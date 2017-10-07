Notre Dame at North Carolina: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

WHO? No. 21 Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4). The better question pertaining to “Who?” would be whom the Irish will start at quarterback, but that answer will likely not be confirmed until around 3 p.m. ET, give or take 30 minutes.
WHAT? The second of Notre Dame’s five games against the ACC this season, the Tar Heels represent possibly the easiest remaining game on the Irish schedule. That is not meant as a knock on North Carolina as much as it is a warning about the latter half of the slate, Wake Forest’s legitimacy pending.
WHEN? 3:30 p.m. ET. For anyone worried about rain, showers are predicted for much of the game, but they are not the massive storm you have heard about approaching the southeast. That will not reach Chapel Hill, N.C., until Sunday morning. (At least, by this reading of weather.com, that is.)
WHERE? Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C. Capacity: 62,562.
If wondering who in the world was “Kenan,” that would be William R. Kenan, Jr., a dairy farmer-turned-successful businessman and a North Carolina graduate. The more you know, right?
WHY? Notre Dame isn’t allowed to have two bye weeks before facing USC, especially considering the Trojans do not have any bye weeks this regular season.
BY HOW MUCH? As of Friday night, the Irish are favored by 14.5 with a combined points total over/under of 63. Those metrics point toward a 38-24 final.
It should be noted, that spread was in the 16- or 17-point range before Notre Dame junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush became a “day-to-day” injury concern (grade one right foot strain). This space considers that gap a more likely one, no matter who the Irish rely on at quarterback.
Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 17. (4-1 record on the season.)
STAT TO REMEMBER: Nationally, third downs are converted 37.4 percent of the time. The Irish have converted 41.3 percent of theirs thus far. The Tar Heels have allowed first downs 42.2 percent of the time.
FACT TO REMEMBER: North Carolina has lost 15 players for the season, including 10 starters.
In retrospect, Everett Golson’s career at Notre Dame will be remembered for only one year. It was a noteworthy year, to be sure. A 12-0 regular season and an appearance in the national championship game warrants memory for decades to come, no matter how that final game played out.
But then Golson missed a season due to an academic suspension, and 2014’s four-game losing streak to finish the year at 8-5 was unsatisfying in most every regard for Irish fans.
The highs of 2012 will rightfully keep Golson’s name in Notre Dame conversations. It may be another of his highlights, though, that affects Irish football long-term. When he connected with tight end Ben Koyack for a nearly-last-minute 23-yard touchdown to top Stanford, 17-14, on Oct. 4, 2014, a few particular high school seniors were in attendance.
They now make up the core trio of playmakers on Notre Dame’s offense, all juniors: quarterback Brandon Wimbush, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and running back Josh Adams. At that point, only Adams had committed to the Irish.
“Great game, it was a cold one,” Adams remembered this week. “We ended up winning the game late in the fourth quarter. … That was a lot of fun, just me and [St. Brown and Wimbush]. That was the start of something special.”
Whenever anyone recites details from events three years later, those specifics should be checked. All of Adams’ recollection checks out, particularly that temperature.
Wimbush committed immediately after the visit, filling the quarterback void in the class created by the de-commitment of Blake Barnett. (Extra points if anyone can name where Barnett plays now. No cheating. Clue: He has completed 2-of-3 passes for 21 yards this season in one appearance. Answer at the bottom.)
St. Brown made the Irish coaching staff wait until National Signing Day to make his decision.
Now, the trio lead an offense averaging 41.6 points per game. Of Notre Dame’s 26 offensive touchdowns, 18 come from Adams, St. Brown and Wimbush in one way or another. Junior running back Dexter Williams may have been the more-heralded recruit and certainly is a contributor, but it is Adams’ physicality that sets the Irish rushing game’s tone. Wimbush has yet to find the needed accuracy in the passing game, but it is his multitude of ways to hurt a defense keeping opponents on their heels. St. Brown hasn’t broken loose this year like he did in 2016, but imagine the current underachieving receiver corps without him leading the way.
Admittedly, this is largely speculation, but it does not seem far-fetched. If Golson had not found Koyack on that fourth-and-11 with 1:01 left, Wimbush may have left Notre Dame Stadium notably less enthused about the Irish program. Should one play dictate an individual’s college decision? No, but when discussing high school seniors, let’s acknowledge the reality such an effect may certainly exist.
That is the pitfall of recruiting when struggling. It is the benefit of recruiting when Golson can spot Koyack’s 6-foot-5 frame in the corner of the end zone.
The win lifted Notre Dame to 5-0. Wimbush added another version of a win that week. In time, so did St. Brown.
Success tends to beget success.
Keep that in mind as the Irish look to go 5-1 this weekend at North Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). It may not be a big recruiting weekend (it’s not), it may not catch much attention (then again, ABC), it may not be a close contest (it won’t be), but if success begets success, then this year’s continued momentum could yield unexpected rewards three years down the line.
This may be the perfect weekend to bring up this memory. Not only was Wednesday three years to-the-day from the dramatic victory, but Saturday may present a chance to see what Notre Dame would look like this season without Wimbush. Even if sophomore quarterback Ian Book excels, imagine relying on him for the entire year. If nothing else, it would lower this team’s ceiling.
Two NCAA notes Two pieces of NCAA proposed legislation should at least be mentioned in these parts. Neither item is yet approved, and that will not come until January of 2018 at the earliest, but both seem uncontroversial enough such implementation should come.
On-campus recruiting may be limited to only 30 designated staffers. Included in those 30 would be the head coach, the 10 assistant coaches and the four graduate assistants. (The 10th assistant coach will come into effect this coming season. Currently, staff size is limited to nine, hence why Tom Rees is technically a Notre Dame graduate assistant, though he is referred to as the quarterbacks coach.)
The intention is to narrow the recruiting focus to the actual football staff, not everyone under the sun.
“We feel we have reinforced the rules that are already on the books,” said Bob Bowlsby, chair of the Football Oversight Committee and the commissioner of the Big 12. “The head coach, the soon-to-be 10 assistants and the four graduate assistants are the people who are supposed to be coaching student-athletes, preparing them for the game and doing the recruiting.”
Thirty may seem a high cap. Perhaps it is, but it being a cap at all is the worthwhile aspect.
A date to remember: Aug, 3, 2018.
That is four weeks and a day before the Irish host Michigan (Sept. 1) to open the 2018 season. It is also the first day Notre Dame could practice under the committee’s proposal. That time period allows for 25 preseason practices plus a mandatory day off each week.
In other words, Irish coach Brian Kelly will meet with the media Thursday, Aug. 2, to start another year of football.
But it’s still 2017. Notre Dame faces the Tar Heels in 23.5 hours. This posted about an hour before the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Indians in game two of the American League Divisional Series. That should be a suitable Friday night holdover until football commences tomorrow.
Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia will not have a drink. Perhaps you may.
Trivia answer: Blake Barnett is the backup quarterback for Arizona State these days. His only playing time thus far this season came with the Sun Devils up three possessions in the fourth quarter against New Mexico State.
Brandon Wimbush may or may not start for Notre Dame this weekend, but he will make the trip to North Carolina and — worst-case scenario — be available in a backup role, per Irish coach Brian Kelly.
Wimbush suffered a grade one right foot strain at some point in Notre Dame’s 52-17 victory over Miami (OH) this past weekend. After spending most of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices on the sidelines, the junior quarterback took some snaps Thursday.
“He’s in a good place,” Kelly said afterward. “We got two more days. He’ll get some more rehab. He’s where we [had hoped] he would be. We expect more progress to be made in the next couple of days.”
Wimbush did upper body work Tuesday along with some stretching and throwing, but nothing more than that. Kelly said Wednesday consisted of some work with the running backs and more throwing. It was not until Thursday that Wimbush became more active, taking some repetitions with the first-team offense.
Kelly described Wimbush as still “day-to-day” and whether or not he will start will be decided Saturday before the Irish take on the Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). If not Wimbush, Kelly would turn to sophomore Ian Book. If Book were then to be hurt, Wimbush has already shown himself healthy enough to be able to step in for such a role.
“If [Wimbush] doesn’t start, he’s going to be able to do something, absolutely.”
The decision of whether to start Wimbush or not will not be made with a view past the Tar Heels, even with a bye week coming before USC visits.
“We’re all in on this game,” Kelly said. “It’s not like we played our rival last week, so we’re not emotionally drained, and we’re off next week. It’s all in this week. … This is a game we need to win. It’s all in.”
Senior Montgomery VanGorder remains the third option at quarterback.
On Book
Kelly devotes about 40 percent of practice to the backup quarterback even when everyone is healthy, so Book has received plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents, most notably his understanding of the offense.
“He’s very accurate with the football,” Kelly said. “He’s got a good grasp of the offense, and he elevates the play of the guys around him. … Every time he’s gotten to scrimmage with his unit, he’s been effective in moving the ball.”
Book completed 3-of-5 passes against the RedHawks for 51 yards. This would be his first career start.
On RB health and the possibility of C.J. Holmes
Overall, Notre Dame’s running backs are about as healthy as they have been in a few weeks. Sophomore Tony Jones and junior Dexter Williams continue to play through sprained ankles, with Jones a bit further ahead of Williams in terms of health at the moment, Kelly said.
Freshman C.J. Holmes may see his first collegiate action in an effort to offer those ankles — including junior Josh Adams’ two “cranky” ankles — a bit of a reprieve. Holmes underwent shoulder surgery during spring practice, though fully healthy now. At the very least, Holmes will contribute on special teams.
“We brought him up with us with the intent that we think he can contribute,” Kelly said. “… We wouldn’t bring him up with us if we didn’t feel he was ready to play physically and if he didn’t have the skill set necessary to win with him. We’ll see how the game plays out, but he’s with us to contribute this year and to help us win.”
On North Carolina’s injuries
Considering much of Kelly’s press conference Thursday was spent discussing injuries, it may raise an eyebrow to hear him offer sympathy toward the Tar Heels as their injured list grows. The difference between the two is simple: Kelly is considering whether to play players through sprained ankles and strained feet. North Carolina does not have that option. Its injured are out for the year.
“The team we’re playing, God bless them,” Kelly said. “I’ve been in their shoes. They’ve lost a ton of starters.
“We’re healthy. We’ve got an ankle here, a bump here, and a bruise here. But we’re a healthy football team. [Kelly then knocked on the wooden podium he stood behind.] I’m happy where we’re at. We’ve been in a lot worse straits than we are right now.”
Things To Learn: How injured is Wimbush; Can Mack and/or Stepherson provide reliability?
The most notable item to learn this weekend is rather obvious: How is Brandon Wimbush’s foot?
The junior quarterback injured his right foot at some point Saturday after 5 p.m. ET. That much is known. How the grade one strain will affect him moving forward is the unknown.
Irish coach Brian Kelly said Wimbush was cleared to run Wednesday. The next update should come yet this evening during Kelly’s weekly post-practice Thursday update. For fun’s sake, let’s ballpark today’s odds of Kelly describing Wimbush as a game-time decision at -170, as cleared to play at +150 and as ruled out for this weekend at +250. In other words, today’s update will likely be of the non-update variety.
That would bring this watch to Saturday’s pregame warmups at 2:30 p.m. ET, give or take. (Kickoff this week will be a few minutes past 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.)
If Wimbush starts, he may not need to make many plays. North Carolina could not be much further from the Tar Heels that won 11 games in 2015. They are but a loss vs. Virginia (Oct. 14) and a defeat at Pittsburgh (Nov. 9) from looking at the prospect of winning only two or three games this season. Yes, injuries have played a role in those struggles, but such is football and such is sport. (North Carolina still has to travel to both Virginia Tech and North Carolina State while also hosting Miami.)
It is then easy to think, “Wimbush should not play. Throw in the backup. Surely he can do enough to get the win before the bye week. Let Wimbush rest and recover.”
Yes, sophomore quarterback Ian Book should be able to meet that standard, but Wimbush still needs the playing time, experience in various game situations and more repetitions in the passing game. There is only one way to get these things, and that is to play.
If Wimbush’s foot precludes Saturday action, then the bye week quickly becomes the most-pivotal week of the Irish season. If he plays in a limited fashion against the Tar Heels, then it can be surmised the walking boot is just a precaution for a truly minor injury and his development should be able to proceed without much inhibition.
With Wimbush possibly hampered or Book starting in his place, how much will Notre Dame rely on Josh Adams?
Kelly began beating the drum for the junior running back to receive more recognition immediately after the 52-17 Irish victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday. Following that with a game plan centered on Adams makes logical sense, but Notre Dame’s offense has already primarily featured the run game.
With Adams as healthy as he will be the rest of the year, season, perhaps it is time to get him a few carries from inside the five-yard line. The Irish have 10 touchdowns from that range this season. Only one has been in Adams’ hands.
In a nationally-televised afternoon slot, Adams rushing for 170-plus yards with multiple touchdowns would likely get him some of the notice Kelly feels the workhorse deserves.
Will this be the week Alizé Mack makes a sustainable impact?
Spring and preseason practice always overly-hype a few players. The junior tight end certainly received great reviews from both those sessions, but his 11 catches for 116 yards to date have not quite lived up to those laudings.
This is not to say Mack was not worth the hype. Between his size and speed, he is a walking mismatch. He has five catches of at least 15 yards, including one each of 32 and 33. Do the quick math now. While Mack has been good for a handful of big-chunk plays, his other six catches have gained a total of five yards. The Irish have not been able to maximize Mack’s possibilities. That could be a result of Wimbush’s inaccuracy, Mack’s rust or simply the five-game sample size.
If Notre Dame takes to blowing out the Tar Heels, working on the connection between Mack and Wimbush, or even focusing on building Mack any momentum, would pay benefits in the season’s second half.
If North Carolina keeps it close, then Mack could be a crucial third-down piece. Nationally, third downs are converted at a rate of 37.4 percent. Notre Dame has been successful on 41.3 percent of its third downs. The Tar Heels allow first downs 42.2 percent of the time.
In those particular spots, Mack could excel, keeping the Irish offense on the field, the first step to putting up a fourth tally of 40-plus points.
Was another week of practice the difference for Kevin Stepherson?
Probably not, frankly. Junior Equanimeous St. Brown and sophomore Chase Claypool have separated themselves from the rest of the receivers, and sophomore Kevin Stepherson is not about to join their ranks after only two weeks of practice and one catch against the RedHawks.
Akin to Mack, though, a rout would provide the chance to establish Stepherson some opportunities to move past any lethargy and then establish momentum. As much as Notre Dame has relished relying on the run thus far, at some point a passing situation will arise. Perhaps USC will take a two-touchdown lead into the fourth quarter. Maybe North Carolina State will completely shut down Adams & Co. Both scenarios are very plausible, and both would require the Irish to produce through the air.
Having some proven options in addition to St. Brown and Claypool will increase the odds of such an attack succeeding. Mack and Stepherson remain the most-dynamic possibilities for those roles, but they also remain the most-unproven in 2017, behind the likes of fifth-year receiver Cam Smith, junior receiver Chris Finke and fifth-year tight end Durham Smythe.
Against the Trojans and the Wolfpack, the Irish coaching staff will defer to those who have produced consistently already this season. Saturday is the last chance to establish that track record before a rather competitive four-game run leads into the always interesting matchup with Navy.
Why is this all about the offense?
North Carolina may find some offensive success this weekend, but it is hard to envision it being frequent. At this point, the Notre Dame defense is increasingly a known commodity. Its greatest weakness shows against vertical passing games. The Tar Heels do not feature such.
And In That Corner … The injured Tar Heels of North Carolina
Notre Dame’s trip to North Carolina may never have been the most-daunting road trip on the 2017 schedule (that’s likely to be Nov. 11 at Miami), but few expected the Tar Heels to be slogging along at 1-4 come the first week of October. That is the case, nonetheless. To figure out how and why North Carolina has struggled so much thus far, let’s pepper Andrew Carter of The Charlotte Observer with some questions …
DF: First off, thanks for taking the time to help Irish fans know what to expect this weekend. How long have you been covering the Tar Heels?
AC: Since November of 2011. This is my sixth full football season.
From this distance, two storylines seem to sum up North Carolina’s year. One of those actually points to last year — all that was lost from the offensive side of the ball. Obviously, quarterback Mitch Trubisky went No. 2 in the NFL Draft, but much more talent went out the door, as well. By my count, four of last year’s top-five receivers departed and all four of the Tar Heels’ top-four rushers left (if including Trubisky). Just to toss out a few more names Notre Dame fans will remember, Ryan Switzer led those receivers and Elijah Hood played a key role in that rushing game.
Is that exodus to fault for North Carolina struggling to score the last two weeks, with 17 points against Duke and seven at Georgia Tech? What underlying issues are handicapping the Tar Heel attack?
There are two primary reasons why the Tar Heel offense is struggling. The first is all the departures you mentioned. North Carolina lost its starting quarterback, its top three receivers, its top three rushers and two of its best offensive linemen from last season. Several of those players were among the best in school history at their positions: Trubisky at quarterback, Switzer at receiver, Hood at running back, and the list goes on. Secondly, the Tar Heels have been decimated by injuries.
Even if North Carolina remained healthy, its offense would have faced a difficult rebuilding year. But, the Tar Heels have not been healthy. They have been anything but healthy. The offensive line has been a bit of a patchwork mess during the first month of the season. The best lineman there, senior left tackle Bentley Spain, missed all of one game with a hand injury and most of another, and he’s probably still not at full strength. Several others have been banged up, as well.
Injuries at receiver have become comically absurd (as much as injuries can be). North Carolina lost its top three receivers off last year’s team … and then it lost three of its best receivers during the first four games this season. Among them are senior Austin Proehl, the only returning receiver who played a large role last year, and junior Thomas Jackson, the only other returning receiver with double-digit catches last season. And then sophomore Rontavius Groves, arguably the Tar Heels’ most-talented young receiver, suffered a season-ending knee injury in his first collegiate game, after recovering from … a different knee injury.
It’s not difficult to surmise the hows and whys of North Carolina’s failures on offense. It lost a ton of production from last season, and since then it has endured hard-to-believe misfortune with injuries. With the injuries up front and at receiver, it has been difficult for the Tar Heels to establish any kind of rhythm.
Despite those issues, sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt has put together some decent numbers, throwing for 988 yards and five touchdowns with a completion rate of 63.3 percent, seemingly ending LSU transfer Brandon Harris’ career. Is that latter assumption a safe one?
I think that’s probably fair. I’d be surprised if Brandon Harris spent any significant time at quarterback the rest of the season, barring a Surratt injury (which, the way things are going on that front …).
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora won’t come out and say this — not yet, anyway — but at some point it becomes common sense to start planning for the future and do what’s best for down the road as opposed to what might lead to relatively minimal improvement this season. The Tar Heels have probably already arrived at that point. I do think Harris could help North Carolina in the short term, but how much would that really be worth? An extra win, maybe?
The Tar Heels are not going to win their division this season. An upper-tier bowl game is already out of the question. Harris will be gone after this season, while Surratt will have three more years of eligibility remaining. It would not make much sense to play Harris, while Surratt could use this time as an opportunity to develop and gain some valuable experience.
With that in mind, what kind of future does Surratt project to have in Fedora’s system?
A pretty good one, assuming he improves his arm strength. Surratt is plenty mobile and he seems pretty durable, but the offense is a bit limited with him right now because he doesn’t have the ability to stretch a defense vertically with his arm, not that he necessarily has healthy receivers to target downfield, anyway.
North Carolina has kept its playbook pretty basic with Surratt, which is understandable given he’s seeing his first playing time. Another offseason or two in the weight room adding strength could do wonders for Surratt, because all the other skills and intangibles are there.
The other storyline would be the Tar Heels’ struggling defense. Perhaps I am being overly harsh, but then again, North Carolina has given up 35.5 points per game against four FBS-level opponents. Is it really that, uhhh, bad?
The defense has actually improved the past two weeks, though the numbers don’t bear it out. Against Duke, the defense kept the Tar Heels in it and gave North Carolina a chance until Surratt threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Another interception in the third quarter turned the game Saturday during the Tar Heels’ loss at Georgia Tech.
Player attrition and injuries have affected the defense, as well. It lost its best lineman from last season, Naz Jones, now with the Seattle Seahawks. One of the team’s best cornerbacks, Des Lawrence, was a senior.
This season, already, North Carolina has lost starting middle linebacker junior Andre Smith for the season, and one of its most talented defensive lineman, junior Jalen Dalton, hasn’t played in three weeks.
So no, the defense hasn’t been especially good, but it’s kind of a less dramatic version of the offense in terms of the injury situation. Exacerbating the defensive issues, when the Tar Heels’ offense is bad, it puts a huge strain on the defense — even more so than what a “normal” team could expect, given how abnormally quickly North Carolina attempts to operate its offense.
The Tar Heels use an up-tempo spread. When it’s going three-and-out several times per game, the defense has no time to rest. Eventually that adds up, and in the fourth quarters of all four North Carolina losses, the defense was exhausted. That’s the defense’s fault, in part, for not getting off the field on third down earlier in the game (and that’s been a huge problem), but the offensive woes certainly play a role, too.
Again, removing the statistics from the Tar Heels’ 53-23 victory over FCS-level Old Dominion, opponents have had equal success rushing and passing against North Carolina, averaging 251.75 rushing yards per game and 252.75 passing yards per game. Presuming the Irish rely on the run as common sense and recent history would indicate, do the Tar Heels have the personnel to sell out to stop Josh Adams & Co.?
Probably not, honestly. I’d expect this game to follow a similar script as North Carolina’s losses against Louisville and Duke. I think the Tar Heels can keep it close for a while, maybe for a half, even three quarters. Then their inability to sustain offensive success — combined with the lack of depth and inability to generate stops on third down on defense — will take its toll. If the fourth quarter does not completely belong to Notre Dame, it would be a surprise, based on everything UNC has shown to this point.
Presuming the spread closes around 16 or 17 in Notre Dame’s favor (or even 13 or 14 if Irish junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush is ruled out), can North Carolina realistically keep it that close? I imply a blowout largely because of the Notre Dame rush offense vs. the Tar Heels rush defense. Perhaps I am very much off-base.
I don’t think you’re off-base.
I appreciate the agreement. While we’re at it, how about a score prediction?
I think something in the 40ish to 20ish range sounds about right.