And In That Corner … The Miami RedHawks and former Notre Dame assistant Chuck Martin

By Douglas FarmerSep 28, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT
Notre Dame has not faced Miami (OH) in more than a century. Irish fans can be forgiven for not knowing much about the RedHawks aside from their head coach looking a bit familiar. To offer a quick education, let’s turn to Brady Pfister, beat writer for The Miami Student:

DF: Starting with football-specific questions, senior quarterback Gus Ragland leads the way, first entering the scene halfway through last season. It would be hard to top his initial debut — throwing 15 touchdowns and no interceptions over a six-game winning streak — but how has he fared this season in the face of those somewhat high expectations? His statistics (881 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions in four games) certainly bode well, though a completion percentage of 52.1 may leave something to be desired.
BP: Head coach Chuck Martin’s offensive design makes it hard to evaluate Ragland based on his numbers. Miami wants to establish a run game to open up the downfield passing game later on, so the 52.1 completion percentage is in large part a result of the multiple deep shots the ‘Hawks tend to take throughout the course of a game. Either Ragland’s man catches the pass for a big gain, or no one catches it at all.

Ragland has been the steady hand these RedHawks have needed to compete in every game they have played. He controls the offense well, makes good reads, and puts his receivers in positions to make plays. Last week at Central Michigan, Ragland took his performance to another level, throwing for 217 yards for two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. If Ragland plays like he did against the Chippewas, the Miami offense adds another level of potency, but if he simply manages the game, then the ‘Hawks can struggle to truly play up to their potential.

Notre Dame has yet to face an offense with a truly threatening passing attack. Miami’s may not be the most vaunted in the country, but it might be more focused that way than any of Temple, Georgia, Boston College or Michigan State. Specifically, Irish coach Brian Kelly has worried about his secondary’s approach to down-and-distance situations. Does Ragland have the experience, even veteran savvy, needed to expose that possible Notre Dame vulnerability?

Miami senior quarterback may be the best pure-passer Notre Dame has faced yet this season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As much as these plays may come from Ragland’s, the emphasis should be on his targets. For a defensive backfield lacking confidence, having James Gardener, Jared Murphy and Ryan Smith can cause headaches, having proven to be able to make tough catches Ragland sends their way. However, if the Irish take advantage of their talent on the defensive side of the ball, they can turn touchdown passes into interceptions, allowing them to pull away. For Miami to compete in this game, Ragland needs to connect on some potentially risky downfield passes.

Ragland prefers to target junior receiver James Gardener. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Gardener will tower over whatever Irish cornerback lines up opposite him. Is that how he has found his way to 294 yards on 16 catches this season?
Whether it be in the red zone or blazing past corners for deep balls, Gardener is a reassuring presence for Ragland. If the ball is anywhere in the vicinity of the big man, chances are he’s coming down with it. In the ‘Hawk’s week 2 matchup against Austin Peay, Gardener played a huge role with two deep touchdowns, but his snaps were limited the following week against Cincinnati. Late in the game, the RedHawks were in the red zone in need of a score, but were unable to make big catches in the end zone. I truly believe if Gardener was on the field, Miami would have been able to turn those incompletions into a touchdown.

Defensively, it seems Miami may have the defensive backs to capitalize on Notre Dame junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s inexperience and accuracy questions. The RedHawks already have six interceptions this year. Should that be a viable Irish concern?
Absolutely. Miami’s strength is its staunch defensive backfield, which refers to itself as “The Mob.” Leading the way is fifth-year cornerback Heath Harding, the vocal leader of the team as well as a disruptive force on the field. Harding, a top-10 prospect at his position in this year’s draft class according to multiple scouting experts, has collected 22 tackles this year and is excellent in run support. Joining Harding is senior safety Tony Reid. He has a knack for coming up big and is always around the ball. Reid has made 23 tackles on the year while being a part of three turnovers, all coming in just one quarter. Unfortunately for Miami, it will have to go without Reid in the first half Saturday due to a targeting penalty in the second half of last week’s matchup at Central Michigan. (Oddly enough, Reid incurred a targeting penalty against Central Michigan in 2016, as well.)

Before going macro, what might have I missed that Notre Dame fans should be aware of before this weekend?
Running backs Kenny Young and Alonzo Smith provide a potent running back duo. Are they going to put up huge numbers each and every week? No, but if Notre Dame does decide to lock in on Gardener and Miami’s receivers, the RedHawks are just fine with feeding Young and Smith.

Junior linebacker Junior McMullen missed last week due to injury, but senior backup Sam Connolly had a career day in his place with nine tackles and an interception. Between McMullen, Connolly and senior Brad Koenig, the Miami defensive second unit has depth, versatility and proven production.

On a broader scale, Miami’s momentum from last year’s second half seems to have dissipated quickly. That 0-6 to 6-6 story was quite something, even with the one-point St. Petersburg Bowl loss to Mississippi State. Now at 2-2, with losses to Marshall and Cincinnati, is that momentum all gone? Or is there still great hope since both of those were non-conference defeats?
The 2-2 record at this point definitely is not what RedHawk fans were hoping for. What makes it even more disappointing is both losses were very winnable games. Special teams blunders cost the ‘Hawks at Marshall. Even more frustrating though is the loss to in-state rival Cincinnati. For the majority of the game, Miami was controlling the ball, making stops on defense and looked to be on its way to its first win over the Bearcats since 2005. Then, Ragland threw a pick-six with a few minutes to go, giving Cincinnati the lead for good.

There is still momentum with this team. It is only four or five plays away from being 4-0, have faced only one MAC opponent and have experienced players in Harding, Ragland and Reid who know how to overcome tough losses. That ability to bounce back was displayed last week at Central Michigan. The ‘Hawks jumped all over the Chippewas early and cruised the rest of the way.  If Miami had come out flat last week, that would have been a major sign the RedHawks don’t have the toughness to live up to expectations. That was not the case. This team can still do big things and take the next step.

Entering the season there was distinct conversation of the RedHawks making a run at the MAC championship, at the least the Eastern Division. Is that still an expectation?
Yes. The two losses thus far are undoubtedly frustrating, but Miami finds itself 1-0 in conference play. It does not have to face the top two teams in the MAC West, Western Michigan and Toledo, this year and start off with struggling Bowling Green and Kent State following the trip to South Bend. The matchup that likely will decide the MAC East is a Tuesday night Halloween collision between the ‘Hawks and Ohio in Athens. In 2016, the Bobcats took the MAC East crown because of their head-to-head win at Miami. I would not be surprised if this year’s game has similar ramifications in deciding if Miami can finally get back to the MAC title game.

Let’s turn to Chuck Martin. This space does not usually spend undue amounts of time on an opposing coach, but he holds particular interest for Notre Dame fans for obvious reasons. He is now in his fourth season in Oxford. Safe to say the honeymoon is over, but he still is enjoying versions of success. What are Miami fans’ expectations of Martin?

In his fourth season with the RedHawks, it may be getting to be time for Chuck Martin’s team to show some success. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Martin has always been a realistic coach. When he arrived in December 2013, he did not promise overnight resurgence. Rather, he spoke of an incremental rebuild to get the right type of players in his program to play his style of football. The rebuild has not been flashy, yet Miami has steadily improved in Martin’s three years, from 2-10 to 3-9 and 6-6.

This is the year it all needs to come together for Martin. He has a veteran quarterback with weapons around him along with a defense filled with playmakers. Miami has been very patient with Martin, giving him time to make the program his own. Now it is his time to deliver. He did so last year by rallying to rattle off six straight wins to make a bowl game. He will need to do so again this season in order to keep himself off the hot seat.

You spend more time around him than anyone here does. What sense do you get of his long-term plan? Again, this is a weighted question in Irish eyes.
With many coaches in the MAC, you can tell they are trying to build a flashy program in order to get head coaching offers two or three years down the road with bigger schools. Martin has never appeared to be this kind of coach. His goal first and foremost is to “Graduate Champions,” a motto used throughout Miami athletics referring to developing the athlete in order to equip him or her to make an impact after sports. In hearing him talk at press conferences, it is apparent Martin cares deeply for his players as men, not just athletes. Through and through, Chuck Martin has seemed committed to Miami football. If a Power 5 school came calling after this year, would he consider a move? Probably. But I do not believe his sole purpose at Miami is getting that call like other MAC coaches.

The spread this week has risen to more than three touchdowns. Let’s presume you expect Notre Dame to win — if you don’t, please, say so. Can the RedHawks keep Saturday close enough to provide some second half consternation for Notre Dame fans?
Talent-wise, it is a mismatch. Martin explained it in a distinct way, saying Notre Dame is the team in the school yard that gets the first 85 picks, leaving Miami with what’s left. This is not to say that the RedHawks lack talent, but it is a tall task for a MAC team to compete with the ability, strength and speed of the Irish.

On the other hand, Miami is a team set up to keep games close by holding the ball to keep potent offenses on the sideline. This bodes well for the RedHawks in a game where they are outmatched such as this one, so don’t be surprised if the game is still competitive going into the second half.

While we are at it, let’s go ahead and ask for a score prediction. This is the internet, after all.
I think Miami is able to put some drives together early to make things interesting and keep the Irish offense off the field. With the knack the ‘Hawks have for causing turnovers, I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes a while for the Irish to fully pull away with the halftime score sitting somewhere around 17-7.

Late in the third quarter, the speed and strength of Notre Dame should take over. Miami is headed in the right direction and remains hopeful for a MAC championship, but there’s just too much talent to overcome in this one.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Miami 10

Notre Dame’s increased turnover focus is 2012-esque

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 27, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
The Irish have emphasized forcing turnovers this year. Such a party line is an inevitable mantra following a season when the defense created only 14 takeaways. It became even more a pertinent point when three turnovers were the primary difference in Notre Dame’s 38-18 victory at Michigan State on Saturday.

“We’ve got smart players, we need to play smart,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “Part of it is not giving up big plays and taking the football away. We can do that.”

Indeed, Notre Dame can. And thus far this season, it has. Nine turnovers in four games is nothing to scoff at. But is it simply a convenient data point easily explaining the defense’s improvement, especially with Shaun Crawford’s savvy play against the Spartans serving as a tangible example?

No. It is more than that.

Earlier in the same answer as the above quote, Kelly used a phrase few would have expected to apply to the Irish defense this season. He used it in something of a conditional context, but it was there all the same.

“This is not by coincidence,” Kelly said. “This is about crafting the tenets of playing the kind of defense necessary to be a championship football team.”

The last time Notre Dame had a championship-level football team, the defense provided the backbone. 2012’s unit led the nation in scoring defense in the regular season. It was, quite frankly, the reason the Irish made it to the national championship game.

Of Notre Dame’s four interceptions already this season, undoubtedly the most-dramatic was sophomore cornerback Julian Love’s takeaway returned 59 yards for a touchdown in the Irish victory at Michigan State. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

To date, Notre Dame’s 2017 defense is performing comparably with that modern standard of 2012, even if the scoring statistics are not as headline-worthy.

Before closing this window and claiming this space has lost all its marbles, allow for an explanation.

There are four ways for an offense to get the ball back:

1) A kickoff from a score, a sure sign the defense failed.
2) A turnover on downs, something rather situationally-driven as much as anything else.
3) A punt, a sign the defense succeeded.
4) A turnover, a sign the defense succeeded and provided improved field position in doing so.

Aside from that second category because, again, it is determined by an array of factors including score, time, field position, etc., not all necessarily reflecting the defense’s performance, then those categories can break into three defensive results:

1) Scoring opportunities, including missed field goals. Why include those? No defensive coordinator relishes seeing the opposing placekicker on the field. It is simply preferable to seeing a receiver with the ball in the end zone.
2) Punts.
3) Turnovers.

In 2012, Notre Dame’s defense forced a turnover on 16.2 percent of the opposing possessions while allowing a scoring opportunity on 28.2 percent of them.

This year, the Irish have forced nine turnovers on 54 opposing possessions, a turnover rate of 16.7 percent. Only 29.6 percent of opposing possessions have resulted in scoring opportunities.

That turnover rate is the highest of Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame. The scoring opportunity percentage is bested by only 2012, with the next-closest coming in Kelly’s 2010 debut season in South Bend at 31.3 percent.

(The eight-plus point difference between 2012’s regular season points allowed per game [10.3 in the regular season] and 2017’s thus far [18.5] is easily explained by looking at possessions. Entering this season, Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long was expected to increase the tempo. That uptick has resulted in a 23.6 percent increase in total possessions compared to 2012’s rate and a 13.3 percent increase from just a season ago.)

Junior cornerback Shaun Crawford’s forced and recovered fumble in the end zone preventing a Spartans touchdown underscored an Irish focal point this season. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

On a more recent basis, the rate at which Notre Dame is forcing turnovers jumps off the page when compared to the last two seasons. In 2016, only 9.6 percent of opposing possessions resulted in turnovers. Despite the 2016 storyline of the Irish struggling to take the ball by force, that number actually edged up to 9.8 percent. Clearly, this year’s defensive improvements go beyond a few lucky breaks to be within shouting distance of twice those figures.

What does any of this mean? It is intended as a gauge for the defensive performance thus far this year and a reflection on its possible sustainability.

Looking past Notre Dame, how do this year’s rates compare on a national level? Those teams are listed below, but to summarize: The turnover rate lags behind the most-aggressive defenses, but it is consistent with the best scoring defenses. Those latter teams, however, still do a bit better when it comes to limiting scoring opportunities, meaning the Irish have room for improvement, obviously.

On that much at least, Kelly would agree.

“We’re certainly not a finished product by any means,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work on that.”

2016’s leaders in turnovers forced:
Houston — 35 turnovers forced — 18.3 percent of opposing possessions resulted in turnovers — 28.3 percent resulted in scoring opportunities.
Utah — 34 turnovers — 28.8 percent turnover rate — 48.7 percent scoring opportunities rate.
Arkansas State — 34 turnovers — 17.6 percent turnover rate — 29.5 percent scoring opportunities rate.
San Diego State — 34 turnovers — 19.0 percent turnover rate — 25.7 percent scoring opportunities rate.

2016’s leaders in scoring defense:
Wisconsin — 13.7 points allowed per game — 18.2 percent turnover rate — 28.5 percent scoring opportunities rate.
Ohio State — 15.1 points — 16.3 percent turnover rate — 24.7 percent scoring opportunities rate.
Alabama — 15.1 points — 14.6 percent turnover rate — 21.2 percent scoring opportunities rate.
Boston College — 15.3 points — 16.3 percent turnover rate — 32.5 percent scoring opportunities rate.

Notre Dame during Kelly’s tenure:
2010 — 15.1 percent turnover rate — 31.3 percent scoring opportunities rate.
2011 — 9.3 percent turnovers — 31.3 percent scoring opportunities.
2012 — 16.2 percent turnovers — 28.2 percent scoring opportunities.
2013 — 11.5 percent turnovers — 39.8 percent scoring opportunities.
2014 — 14.4 percent turnovers — 38.1 percent scoring opportunities.
2015 — 9.6 percent turnovers — 35.6 percent scoring opportunities.
2016 — 9.8 percent turnovers — 39.9 percent scoring opportunities.
2017 to date — 16.7 percent turnovers — 29.6 percent scoring opportunities.

In a continued effort to offer kudos where kudos are due … This concept was sparked by a conversation with an old drinking buddy first mentioned in a January introductory letter. From here on out, let’s refer to him as Harry.

“The stathead in me wonders what the rate of turnovers per defensive snaps is this year,” he pondered.

A valid thought, but a turnovers-to-snaps measurement would be an inherently-flawed metric. A turnover would not only increase the first half of the ratio, but it would also decrease the latter half by immediately reducing the number of coming snaps. Thus, turnovers-to-possessions should offer a more accurate depiction of the defense’s nose for the ball.

Chuck Martin readies for return to Notre Dame

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 27, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
In his 27th season as a head coach, Brian Kelly has seen firsthand most of what football might have to offer. This weekend, though, will be a first for the Irish coach. He has never before faced one of his former assistants, let alone one who worked alongside him for a total of eight seasons.

In comes Miami (OH), led by Chuck Martin. Martin coached under Kelly when they were at Division II Grand Valley State as his defensive backs coach for three seasons, adding defensive coordinator duties to that job description in 2003. When Kelly then moved on to Central Michigan, Martin took over the Grand Valley State program, where he continued the winning ways established by Kelly until the latter reached Notre Dame in 2010.

Martin joined Kelly’s initial Irish staff as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator before moving to offensive coordinator in 2012. He drove eastward to Oxford, Ohio, in 2014.

All that said, Kelly indicated he expects little to be different this weekend.

“Chuck and I are not going to be playing the game,” Kelly said Tuesday. “I know how he is going to prepare his football team. He knows how I’ll prepare my football team. That’s probably it.

“I’ve gone against other coaches that I know very well in terms of how they’ll prepare their football team, and I think that’s probably the similarity.”

Martin during the press conference announcing his hire at Miami in December of 2013. (Getty Images)

For Martin, however, the occasion may be a bit different. A lifelong Irish fan, he will be coaching against those allegiances as well as his friends. When he took the RedHawks job following the 2013 season, one of the first administrative items he tended to was scheduling this game, despite those personal conflicts. In fact, it may have been somewhat because of them.

“I wanted Miami football to experience Notre Dame,” he said Monday. “Four years later, for me, not super enjoyable. I have really, really good friends on the other sideline. That’s not something you really enjoy, coaching against people that you really care about.”

Nonetheless, Martin will use his knowledge of Notre Dame as a whole to be sure his team gets the most out of the weekend before he turns to using his knowledge of Kelly’s coaching to try to spring an upset. The RedHawks will arrive on campus Friday earlier than they would for a usual road trip. Martin also encouraged Miami fans to be sure to enjoy the weekend as much as possible, as well. The chance is unlikely to come again.

“If you look at Notre Dame’s schedule, they don’t play that many teams,” he said. “There’s the usual suspects — they don’t play the same 12 every year — but they don’t get outside of their usual 20 very often. … It’s going to be something that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for many people.”

As for a once in a lifetime upset, Martin was a bit more pessimistic, bordering just shy of completely ruling it out.

“Their kids that they recruit never looked at or heard of Miami University,” he said, and he would certainly know having, again, spent time as the Irish recruiting coordinator. “Our kids that we recruit weren’t talking to Notre Dame.

“… If you went to recess and one team got the first 85 picks, it probably wouldn’t be much of a fair fight. People that don’t understand that have no idea what’s going on. They have delusional beliefs of what can happen.

“Now can upsets happen? Yes. Upsets happen. They happen every week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It happens all time.”

Notre Dame and Miami kickoff Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Kelly on targeting, or a lack thereof; Notre Dame’s offensive & defensive lines

By Douglas FarmerSep 26, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT
Before fully moving on to preparations to face Miami (OH) this weekend (requisite reminder: 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Irish coach Brian Kelly tended to some business leftover from the 38-18 Notre Dame victory at Michigan State.

Only 10 minutes into the game, Irish junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush escaped a collapsing pocket for a three-yard gain near midfield. Spartans sophomore linebacker Joe Bachie made the tackle by wrapping up Wimbush’s legs. Senior linebacker Chris Frey, part of the initial pressure on Wimbush, pursued the play from behind. His dive to tackle Wimbush began fairly enough, a clean-up effort should Bachie’s arm tackle be broken. With Wimbush secured, though, the airborne Frey tucked his head directly into Wimbush’s back, just below his neck.

Upon reviewing the film, Notre Dame and Kelly felt it was a blatant display of targeting and a missed call.

“It was egregious, and there’s no other way to look at that kind of hit,” Kelly said Tuesday. “That has no place in the game.”

The Irish turned in the play for further review in evaluations of the officials. In the past — Kelly specifically cited the crew that refereed the 2016 game against Texas — such processes have led to discrete discipline of the officiating crew in question.

Kelly is not uniformly in favor of the targeting rule. Frey’s exhibit, however, fit the category Kelly feels should be called.

“I was watching a game on the way back on the bus, and there was a young man thrown out of the game trying to make a tackle, just trying to make a tackle,” Kelly said. “Then we have this instance when this young man was not trying to make a tackle. We can’t seem to get that right, and we have a replay official that is supposed to be looking for that.

“That is extremely frustrating when somebody has to be thrown out of a game trying to make a tackle; somebody is still in the game, and he’s not trying to make a tackle.”

Kelly was presumably referencing the third-quarter ejection of Stanford cornerback Alijah Holder in the Cardinal’s victory over UCLA.

“Tackling where somebody lowers their head as you’re trying to make a tackle and there’s no intention to target, that’s part of the game,” Kelly said. “We just can’t get that right, and it’s extremely frustrating.”

On running backs & health
Junior Josh Adams and sophomore Tony Jones are each battling ankle issues, though Kelly did not indicate one direction or the other if they would be available against the RedHawks this weekend. Adams’ injury — that noun may be too strong, but for efficiency’s sake let’s proceed with it having now inserted this disclaimer — arose at halftime of the victory over Michigan State. “Stiffness” led to an X-ray, which revealed nothing of greater concern. By the sounds of it, Kelly may attribute some of that to fatigue.

“My job this week will be really to monitor the health of the group and making sure that we get them back so they’re 100 percent on Saturday,” he said. “I don’t want to tax one [running back] over the other. I want to makes sure that they’re all peaking on Saturday.”

Jones may have been closer to playing time against the Spartans then realized, only being ruled out when some tentative testing showed his sprained ankle was still limiting his explosiveness. Thus, junior Deon McIntosh saw an influx of opportunity.

“Deon is fearless,” Kelly said. “He’ll go anywhere. He doesn’t have a problem running it up inside. We felt like that was the smart move. This week now, we’ll have to balance that out and find what the best rotation is.”

The fourth piece of the rotation would be junior Dexter Williams. If Adams is full-go, Williams is the No. 2 option to run the ball, sometimes the No. 3 option overall behind Jones’ blocking and receiving skills, but his outright rushing abilities have exceeded any deniability.

“[Williams is] a bit raw in the sense that we don’t like to cage him up,” Kelly said. “… Sometimes you’re just like, give the ball to Dexter and let him go. Maybe that’s not fair to Dexter, but we don’t want to hold him back. He’s got great acceleration. We want to try to get him in open spaces as much as we can.”

Offensive line praise
Whoever leads the rushing attack, he follows the path paved by Notre Dame’s offensive line. After a somewhat disappointing performance against Georgia, the Irish line has excelled in the last two weeks.

“It’s just a group that was still evolving and still coming together, Kelly said. “Each week is a new week.

“Georgia is a good football team, and they beat us that week. We were ready to move on and tackle the next challenge.”

Kelly offered praise for all six of Notre Dame’s contributing linemen, with freshman Rob Hainsey splitting time with sophomore Tommy Kraemer at right tackle.

On Hainsey: “Hainsey is a beautiful pass setter. He’s about as flawless as a pass setter as there is in college football at his age. He’s a young player, so that’s showing itself in practice, and it’s translating into games.”
On Kraemer: “Extremely physical, and that showed itself on film. He’s throwing guys around, literally.”
On senior right guard Alex Bars: “Alex Bars stays on his feet and plays with great balance and leverage. That wasn’t necessarily the case last year.”
On senior center Sam Mustipher: “He is all over this week’s highlight clips, and that’s the kind of pride he has in his performance. And they were late in the game. He was all over the place. … His ability to pull, his ability to snap the ball effectively, he’s made great strides in that area. He takes great pride in it.”
On senior left guard Quenton Nelson and fifth-year left tackle Mike McGlinchey: “Stay away from those two. Each and every week they have a mindset of wanting to dominate.”

Defensive line praise
Kelly gave similar general praise of the defensive counterpart, but also mentioned an area needing improvement.

“I’d give them an A-,” he said. “The minus is probably lost a little bit of focus here and there at times.

“Their ability to use their hands, paly with a much better discipline in terms of how they fit in our front seven is probably an A+.”

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Georgia & N.C. St. surge; Boston College & UNC fade

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 26, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
14 Comments

Going 8-3 last week, Notre Dame’s opponents are expected to do just that again this coming week. (Those numbers do not count either the immediately prior or the imminently coming Irish games.)

Temple (2-2): South Florida finally looked like the team the preseason expected, routing the Owls 43-7 on Thursday. It is distinctly possible the Bulls are just that good, but they had not yet shown it this year. They held Temple to a total of 85 yards, including negative-four rushing yards, and Owls junior quarterback Logan Marchi went from not throwing an interception in his first three games as a starter to throwing four against South Florida.

Life does not get easier for Temple, now hosting Houston at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Owls are two-touchdown underdogs with a point total over/under of 47.5, making for a projection of 31-17.

Georgia (4-0): A 31-3 victory over No. 17 Mississippi State puts the Bulldogs in position to cruise to the SEC title game. Admittedly, Mississippi State is not in the SEC East, but the rout established Georgia as the only genuine team in the division. Furthermore, the Bulldogs held Mississippi State to 103 passing yards.

Georgia showcased a balanced offense, taking 42 rushing attempts for 203 yards and throwing 12 passes for 201 yards.

This week, the Bulldogs head to Tennessee for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. The spread favors Georgia by a touchdown with an over/under of 47.5, making for a theoretical 27-20 conclusion. As tensions flare in Knoxville, that one-possession score seems slim.

Boston College (1-3): For the second consecutive week, the Eagles played a superior opponent even for the majority of the game before getting blown out. Boston College entered the fourth quarter at Clemson tied at seven. Then, the Tigers mimicked the Irish from a week ago, using big plays to spark quite a rout. Three touchdowns in the final six minutes put the Eagles away 34-7.

In many respects, Boston College played Clemson grittily, but the Eagles were outgained 482 yards to 238 and the time of possession favored the Tigers 34:56 to 25:04.

Boston College has a chance at its first win since the season opener in hosting Central Michigan this weekend at 1 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Eagles are favored by nine points with an over/under of 49, indicating a 29-20 final.

Michigan State (2-1): After the 38-18 loss to Notre Dame, the Spartans host Iowa at 4 p.m. ET on Fox on Saturday. Despite the Hawkeyes’ excellent performance against Penn State in primetime, Michigan State is favored by 3.5 with an over/under of 45. Quick math points to a 24-21 result. Based solely on Iowa’s showing against the Nittany Lions, perhaps that spread should point the other direction.

Miami (OH) (2-2): Senior quarterback Gus Ragland led the RedHawks to a 31-14 victory at Central Michigan, completing 11 of 19 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Ragland will need to be at his finest to overcome a 22.5-point spread against the Irish at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The 53.5 over/under leads one to surmise a 38-16 final.

North Carolina (1-3): The season continues to get away from the Tar Heels. Losing 27-17 at home against rival Duke will only further frustrations, especially considering North Carolina entered the fourth quarter with a 17-13 lead. The Tar Heels converted only three of 16 third downs and averaged a mere 3.6 yards on 33 rushes.

Heading to Georgia Tech, North Carolina is a 9.5-point underdog with a hefty over/under of 60. The 12 p.m. matchup on ESPN2 could end with such a scoreboard appearance as 35-25 in favor of the option-dependent team.

USC (4-0): Much like Notre Dame’s win over Michigan State, turnovers were the key in the Trojans’ 30-20 win at Cal. USC forced six turnovers, otherwise outgaining the Golden Bears by only 60 yards, 416 to 356.

The game stood tied entering the fourth quarter before the Trojans relied on a strip sack to set up a two-play, four-yard touchdown drive to take a decisive 23-13 lead. Despite the close nature up until that point, Cal attempted 52 passes.

USC now faces the stiffest challenge of its season to date. No. 16 Washington State awaits on Friday for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. The Trojans are four-point favorites for the end of the short week with an over/under of 64.5. Do not be surprised at all if the Cougars win outright, let alone fare better than a theoretical 34-30 conclusion.

North Carolina State’s Jaylen Samuels celebrates as he scores against Florida State on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

North Carolina State (3-1): The Wolfpack earned its third straight win. More than that, North Carolina State notched its biggest win of the year, a 27-21 victory at Florida State. The Wolfpack benefited from 11 Seminoles penalties and a turnover, but overall North Carolina State just played a solid game.

To keep that momentum going, the Wolfpack will host Syracuse at 12:20 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. North Carolina State will not need to win by two touchdowns, but a bookmaker’s spread expects the margin to tilt toward the Wolfpack by about 13.5 points with an over/under of 63. Expecting the Orange to score 24 points to fulfill a 38-24 result seems ambitious, and North Carolina State is not exactly an offensive juggernaut. Seems like 63 is a larger number than may be appropriate.

Wake Forest celebrates its game-saving field goal block at Appalachian State on Saturday. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Wake Forest (4-0): The Demon Deacons needed to block a 39-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to win 20-19 at Appalachian State, but a win is a win is a [insert four-beat pause] win. Frankly, the Mountaineers played better. They outgained Wake Forest by 150 yards and possessed the ball by a wide margin of 35:44 to 24:16.

The Deacons can get back to better football by continuing what North Carolina State started. Florida State visits Winston-Salem at 3:30 p.m. ET (on ABC) and is favored by 7.5 points with an over/under of 46.5 points. This all may be odd considering Wake Forest is undefeated and the Seminoles have yet to find a win, but such is the case with preseason expectations and college football. If the book holds, Florida State would win 27-20.

The Deacons may be a trendy pick for an upset this week, but it just seems too obvious.

Miami (FL) (2-0): The Hurricanes overcame a 16-10 halftime deficit against Toledo to win 52-30, even though Miami went only 3-for-9 on third downs. As concerning as a 33 percent third down conversion rate may be, having to attempt only nine third downs speaks to an overall offensive efficiency, further emphasized by 254 rushing yards. The Hurricanes defense allowed only 81 rushes on 35 carries.

The next question will be what are Miami’s ACC intentions? Can they fare better than North Carolina? The Hurricanes travel to Duke on Friday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, favored by six points with a 57-point over/under. Miami would undoubtedly be okay with a  31-26 victory.

Navy (3-0): The Midshipmen jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Cincinnati and never looked back en route to a 42-32 victory. Navy rushed for 569 yards, as Navy will do, while giving up only 58 yards on the ground on 23 attempts.

Navy now heads to Tulsa to feature that running game on ESPNU at 3:30 p.m. ET. Favored by 5.5 points, the Midshipmen could be looking at the topside of a 38-33 shootout.

Stanford (2-2): Get used to hearing about Cardinal junior running back Bryce Love in this space. It is going to happen all fall. It will probably continue into the fall of 2018.

Bryce Love cannot actually fly. It just sometimes seems like he can. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Love took 30 carries for 263 yards and a touchdown to lead Stanford to a 58-34 win over UCLA. It really was Love leading the way after junior quarterback Keller Chryst was injured in the first quarter. Sophomore K.J. Costello replaced him, completing 13 of 19 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinal host Arizona State at 4 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network. Favored by 16 points with an over/under of 63.5, this theoretical 40-24 result should be finished before any #Pac12AfterDark swings into action.