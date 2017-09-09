Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

WHO? No. 15 Georgia at No. 24 Notre Dame. The Bulldogs are led by freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, making his first career start due to sophomore Jacob Eason being sidelined with a knee sprain.
WHAT? Both 1-0, this will be the first real test for either team this season.
WHEN? 7:30 p.m. ET. The sun will set at 8:04 p.m. in South Bend tonight, in case you were curious.
WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, but if you are not among that crowd, tune in to NBC. If your television is devoted to some other game, try http://ndstream.nbcsports.com/. If it is halftime and you simply want to monitor this game on a third device until the action reconvenes, check the NBC Sports App.
For those overseas, NBC Sports Gold will allow you to watch either this single game or the entire season, whichever you happen to choose.
If you wake up Sunday morning not entirely sure how the second half went, enjoy a replay: http://stream.nbcsports.com/notre-dame/notre-dame-georgia
WHY? Once every 50 years, the Georgia Bulldogs dare to venture into the country’s northern half for a game on the gridiron. Nearly as rare as a total solar eclipse, this is that occasion.
BY HOW MUCH? Vegas initially favored Notre Dame by 6.5 points before action moved that line to Irish by 4.5 with an over/under total of 57. Rounded quick math puts that estimated final score at 31-27.
Personally, my instincts have favored a lower score, but I recognize both of these offenses operated efficiently in week one. Expecting that output to drop off completely may be rash. It is more likely the stout Georgia defense hampers a few Irish trips into the red zone while Fromm stumbles just shy of the end zone himself. With that in mind, perhaps the key to Notre Dame’s success or failure in this binary enterprise will be junior kicker Justin Yoon’s leg returning to accuracy.
Notre Dame 30, Georgia 23. (Record this season: 1-0)
ANYTHING ELSE? An Air Force flyover has been scheduled before the Irish and Bulldogs kick off.
THIS WEEK'S INSIDE THE IRSH READING:
INSIDE THE IRISH COVERAGE FROM THE TEMPLE GAME
THIS WEEK'S OUTSIDE READING:
