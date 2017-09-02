Notre Dame vs. Temple: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

WHO? Notre Dame vs. Temple. The Irish finished 4-8 last season while the Owls went 10-4 to win the American Athletic Conference.
WHAT? The season opener for both teams will either allow Notre Dame a chance to finally move past the 2016 debacle or give Temple great reason to believe it can repeat as conference champions in coach Geoff Collins’ debut season.
WHEN? 3:30 p.m. ET. For those students already studying abroad in London, that will be 8:30 p.m. Admittedly, kickoff will be a little bit after the mid-hour chime. Estimate that delay at 12 minutes.
WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, but if you are not among that crowd, tune in to NBC. If not near a television, head to http://ndstream.nbcsports.com/. Oh, you’re not going to be at a computer, then try the NBC Sports App on your handy mobile device.
WHY? An idealist would tell you this is what is done in the United States on fall Saturdays, especially when the temperature is in the low-70s and the sun is shining, as is expected at Notre Dame today.
ACADEME, n. An ancient school were morality and philosophy were taught. ACADEMY, n. [from ACADEME] A modern school where football is taught.
A Notre Dame fan would tell you it has been 280 days since the Irish played and 294 days since they won a game.
To put those thoughts into pertinent context, Notre Dame had a strong defense against Stanford in 2012 even though the Cardinal gained 171 rushing yards on 36 carries (having already removed sacks from these statistics, per usual in this space). The Irish defense may have given up 4.75 yards per rush, but when it needed to stop Stanford, it did, in no small part thanks to defensive tackle Louis Nix.
A couple years earlier, running back Robert Hughes provided a potent offense in the 2010 victory over USC despite rushing for only 69 yards. When Notre Dame absolutely needed to score, Hughes rushed for 36 of the final 40 yards on the game-winning touchdown drive with only two-plus minutes remaining.
Statistics hardly tell the story of a game. They might shed some light later on in looking back at a game never watched, but they will still miss what actually happened. Context is too big a factor. Even my father recognizes that. (more…)
‘The best-prepared team’ Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly has had in a long time
The week started with questions about the eligibility of certain Notre Dame players heading into Saturday’s season opener against Temple, and it ended with the same. With or without those individuals, though, Irish coach Brian Kelly feels a comfort level with this current team he has not enjoyed in a while.
For one thing, Notre Dame seems to be healthy entering the season. If nothing else, preseason practice did not contribute any injuries beyond junior tight end Alizé Mack needing to rest his hamstring for a few days and sophomore cornerback Donte Vaughn spraining his neck during a fluke mishap in a tackling drill. (Senior defensive tackle Daniel Cage remains out for this year, and possibly for his career, due to the lingering effects of concussions and junior defensive tackle Elijah Taylor has not yet fully recovered from a Lisfranc fracture suffered in spring practice.)
“I hate to even talk about it, but the preparation has been as good as I’ve had as a head coach in all facets,” Kelly said Thursday. “That’s why I’m excited and really looking forward to watching this group play.”
Kelly then described the Irish as “the best-prepared team that I’ve had in a long time.”
Some of that preparation comes from the redesigned strength and conditioning program Notre Dame implemented this offseason. Those changes were not simply alterations to the weightlifting schedule. Rather, they included more-specific lifts, GPS tracking during practice and mental performance training.
Kelly also credited a change in practice focuses.
“Splitting the technical with the tactical. In other words, there’s a time to work on technique and there’s a time to work on game planning,” he said. “We’ve done a really good job of parceling those out so our players know when we’re working on game plan and when we’re working on technique.”
Now then, eligibility …
Notre Dame has appealed the NCAA’s denial of immediate eligibility for sophomore safety Alohi Gilman following his transfer from Navy. Kelly did not have an exact timeline for the appeal.
“They gave us a sense of how they put the committee together,” he said. “It doesn’t appear to be something that would take a long time.”
It does not appear sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson will likely see action Saturday either, though he will at least be in uniform on the sideline. When asked specifically if Stepherson is suspended, Kelly did not explicitly answer.
“I’ve spent a lot of time talking about our players relative to what my expectation are,” he said. “They have to meet expectations, and everybody is under the same guidelines. He’s working at it and he’s getting better.”
Freshman kicker Jonathan Doerer will also not be in the mix this weekend, but he should be by the end of September. Previously, the Irish coaching staff had planned on Doerer handling kickoff duties, allowing junior Justin Yoon to focus on placekicks.
“[Doerer] hit the wall a little bit. He’s just tired right now,” Kelly said. “He will eventually take that duty over. He’s got a big leg, but he’s a little tired. So we’re going to hold off the grand opening of Jonathan until maybe a week or two from today.”
At some point or another, Kelly will not be surprised to see every freshman playing notable minutes grow wearier than his teammates. With seven other freshmen in the two-deep roster, they would seem the most likely candidates for that fatigue.
“We can’t rely on a freshman to have such a substantial role that we’re not prepared that there’s going to be a time when we have to help them out,” Kelly said. “It’s foolish to think their volume is going to be able to sustain a heavy workload. We’re prepared for that.”
Offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Josh Lugg, defensive linemen Myron Tagovaiola-Amosa and Kurt Hinish, safety Isaiah Robertson, and receivers Michael Young and Jafar Armstrong are all listed as top backups.
Kelly indicated freshman Jordan Genmark Heath will see special teams action, if not also some time at safety, while classmate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will plan to preserve a year of eligibility while he learns the rover position.
Kelly’s advice to Wimbush
Irish junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush has not seen action in a competitive game since his high school finale. Some rust, some jitters, some poor decisions may be made, and all would be logical and expected. Kelly certainly expects them.
“You’re not going to be perfect,” he said. “You’re going to make some mistakes. But move on from them.
“He’s going to learn from them, but understand that perfection is not what we’re after. We’re out for excellence, and with that comes some mistakes.”
Shamrocks on practice helmets only
In some of the University-distributed practice highlights, certain players have been spotted sporting shamrock stickers on their helmets. Kelly made it clear those are intended only for the practice helmets.
If those decorated helmets are ever to be seen in Notre Dame Stadium, it would possibly be in another “New & Blue” Game during next year’s preseason practice. Kelly found such value in the public scrimmage in the Stadium nearly two weeks ago, he would encourage the Irish to make it a habit. If nothing else, it will always serve to acclimatize the freshmen to some of the game day experience.
After a long offseason of cyclical conversations, staff turnover and repeated mea culpas, Notre Dame is only 48 hours from kicking off against Temple and putting all of that into the past. Whether happy with the retention of Irish coach Brian Kelly or not, perhaps now is the time to finally accept the reality he will be Notre Dame’s coach in the 2017 season opener. Go ahead and wager heavily he will be the coach against Stanford in November, as well.
With that issue settled, what should be gleaned from this weekend? Obviously, the final score bears the most merit, but there will be some other factors offering indications of the season ahead.
Speaking of staff turnover, how will offensive coordinator Chip Long fit in calling plays?
First of all, remaining skeptical Kelly will yield all play calling duties to Long is understandable. That has long been Kelly’s territory. He has insisted it will now be Long’s domain, and there is little reason to not take that at face value. The opportunity to dictate the Notre Dame offense is part of what brought Long to South Bend.
But for the cynics and skeptics, believing may require seeing. In this instance, such is fair. If granting that presumption, though, then the question is, just how distinct will Long’s influence be?
The Irish offense boasts more tight ends than it can get on the field at one time. Well, perhaps not literally. The five-man position group could theoretically join five offensive linemen and junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush to create the most jumbo of jumbo packages. For now, let’s stick to more realistic possibilities.
How often will Long trot out two tight ends — likely graduate student Durham Smythe attached next to a tackle and junior Alizé Mack aligned not far from the line — instead of three receivers? It will also be curious to see who is the third tight end involved. In a system frequently featuring two tight ends, the third option becomes a routine contributor. Will that be senior Nic Weishar or one of the freshmen, Brock Wright or Cole Kmet?
Six months ago, one would have presumed either Wright or Kmet would preserve a year of eligibility this season. To an extent, that would still make sense. Even if both the freshmen have moved past Weishar on the depth chart, barring injury Notre Dame is unlikely to need four tight ends this season. Staggering that eligibility could be helpful down the line. Given the praise heaped on both Wright and Kmet, however, it seems less likely either will spend the entire season on the sideline.
Keeping an eye on the freshmen’s usage Saturday could shed light on that down-the-road thinking.
Continuing with Long and the offensive scheme … What will its pace be?
In the early days of up-tempo offenses, it was counterintuitive to think one could have quick pace but still rely on the running game. The Air Raid offense didn’t function that way, nor did certain renditions of Chip Kelly’s Oregon.
Nowadays, an up-tempo offense is as much about manipulating the defense as it is about snapping the ball rapidly. The latter does play into the former, but snapping the ball with 20-plus seconds remaining on the play clock is not inherently necessary to manipulate the defense. Simply getting to the line of scrimmage quickly can accomplish that.
Seeing how the Irish offense embraces the tempo mentality should further illustrate Long’s amount of control over the scheme. (more…)
And In That Corner … The Temple Owls, defending American Athletic Conference champions
Simply enough, push is about to come to shove. Notre Dame is ready to put its 4-8 debacle of a year ago in the rearview mirror for good. Meanwhile, Temple would like to repeat most of 2016, even with a new coach at the helm after Matt Rhule went to clean up the mess at Baylor.
Perhaps as notably as the loss of Rhule, the Owls lost four-year starting quarterback Phillip Walker, the school’s all-time passing yards leader.
To get a better idea of how Temple has adjusted to new head coach Geoff Collins and the number of options to replace Walker, let’s turn to Matt Vender of OwlScoop.com, the pertinent rivals.com affiliate. This will be Vender’s fourth season covering Temple, and his institutional knowledge certainly shows in some of his in-depth responses here.
DF: Perhaps Matt Rhule’s departure should not have come as a surprise. That is what happens at Group of Five schools. Did that seeming inevitability of the coaching transition allow for a somewhat smooth offseason or has the turnover remained a prevalent concern?
MV: The transition was relatively smooth. Obviously, the team was disappointed when Matt Rhule met with them and announced he was leaving for Baylor. While people on the outside thought Rhule would jump ship, the players were still shocked for a short period of time. The loss of Rhule made them look like a different – and unorganized – team in the Military Bowl loss to Wake Forest.
But when Geoff Collins was hired, there was a feeling of familiarity even though the Owls’ first-year coach is from Atlanta and spent a large chunk of his coaching career in the South. Collins coached with Rhule in two different stints – Albright College and Western Carolina University. Collins also coached former Temple defensive backs coach Francis Brown, who followed Rhule to Baylor, as a player at Western Carolina. The Collins transition was fairly smooth because he had Rhule and Brown to lean on.
Obviously you have not yet seen a Geoff Collins-coached team take the field, but what have your impressions of him been so far?
When talking to reporters, Collins likes to be secretive, as is the case with many college football coaches. Florida coach Jim McElwain – Collins’ close friend and mentor – has yet to name a starting quarterback, and Collins has taken the same approach as his former boss. (Quite literally as Vender offered this answer, McElwain named sophomore Feleipe Franks the starting quarterback for this week’s matchup with Michigan, rather than Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire.) Collins has also held back on releasing a traditional depth chart. Instead, Temple put out a list of players who are “above the line” at the beginning of the week. The “above the line” phrase has been used by Collins ad nauseam since the start of spring practice, but it signifies the players who are ready to play in game action.
Like Rhule, Collins is energetic and runs fast-paced practices. The practices have been interesting to watch because often 44 players – and sometimes up to 88 – can be on the field at once. During practice, Collins jumps around and coaches different position groups, including the fullbacks. He has provided the program with a burst of energy and a new flavor, while also continuing a lot of the traditions Rhule started.
Related to that, Temple has a few new coordinators now, just like Notre Dame does. There has been a touch of defensive reshuffling to adjust to Mike Elko around here. Is the Temple personnel expected to match with the new coordinators’ intentions?
On offense, I have confidence in Dave Patenaude, the newly minted offensive coordinator who has yet to coach at the FBS level. While at Coastal Carolina, Patenaude played seven different quarterbacks last season and still went 10-2. The quarterback situation at Temple is uncertain but judging from Patenaude’s past success, he should be able to get production from at least one of the quarterbacks on the roster.
And while Temple only returns four starters on defense, there is still a wealth of young talent. Defensive coordinator Taver Johnson has a deep defensive line group, young and speedy linebackers, two solid boundary cornerbacks in redshirt senior Artrel Foster and graduate transfer Mike Jones, and what Collins has called one of the best safety duos in the country. While the Owls’ youth on defense could show at times this season, Collins and Johnson should be able to get this unit to produce. The Owls ranked third in total defense last season.
Patenaude certainly has his work cut out for him after the Owls lost Walker. Is Patenaude really going to attempt to overcome that by using three quarterbacks this weekend?
Could three quarterbacks see at least one snap on Saturday? Sure. But I’d expect redshirt junior Frank Nutile to start the game. Redshirt sophomore Logan Marchi will probably be given a series in the first half. If Marchi moves the ball and Nutile struggles, there could be a quick swap. The Owls also have “specialized packages” for true freshman Todd Centeio, who has shown impressive flashes in preseason camp. This is not a smokescreen. There has not been enough separation at quarterback.
The quarterback quandary is the obvious question on offense. What are the big questions on defense for Temple?
The big question coming into spring practice was the linebackers. The Owls lost three starting linebackers to graduation. The group of linebackers are young but the speed has stood out during practice. Sophomore Shaun Bradley is the expected starter at middle linebacker, while sophomore Sam Franklin and redshirt freshman Isaiah Graham-Mobley will likely accompany Bradley in the starting lineup. For all three guys, it will be their first college starts. And for Graham-Mobley, it will be his first college game action. Despite the talent and speed at the position, the lack of experience is a concern, especially heading into a hectic environment like Notre Dame.
Temple will also replace edge rushers Haason Reddick, the No. 13 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, and Praise Martin-Oguike, who is competing in training camp for a roster spot with the Miami Dolphins. Two senior defensive ends in Sharif Finch, who has dealt with chronic knee issues and received a medical redshirt last season, and Jacob Martin are returning and project to start against Notre Dame. The Owls will also utilize redshirt freshman Quincy Roche and redshirt sophomores Dana Levine and DeAndre Kelly.
Due to a lack of experience, linebacker and defensive end are the two biggest questions heading into the season. I still expect them to pressure the quarterback, and I also expect the linebackers to grow up quickly.
This is not a rebuilding job for the Owls new coaching staff. Rhule, and Steve Addazio and Al Golden before him, had an established program. What are the season expectations around the football facilities?
From talking to players and people inside of Temple’s Edberg-Olson Hall, they believe that beating Notre Dame is attainable. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Kareem Ali told reporters earlier this week they plan to “beat [Notre Dame’s] #$%.” Bradley said that the Owls are going to South Bend to blow out Notre Dame. The expectation amongst the players is to beat Notre Dame. They made that clear throughout the week. The other expectation is to win another conference title, as they did last season. And of course, Temple expects to win a bowl game for the first time since 2011.
What are your expectations for the first season of the Geoff Collins era?
While I like the talent and depth on this team, I think No. 19 South Florida will be too much for Temple to handle. The Bulls are my pick to win the American Athletic Conference’s East Division and conference championship. But the expectations for Collins, even in his first year, should be high. Rhule left Collins with a talented roster. I expect Temple to win seven or eight games, finish second in the AAC East and play in a bowl game.
Before getting to any Saturday-specific predictions, let’s use a catch-all here. What other notes should Notre Dame fans be aware of or particular players should they be on the lookout for this weekend?
I mentioned Centeio briefly earlier, but he’s expected to see some action on Saturday. Collins has talked about “special packages” the Owls have put together for a certain quarterback, although he has not named that player. Centeio will likely come in and spell the starter (hypothetically Nutile) to run some run-pass-option plays. The Dwyer (Fla.) High School product could be a difference maker if he turns loose for a long run.
Temple’s safety duo, featuring junior Delvon Randall and senior Sean Chandler, is probably the best in the AAC. Collins has said Randall and Chandler might form one of the top safety combos in the country. While there is some inexperience on the defensive side of the ball, the safety spot is one of the strengths of the team.
Sophomore receiver Isaiah Wright could be asked to do some interesting things. The Connecticut native was used as a running back, receiver and Wildcat quarterback last season as a true freshman. He could see action at all three positions Saturday.
The receiving corps as a whole, led by redshirt junior Ventell Bryant and seniors Adonis Jennings and Keith Kirkwood, is strong. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, he will have a wealth of weapons to target.
How do you expect Saturday to play out? Readers here know I like to use spreads as an evaluation metric. This game opened with Notre Dame as “only” an 11-point favorite. That has now spiked as high as 18 points. Would you expect a closer game throughout than that?
I envision Notre Dame putting up a lot of points, despite the fact that I like the talent on this Temple defense. A few mistakes by the young linebacker group could severely hurt the Owls. I am unsure of how Temple will be able to pressure Irish junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush, especially against the left side of the Notre Dame offensive line. Ultimately, Notre Dame’s athleticism will be too much for Temple to handle.
Dare I ask for a score prediction? I suppose I dared.