Notre Dame offense may trend toward run, partly thanks to Wimbush

Perhaps after Saturday’s ground-based successes, Notre Dame will deliver more of the same moving forward. Entering the season with a promising but unknown commodity at quarterback, the Irish may have needed a few weeks to learn what exactly would and would not work when facing live competition.
“I really didn’t know how this offense was going to be from the quarterback position in terms of where [junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush] was going to take it until we actually got into a few games,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said following Notre Dame’s 49-20 victory at Boston College. “Now I think we know what part of the library we need to move toward, and we’ve got plenty of offense.
“We can start to really focus in on the things that he does really well, and that’s where this offense will continue to grow and develop.”
Wimbush does many things well. Currently chief among them, as illustrated Saturday, is evade defenders as he works his way down the field.
Saying the Irish will rely on their running game moving forward because it fits Wimbush’s skill set is not a shot at the quarterback. The Notre Dame rushing attack hinges on him being a contributing factor.
“You’ve just got to find a way to find something that’s working for you,” Wimbush said. “It happened to be my feet during this game.”
It was not only his feet, it was any Irish ballcarrier’s feet. It took a group effort to rush for 515 yards on 51 carries, setting a modern-era school record for average carry at 10.1 yards.
Wimbush went for 207 yards on 21 touts. Junior running back Josh Adams needed only 18 rushes to gain 229 yards. Classmate Dexter Williams took six attempts for 50 yards. Sophomore Deon McIntosh used his four closing opportunities to gain 24 yards, and sophomore Tony Jones gained five yards on two carries.
The one of those warranting the most notice is Adams. He gained in big chunks and small ones. He broke tackles. He reached for extra yards.
Adams became the first rusher to break 200 yards during Kelly’s eight-year tenure at Notre Dame. His 229 yards were, in fact, the fourth-most in a single game in Irish history, only 33 yards from matching the record set by Julius Jones in 2003. In a closer contest, it seems likely Adams would have exceeded that mark of 262.
Much of the credit naturally should go to the Notre Dame offensive line. Take Adams’ 64-yard run shortly before halftime. He started toward the middle of the line, setting up the Eagles defense for a designed counter, something the Irish expected to work from film study.
“[Boston College has a] very aggressive group, downhill linebackers, and we wanted to create a little bit of misdirection and pull,” Kelly said. “That’s a play that we use against certain defense that have had that very aggressive to the line of scrimmage.”
Sure enough, senior right guard Alex Bars and freshman right tackle Robert Hainsey opened a massive hole for Adams to break through.
After Saturday’s career day, Adams now has 2,211 career rushing yards, the 17th Notre Dame rusher to exceed 2,000 yards. He would still need to nearly double his career total to reach the career record of 4,318 set by current Irish running backs coach Autry Denson. However, the strong start to this season has Adams in position to make a run — pun intended — at the single-season record. The top three in that category:
Vagas Ferguson in 1979: 1,437 yards on 301 carries.
Allen Pinkett in 1983: 1,394 yards on 252 carries.
Reggie Brooks in 1992: 1,343 yards on 167 carries.
Adams has 443 yards through only a quarter of the season. Clearly, he is ahead of pace.
What about a Wimbush record?
With four rushing touchdowns Saturday, Wimbush raised his season total to six. The single-game total is a Notre Dame record for a quarterback. With that in mind, it should be no surprise the season record for a quarterback is 10 rushing touchdowns, set in 2015 by DeShone Kizer. Wimbush already has six.
A few firsts
— Sophomore receiver Chase Claypool got his first career start. Junior Chris Finke would have, as well, if the Irish had not utilized two tight ends on their first snap. Perhaps next week for the former walk-on.
— Sophomore quarterback Ian Book attempted his first collegiate passes, though all three fell incomplete. The lopsided score gave Kelly the chance to see Book in a situation more meaningful than a practice or intrasquad scrimmage.
“I looked at the score as zero-zero and an opportunity for him to get in and really get a look at what he’s capable of doing in a game situation,” Kelly said.
— Freshman kicker Jonathan Doerer handled kickoff duties. Notre Dame recruited Doerer with that specific duty in mind, but he wore down toward the end of preseason practice, so Kelly and special teams coordinator Brian Polian opted to let Doerer rest for a couple weeks before turning to him.
Injury update
Jones suffered an ankle injury, but Kelly said an x-ray came back “clean,” meaning the sprain should not end Jones’ season, though it could certainly limit him in the near-term.
During the week’s practices, fifth-year receiver Cameron Smith also suffered a sprained ankle, cutting short his preparations, per Kelly.
Notre Dame rushes past Boston College and record books
Winning if by ground, losing if by air. Thus, seven by ground, none by air.
That is, Notre Dame scored all seven of its touchdowns via rush in its 49-20 victory over Boston College on Saturday. After struggling through the first half relying on both the passing and ground games, the Irish held a mere 14-10 lead at the break. They then found and stuck to their strength to pull away with increasing ease.
“We didn’t stop the run,” Eagles coach Steve Addazio said. “We did not stop the run, and that was a huge deal in that game.”
Yes, yes it was.
“We didn’t make a lot of plays in the first half,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “We came in at halftime and went up to the offensive line and said, ‘Look, we need you to take over this football game. You’re our veteran group.’
“They really responded. Really proud of the way they controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half.”
It may be difficult to overstate how the afternoon shifted once Notre Dame devoted itself to the running game. At halftime, the Irish had converted only three of nine third-down attempts, also failing on one fourth-down attempt. They had outgained Boston College by only 43 yards, 271 to 228.
Beginning with the third Irish drive of the second half, the focus was singular, and the scoreboard’s gradual changes reflected it. Prior to that point, Notre Dame clung to a 14-13 lead, its defense holding Boston College in check while the offense sputtered. For example, the first two Irish drives of the half combined for seven plays, 11 yards and one turnover.
Alternating with those two drives, the Notre Dame defense prevented the Eagles from capitalizing on a turnover — holding to only a field goal — and then forced a turnover on downs in Irish territory.
With the ball back, the third Notre Dame drive after halftime gained 65 of its 70 yards on the ground, seven of the nine plays being designed rushes, including junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush finding a lane in the defense for 46 yards and a first-and-goal. Three plays later, sophomore running back Tony Jones scored from a yard out, and the rout commenced.
“It all started with our offensive line in terms of being able to run the football,” Kelly said.
Wimbush finished with 207 yards on 21 carries. Adams took 18 rushes for 229 yards. Junior running back Dexter Williams chipped in 50 yards and two scores on only six carries. Jones finished with five yards and a touchdown on two attempts. Even sophomore Deon McIntosh found 24 yards on four carries.
The Irish finished the day nine-of-18 on third-down attempts and outgained Boston College by 211 yards, 611 to 400.
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
Either one of those defensive stands could qualify here. Boston College could have, perhaps should have, retaken the lead on both occasions. For that matter, the Eagles could have retaken the lead and then subsequently extended it. Keeping in mind the complete ineffectiveness of Notre Dame’s passing attack Saturday, a theoretical two-possession deficit may have been too much to overcome.
The first threat came when Wimbush fumbled on the fourth play after the break. That drive began with the potential of the Irish going up two possessions themselves. Instead, the turnover gifted Boston College possession only 32 yards from the end zone. A quick rush from junior running back Jon Hilliman brought the Eagles into the red zone. At that point, Notre Dame’s defense seemed to decide enough was enough. The following three plays netted Boston College negative three yards (including a false start penalty), leading to a successful 41-yard field goal.
The Irish still had a lead, the aforementioned 14-13 margin.
But, again, the offense stalled. On first-and-10, Wimbush found junior running back Josh Adams for a whopping one-yard reception. On second-and-long, Adam was stopped in the backfield. He never had a chance at gaining the needed 14 yards on third down. The three-and-out again gave the Eagles beneficial field position, again put the defense in a difficult position and again stalled any version of momentum.
A soon-to-follow fourth-and-one on the Notre Dame 30-yard line showed just how little the defense seemed to mind.
Freshman defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa won the initial push on the line of scrimmage, invalidating Boston College’s intended point of attack. The rest of the Irish defense swarmed Hilliman — senior linebacker Nyles Morgan and junior linebacker Te’von Coney were credited with the tackle. The danger was averted.
“Our defense really ignited us with a fourth down stop, got some energy,” Kelly said. “When you make plays, obviously that creates an energy, and we were able to score. I thought that was a pretty big turning point in the second half.”
Notre Dame had the ball back.
Commence rout.
OVERLOOKED POINT OF THE GAME
Again, look to the defense. In fact, look to the possession immediately following Jones’ touchdown. The Eagles were trailing only 21-13. Freshman quarterback Anthony Brown looked for a mid-range route, perhaps one that could break loose for a big gain, positioning Boston College to come within one point or tie up the game.
Instead, Irish junior cornerback Shaun Crawford won the battle for the pass, pulling in his second career interception.
“We went over those plays a number of times throughout the week, and I was in perfect position,” said Crawford, who added another interception and a fumble recovery by the end of the day. “… We knew they had nothing to lose, they were going to try all their tricks, and [in the] second half we made adjustments. We came out strong.”
Following Crawford’s first interception, Adams took the next snap for 36 yards to the Eagles 39-yard line. Wimbush immediately connected with fifth-year tight end Durham Smythe for 33 yards to get to the six-yard line. Two plays later, the score was 28-13.
Rout in progress.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Wimbush found the end zone four times, but this honor should go to Adams. His 18 carries for 229 yards included runs of 64 and 65 yards, setting up two of Wimbush’s touchdowns.
The second of those came a few minutes before the half, leading to the 14-10 advantage. If Notre Dame had entered the break trailing 10-7, the locker room psyche would have undoubtedly been much different than it was.
Adams’ run restored some of the Irish confidence.
STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame rushed 51 times for 515 yards. That equals an average of 10.09 yards per carry. A few items to note about those numbers.
— The Irish threw for only 96 yards on 27 attempts, an average of 3.56 yards per attempt.
— The modern-era record for Irish yards per carry in one game was 10.0, set in 1942 when Notre Dame rushed 25 times for 250 yards in a 13-13 tie against the Naval Station Great Lakes. That record, obviously, is no longer.
— The modern-era record for Irish yards in one game is 597 yards, set in 1969 against Navy. Anytime that mark warrants pertinent mention, it is a reflection of just how strong the Notre Dame ground attack was for a day.
— Per Notre Dame, and fitting with common sense, this was the first time in program history two individuals rushed for more than 200 yards in one game.
“The offensive line did a [great] job again and opened up lanes for myself, Josh Adams, Dexter and Tony, and even Deon got in there at the end and got a couple yards there,” Wimbush said. “When you’re running in the open field, it feels great to open up a little bit and obviously have that red jersey off of you.”
QUOTE OF THE AFTERNOON
Heading into Saturday afternoon, much time had been spent discussing how tough Boston College seems to always play Notre Dame. Recent results prove some validity to the point. When mentioned early in the week, Kelly met the thesis with a “Heck yeah [they do.]”
With that background, the thumping stands out.
“Playing Boston College is always a challenge for us at Notre Dame,” Kelly said afterward. “It’s always one that we expect their very, very best, and we get it …
“We were able to break them, and it’s hard to do.”
QUESTIONABLE COACHING DECISION OF THE AFTERNOON
Boston College senior defensive end Harold Landry came off the field for entire series at a time in an apparent attempt to keep him rested for a productive fourth quarter. Seemingly whenever that occurred, Notre Dame found space for a long run. Both of Adams’ 60-plus yarders came with Landry sidelined. When Wimbush broke loose for that 46-yard run to set up the third Irish touchdown, Landry watched from his coach’s vantage point.
Not only did his absence play a part in Notre Dame’s first three touchdowns, but the rest also did not produce its desired effect. When Wimbush opted not to shovel a pass to senior tight end Nic Weishar and instead race for a 65-yard touchdown, his fourth score of the day, the greatest obstacle was Landry. The NFL prospect was waiting in the backfield, likely playing a role in Wimbush not tossing to Weishar.
Rest or no rest, Landry did not slow Wimbush.
First, he managed to dodge Harold Landry, who is supposed to be limited during the game to keep him warm for moments precisely like this… pic.twitter.com/OmGQlUUPNf
First Quarter
7:52 —Boston College field goal. Colton Lichtenberg from 38 yards. Boston College 3, Notre Dame 0. (10 plays, 32 yards, 4:16)
6:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Brandon Wimbush two-yard rush. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Boston College 3. (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24)
Second Quarter
11:59 — Boston College touchdown. Charlie Callinan 22-yard reception from Anthony Brown. Lichtenberg PAT good. Boston College 10, Notre Dame 7. (9 plays, 85 yards, 3:01)
1:57 — Notre Dame touchdown. Wimbush one-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Boston College 10. (7 plays, 92 yards, 1:55)
Third Quarter
11:25 — Boston College field goal. Lichtenberg from 41 yards. Notre Dame 14, Boston College 13. (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:19)
5:04 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tony Jones one-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Boston College 13. (9 plays, 70 yards, 2:36)
2:38 — Notre Dame touchdown. Wimbush three-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Boston College 13. (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:34)
Fourth Quarter
13:41 — Notre Dame touchdown. Wimbush 65-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Boston College 13. (5 plays, 83 yards, 1:59)
9:02 — Boston College touchdown. Callinan 14-yard reception from Brown. Lichtenberg PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Boston College 20. (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:39)
6:23 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams three-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 42, Boston College 20. (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:28)
4:57 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 15-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 49, Boston College 20. (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:16)
Notre Dame at Boston College: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?
WHO? Notre Dame at Boston College. To some Irish fans, this game is the most important of the season. To others, it is merely a blip on the radar. Such is one of the more interesting dichotomies found within a nationwide fan base. Out west, Notre Dame fans count USC and Michigan as their top rivals. On the Atlantic seaboard, Boston College typically replaces USC in that description.
Rather than one be right and the other wrong, this is simply a result of who people share offices with, play softball against or mow the lawn next to. Even in a flat world, in-person bragging rights are the most-relished.
WHAT? Both 1-1 and seeking a return to winning, the unexpected result would drastically shift each season’s direction. An Eagles win would give them momentum before traveling to face defending-champion Clemson while it would dash just about any version of optimism or even pragmatism for Notre Dame’s 2017.
WHEN? 3:30 p.m. ET. To repeat: 3:30 in the afternoon by the eastern clock, noon-thirty by the Pacific clock. This bears continued reminder since this game was initially scheduled for hours earlier but was moved less than a week ago due to Hurricane Irma’s rescheduling effects.
WHERE? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass., just outside of Boston, though the ride on the T may take more than an hour.
ESPN will broadcast the game. Presumably, any Watch ESPN app access or browser tuned to espn.com/watch should find it, as well.
WHY? Aside from the ACC agreement binding the Irish to a handful of matchups per season on a rotating basis, this game always brings back memories of a Boston College victory in 1993. Often forgotten in those conversations is the afternoon in November of 2012. That 21-6 win propelled Notre Dame ahead of Alabama in the rankings, creating a realistic path to a top-two ranking and a national championship game entry.
BY HOW MUCH? Boston College got walloped by Wake Forest last weekend. Not exactly a football powerhouse, losing to the Demon Deacons at all will create large spreads in Vegas’ eyes the following week. Falling at home to Wake Forest only amplifies that effect.
Thus, this game opened at 14.5, soon settling at 13.5 with a combined points total over/under of 51. Those projections equal a 32-19 final.
The Eagles should not sniff 20 points. Reaching double digits would be an accomplishment this weekend. More than the Irish offense exploding to produce a rout, it is the limited Boston College attack Vegas, and this space, looks at in expecting a boring fourth quarter.
The knee-jerk reaction to Notre Dame’s loss last weekend was to lampoon the offensive line performance. The harsh judgment made sense considering the game’s sealing play came courtesy of a block so missed it would be both efficient and accurate to call it non-existent.
Even fifth-year left tackle and Irish captain Mike McGlinchey focused on that block. After all, he was the one who missed the block and it was his last snap, remaining his last snap until Notre Dame takes the field at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
“You sit there all weekend and just watch that one play over and over and over again, and you kind of drive yourself insane,” McGlinchey said Tuesday. “But it’s one play. I guess I’ve got to work on the timing of my misses because it was a pretty brutal one.”
The greater concern this week in conversations with Irish coach Brian Kelly has been his receivers. Kelly knows what he has in his offensive line — a veteran group recently bested by one of the nation’s best defensive front sevens. For that matter, a veteran group now looking to redeem itself.
Kelly does not know what he has in his receivers.
What will Chris Finke make of his opportunity as a starter? Will someone else emerge as a viable aerial threat?
Finke saw four targets in the fourth quarter of the Georgia defeat. He caught three of them for 36 yards. Prior to that, the junior receiver had not been targeted so much as once.
That chance would likely have come eventually, but it arrived last weekend due, at least in part, to senior receiver Freddy Canteen suffering a shoulder injury. The injury combined with Finke’s performance earned the former walk-on a starting chance tomorrow.
Finke will not be able to sustain a three catches for 36 yards per quarter rate. (But can you imagine a 12-catch, 144-yard performance? That would silence any remaining Finke doubters.) He should, theoretically, be able to make an obvious impact in a full day’s work. Notre Dame needs him to.
Notice how many of this week’s topics concerned the search for a receiver to complement junior Equanimeous St. Brown. (Also notice how few dealt with the offensive line.) This is Finke’s chance to showcase himself as that feature. If he doesn’t do so successfully, Kelly will have no choice but to trot out the next candidate, likely sophomore Chase Claypool.
It made sense to give Canteen a few weeks. Presuming he showed something in preseason practice, even if that something was simply consistent contributions, giving Canteen some time to show that in competition was rational. He had not done so by the time he injured his shoulder, a particular concern for Canteen after he lost more than a season to a shoulder injury when he was at Michigan.
It will make less sense to give multiple-week auditions to the next possibilities. If they had not shown what is needed in practice and the adrenaline of a game does not elicit such, then on to the next. This week is Finke’s moment. What will he make of it?
For that matter, is this the week junior tight end Alizé Mack finally shakes off the rust and shows the physical gifts which had so many encouraged by his return? Entering the season, the concern with Mack was his nagging hamstring injury. Now, the worry is his questionable-to-date hands. His athleticism alone makes him a must-play, but if he cannot be relied on in key red-zone or third-down situations, Notre Dame may need to turn to senior Nic Weishar even more. (more…)
Kelly on Notre Dame’s WRs and TEs, namely on Claypool and Kmet
Let’s not call it a guarantee. Let’s call it, intentional foreshadowing.
Irish coach Brian Kelly made it clear he expects to see some new contributors at receiver this weekend when Notre Dame visits Boston College. (Again, kickoff has been moved to 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.)
“From a coaching standpoint, the first move is to settle into where these guys can best help us,” Kelly said Thursday. “Then I think everything flows from there. That’s the best I can give you on that. I think after this weekend, that question will clear itself up a little bit better.”
Through two games, the Irish have struggled to find a second target behind junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. For that matter, they have also yet to break St. Brown loose as desired, finding him for only six catches and 96 yards thus far.
Fifth-year senior and Arizona State transfer Cam Smith leads the Irish with seven receptions and his 54 yards is second to St. Brown’s total among the receivers. (Junior running back Josh Adams has more yards, 60, on six receptions and junior tight end Alizé Mack does, as well, with 58 on four catches.)
“We can’t take reps away from [St. Brown], and Cam’s played a lot on the outside,” Kelly said, setting up the difficult decision he and offensive coordinator Chip Long must make about where to insert the next option.
With those two out wide, the natural move is to find a piece at slot, most likely junior Chris Finke, who, coincidentally, is expected to get his first start this week. If simply looking for the next most-dangerous playmaker, that may be sophomore Chase Claypool, the only other name mentioned specifically by Kelly.
“We have to settle on where are we going to play certain guys?” he said. “We’re kind of in a flux. Where does Claypool fit? Here’s a young receiver that just needs some seasoning, some time. Is he an inside guy? An outside guy?
“… Quite frankly, we’ve made a decision and I don’t want to tell you what it’s going to be because I think that would compromise us a little bit.”
The only further clue Kelly offered indicated Claypool may be joined by freshman Michael Young. Whether that is the case or not, Kelly insisted it will be apparent after the tilt versus the Eagles.
“After this weekend, everybody is going to have a clear view as to the guys that need to be out on the field more and what our direction is going to be,” he said. “We still need the depth. We still need the guys we have. Guys are going to get banged up and we’re going to call on what I think will be outstanding depth at our wide receiver position.
“We really do have to start to feature some guys that might not have all that experience but have a higher ceiling.”
Finke has caught three passes for 36 yards this season, Claypool has one 16-yard reception and Young only a four-yarder.
A similar decision at tight end
Notre Dame has a similar quandary at tight end. A number of possible talents compete for limited playing time, and with Mack seeming to struggle to date, should one of the younger threats get a bigger chance?
“They’ve all graded out very well in terms of blocking and catching the football,” Kelly said. “We want to be a little more consistent, certainly with a couple drops here and there.”
Namely, freshmen Brock Wright and Cole Kmet both appear to be nowhere near considering preserving a year of eligibility. Can one of their roles be increased?
“You’re going to continue to see at least three and then a specialist with Brock [as a fullback],” Kelly said. “Cole is the kind of guy who has great athletic ability but we don’t want to duplicate that because then we’re pulling away from someone that has similar traits.”
A possible kickoff change
Before the season, Notre Dame expected freshman Jonathan Doerer to handle kickoff duties, allowing junior Justin Yoon to focus on placekicking. Just before the season opener, Kelly announced Yoon would handle both for the immediate future to allow Doerer to regain some freshness, having hit something of a freshman wall. That immediate future may be coming to a close soon.
“I’m going to sit down with [special teams coordinator Brian Polian] when we get into Boston and we’ll make that decision,” Kelly said. “Here’s what I can tell you, [Doerer] had a really good week.”