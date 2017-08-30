Getty Images

Three defensive tenets will define Notre Dame’s & Elko’s success

By Douglas FarmerAug 30, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
Brian Kelly couldn’t keep a straight face, though the question Tuesday was not meant in jest.

“Defensively speaking if you had to prioritize three areas that you really need to see improvement on in, [what would those areas be]?”

The Irish coach smiled.

“[Only] three areas?” he responded.

Kelly’s initial self-deprecating answer was valid. The Notre Dame defense struggled across the board last year, most notably in the season’s first month. Improvement must begin somewhere, though, and when pushed, Kelly offered three areas.

“To play great defense, the basic tenets are not going to change,” he said. “You have to be great against the run. There’s nobody in here that follows football that would say you’re going to be a defense that’s successful if you can’t stop the run.

“… Component number two for us is the back end of our defense not giving up those big plays down the field. We gave up too many of them early in the season and it put us behind.

“… Then the third, ball disruptions. We have to be able to take away the football.”

Even only a quick look at the 2016 Irish defense shows the struggles in those areas. When adjusting to remove the 14 sacks from rush totals, Notre Dame allowed 189.7 rushing yards per game with an average carry of 4.4 yards allowed. The Irish forced only 14 turnovers courtesy of eight interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

(In reviewing last year’s statistics, the fumbles recovered compared to the fumbles forced warrants notice. Notre Dame forced 20 fumbles, but managed to land on only six of them. This ratio is commonly held up as the quickest indicator of how [un]lucky a team was in a given season, as those recoveries often quite literally come down to how a ball bounced.)

When it comes to the big plays allowed, rather than go through each game’s play-by-play, just a brief look at the first month’s box scores reveals how prevalent those mishaps were in opening the season 1-3. For this piece’s sake, let’s define a “big play allowed” as 20 yards or more.

Four different Texas receivers had gains of that size as their long play of the day. Three Nevada receivers did. Two Michigan State running backs broke off long runs exceeding 20 yards while four Spartan receivers caught passes of at least that length. Finishing that stretch, two Duke backs had rushes of at least 20 yards and three Blue Devil receivers matched that, as well.

Again, those 18 plays can be found without even going through all of those games’ plays. More are there. It was a primary symptom of the dismal beginning to a disappointing season.

For the last six months, Kelly has praised new defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s emphasis on those pillars of defending, perhaps most notably the forcing of turnovers aspect.

“If you just came to our practice, you would see those three things being drilled ad nauseam,” Kelly said. “… You’d see guys mirroring the off-hand of the quarterback, working on stripping the football, run support lanes, tackling, run fits. All of the things that I just mentioned, you can talk about them, they sound great, they’re great sound bites, but you better do something every single day to develop that.”

Elko’s track record shows Notre Dame should improve in all three areas. His Wake Forest teams generally did so from year-to-year during his three-year stretch with the Demon Deacons. The encouraging trend is most distinct in rushing yards allowed per game, which not surprisingly dropped the furthest in last year’s 7-6 campaign, a significant uptick from consecutive 3-9 seasons.

The theoretical moral of today’s second look at an Irish coordinator: Don’t use Saturday’s final score to assess Notre Dame’s defensive success. Look at these metrics. Was Temple able to rush at will? Did the Owls enjoy big plays? Did Notre Dame take away the ball, or at least get its hands on it only to be deprived by bounces?

2016 Wake Forest:
165.6 rushing yards allowed per game.
4.9 yards allowed per rush when adjusting to remove sack totals from rush statistics.
41 sacks.
27 turnovers via 15 fumbles recovered and 12 interceptions. 25 total fumbles forced.

2015 Wake Forest:
173.9 rushing yards allowed per game.
4.3 yards allowed per rush.
20 sacks.
11 turnovers via five fumbles recovered and six interceptions. 14 total fumbles forced.

2014 Wake Forest:
197.5 rushing yards allowed per game.
4.5 yards allowed per rush.
28 sacks.
19 turnovers via 13 fumbles recovered and six interceptions. 22 total fumbles forced.

A possible Notre Dame three-back attack fits with Long’s past

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Irish coach Brian Kelly was not referring to the Canadian Football League when he said three of Notre Dame’s running backs had “futures to play past this level.” He was instead implying juniors Josh Adams and Dexter Williams and sophomore Tony Jones could all have NFL careers ahead of them.

Call it a bounty of backfield riches.

“When you have three outstanding backs, they all have to fit in what you’re doing in some fashion,” Kelly said Tuesday. “I think each one of them has a little bit of a different style.”

Dexter Williams (Getty Images)

With only one football in play at a time, though, it would seem difficult to utilize all three, even if they have varied skillsets. In years past, specifically last season, Notre Dame has certainly struggled with that task. Last year senior Tarean Folston gained only 334 yards on 77 attempts while Williams took 39 carries for 200 yards. Neither became a genuine part of the rushing attack focused around Adams (158 attempts, 933 yards, 5.9 yards per carry average). Nonetheless, Kelly said he expects all three of his alleged future pros to contribute this season.

“It would surprise me if all three of them weren’t actively involved in the game,” he said. “As you know, we’re going to play more than one back. They’re all going to be actively involved in the game plan.”

Some of that confidence may derive from new Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long — as of Saturday that initial three-letter adjective will no longer be either applicable or used. In his one season as offensive coordinator at Memphis, Long showed an ability to utilize multiple backs to greater effect, a tendency he presumably picked up from Tigers head coach Mike Norvell, who Long also coached under at Arizona State when Norvell was the offensive coordinator and Long the receivers coach.

Bringing that predilection with him now should allow Long to maintain the up-tempo pace his scheme desires.

“Definitely play a guy that has a hot hand,” Kelly said, “but you have two other guys that if they’re fresh, we’re not going to run a guy where he’s not at 100 percent.”

Last season at Memphis, Long very clearly avoided wearing any one back out. Despite relying on the ground game, a strong run game at that, no back ever had more than 17 carries in a game, that high being reached only once. For comparison’s sake, Adams reached 17 and 20 carries in two separate games and Folston touted the ball 18 times in the 2016 season opener at Texas.

No Tiger back came within 25 carries of Adams’ season total, even with an extra game, yet the top-three Memphis rushers ran 38 more times than Notre Dame’s did. All three of those Tigers, including two Tigers, had more chances than Folston, let alone Williams’ limited 39.

Even with that lack of a reliance on a workhorse, Memphis never attempted fewer than 31 rushes in a game, once reaching as high as 53. In nine of their 13 games, they ran for at least 146 yards. Notre Dame fell short of 30 carries three times last season, and twice failed to clear even 60 yards gained. However, aside from those two games, the Irish always rushed for at least 147 yards.

The theoretical moral of this story: Combining Long’s multi-back habit with Notre Dame’s trio of talented backs could quickly turn a strong but inconsistent rushing attack into a game-defining mainstay.

Note the usage of could.

2016 Memphis:
Then-senior Doroland Dorceus: 13 games, 132 rush attempts, 810 yards, nine touchdowns, 6.1 yards per carry.
Freshman Patrick Taylor: 13 games, 93 rush attempts, 546 yards, two touchdowns, 5.9 yards per carry.
Freshman Darrell Henderson: 13 games, 87 rush attempts, 482 yards, five touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry.

2015 Arizona State:
Then-sophomore Demario Richard: 11 games, 198 rush attempts, 1,050 yards, seven touchdowns, 5.3 yards per carry.
Sophomore Kalen Ballage: 10 games, 125 rush attempts, 653 yards, four touchdowns, 5.2 yards per carry.
Senior D.J. Foster: 13 games, 55 carries, 280 yards, one touchdown, 5.1 yards per carry.
The Sun Devils never had fewer than 28 rush attempts in a game, topping out at 55. In nine of their 13 games, they ran for at least 144 yards.

2014 Arizona State:
Foster: 13 games, 194 rush attempts, 1,081 yards, nine touchdowns, 5.6 yards per carry.
Richard: 12 games, 84 rush attempts, 478 yards, four touchdowns, 5.7 yards per carry.
Ballage: 11 games, 42 rush attempts, 126 yards, three touchdowns, 3.0 yards per carry.
Arizona State ran fewer than 31 times in only one game, a 38-34 shootout victory at USC. The Sun Devils cleared 200 yards four times.

2016 Notre Dame:
Adams: 12 games, 158 rush attempts, 933 yards, five touchdowns, 5.9 yards per carry.
Folston: 10 games, 77 rush attempts, 334 yards, two touchdowns, 4.3 yards per carry.
Williams: 12 games, 39 rush attempts, 200 yards, three touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry.

Admittedly, some of this has been covered before in this space, but a refresher just before the season actually begins will not hurt anyone, and it may even serve to educate those wise few who spent their springs and summers not worrying about college football.

And to them, welcome back. Kickoff is in three days.

Gilman denied immediate eligibility; Alizé Mack healthy; Depth chart notes

By Douglas FarmerAug 29, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
Sophomore safety and Navy transfer Alohi Gilman will not play in Notre Dame’s opener against Temple this Saturday. Irish coach Brian Kelly announced Tuesday the NCAA denied Gilman’s request for a waiver to be immediately eligible after his transfer. Notre Dame may yet appeal the ruling, Kelly said during his weekly press conference.

“We obviously feel as though we’ve got some information that we would like the NCAA to see,” Kelly said. “I don’t make that decision … but I think we have some information that we probably would like to share.”

Gilman’s appeal was based around the military changing its stance on how professional athletic aspirations would conflict with one’s service. Gilman made 76 tackles in his one season with the Midshipmen, good for second on the team, while also adding five tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Whether eligible this season or not, he has three years of eligibility remaining at the moment.

Without Gilman on the depth chart, the two-deep roster released by Notre Dame on Tuesday morning has junior cornerback-turned-safety Nick Coleman starting at field safety with sophomore Jalen Elliott getting the nod at boundary safety ahead of classmate Devin Studstill. Freshman Isaiah Robertson fills in behind Coleman on the depth chart, though it is conceivable sophomore cornerback Julian Love sees time on the backline, as well.

Mack at 100 percent
Junior tight end Alizé Mack has battled a nagging hamstring injury for the last couple weeks, but Kelly said he is fully healthy at this point.

“He’s looked really good and has been very active,” Kelly said.

Perhaps a nagging hamstring injury before the season does not usually warrant second-billing in a press conference notebook like this, but after he missed last season due to an academic suspension, Mack’s return has been long-heralded. Especially in new offensive coordinator Chip Long’s system and its preference for using multiple tight ends, having Mack around from the outset could be crucial for the Irish offense.

Seven freshmen in the two-deep, including two DTs
Including Robertson, five freshmen have positioned themselves well to see playing time Saturday. Receiver Michael Young is listed as one of the two backup options behind graduate student and Arizona State transfer Cam Smith, along with junior C.J. Sanders.

Josh Lugg will back up Quenton Nelson at left guard while Robert Hainsey handles that duty at right tackle. Kicker Jonathan Doerer will handle kickoff duties, allowing junior Justin Yoon to focus on placekicking.

Most notably, Notre Dame’s second set of defensive tackles is composed entirely of freshmen, beating out players years their elder. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will back up senior Jonathan Bonner and Kurt Hinish will back up junior Jerry Tillery.

“They have the physical ability to go in there and compete,” Kelly said of the young duo. “They’re strong, they possess the mental capability to handle what we’re throwing at them in terms of picking up the coaching techniques.”

Despite that praise, Kelly did try to temper expectations for Tagovaiola-Amosa and Hinish. The starters remain Bonner and Tillery. Juniors Micah Dew-Treadway and Brandon Tiassum could still see some playing time. At some point, junior Elijah Taylor could return from the LisFranc fracture he suffered in the spring.

“We’re talking about a role that we believe [the freshmen] can fulfill for us,” Kelly said. “… We’re not asking them to play 40-50 snaps. These are small roles that we’re going to ask them to play, and we think that they can handle that type of role that we’re prescribing them.”

Along with the freshmen, the Irish defense should routinely incorporate a number of backups this weekend. Senior defensive end Andrew Trumbetti is listed as a co-starter on both ends of the line, along with sophomore Daelin Hayes and senior Jay Hayes. Junior Te’von Coney is listed as an “OR” starter with senior captain Greer Martini. Whether or not Trumbetti or Coney actually starts, each will see plenty of playing time.

“Eleven guys playing 85 snaps is not the kind of defense that we’re about,” Kelly said. “Trumbetti is a guy who can play either end position for us, so right away he’s a guy that comes to mind as somebody that’s going to be sharing both sides of that. Te’von Coney, obviously, with Greer immediately. We can talk about more than two corners being on the field. We mentioned the two freshmen are going to have to play a role in the defensive line rotation.

“Just right there, you’re talking about 15-16 defensive players immediately having to be in a rotation.”

With the expectation of Long running an up-tempo offense and thus creating more possessions and plays, it will be even more vital for Notre Dame to have fresh options on defense.

Only Rees and Elko up in the box
Quarterbacks coach Tom Rees and defensive coordinator Mike Elko will be the sole coaches in the press box for the Irish this weekend, with the rest of the staff patrolling the sidelines. This is a bit more drastic split than has been seen in recent years.

Kelly said he makes those decisions based on what the coordinators prefer. Long, for example, wants to be immersed in the game as he makes play calls.

“He wants to get a feel and a comfort level,” Kelly said. “… He’ll start the first game on the sideline and see how that rolls.”

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Upcoming spreads, some predictions

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 29, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Strength of schedule is not the make-or-break metric it was during the BCS era, but it still remains a vital part of any team’s College Football Playoff résumé. More pertinently, keeping an eye on Notre Dame’s opponents can shed a light on the contests to come.

All but one of the Irish foes will play this weekend, the exception being Stanford in its return from a 62-7 victory in Australia this past Saturday. Of those 11 teams, 10 are favored. To be more precise, eight are favored and two are in such mismatches, there is no spread for the contests.

To be clear, in discussing these games with spreads and over/under totals, the intent is not to encourage vice or virtue. Rather, these metrics are intended as a valuation tool, helping to indicate whether a team met, exceeded or fell short of expectations on a given weekend.

If anyone has incentive to gauge the games correctly ahead of time, it would be oddsmakers. Their jobs hinge on a more exact definition of being right than nearly any other profession.

Any observations along with the lines recorded here are mere hunches meant to establish bragging rights next week if they are luckily correct now. Let’s place an emphasis on luckily.

In future weeks, this listing will also include a look at how teams fared in the past weekend.

(All games are Saturday unless indicated otherwise.)

Temple: at Notre Dame, obviously, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The Owls are 18-point underdogs with an over/under total of 53.5 points. As stated yesterday, some quick math with rounding establishes a theoretical final score of Irish 36, Temple 18.

Georgia senior running back Sony Michel will look to pick up where he left off last season, when he finished with 840 rushing yards and four touchdowns on only 152 carries. (Getty Images)

Georgia: vs. Appalachian State at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Bulldogs are only 14-point favorites with an over/under total of 45.5 points, making for a theoretical final of 30-16. Despite the Mountaineers dark-horse Group of Five potential, that two-touchdown spread feels a bit slimmer than it should be.

Boston College: at Northern Illinois at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday on CBSSN. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites with an over/under total of 51 points. A 28-24 final feels appropriate by margin, but perhaps a bit more high-scoring than the eventuality.

Michigan State: vs. Bowling Green at noon ET on ESPNU. Oddsmakers project the Spartans to win by at least 17 with an over/under total of 56.5 points. Coach Mark Dantonio would certainly take a 37-20 win to start forgetting about last year’s 3-9 record.

Miami (OH): at Marshall at 6:30 p.m. ET. The only underdog this week of Notre Dame’s 2017 opponents, the RedHawks travel to Huntington, W. Va., looking to overcome a one-point spread. It should be noted: Home-field advantage is traditionally considered to be worth three points. With an over/under total of 50.5 points, the theoretical final score would be 26-25. Former Irish offensive coordinator Chuck Martin undoubtedly relishes being able to remind his team of their doubted status to open this season after closing last year so strongly.

North Carolina: vs. Cal at 12:20 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The Tar Heels are 11-point favorites with an over/under total of 55, making for a logical conclusion of 33-22. Obviously, these hypothetical, theoretical, logical final scores are based purely on the numbers. Landing on 33 in football would be a unique endeavor. Then again, perhaps North Carolina will score three touchdowns and kick four field goals.

USC junior quarterback Sam Darnold will lead the Trojans against Western Michigan to kick off their season. (Getty Images)

USC: vs. a P.J. Fleck-less Western Michigan at 5:15 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network. The Trojans are 27.5-point favorites over the Broncos with an over/under total of only 58.5. The conclusion of 43-16 seems like a low point total for the victor.

North Carolina State: vs. South Carolina at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. In one of the weekend’s marquee games, the Wolfpack claims a 4.5-point spread in its favor. The 52.5 over/under point total points to a 29-24 result.

Wake Forest: vs. Football Championship Subdivision Presbyterian at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Typically, FBS vs. FCS games will not include spreads.

Miami (FL): vs. FCS Bethune-Cookman at 12:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. In a season with Playoff aspirations, one wonders if Mark Richt wishes his Hurricanes were not opening with an FBS opponent.

Navy: at Florida Atlantic at 9 p.m. ET on Friday on ESPN. The Midshipmen go on the road favored by 10 points with an over/under point total of 68.5 points. A 39-29 final would likely include at least five Navy rushing touchdowns, and maybe four successful two-point conversions.

Stanford sophomore quarterback KJ Costello rushed for the final touchdown in the Cardinal‘s blowout win this past weekend. (Getty Images)

Stanford: The Cardinal beat Rice 62-7 in a game that was nowhere near so close on Saturday. The question must be asked: If a backup Stanford quarterback scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of a blowout but no one sees because the world is watching a boxing match, does the tree make a sound?

Questions for the Week: Eligibility, eligibility and who will Temple start at QB?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 28, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
With the weekend in the past, consider this an attempt to set the stage for the coming week. Primarily, what questions should be answered (hopefully, possibly, maybe) before kickoff Saturday. In some cases, perhaps these will be more conversational topics than questions, hinting at mid-week pieces to come. Ponder them today with your second (or third, if it was a particularly long weekend) cup of coffee.

Will sophomore safety and Navy transfer Alohi Gilman be eligible for this season?
Given the nature of the NCAA and the varied, multi-interest parties it must navigate, some delay in rulings should usually be expected, if not even understood. This instance, however, has reached a point of nonsense. To be more precise, it reached that point no less than a week ago.

The decision regarding Gilman’s eligibility is a time-sensitive one, and that time has come. It is not an item requiring witnesses, investigation or any other form of legwork. A conversation with the Naval Academy, a conversation with Notre Dame and a conversation with Gilman should provide plenty of information for this ruling.

Whether Gilman is eligible or not, one would hope the NCAA could make that known before the season opener.

Is Kevin Stepherson eligible by the common usage of the term?
In his Thursday press conference, Irish coach Brian Kelly tiptoed his way around any Stepherson questions.

“The clearest picture that I can give you is the consistent message I’ve been giving everyone: We’re not going to put you in a competitive situation or on the field based on your talent,” Kelly said when asked specifically about the sophomore receiver. “You’ve got to exhibit the traits that we’re developing in our players. Those traits are coming along. He’s making progress. His attention to detail, his focus. All of the traits that we require all of our players to have, he’s working on and he’s getting better. When he exhibits all those traits, he’ll play.”

Kelly was then asked if Stepherson is eligible.

“All of our players are eligible to play under those circumstances,” Kelly said.

To most, that would mean Stepherson is not prohibited from seeing the field. His 25 catches for 462 yards and five scores as a freshman certainly indicate he is physically ready. Reading between the lines, it could simply mean Stepherson is not precluded from playing by any academic issues, a common concern at the start/end of a semester. Seeking even further clarity, Kelly was asked if Stepherson has been suspended.

“I can neither confirm nor deny.”

That sure sounds like a confirmation.

