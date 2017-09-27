Chuck Martin readies for return to Notre Dame

In his 27th season as a head coach, Brian Kelly has seen firsthand most of what football might have to offer. This weekend, though, will be a first for the Irish coach. He has never before faced one of his former assistants, let alone one who worked alongside him for a total of eight seasons.
In comes Miami (OH), led by Chuck Martin. Martin coached under Kelly when they were at Division II Grand Valley State as his defensive backs coach for three seasons, adding defensive coordinator duties to that job description in 2003. When Kelly then moved on to Central Michigan, Martin took over the Grand Valley State program, where he continued the winning ways established by Kelly until the latter reached Notre Dame in 2010.
Martin joined Kelly’s initial Irish staff as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator before moving to offensive coordinator in 2012. He drove eastward to Oxford, Ohio, in 2014.
All that said, Kelly indicated he expects little to be different this weekend.
“Chuck and I are not going to be playing the game,” Kelly said Tuesday. “I know how he is going to prepare his football team. He knows how I’ll prepare my football team. That’s probably it.
“I’ve gone against other coaches that I know very well in terms of how they’ll prepare their football team, and I think that’s probably the similarity.”
For Martin, however, the occasion may be a bit different. A lifelong Irish fan, he will be coaching against those allegiances as well as his friends. When he took the RedHawks job following the 2013 season, one of the first administrative items he tended to was scheduling this game, despite those personal conflicts. In fact, it may have been somewhat because of them.
“I wanted Miami football to experience Notre Dame,” he said Monday. “Four years later, for me, not super enjoyable. I have really, really good friends on the other sideline. That’s not something you really enjoy, coaching against people that you really care about.”
Nonetheless, Martin will use his knowledge of Notre Dame as a whole to be sure his team gets the most out of the weekend before he turns to using his knowledge of Kelly’s coaching to try to spring an upset. The RedHawks will arrive on campus Friday earlier than they would for a usual road trip. Martin also encouraged Miami fans to be sure to enjoy the weekend as much as possible, as well. The chance is unlikely to come again.
“If you look at Notre Dame’s schedule, they don’t play that many teams,” he said. “There’s the usual suspects — they don’t play the same 12 every year — but they don’t get outside of their usual 20 very often. … It’s going to be something that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for many people.”
As for a once in a lifetime upset, Martin was a bit more pessimistic, bordering just shy of completely ruling it out.
“Their kids that they recruit never looked at or heard of Miami University,” he said, and he would certainly know having, again, spent time as the Irish recruiting coordinator. “Our kids that we recruit weren’t talking to Notre Dame.
“… If you went to recess and one team got the first 85 picks, it probably wouldn’t be much of a fair fight. People that don’t understand that have no idea what’s going on. They have delusional beliefs of what can happen.
“Now can upsets happen? Yes. Upsets happen. They happen every week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It happens all time.”
Before fully moving on to preparations to face Miami (OH) this weekend (requisite reminder: 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Irish coach Brian Kelly tended to some business leftover from the 38-18 Notre Dame victory at Michigan State.
Only 10 minutes into the game, Irish junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush escaped a collapsing pocket for a three-yard gain near midfield. Spartans sophomore linebacker Joe Bachie made the tackle by wrapping up Wimbush’s legs. Senior linebacker Chris Frey, part of the initial pressure on Wimbush, pursued the play from behind. His dive to tackle Wimbush began fairly enough, a clean-up effort should Bachie’s arm tackle be broken. With Wimbush secured, though, the airborne Frey tucked his head directly into Wimbush’s back, just below his neck.
Upon reviewing the film, Notre Dame and Kelly felt it was a blatant display of targeting and a missed call.
“It was egregious, and there’s no other way to look at that kind of hit,” Kelly said Tuesday. “That has no place in the game.”
The Irish turned in the play for further review in evaluations of the officials. In the past — Kelly specifically cited the crew that refereed the 2016 game against Texas — such processes have led to discrete discipline of the officiating crew in question.
Kelly is not uniformly in favor of the targeting rule. Frey’s exhibit, however, fit the category Kelly feels should be called.
“I was watching a game on the way back on the bus, and there was a young man thrown out of the game trying to make a tackle, just trying to make a tackle,” Kelly said. “Then we have this instance when this young man was not trying to make a tackle. We can’t seem to get that right, and we have a replay official that is supposed to be looking for that.
“That is extremely frustrating when somebody has to be thrown out of a game trying to make a tackle; somebody is still in the game, and he’s not trying to make a tackle.”
Kelly was presumably referencing the third-quarter ejection of Stanford cornerback Alijah Holder in the Cardinal’s victory over UCLA.
“Tackling where somebody lowers their head as you’re trying to make a tackle and there’s no intention to target, that’s part of the game,” Kelly said. “We just can’t get that right, and it’s extremely frustrating.”
On running backs & health
Junior Josh Adams and sophomore Tony Jones are each battling ankle issues, though Kelly did not indicate one direction or the other if they would be available against the RedHawks this weekend. Adams’ injury — that noun may be too strong, but for efficiency’s sake let’s proceed with it having now inserted this disclaimer — arose at halftime of the victory over Michigan State. “Stiffness” led to an X-ray, which revealed nothing of greater concern. By the sounds of it, Kelly may attribute some of that to fatigue.
“My job this week will be really to monitor the health of the group and making sure that we get them back so they’re 100 percent on Saturday,” he said. “I don’t want to tax one [running back] over the other. I want to makes sure that they’re all peaking on Saturday.”
Jones may have been closer to playing time against the Spartans then realized, only being ruled out when some tentative testing showed his sprained ankle was still limiting his explosiveness. Thus, junior Deon McIntosh saw an influx of opportunity.
“Deon is fearless,” Kelly said. “He’ll go anywhere. He doesn’t have a problem running it up inside. We felt like that was the smart move. This week now, we’ll have to balance that out and find what the best rotation is.”
The fourth piece of the rotation would be junior Dexter Williams. If Adams is full-go, Williams is the No. 2 option to run the ball, sometimes the No. 3 option overall behind Jones’ blocking and receiving skills, but his outright rushing abilities have exceeded any deniability.
“[Williams is] a bit raw in the sense that we don’t like to cage him up,” Kelly said. “… Sometimes you’re just like, give the ball to Dexter and let him go. Maybe that’s not fair to Dexter, but we don’t want to hold him back. He’s got great acceleration. We want to try to get him in open spaces as much as we can.”
Offensive line praise
Whoever leads the rushing attack, he follows the path paved by Notre Dame’s offensive line. After a somewhat disappointing performance against Georgia, the Irish line has excelled in the last two weeks.
“It’s just a group that was still evolving and still coming together, Kelly said. “Each week is a new week.
“Georgia is a good football team, and they beat us that week. We were ready to move on and tackle the next challenge.”
Kelly offered praise for all six of Notre Dame’s contributing linemen, with freshman Rob Hainsey splitting time with sophomore Tommy Kraemer at right tackle.
On Hainsey: “Hainsey is a beautiful pass setter. He’s about as flawless as a pass setter as there is in college football at his age. He’s a young player, so that’s showing itself in practice, and it’s translating into games.” On Kraemer: “Extremely physical, and that showed itself on film. He’s throwing guys around, literally.” On senior right guard Alex Bars: “Alex Bars stays on his feet and plays with great balance and leverage. That wasn’t necessarily the case last year.” On senior center Sam Mustipher: “He is all over this week’s highlight clips, and that’s the kind of pride he has in his performance. And they were late in the game. He was all over the place. … His ability to pull, his ability to snap the ball effectively, he’s made great strides in that area. He takes great pride in it.” On senior left guard Quenton Nelson and fifth-year left tackle Mike McGlinchey: “Stay away from those two. Each and every week they have a mindset of wanting to dominate.”
Defensive line praise
Kelly gave similar general praise of the defensive counterpart, but also mentioned an area needing improvement.
“I’d give them an A-,” he said. “The minus is probably lost a little bit of focus here and there at times.
“Their ability to use their hands, paly with a much better discipline in terms of how they fit in our front seven is probably an A+.”
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Georgia & N.C. St. surge; Boston College & UNC fade
Going 8-3 last week, Notre Dame’s opponents are expected to do just that again this coming week. (Those numbers do not count either the immediately prior or the imminently coming Irish games.)
Temple (2-2): South Florida finally looked like the team the preseason expected, routing the Owls 43-7 on Thursday. It is distinctly possible the Bulls are just that good, but they had not yet shown it this year. They held Temple to a total of 85 yards, including negative-four rushing yards, and Owls junior quarterback Logan Marchi went from not throwing an interception in his first three games as a starter to throwing four against South Florida.
Life does not get easier for Temple, now hosting Houston at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Owls are two-touchdown underdogs with a point total over/under of 47.5, making for a projection of 31-17.
Georgia (4-0): A 31-3 victory over No. 17 Mississippi State puts the Bulldogs in position to cruise to the SEC title game. Admittedly, Mississippi State is not in the SEC East, but the rout established Georgia as the only genuine team in the division. Furthermore, the Bulldogs held Mississippi State to 103 passing yards.
Georgia showcased a balanced offense, taking 42 rushing attempts for 203 yards and throwing 12 passes for 201 yards.
This week, the Bulldogs head to Tennessee for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. The spread favors Georgia by a touchdown with an over/under of 47.5, making for a theoretical 27-20 conclusion. As tensions flare in Knoxville, that one-possession score seems slim.
Boston College (1-3): For the second consecutive week, the Eagles played a superior opponent even for the majority of the game before getting blown out. Boston College entered the fourth quarter at Clemson tied at seven. Then, the Tigers mimicked the Irish from a week ago, using big plays to spark quite a rout. Three touchdowns in the final six minutes put the Eagles away 34-7.
In many respects, Boston College played Clemson grittily, but the Eagles were outgained 482 yards to 238 and the time of possession favored the Tigers 34:56 to 25:04.
Boston College has a chance at its first win since the season opener in hosting Central Michigan this weekend at 1 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Eagles are favored by nine points with an over/under of 49, indicating a 29-20 final.
Michigan State (2-1): After the 38-18 loss to Notre Dame, the Spartans host Iowa at 4 p.m. ET on Fox on Saturday. Despite the Hawkeyes’ excellent performance against Penn State in primetime, Michigan State is favored by 3.5 with an over/under of 45. Quick math points to a 24-21 result. Based solely on Iowa’s showing against the Nittany Lions, perhaps that spread should point the other direction.
Miami (OH) (2-2): Senior quarterback Gus Ragland led the RedHawks to a 31-14 victory at Central Michigan, completing 11 of 19 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
Ragland will need to be at his finest to overcome a 22.5-point spread against the Irish at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The 53.5 over/under leads one to surmise a 38-16 final.
North Carolina (1-3): The season continues to get away from the Tar Heels. Losing 27-17 at home against rival Duke will only further frustrations, especially considering North Carolina entered the fourth quarter with a 17-13 lead. The Tar Heels converted only three of 16 third downs and averaged a mere 3.6 yards on 33 rushes.
Heading to Georgia Tech, North Carolina is a 9.5-point underdog with a hefty over/under of 60. The 12 p.m. matchup on ESPN2 could end with such a scoreboard appearance as 35-25 in favor of the option-dependent team.
USC (4-0): Much like Notre Dame’s win over Michigan State, turnovers were the key in the Trojans’ 30-20 win at Cal. USC forced six turnovers, otherwise outgaining the Golden Bears by only 60 yards, 416 to 356.
The game stood tied entering the fourth quarter before the Trojans relied on a strip sack to set up a two-play, four-yard touchdown drive to take a decisive 23-13 lead. Despite the close nature up until that point, Cal attempted 52 passes.
USC now faces the stiffest challenge of its season to date. No. 16 Washington State awaits on Friday for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. The Trojans are four-point favorites for the end of the short week with an over/under of 64.5. Do not be surprised at all if the Cougars win outright, let alone fare better than a theoretical 34-30 conclusion.
North Carolina State (3-1): The Wolfpack earned its third straight win. More than that, North Carolina State notched its biggest win of the year, a 27-21 victory at Florida State. The Wolfpack benefited from 11 Seminoles penalties and a turnover, but overall North Carolina State just played a solid game.
To keep that momentum going, the Wolfpack will host Syracuse at 12:20 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. North Carolina State will not need to win by two touchdowns, but a bookmaker’s spread expects the margin to tilt toward the Wolfpack by about 13.5 points with an over/under of 63. Expecting the Orange to score 24 points to fulfill a 38-24 result seems ambitious, and North Carolina State is not exactly an offensive juggernaut. Seems like 63 is a larger number than may be appropriate.
Wake Forest (4-0): The Demon Deacons needed to block a 39-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to win 20-19 at Appalachian State, but a win is a win is a [insert four-beat pause] win. Frankly, the Mountaineers played better. They outgained Wake Forest by 150 yards and possessed the ball by a wide margin of 35:44 to 24:16.
The Deacons can get back to better football by continuing what North Carolina State started. Florida State visits Winston-Salem at 3:30 p.m. ET (on ABC) and is favored by 7.5 points with an over/under of 46.5 points. This all may be odd considering Wake Forest is undefeated and the Seminoles have yet to find a win, but such is the case with preseason expectations and college football. If the book holds, Florida State would win 27-20.
The Deacons may be a trendy pick for an upset this week, but it just seems too obvious.
Miami (FL) (2-0): The Hurricanes overcame a 16-10 halftime deficit against Toledo to win 52-30, even though Miami went only 3-for-9 on third downs. As concerning as a 33 percent third down conversion rate may be, having to attempt only nine third downs speaks to an overall offensive efficiency, further emphasized by 254 rushing yards. The Hurricanes defense allowed only 81 rushes on 35 carries.
The next question will be what are Miami’s ACC intentions? Can they fare better than North Carolina? The Hurricanes travel to Duke on Friday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, favored by six points with a 57-point over/under. Miami would undoubtedly be okay with a 31-26 victory.
Navy (3-0): The Midshipmen jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Cincinnati and never looked back en route to a 42-32 victory. Navy rushed for 569 yards, as Navy will do, while giving up only 58 yards on the ground on 23 attempts.
Navy now heads to Tulsa to feature that running game on ESPNU at 3:30 p.m. ET. Favored by 5.5 points, the Midshipmen could be looking at the topside of a 38-33 shootout.
Stanford (2-2): Get used to hearing about Cardinal junior running back Bryce Love in this space. It is going to happen all fall. It will probably continue into the fall of 2018.
Love took 30 carries for 263 yards and a touchdown to lead Stanford to a 58-34 win over UCLA. It really was Love leading the way after junior quarterback Keller Chryst was injured in the first quarter. Sophomore K.J. Costello replaced him, completing 13 of 19 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cardinal host Arizona State at 4 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network. Favored by 16 points with an over/under of 63.5, this theoretical 40-24 result should be finished before any #Pac12AfterDark swings into action.
Questions for the Week: Ankles, Stepherson and NBC Sports Network at 5 p.m. ET
As always, these are questions with answers likely to come before Saturday night’s kickoff …
Will either, or even both, Josh Adams and Tony Jones be healthy enough to play? Even if they are, will they?
This past weekend, ankle “stiffness” caught junior running back Josh Adams’ attention during halftime. An immediate X-ray showed nothing of greater concern, but Notre Dame still took the precaution of limiting Adams in the second half of the 38-18 victory at Michigan State.
Sophomore running back Tony Jones sprained his ankle against Boston College on Sept. 16 and did not dress against the Spartans.
The Irish would obviously always prefer to have a full stable of running backs. No Division One FBS opponent warrants a weekend so casual the second-string can comfortably start the game. That said, even if Adams and Jones are healthy enough to compete Saturday, Notre Dame may opt to give them an additional week’s rest, lest those ankle instabilities linger longer than necessary.
Junior Dexter Williams and sophomore Deon McIntosh should be able to bear the load against the RedHawks, especially with the Irish offensive line in front of them.
All this is to say: If Adams and/or Jones do not play this weekend, it is most likely a precautionary measure as much as anything else, but it would still be a notable step forward to see them at least dressed in pads for the occasion.
Is this the week of Kevin Stepherson’s return?
A recap: The week before his freshman season, Stepherson was one of five Notre Dame players arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession.
A week later Stepherson did not catch a pass against Texas, but he did see action. In last year’s second week, Stepherson caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown, launching into a freshman season in which he caught 25 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns. The first two marks were third among Irish pass-catchers (behind then-sophomore Equanimeous St. Brown and senior Torii Hunter, Jr.). Only St. Brown scored more touchdowns.
Stepherson has not seen the field this season.
Now that you’re caught up, one must wonder, could that final sentence change this week?
Who is handling kickoffs, Justin Yoon or Jonathan Doerer?
Freshman Jonathan Doerer was recruited by the Irish with the immediate intention of turning over kickoff duties to the newcomer, allowing junior Justin Yoon to focus entirely on placekicking duties. When Doerer fatigued a bit toward the end of preseason practice, Yoon retained the kickoff job for the first two weeks of the season.
On his second career kickoff, Doerer knocked it out of bounds, giving Boston College a boost in field position. His next attempt reached the Eagles 17-yard line, then returned for eight yards. Yoon handled the next five kickoffs.
This past weekend, Yoon sent the opening kickoff out of bounds, granting Michigan State a start at the 35-yard line.
Whoever handles kickoffs, gifting 10-15 yards of field possession by booting the ball out of bounds is rather inexcusable. Even if trying to kick to the corner of the end zone to avoid a particular return threat, that job needs to be executed.
Will Chuck Martin say only good things about Notre Dame?
Spoiler: Yes.
The Miami head coach, and former Irish assistant and longtime close friend of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, has already started with the lauding of his former employer. Some samples from Monday morning alone:
“I’m almost 50 years old and I have not rooted against Notre Dame a day in my life.”
“[Kelly] is the best off-field coach in the world.”
More will assuredly come.
Why in the world is Notre Dame playing at 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network?
First of all, yes, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN will be repeated throughout the week as an incessant reminder. Consider this explanation a minion’s attempt at understanding the time and television slot, not a word from anyone corporate.
The President’s Cup is held domestically only once every four years. When it is, its broadcast value increases dramatically due to obvious time zone alignments. This is one of those years. Thus, NBC is not likely to move the golf property from its flagship station. That explains the NBCSN decision.
Why at 5 p.m. ET rather than the usual time, or even a primetime airing? First, to the latter question, Notre Dame will continue to limit the primetime games to no more than two home contests a year. Moving Miami (OH) into one of those slots would remove Georgia or USC from the high-profile position. That would make no sense whatsoever.
As for earlier in the afternoon, NASCAR XFINITY drops a green flag at Dover International Speedway (Delaware) at 2:30 p.m. ET. Moving the Irish back 90 minutes is a far simpler solution than adjusting a long-scheduled race with 95,000 in attendance.
Will USC’s national title dreams take a bit hit Friday night?
The Trojans travel to Washington State for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cougars are four-point underdogs. Given USC’s struggles at home against Texas earlier in the year, it is not unreasonable to think this matchup could prove to be too much for Sam Darnold & Co.
Just how good is Wake Forest?
The Demon Deacons host Florida State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Wake Forest is undefeated and exceeding expectations. The Seminoles are winless and desperate.
If the Demon Deacons can find a win (currently 7.5-point underdogs), they will both turn the ACC upside and establish themselves as 2017’s darling upstart.
Monday Morning Leftovers: The long-term effects of Crawford’s punch, limited roster turnover & Yoon’s record approach
Notre Dame is only 3-1. This season could still go multiple directions. But if — IF — it continues to trend upward, one moment from this weekend may stand the test of time as the demarcation point between a successful 2017 and a new Irish head coach in 2018. When junior cornerback Shaun Crawford peanut-punched the ball away from Spartans junior running back LJ Scott at the goal line in Saturday night’s second quarter, Crawford certainly altered the game.
That is the very smallest effect of that heads-up play.
It may have altered the trajectory of the entire program. Until coming weeks play out, that claim needs to remain in the conditional verb tense. If the time comes where removing that particular phrasing is appropriate, the statement will not be one of exaggeration. It was that big of a play.
If granting that premise, and acknowledging the usage of “program” implies its reach could extend past this season, a look at Notre Dame’s travel roster from this weekend raises an eyebrow.
The listing included 72 names, complete with a number of walk-ons. If looking at the scholarship players, the strictest of readings finds only 11 names whom the Irish should not plan on having around in 2018.
The obvious, players currently in their last year of eligibility: linebackers Greer Martini and Nyles Morgan, defensive end Andrew Trumbetti, tight end Durham Smythe, left tackle Mike McGlinchey, offensive lineman Hunter Bivin and receiver Cam Smith.
The almost-assuredly headed to the NFL: left guard Quenton Nelson.
The very-unlikely to be asked back for a fifth year: offensive lineman Jimmy Byrne, receiver Austin Webster and quarterback Montgomery VanGorder.
Of those 11, only seven contributed to the 38-18 victory over Michigan State.
Obviously there will be other departures, either due to transfer or early entry into the NFL Draft or perhaps injury, but the point is: Much of this team will be back in a year. Even more pertinently, the rout of the Spartans was done with youth, as contrary to the norm as that may be. It seems safe to assume that youth has yet to reach the ceiling on its potential.
Among those contributors, it is time to start a Justin Yoon record watch. It is preemptive, but the junior kicker has reached a point where any week he could essentially set the Notre Dame career field goal percentage record, though he remains a bit further from the mark being recognized.
Entering the season, Yoon had made 28-of-34 field goal attempts. Thus far this year, he has added 5-of-7 to the ledger, making for an 80.49 percent career rate. John Carney (1984-1986) holds the Irish record at 73.9 percent. If Yoon makes four of his next nine attempts, he will break that mark. Technically speaking, he will not set the record until he has indeed taken nine more attempts, notching the minimum requirement of 50.
Notre Dame has turned 19 trips into the red zone into 17 touchdowns to date. By no means has the Irish offense needed to rely on Yoon. By no means is this mention a subtle expectation of that changing. It is simply comprehensibly feasible to think Yoon might make four field goals in one weekend. After all, he has twice made three in one game.
One of those occasions came against Stanford in 2015. Taking a look at this year’s Cardinal, it held on for a win against UCLA late Saturday night. The 58-34 shootout sparked two thoughts. First of all, junior running back Bryce Love is really good. Let’s skip finding creative adjective and memorable phrasing and instead get straight to that point. He is really, really good.
In four games this year, Love has taken 73 carries for 787 yards, averaging 196.75 yards per game and 10.8 yards per rush.
Those numbers are absurd.
Secondly, Stanford is already almost certain to fall short of preseason projections. The over/under win total number for the Cardinal was nine. At 2-2 currently, the over is still within reach if Stanford wins out, but that would require beating winning all of, in chronological order, vs. Oregon, at Washington State, vs. Washington and vs. Notre Dame.
On the other side of that spectrum, Wake Forest is poised to surpass expectations. The Demon Deacons are 4-0 after blocking a potentially game-winning field goal by Appalachian State on Saturday. Wake Forest has gotten off to the strong start in large part thanks to its defense, allowing only 11.5 points per game.
Notre Dame fans can take that to mean Irish first-year defensive coordinator Mike Elko, formerly in that same role with the Demon Deacons, did not have much of a determining effect on that defense’s success, or they can see that stifling unit’s continued growth as a sign of Elko’s developmental contributions to the individual players.
Anyway, the over/under win total of Wake Forest was 5.5. The Deacons could still fall short of that, but they would need to manage only one win from trips to Georgia Tech and Syracuse as well as a visit from Duke, while also not pulling off any surprises.