 in mind (24 days away, if counting). It is simply an acknowledgement of the nature of college football. Now then, entering the top 15 of counting down the Irish …
15: Dexter Williams, junior running back, 109 points.
High ranking: No. 7
Low ranking: No. 21
Ten votes total.
From the outset with sophomore Donte Vaughn at No. 25, emphasis has been drawn to any backups appearing in this listing. Only a few, at most, will. When they do, it points to a wealth of potential at a particular position. That may not be truer of any offensive position than it is at running back. Not only does Williams join junior Josh Adams in the top-15, but sophomore Tony Jones finished fifth among the others receiving votes, essentially making it three backs in Notre Dame’s top-30 impact players. (Sorry, spoiler alert: Adams made the top 10. You’re not surprised? Good, you shouldn’t be.)
If Williams does not finish the season in this high of esteem, it will likely be because Jones climbs the ladder, limiting the junior’s chances.
Until then, though, Williams’ speed should complement Adams’ durability. Running behind an experienced offensive line, using the two backs to ease an inexperienced quarterback’s workload early in the year makes plenty of sense. Speaking of that offensive line …
14: Sam Mustipher, senior center, 116.
High ranking: No. 11, by three separate voters
Low ranking: No. 19
Ten votes total.
A year ago, Mustipher finished No. 20 in this polling. While it may have been a publicly-trying 2016 for the center, his play overall was solid and an encouraging sign for the two seasons to come. Such a dichotomy is the peril of a center. He will be noticed most often for his mishaps.
This year Mustipher will need to bridge the gap between an All-American caliber duo on the left side of the line and an inexperienced and yet-to-be-determined combination on the right side. If Mustipher can supplement the left side, suddenly it becomes that much more difficult for defense’s to overload on obvious running downs. Not only would the middle of the line be an option, but senior left guard Quenton Nelson or fifth-year senior left tackle Mike McGlinchey can pull to create a blocking force to the right of the line, trusting Mustipher to seal the impromptu edge.
It is these aspects which make the exact definition of this polling so hard to nail down, and what makes it so intriguing. Mustipher will be a pivotal cog of Notre Dame’s offense in 2017, but he may not be noticed much, nonetheless.
It may sometimes be hard to remember, but Martini finished third among the Irish defenders last year in tackles for loss with seven. The two ahead of him — linebacker James Onwualu with 11.5 and defensive tackle Jarron Jones with 11 — are now trying their trade at the next level. Martini racked up those stops despite splitting time with now-junior Te’von Coney.
Coney will still see time this year, but Martini is about to see a distinct increase in both opportunities and responsibilities in defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s system. His nose for the ball could lead to a number along the lines of Onwualu’s. That would certainly qualify as an impactful contribution, and it does not even consider the intangible value of Martini as a senior captain looking to finish his collegiate career on a high note.
12: Julian Love, sophomore cornerback, 159.
High ranking: No. 8, by three separate voters
Low ranking: No. 22
Twelve votes total; unanimous.
The first unanimous vote-getter (yes, each of the top-12 managed that feat), Love is surprisingly not the top cornerback on this listing. Then again, he may not stay at cornerback for much longer.
If Elko and Irish coach Brian Kelly do decide to take advantage of the depth at cornerback by moving Love to safety, where he may be desperately needed, this No. 12 ranking will probably seem far too low at the end of the year.
In some respects, that qualification is a good sign for Notre Dame. Of the remaining 11 players, it is hard to see Love playing better than at least eight of them, no matter how well he fares at any position in 2017.
11: Jerry Tillery, junior defensive tackle, 162.
High ranking: No. 3
Low ranking: No. 22
Twelve votes total; unanimous.
Tillery is one of the few Love could conceivably move ahead of. The junior defensive tackle is entering a boom-or-bust season, and given the state of the Irish defensive tackle position, Tillery will be given plenty of chance to boom. Undoubtedly, that played into voters’ minds in placing him this high on the list.
A 37-tackle, zero-sacks 2016 would not otherwise have moved Tillery up eight spots in this polling. The fact of the matter is he will need to improve upon those numbers drastically for players like Love not to be stranded in coverage and for Martini not to be overwhelmed by unoccupied offensive linemen.
Is Tillery capable of such? Physically the answer has always appeared to be yes.
A continued thank you to the panelists.
