Questions for the Week: Eligibility, eligibility and who will Temple start at QB?

By Douglas FarmerAug 28, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
With the weekend in the past, consider this an attempt to set the stage for the coming week. Primarily, what questions should be answered (hopefully, possibly, maybe) before kickoff Saturday. In some cases, perhaps these will be more conversational topics than questions, hinting at mid-week pieces to come. Ponder them today with your second (or third, if it was a particularly long weekend) cup of coffee.

Will sophomore safety and Navy transfer Alohi Gilman be eligible for this season?
Given the nature of the NCAA and the varied, multi-interest parties it must navigate, some delay in rulings should usually be expected, if not even understood. This instance, however, has reached a point of nonsense. To be more precise, it reached that point no less than a week ago.

The decision regarding Gilman’s eligibility is a time-sensitive one, and that time has come. It is not an item requiring witnesses, investigation or any other form of legwork. A conversation with the Naval Academy, a conversation with Notre Dame and a conversation with Gilman should provide plenty of information for this ruling.

Whether Gilman is eligible or not, one would hope the NCAA could make that known before the season opener.

Is Kevin Stepherson eligible by the common usage of the term?
In his Thursday press conference, Irish coach Brian Kelly tiptoed his way around any Stepherson questions.

“The clearest picture that I can give you is the consistent message I’ve been giving everyone: We’re not going to put you in a competitive situation or on the field based on your talent,” Kelly said when asked specifically about the sophomore receiver. “You’ve got to exhibit the traits that we’re developing in our players. Those traits are coming along. He’s making progress. His attention to detail, his focus. All of the traits that we require all of our players to have, he’s working on and he’s getting better. When he exhibits all those traits, he’ll play.”

Kelly was then asked if Stepherson is eligible.

“All of our players are eligible to play under those circumstances,” Kelly said.

To most, that would mean Stepherson is not prohibited from seeing the field. His 25 catches for 462 yards and five scores as a freshman certainly indicate he is physically ready. Reading between the lines, it could simply mean Stepherson is not precluded from playing by any academic issues, a common concern at the start/end of a semester. Seeking even further clarity, Kelly was asked if Stepherson has been suspended.

“I can neither confirm nor deny.”

That sure sounds like a confirmation.

Stepherson may be both eligible and suspended, technically speaking. The certain uncertainty of this situation has grown tiresome.

Who will Temple rely on at quarterback?

With four-year starter Phillip Walker now chasing an NFL dream, Temple must turn to a new quarterback, though coach Geoff Collins has yet to make up his mind on who. (Getty Images)

Owls coach Geoff Collins has yet to name a starting quarterback, narrowing his likely choices to senior Frank Nutile and junior Logan Marchi with freshman Todd Centeio hanging around on the fringe. Notre Dame and defensive coordinator Mike Elko should not overly struggle with any of those options, but the question stands.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame’s Opponents: Temple

Robert Hainsey enters the two-deep.
This is clearly not a question or an unknown, but it should be acknowledged at some point, and due to this writer’s travels over the weekend, it has not yet been in this space. Freshman offensive lineman Robert Hainsey will apparently be the backup at right tackle behind sophomore Tommy Kraemer, per Kelly on Thursday.

This does not inherently mean Hainsey will play this year. It does mean Hainsey will play if at all necessary. Rather than worry about his eligibility three or four years in the future, take this to be a positive indication of his development and potential moving forward. The Irish offensive line will be looking for two new starters in 2018 and two more in 2019. Hainsey appears primed to fill in one of those slots.

Will Indiana be able to scare OSU?
Hint: No. The spread is currently 21 points in favor of the Buckeyes. They kick off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tulsa could compete with the other OSU, though. Oklahoma State is favored by 18 in their 7:30 p.m. the same night. The real point here: There is viable football this Thursday. That will not be the case for much of the fall.

Will Michigan State begin its recovery from a 3-9 season and even more tumultuous offseason earnestly?
The introduction to this piece indicated these questions should be answered before kickoff. Notre Dame vs. Temple is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. At noon, Michigan State hosts Bowling Green. Thus, this tidbit should slip in under the wire.

The Spartans are favored by 17, but the Falcons are an above average MAC program. If Michigan State struggles in this opener, it could be a sign the long last 12 months in East Lansing are going to continue for another rotation around the sun.

Monday Morning Leftovers: Stanford, USC QB Darnold & Notre Dame’s spread

By Douglas FarmerAug 28, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
The calendar does not yet read September, and it won’t until Friday, but it may as well — it is football season. So let’s dispense with a few remaining thoughts from the weekend, football and miscellaneous, as a soft-entry into a full week.

— This will be mentioned at least once more this week, but Stanford certainly took care of business in the Australian-opener against Rice. Sure, the Owls may not be the stiffest competition, but establishing a 55-0 lead against anyone is impressive unless it is against the Higher Kentucky Institute for Those Preferring Baseball.

Junior running back Bryce Love’s 180 rushing yards were impressive, but not as impressive as his 13.8 yards per carry. From the outset, Love made it clear who the Cardinal will lean on this year, taking the first play from scrimmage for 62 yards. If committing the questionable-at-best statistical maneuver of removing both Love’s longest rush (that 62-yarder) and his shortest, a loss of three yards, then he still averaged 11 yards per carry.

— Speaking of things that will be mentioned multiple times this week, how about multiple times in today’s opening four paragraphs? It is officially game week. You made it. Congratulations.

This weekly piece should be more football-centric in the months to come.

ESPN The Magazine features USC junior quarterback Sam Darnold in its college football preview issue this week. Despite the initial appearance, it is actually a quick read. In 15 minutes from 30,000 feet, one assessment stood out:

“He’s the best college quarterback I’ve seen at anticipating since Andrew Luck,” says Stanford’s David Shaw, who coached Luck in college and isn’t prone to hyperbole. “When you evaluate quarterbacks who can play at the next level, you’re looking for guys who can see a play before it happens and get the ball out of their hands quick. He’s the best I’ve seen in years.”

This reader also enjoyed the line, both in and separate from its context, regarding the teaching effects of an ocean’s waves: “The secret lies in figuring out how to improvise when you’ve got water up your nose.”

— Very simply, this scribe does not think Irish coach Brian Kelly will be fired this season, and this bit is not meant to spark litigation of that. The week of the season opener is literally the most-pointless time to have that conversation. But I did make a mental note of this from the Associated Press’ Ralph Russo:

Joe Moorhead is entering his second season as offensive coordinator at Penn State following a four-year stint as head coach at Fordham where he put together a 38-13 overall record. That would be quite a rapid rise for the former Munich Cowboys quarterback.

— Notre Dame remains one of the 10 programs in the country with at least 50 percent of its roster being four- and five-star recruits. This year, only 10 teams can claim that, with the Irish being the 10th. While this is not meant to say Notre Dame is a national title contender, it is meant to say a short list of title contenders should come from among those 10, with the other nine being, in order from greatest percentage to least, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, USC, Michigan, Auburn and Clemson.

Per the analysis of Bud Elliott of SBNation, the 2017 Irish roster is 56 percent blue-chippers, the first time it has fallen below 60 percent in five years.

Mike Lee in a 2016 victory. (Getty Images)

— Though I have read quite a few biographies on Muhammad Ali —  I recommend David Remnick’s “King of the World” for a look at the beginning of Cassius Clay’s/Ali’s career and Mark Kram’s “Ghosts of Manila” for a look at the end —  I am far from a boxing expert, so I will refrain from any Saturday night-specific commentary.

A conversation earlier in the day did remind me of a long-ago column on the dichotomy between two fights on one Sept. 2011 night. The bigger fight was won by none other than Floyd Mayweather. The lesser-known went to Notre Dame alum Mike Lee. Lee now boasts a 19-0 record and claims the IBF-USBA Light Heavyweight championship belt.

The point in the column that still rings true with me today: Try explaining the concept of boxing to a four-year-old. Most conversations with my niece entail more refrains of “Why?” than my patience can tolerate. Discussing boxing brought forth the penultimate letter of the alphabet more frequently than Big Bird would on an episode of “Sesame Street sponsored by the letter ‘Y.’”

It is nearly, if not outright, impossible to logically explain why two men are paid to punch each other in the face.

— Do not get me wrong, I watched Saturday’s fight via the wonders of 2017’s technology despite being in a cabin in the hills of Tennessee lacking both internet and television while not waking the three others snoring in the room.

This link to donate to aid for Hurricane Harvey victims is included for two reasons:

1) If I post this publicly, I will feel like a hypocrite if I do not donate, and thus I force myself to contribute whether I would otherwise or not.

2) If this link gets so much as one of you to donate, then it has earned this space and much more.

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Donate now.

— Notre Dame is currently an 18-point favorite over Temple this weekend with an over/under of 53.5 points. Some quick math with rounding indicates a theoretical final score of Irish 36, Owls 18.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Stanford

By Douglas FarmerAug 26, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Modern medicine may be the key to Stanford’s 2017 season, and modern travel will allow the Cardinal a unique chance to test modern medicine’s effect on its starting quarterback’s ACL in opening the season tonight against Rice in Sydney, Australia. (10 p.m. ET, ESPN.)

2016 REVIEW
In retrospect, Stanford’s “down” 2016 was actually a solid season. Such is the standard the Cardinal have set by now. Outside of one nine-day stretch, Stanford only fell in a fluke-filled 10-5 loss to Colorado. Yes, that score was 10-5. On top of that, the Buffaloes missed three field goals and had a touchdown called back.

The nine-day span covered a trip to Washington and a date hosting Washington State. The Cardinal secondary was battling injuries at that point, and it showed, losing the two games by a combined score of 86-22.

That was it, though. Stanford finished 10-3 in a disappointing season, ending it with a 25-23 victory over North Carolina in the Sun Bowl and highlighting it with a 27-10 win vs. USC in the season’s third week.

For that matter, Stanford was hardly tested in any other games. Aside from the bowl game triumph and the drop to Colorado, the Cardinal partook in only one other one-possession game, the 17-10 victory at Notre Dame.

WHAT STANFORD LOST
Few teams in the country lost as much talent as Stanford did this offseason. The same can be said for how many teams lost as few players as the Cardinal did. While those two sentiments may seem contradictory, they stand true when the three departed players of note include two top-10 NFL Draft picks and the defense’s second-leading tackler.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas went No. 3 overall after leading Stanford with 62 tackles, eight sacks, seven more tackles for loss and seven additional quarterback hurries. One tackle behind him, safety Dallas Lloyd also contributed five interceptions last year.

Running back Christian McCaffrey went No. 8 in the draft. Suffice it to say, he drove Stanford’s offense the last couple seasons. In 2016, McCaffrey totaled 2,327 total yards, led by 1,603 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry. He added 310 receiving yards and three scores, plus 414 return yards.

WHAT STANFORD GAINED
Stanford signed a seemingly-intentionally small recruiting class in February, pulling in only 14 prospects, but those baker’s dozen-plus one were touted enough to warrant the No. 19 ranking, per rivals.com.

Three of the recruits were five-stars, yet none of those three are likely to see playing time this year. Quarterback Davis Mills joins an already-crowded position group, and the two offensive linemen Walker Little and Foster Sarell will not be forced into action right away.

The younger brother of Irish junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, four-star receiver Osiris St. Brown could become part of the Stanford offense.

HEAD COACH
David Shaw enters his seventh season leading the Cardinal. Stanford has not missed a step since Jim Harbaugh handed off the program to Shaw, winning 64 games across the last six years, making three Rose Bowls and winning two.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
Stanford will trot out junior Keller Chryst at quarterback tonight, fewer than nine full months since tearing his ACL in the Sun Bowl victory. There was a time not long ago such a quick recovery would have defied any version of medical logic, but it is becoming increasingly common, though still not necessarily normal.

Keller Chryst (Getty Images)

Chryst took over at quarterback following the Colorado loss last season, leading the way through the year’s last six games. He had a 56.6 percent completion rate while throwing 10 touchdowns against only two interceptions.

He took over for now-senior Ryan Burns, also still around. If Chryst struggles — for rust reasons or otherwise — it will be either Burns or sophomore KJ Costello who steps in. Based on spring reviews, perhaps Costello has the pole position as backup.

Extracting Chryst’s five healthy and started games shows some distinct offensive trends, but they deserve some qualifiers: Those five games also coincided with McCaffrey at his best last season, and while the opponents were solid, they were not the same fare as Washington, USC or Washington State.

In that stretch, Stanford averaged 39.6 points and 479 yards per game. In the other eight games last season, the Cardinal struggled to 18 points and 297.1 yards per contest. Clearly, Chryst made a difference.

Bryce Love (Getty Images)

Losing McCaffrey would set back any offense. Stanford will attempt to recover with junior running back Bryce Love getting those opportunities. Considering who he had in front of him the last two seasons, it is impressive Love managed 476 total yards as a freshman and 866 last year, with 783 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground with a 7.1 yards per carry average. He gashed the Notre Dame defense for 129 yards.

If Stanford’s offensive line lives up to expectations and gives Chryst time, he will likely target a receiver more than anyone was picked out last year. Again, the equal distribution may have been a side effect of trotting out McCaffrey. Both junior Trenton Irwin and sophomore JJ Arrega-Whiteside return. The two leading receivers combined for 61 catches, 821 yards and six touchdowns last year. Junior tight end and former Irish recruiting target Dalton Schultz should emerge, as well.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
Losing Thomas cannot escape notice, but Stanford returns four linebackers who started all 13 games last season, providing a new focal point for its 3-4 base defense. There are even enough proven commodities at linebacker, the Cardinal often could and will reasonably shift to a 2-5 look, allowing junior defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to stuff the middle. Phillips notched the fifth-most tackles on the Stanford defense last season with 46 and 6.5 sacks.

Harrison Phillips (Getty Images)

The Cardinal return its entire secondary aside from Lloyd, offering more margin for error without Thomas wreaking havoc in the opposition’s backfield.

SEASON OUTLOOK
The 2016 season-long average of 26.3 points scored per game was the lowest of Shaw’s tenure as head coach. The same goes for the average of 367 yards per game.

The point is, Stanford’s defense held its own last season, and can presumably be expected to do so again this year. If Chryst’s five-game stretch of success was more than an anomaly of a small sample size, then the Cardinal should easily cruise past an over/under win total of 8.5 (sometimes seen at nine).

The greatest litmus test for that will likely come in a reminiscent six-day stretch in early November. This year, Stanford will travel to Washington State before hosting Washington less than a week later. Those results could very well determine the Pac-12 North Division, otherwise known as the “Who will face USC in the Pac-12 title game?” sweepstakes.

‘Twas the Night Before Football …

By Douglas FarmerAug 25, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
‘Twas the night before football, when all through the land
Not a fan was stirring, not even Stanford’s band;
The wings were marinated with utmost care,
In hopes that St. Alcohol soon would be there;

The freshmen were not all snuggled in their beds,
Boasts of touchdowns and glory filled their dates’ heads;
And coaches in their offices, Butch Jones hit play,
Ready to watch Chubbs, Michel and UGA,

When out on the field there arose such a clatter,
All sprang from their drinks to see what was the matter.
Away to the fifty we flew like a flash,
Opened the gates, waited for the coming bash.

The white of the sidelines like new-fallen snow
Gave the lustre of primetime to footballs below,
When, what to these sleep-deprived eyes should appear,
But an overseas Owl, and Rams versus Beavers,

With a Strong Florida Bull, landed on his feet,
I knew finally the offseason complete.
More rapid than Rainbows the highlights bring fame,
SVP whistles and shouts and calls them by name;

“Now, Da’SHAWN! now, DEONDRE! now, PETTWAY and JACKSON!
On, BARRETT! on BARKLEY! on, DARNOLD and BRANDON!
To the thirty, the twenty, the ten, the end zone!
Dash away! dash away to the stiff-armed throne!”

As dry rub that meets a charcoal grill’s flame will cook,
When these stars meet a defender, leave their playbook,
So up to the billboards these players will fly,
With a sleigh full of awards, but not the Ray Guy.

Then, in a quarter, a new star emerging
The leaping, bounding of a stalwart’s surging.
As I would place my bet, I cannot hit confirm,
Until this new cover darling earns his star turn.

He may be dressed in crimson, in scarlet, in maize,
His pants will be tarnished, the effects of his plays;
A series of downs he had taken over,
And he looked like a pro, above all heads and shoulders.

His eyes — how we will swoon! his smile will be charming!
His arm like a canon, or his legs churning!
His clutch play was classic spring practice fodder,
And now it is quite clear, he is no mere plodder;

This season-definer may be Down Under,
We won’t know ‘til well into October’s plunder;
He may be a quick back or lanky receiver,
That blazes when faced with a defense over-eager.

He’s not chubby or plumb, not Attila-the-Hun,
We’ll call him amateur, like it’s two thousand one;
A wink of our eyes and a check to Comcast,
All we want is to outdo rivals, outlast;

Our star won’t speak a word outside the huddle,
He’ll fill all the reels; leave his foes in puddles,
Wait every Tuesday, who the Committee chose,
Like the Bachelor with his Sugar, a Rose;

Fall has arrived, the season now closer than near,
Each team a winner, every fan a fortune-seer.
Now is the time to exclaim, before the star’s fame,
HAPPY FOOTBALL TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD-GAME!

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Navy

By Douglas FarmerAug 25, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
With Notre Dame playing Navy so late in the season this year, the penultimate scheduled game, the best way to learn about the Midshipmen during the next three months will be to tune in to Showtime every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The “A Season With” series that began with the Irish in 2015 will now feature the Midshipmen.

2016 REVIEW
If it takes Navy a while to get back to a conference championship game, 2016 will be looked at as a lost opportunity. After a strong season in which the Midshipmen did not shy from any opponent, they never genuinely contended with Temple in the AAC title game, starting a three-game losing streak to close the season.

To start the season, Navy earned some national headlines while routing Football Championship Subdivision’s Fordham 52-16. Why in the world would such a lopsided game warrant attention? When the Midshipmen lost their starting quarterback for the year in the second quarter and struggled with some play after that, they quite literally pulled a player from the stands to take the snaps in the fourth quarter.

From there, Navy won its next two, including a 28-24 victory over former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Bob Diaco’s Connecticut team, aided by truly disastrous clock management by the Huskies offense. Navy finished the season 5-3 in one-possession games, including its 28-27 victory vs. Notre Dame and, more impressively, a 46-40 win over Houston when Houston was at its peak.

A week later, Navy beat Memphis, putting the Midshipmen in the driver’s seat in the AAC’s West Division. That positioning led to the chance against Temple, a game in which, again, Navy lost its quarterback, this time to a broken foot. Then-sophomore Zach Abey struggled to find a groove, part of why the Midshipmen never got closer than 24-10 in the eventual 34-10 defeat.

A week later, Navy lost its second military matchup of the season, falling 21-17 to Army. (Navy lost 28-14 at Air Force in the fourth week of the season, a week before the Houston game.) To complete the disappointing close, the Midshipmen lost to Louisiana Tech 48-45 in the Armed Forces Bowl on a field goal with no time remaining.

WHAT NAVY LOST
Will Worth was not expected to lead Navy last season. That was supposed to be Tago Smith, but when Smith went down in the season opener, it was eventually Worth who caught on at quarterback. He finished the year with 264 carries for 1,198 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding eight more scores through the air.

The vast majority of Worth’s passes went to Jamir Tillman, arguably the only true contributing receiver. Tillman finished second in career receiving yards at the Academy, only 110 from the top spot. In 2016, he caught 40 passes for 631 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 15.8 yards per catch average.

Naturally, Navy spreads the ball around in the running game. All its Nos. 3-5 rushers departed — they combined for 1,740 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Midshipmen also lost starting center, left guard and left tackle.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end Amos Mason, the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 56 takedowns, two sacks and 6.5 more tackles for loss, was the only expected departure of Navy’s top-eight tacklers.

Such attrition, especially on the offensive side, tends to be the norm at Navy. It is partly a symptom of the Academy’s design, and it is partly how head coach Ken Niumatalolo has constructed his roster.

What is not the norm is a star freshman departing after just the one season. In this case, it will not only help Notre Dame when the Irish face Navy in November. It will help Notre Dame long afterward. Sophomore safety Alohi Gilman finished second among the Midshipmen with 76 tackles, adding five tackles for loss and five pass breakups, before transferring to Notre Dame this summer.

WHAT NAVY GAINED
The Midshipmen roster is always one of the country’s biggest, but not every year sees five separate three-star recruits join the team. While it will still be hard for any of those freshmen to find much playing time — such is the nature of being a plebe at a military institution — they certainly offer promise for the future.

At first glance, receiver Mychal Cooper stands out among those three-stars, not only because he is listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, but also because the loss of Tillman should create an opportunity at the position. Yet, his is not one of the names Niumatalolo has highlighted this summer. In fact, Cooper is not even listed on the most-recent depth chart.

Freshmen Dalen Morris and Evan Fochtman, both running backs, could conceivably see playing time if reading that depth chart with any validity.

Ken Niumatalolo, on left, shakes hands with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. (Getty Images)

HEAD COACH
Niumatalolo enters his 10th year at Navy, presiding over one of the most-stable programs in the country. The Midshipmen have endured a total of one losing season since 2003, a 5-7 mark in 2011. Niumatalolo has taken brief looks at other opportunities in recent years, but for now he continues to rack up the wins with Navy, averaging 8.6 per year in his nine years.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
Well, it’s the triple-option, obviously. Can that be enough for this section? No? Really? Well, if insisting …

Navy will likely lean heavily on senior fullback Chris High this season. A year ago, High took 85 carries for 546 yards and seven scores, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Along with senior running back Darryl Bonner, the backfield will try to support Abey as he tries to get off to a better start than he did in unexpected duty last fall.

Chris High (Getty Images)

In some ways, the Midshipmen success from 2016 was a surprise, having lost all five offensive linemen entering the season. With two returning this year, that is infinitely more experience, plus senior left guard Robert Lindsey will return from an early-season back injury, essentially making for a third starter.

Despite that trenches turnover, Navy averaged 37.9 points per game last year. That is exceedingly unlikely to continue, but it was the fourth year in a row with more than 30 points per game. However far the Midshipmen scoring average does or does not fall, the passing yards per game will certainly plummet. On the strength of the Worth-to-Tillman connection, Navy averaged 128 passing yards per game in 2016, the first time north of 100 yards per game since 2012’s 105 yards per game.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
The loss of Gilman will hurt Navy. Discovering a freshman adept at handling the passing game was an unexpected delight for the Midshipmen, who often struggle developing a strong secondary considering they rarely practice against a true passing attack.

Micah Thomas, No. 44 (Getty Images)

The strength of the defense this season will come at the second-level. Injuries over the last few years have created linebacker depth at this point, led by senior Micah Thomas, who finished last season with 107 tackles. Though he hardly brought down ballcarriers in the backfield or broke up passes, Thomas seemed to always find himself around the ball.

Led by Thomas, it is highly probable Navy’s defense improves as a whole in 2017. It gave up 31.0 points per game last year, nearly 10 more points than the previous year. Expect that metric to fall somewhere in the mid-to-high 20s this season.

SEASON OUTLOOK
Injuries limited Navy in 2016, and Niumatalolo made understanding that issue an impetus for the offseason. That is a difficult task to quantify, but if successful, it could prove to be the difference for a team facing an over/under win total of seven.

Looking at the schedule, Navy’s season may reach make-or-break status in two road games, at Tulsa on Sept. 30 and at Temple on Nov. 2. Those, along with the annual Army tilt, will determine how the season is viewed in four months.

