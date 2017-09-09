Getty Images

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

By Douglas FarmerSep 9, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
WHO? No. 15 Georgia at No. 24 Notre Dame. The Bulldogs are led by freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, making his first career start due to sophomore Jacob Eason being sidelined with a knee sprain.

WHAT? Both 1-0, this will be the first real test for either team this season.

WHEN? 7:30 p.m. ET. The sun will set at 8:04 p.m. in South Bend tonight, in case you were curious.

WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, but if you are not among that crowd, tune in to NBC. If your television is devoted to some other game, try http://ndstream.nbcsports.com/. If it is halftime and you simply want to monitor this game on a third device until the action reconvenes, check the NBC Sports App.

For those overseas, NBC Sports Gold will allow you to watch either this single game or the entire season, whichever you happen to choose.

If you wake up Sunday morning not entirely sure how the second half went, enjoy a replay: http://stream.nbcsports.com/notre-dame/notre-dame-georgia

WHY? Once every 50 years, the Georgia Bulldogs dare to venture into the country’s northern half for a game on the gridiron. Nearly as rare as a total solar eclipse, this is that occasion.

BY HOW MUCH? Vegas initially favored Notre Dame by 6.5 points before action moved that line to Irish by 4.5 with an over/under total of 57. Rounded quick math puts that estimated final score at 31-27.

Personally, my instincts have favored a lower score, but I recognize both of these offenses operated efficiently in week one. Expecting that output to drop off completely may be rash. It is more likely the stout Georgia defense hampers a few Irish trips into the red zone while Fromm stumbles just shy of the end zone himself. With that in mind, perhaps the key to Notre Dame’s success or failure in this binary enterprise will be junior kicker Justin Yoon’s leg returning to accuracy.

Notre Dame 30, Georgia 23. (Record this season: 1-0)

ANYTHING ELSE? An Air Force flyover has been scheduled before the Irish and Bulldogs kick off.

By Douglas FarmerSep 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
After months of speculation and idle chatter, the exodus north appears to be a reality. Georgia fans are flocking to South Bend, and they presumably made their travel plans long before any hurricanes began threatening the Southeast.

There will never be a truly accurate totaling of just how many Bulldogs fans fill up Notre Dame’s campus. The best metric will be rough estimations of how many of Notre Dame Stadium’s 79,622 seats are filled with red-and-black attire. It will be at least 10 percent, given Georgia was allotted 8,000 tickets for the occasion. Most expect those estimates to clear 20 percent. If the supply-and-demand market of airline seats is any indication, the Bulldogs fans may account for a higher figure than that.

Yes, airline seats. First of all, I’ll be honest, I did not know there were direct flights from Atlanta to South Bend. By the looks of it, Delta offers a few a day, each taking just less than two hours in the air.

Second of all, I’ll admit if this story involved United Airlines, I probably would not acknowledge it out of lasting principles. (To find this tweet, I went to twitter[dot]com and searched @D_Farmer @united and I must say, I stand by everything I said Oct. 31, 2014.)

Apparently, a Friday morning flight from Atlanta to South Bend was overbooked. That should not surprise anyone. Overbooking flights actually makes some legitimate sense, as frustrating as it often is.

What should surprise is what it took to solve the overbooking. Presumably, Delta started out by offering a more reasonable number than the $2,200 that led Zach Klein (of the Atlanta ABC affiliate) to tweet out the absurdity of the situation. Whatever Delta started at, clearly that attempt was fruitless, hence Klein’s chance at comedy.

By the end of the staring match, a Georgia fan finally blinked at a $4,000 flight voucher and a ticket on a flight to South Bend only 10 hours later.

Bulldogs fans were not willing to sacrifice a Friday afternoon in Indiana for the option of $3,000 in flights. Kudos to them.

It is also a kudos to Notre Dame.

“We take it as a great compliment that a great program like the University of Georgia would want to be a part of Saturday’s game and make the trek up here,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “… We take it as a great compliment that we’re having that kind of draw. It’s exciting for our players, as well.”

Some Notre Dame fans may cringe when they see entire sections of the upper bowl filled with red tomorrow. I would wager there is a good chance those watching on television will wince every time the cameras pan to the new video board. They won’t flinch out of objection to the video board. Rather, logic would indicate the sections beneath it, in particular, will be completely filled with Georgia fans.

“We’re excited that Notre Dame provides that kind of draw to the stadium,” Kelly said.

If this were Wisconsin or Washington State, such a traveling fan base could be marked off as par for the course. Those two in particular are notorious for their ability to relocate to remote locations for a weekend. When discussing Georgia, that is a bit of an unknown — the Bulldogs have not ventured north of the Mason-Dixon Line in more than 50 years. Most of their fans have not had to consider more than a moderate drive their entire lives.

Notre Dame changes that in two ways, both cited by Kelly. First of all, the football program as it stands these days is still worth scheduling on its own. Secondly, the opportunity to see the home of Knute Rockne, the Word of Life mural and 11 national championships is enough of an enticement to fill planes. Literally, it would seem.

Every few years, a “relevance” discussion begins anew around the Irish. Perhaps most infamously, Rick Reilly made the claim Notre Dame no longer held coast-to-coast sway only a month before the Irish commenced a perfect 2012 regular season. (more…)

Kelly on Georgia’s fans and offensive line; injury update & more

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 8, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Brian Kelly would inevitably prefer Notre Dame Stadium be filled with Irish fans wearing blue, green and gold, no one else in sight. He also recognizes that is unrealistic, especially this weekend.

“We know there’s going to be some black and some red in the stands,” the Notre Dame head coach said Thursday. “8,000 tickets is probably what they were allotted, could be times two. We’ll be ready for that.”

A quick search of the leading secondary market websites as of Friday morning indicates the cheapest pair of tickets available cost $583.53 per ticket, in the 22nd row of the northeast end zone’s upper bowl.

“We’ve seen how Texas travelled in their first time up here, we’ve seen Nebraska in their first time up here,” Kelly said. “So that won’t affect us. We’ll have a pretty good fan base here, too.”

The Bulldogs are led by their two senior running backs, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, a fact Kelly has kept at the forefront of conversation all week. Two days before kickoff, he furthered the attention to their running game by praising freshman right tackle Andrew Thomas. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder joined an offensive line returning only two starters, but his emergence immediately solidified the right side.

“You can see him flash in just one game how good he’s going to be,” Kelly said. “… It’s a very solid offensive line, one that has some experience. Now, I think on the right side with that right tackle, he changes things a little bit for them.”

Kelly and his coaching staff, namely offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, pursued Thomas a bit in the last recruiting cycle, only to see him stay in his homestate.

“We really liked his ability to communicate effectively,” Kelly said. “Wide-eyed, really liked him in person. Didn’t seem like the moment was too big for him, all the external factors. It’s easy to see a big guy, but big guys don’t necessarily translate into great players. He’s going to be a great player.”

Of course, Kelly still took the time to once again acknowledge the threat of Chubb and Michel.

“When you start to look at offensive lines, they have two outstanding running backs that can make up for a lot.”

Injury update
To date, the Irish injury listing has been short and largely lacking long-term concerns aside from senior defensive tackle Daniel Cage missing the season recovering from concussion symptoms and knee surgery, and junior defensive tackle Elijah Taylor recovering from a Lisfranc fracture. After one game, that remains the case.

Graduate student tight end Durham Smythe has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will not be limited at all Saturday.

Junior defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway will rejoin the action after missing the season opener due to a slight knee sprain.

“We’ll see what he can do to add to the rotation,” Kelly said.

That defensive tackle rotation featured two freshmen last week in Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish. Neither seemed worse for wear this week, despite seeing notable snap counts.

“The benefit of both those guys playing in the first game against Temple with a pretty good offensive line, they’ll be better for it,” Kelly said. “Their volume was pretty high in terms of the volume of snaps that they took. It was a valuable first game experience for them, so they’ll continue to be in the mix.”

Lawsuit by former player
Former Irish linebacker Doug Randolph filed a lawsuit against the University on Sept. 1, also naming Kelly as a defendant, as well as Notre Dame head trainer Rob Hunt. Randolph alleges medical results were withheld from him, results indicating he should not have continued playing in 2015 due to long-term medical concerns.

Since diagnosed with spinal stenosis, Randolph alleges he “suffered complete numbness in all four extremities” in his final career game, the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State on Jan. 1, 2016. When he informed Hunt of the symptom, the lawsuit claims Randolph was told to continue playing and “get back in the game.”

The following spring, Randolph’s scholarship became a medical hardship and he spent the 2016 season as a student assistant.

Kelly said Thursday he was surprised by the legal matter, though he largely deferred to a University statement.

“I know the kind of quality healthcare that we provide,” Kelly said. “We have outstanding doctors and trainers. That’s our mission here, to provide the very best healthcare to our student athletes, and whatever is in their best interest. That’s important to note, as well.”

University vice president of public affairs and communications Paul Browne said in an email the University feels the lawsuit lacks merit.

“We will respond in full to these claims in court, but what we can say with certainty is that nothing is more important to Notre Dame than the safety and wellbeing of our students,” he said. “With that in mind, we believe our athletics doctors and trainers are second to none and we are completely confident that these health-care professionals provided proper medical care to the plaintiff in this case. We are equally confident that the allegations made in this lawsuit are baseless.”

And In That Corner … The Georgia Bulldogs, led by freshman QB Jake Fromm

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 7, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Notre Dame does not often play SEC teams. Georgia’s arrival this weekend will be the first regular season game against such an opponent since the Irish hosted and beat Tennessee 41-21 in 2005, outscoring the Volunteers by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

To gain a better look into an SEC title contender, welcome Marc Weiszer. Marc has covered the Bulldogs for the Athens Banner-Herald since 2003.

DF: Let’s start with the big question. From your conversations in and around Athens, are as many Georgia fans making the trek northward as has been widely reported and advertised?
MW: Sure seems that way. Georgia’s allotment of 8,000 tickets (plus another 400 for the Redcoat Band) could hardly meet demand. With the Falcons playing in Chicago Sunday and the Cubs slated to have a Friday day game (since moved to night), thousands are making it a big sports weekend.

The week has been dominated by talk of freshman Jake Fromm stepping in for sophomore Jacob Eason at quarterback due to Eason’s knee injury. To my often-faulty memory, there were some rumblings of Fromm being a factor this season even if Eason was healthy. Was that just idle offseason speculation or was there something to that possibility?
Probably somewhere in between. Coach Kirby Smart set the scene of a competition this spring with Fromm pushing Eason for the job, but that was more about the freshman showing good leadership and having off-field habits of being a film room maven that I’m sure coaches would love any quarterback to emulate. Smart acknowledged Eason was the guy in July, but Fromm gave Georgia a more than capable backup and could be turned to if Eason faltered. Or, as we saw in the first quarter of the opener against Appalachian State, if injury knocked him out of the game.

Georgia sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason’s knee sprain will keep him out of action this weekend. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Has the injury to Eason drastically altered the mood around the program? Certainly no one on the team would ever admit such, but losing your starting quarterback must dampen expectations.
There’s been no noticeable “woe is us” type response. If anything, the way Georgia’s offense was energized after Fromm came in the game — three straight touchdown drives after punting on the first series — showed he could be more than just a placeholder until Eason comes back. Eason had a pretty good freshman season — 14 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, late fourth-quarter drives to win at Missouri and Kentucky — but his 55 percent completion percentage and not quite living up to the five-star hype left many looking for more this season from Eason.

From what you have seen of Fromm in practices and in Saturday’s 31-10 victory over Appalachian State, what are his distinct strengths? What about weaknesses, aside from being a true freshman suddenly thrown into the action?
At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Fromm doesn’t have the size or probably the big arm that wows like Eason, but he showed last week his quick release can be effective and the Bulldogs used tempo with success in the 31-10 win. He seems to have the respect of his teammates and he’s more fiery than Eason who was encouraged to become more vocal. It’s a small sample size so far for Fromm so we’ll learn a whole lot more about him after Saturday night on that stage. Then again, he hit three home runs in the Little League World Series as a 13-year old playing for his Warner Robins, Ga. team. (See Fromm introduce himself at 0:13 in the below video.) (more…)

Things to Learn during Georgia’s visit to Notre Dame

By Douglas FarmerSep 7, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Notre Dame opened the season in promising fashion last week. Then again, that was not the same Temple team as the last two years. The Irish should have kicked off the season in style. That result on its own is not necessarily a harbinger of a strong campaign to come. Just look at 2016’s home-opening 39-10 victory over Nevada. It did not exactly prove to be a predictor of a promising year.

This week’s top-25 matchup with No. 15 Georgia will provide an entirely different version of a test, one much more likely applicable to the future.

The Bulldogs were always going to play to their strengths, but that rings even truer now with a freshman making his first start at quarterback. How Notre Dame handles those particular strengths will teach the most about the 2017 rendition of the Irish.

Georgia’s defensive front-seven is its most notable asset. It will make the Notre Dame rushing game earn every yard it gains and it will force the Irish offensive line to work for every second junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush spends in the pocket.

Will the right tackle(s) be ready for that duty?
Expecting sophomore Tommy Kraemer to again rotate with freshman Robert Hainsey, both will need to be ready to face the likes of junior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter and senior linebackers Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter. Bellamy and Carter combined for 10 sacks last season, often acting as much as defensive ends as linebackers. The Kraemer/Hainsey duo will need to slow that rush if the Notre Dame offense is to hum anywhere near as well as it did last weekend.

For that matter, this may be an indicative measuring stick for that position battle moving forward. The fact that it remains a question does not bode well for Kraemer’s performance to date. No matter how well Hainsey, an early enrollee, has performed, Kraemer has had a chance to secure this starting spot for 10 months now. Not doing so definitively is his opportunity lost.

Hainsey, meanwhile, committed half the Irish penalties last week. (Committing only four total penalties is a facet of last week’s performance not praised enough, including in this space.) That may have been mere freshman nerves — especially considering neither jump was enticed by the defense in anyway — but it cannot continue if he expects to usurp Kraemer.

Does Notre Dame have a developed enough passing attack to keep Kirby Smart’s defense honest?
If it does, the Irish did not show it off last week, not that they needed to. The greatest concern about the passing game has been who will emerge as the second option behind junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. That worry may be superfluous. Yes, establishing an additional reliable target for Wimbush makes sense, but it may not be inherently necessary.

Take the last three seasons. Notre Dame’s No. 2 receiver in any of those years never surpassed 48 catches, 597 yards or five touchdowns.

2016: St. Brown — 58 catches, 961 yards, nine touchdowns.
Torii Hunter, Jr. — 38 catches, 521 yards, three touchdowns.
2015: Will Fuller — 62 catches, 1,258 yards, 14 touchdowns.
Chris Brown — 48 catches, 597 yards, four touchdowns.
2014: Fuller —76 catches, 1,094 yards, 15 touchdowns.
Corey Robinson — 40 catches, 539 yards, five touchdowns. (more…)