Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Who, what, when, where, weather, why and by how much?

WHO? No. 3 Notre Dame (7-1) vs. Wake Forest (5-3), otherwise known as defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s current employer against his former employer, respectively.
WHAT? It’s pretty simple, really. If the Irish win their remaining four games, they have a very good chance — though not a sure thing — of reaching the College Football Playoff. If they lose so much as one, Orlando is nice in late December or early January.
WHEN? 3:41 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Note: Come Sunday, those clocks pivot back to standard time. It is truly one of the best weekends of the year, albeit created by one of the most-outdated practices still maintained. Daylight saving time, the designated hitter and unicycles — all things that have hung around in society long enough.
WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind., and broadcast on NBC.
WEATHER? If you like 50-degree rain, then here is some great news: The day in South Bend is expected to be around 50 degrees with a strong likelihood of rain throughout the day. Let’s just avoid lightning.
WHY? In many respects, the Irish suffering a loss so early in the season gave each and every subsequent week a distinct impetus. If undefeated, it would be conceivable Notre Dame might start to think of grandeur, or at least of a trip to Miami in a week. If losing more recently, the deflating aspect might crush all hopes of righting the ship to reach the Playoff. Instead, the Irish know exactly what position they are in and seem to be focused appropriately.
As for the Demon Deacons, they are a win away from bowl eligibility and besting the win total over/under mark of 5.5. While they would certainly like to snag that victory in an attention-grabbing upset, they still have two prime chances remaining if needed (at Syracuse on Nov. 11; vs. Duke on Nov. 25).
BY HOW MUCH? The looming weather may dampen the game’s total score, but current odds project Notre Dame to win by two touchdowns with a combined point total over/under of 55. In other words, bookmakers expect the Irish to win 34-20.
Notre Dame has scored fewer than 35 points only once this year with its starting quarterback, junior Brandon Wimbush, taking snaps. That was the 20-19 loss to now-No. 1 Georgia in the season’s second week. The Bulldogs are also the only team to reach 20 points against the Irish.
Expecting Wake Forest to join Georgia in either category seems far-fetched, so let’s flip a touchdown to Notre Dame and then round up to make it consistent with a typical football tally.
Notre Dame 42, Wake Forest 13. (6-2 record on the season.)
Much has been made this week about Notre Dame getting stronger as the season goes on. The unusual aspect of that statement is it is meant literally. Apparently the Irish are still progressing in the weight room, rather than simply holding on through the end of the season as has been the case in years past and quick logic might favor. A football season is brutal enough — why add additional strain each week?
“We’ve made incredible strides during the season,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “We’re a stronger football team today than we were in August.”
This space is not one to deep dive on weight-lifting techniques and physical fitness, especially not at this time in the week. Rather, let’s take senior linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill’s word for it.
“It just continues to allow us to become stronger as the season goes on,” he said Wednesday. “I think a lot of programs are probably focused on maintenance throughout the year, just keeping their guys ready to play, whereas our staff has really focused on us getting stronger and growing as the season progresses.”
This space, however, is one to notice the on-field effects of that strength. Quite literally, the Irish are a better football team entering November than they were in all of September.
Aside from the loss, it is hard to find fault with a 5-1 start. Notre Dame won those five games by an average of 28 points, after all. Yet, the victory at Michigan State hinged entirely upon three turnovers. The other victories were hardly against tough opponents, even if Boston College has turned around its season since then.
Those beginnings showed little of what was to come in two blowouts of top-15 opponents in consecutive weeks. How did the Irish rout both USC and North Carolina State? Though the passing game is still developing, Notre Dame simply played better than it had all season against the best opponents it faced since losing to Georgia in the second week of the year.
Turning to four statistics referenced here a few times this season, the differences in beating the Trojans and the Wolfpack are stark when compared to the six games before the bye week, even when compared to the Michigan State game in particular.
Third down conversion percentage:
Through six games: 39.56 percent
At Michigan State specifically: 57.1 percent
vs. USC and NC State: 55.2 percent
Third down conversion percentage allowed:
Through six games: 34.95 percent
At Michigan State: 57.9 percent
vs. USC and NC State: 31.0 percent
The Spartans gained yards against the Irish. They kept drives alive. Notre Dame’s defense never granted that luxury to the Trojans or the Wolfpack.
Turnover margin:
Through six games: +1.17 per game
At Michigan State: +3
vs. USC and NC State: plus four in two games, or +2.0 per game.
Perhaps more vital than the simple margin, Notre Dame did not turn over the ball against the Trojans or the Wolfpack — blocked punt notwithstanding. While the defense continues its aggressive play, the Irish offense has become even more protective of the ball, robbing opponents of chances at short fields or quick points.
Rush attempts per game:
Through six games: 43.17
At Michigan State: 40
vs. USC and NC State: 101 in two games, or 50.5 per game.
Rush attempts against per game:
Through six games: 34.0
At Michigan State: 32.
vs. USC and NC State: 55 in two games, or 27.5 per game.
In a sample size this small, some of that decrease in rush attempts against per game ties to both the Trojans the Wolfpack leaning on their passing games, but that aside, neither wanted to run against Notre Dame in the first place. Meanwhile, the Irish rely on the ground game more than ever.
Average yards per pass:
Through six games: 5.73 yards
At Michigan State: 8.65 yards
vs. USC and NC State: 5.46 yards
Average yards per pass against:
Through six games: 5.85 yards
At Michigan State: 6.51 yards
vs. USC and NC State: 6.48 yards
Frankly, allowing fewer than 6.5 yards against the two best passing attacks seen thus far this season should be considered an accomplishment, even if it is a bump up from the previous marks.
The Irish played well, at least well enough, in the season’s first half. They played much better against superior competition the last two weeks. Rising to that challenge may be seen as a change from recent years. Perhaps the change is more fundamental, and they really are getting better with each week.
Only one rushing touchdown allowed
Notre Dame has scored 30 touchdowns via the rush through eight games while allowing only one. That latter figure leads the country. (The offensive number is tied with Oregon for No. 7 in the nation. Florida Atlantic leads the way with 32.)
Allowing just one running score speaks to the Irish defense’s discipline, of course. No one has broken past its second level to outrace a safety to the end zone. The only touchdown given up was a six-yard run by Georgia’s Sony Michel.
It also speaks to Notre Dame’s ability to stymie opposing drives. Only 23.4 percent of drives have reached the red zone against the Irish defense. (25 times out of 107 tries.)
When it comes to preventing rushing scores, this is a common theme. Alabama and Virginia Tech have given up two touchdowns on the ground apiece. The Tide allow only 17.0 percent of opposing drives to reach the red zone (16 of 94) while the Hokies stifle their opposition to the rate of 13.1 percent (14 of 107).
Anyway, all this is to say, Notre Dame’s defense has blossomed into this team’s strength. USC and North Carolina State boast the country’s No. 35 and No. 38 scoring offenses, respectively. Not only did they rack up all of 21 points against the Irish, they ran a whopping 10 combined plays in the red zone.
A last-minute GameDay question
As these thoughts went through the cheese grater of editing, a very bland name popped up on Twitter.
Where do you see College GameDay at for next week @D_Farmer ND Miami UGA Auburn Bama Miss St TCU Oklahoma Other?
Obviously, this answer hinges on this coming weekend’s results. If both TCU (v. Texas) and Oklahoma (at Oklahoma State) lose, then the Big 12 is all-but knocked out of College Football Playoff contention entirely and sending College GameDay there would be exceedingly unlikely. Likewise, if the Hurricanes lose to Virginia Tech tomorrow, then Miami will plummet down the standings and Lee Corso donning a leprechaun’s hat becomes doubtful, even if the Irish should be favored next weekend no matter how the Hurricanes fare against the Hokies.
Thus, Michael, expect it to be Georgia at Auburn, provided they survive South Carolina and Texas A&M, respectively. In that case, the game in Jordan-Hare will end up in the 7 p.m. ET slot on ESPN.
Notre Dame will be without Alizé Mack this weekend when Wake Forest visits. Mack suffered a concussion in the second quarter of the 35-14 victory over North Carolina State last weekend.
Irish coach Brian Kelly said the junior tight end was close to being cleared for action Thursday, but the offense will instead have to rely on senior Nic Weishar and freshman Cole Kmet to step up in his absence, complementing fifth-year tight end Durham Smythe.
“[Mack] went through his cardio yesterday, passed that,” Kelly said. “He could have done some football stuff today but it’s Thursday and it would have been kind of too late to activate him, so he’ll have the week off.”
Otherwise, No. 3 Notre Dame should have a full roster available. Specifically, sophomore running back Tony Jones (hip pointer, sprained ankle), senior defensive tackle Jonathan Bonner (ankle) and fifth-year receiver Cam Smith (hamstring) all partook in practice with no ill effects.
Junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush also banged up his ankle against the Wolfpack, but no treatment was even necessary during the week.
Kelly on the Irish cornerbacks
Notre Dame began the season with sophomore cornerback Julian Love covering the field side of alignments, working to cover the added ground without the inherent luxury of a nearby sideline to serve as something of a built-in defender. Senior Nick Watkins started at the boundary position. Since the mid-October bye week, the two have switched, and each has notched an interception in that span.
The flip derived from a few different luxuries, per Kelly. Watkins’ length and sure tackling makes him a strong defender in open space. Love’s overall abilities allow him to handle the multiple coverages sometimes deployed in the boundary, where a safety’s aid is not always available.
“We’re just trying to match some different things that we’re doing with their skillset,” Kelly said. “Now that we’re further along in the schedule, we can flip them back-and-forth depending on the situations are from week-to-week.”
Sophomore cornerback Troy Pride has also seen a different role in recent weeks. In his case, it has simply been more playing time. His progression in the new Irish strength and conditioning program may have been delayed this offseason due to his time spent running track in the spring.
“I don’t necessarily think it put him behind in a sense as much as physically he needed to grow,” Kelly said. “I think he’s up to 190 pounds right now. He’s physically stronger.”
By no means does Kelly begrudge the time Pride spent sprinting. In fact, quite the opposite.
“I’m all in on playing a second sport as long as there’s some give-and-take and that he can still — from a scholarship standpoint, we’re paying the freight — I want to make sure that it doesn’t put him behind,” Kelly said. “… I love having those guys competing in another sport.
“We’ve been able to work really well with our other sports to make that work. I don’t think there’s any substitute for a guy being able to compete in another sport.”
Up-and-comers for 2018
Sophomore safety Alohi Gilman is not being competitive in any sport this year since the NCAA denied the Navy transfer’s appeal for immediate eligibility. By no means has that prevented Gilman from helping the program this season.
Kelly credited Gilman for leading the “developmental” players, ones who will not see the field this season.
“He’s a great leader,” Kelly said. “He’s an impactful player on our demo scout team. He challenges all of our guys on a day-to-day basis. His presence is known in our program.
“Everybody respects him and knows that he is going to impact this program next year. He’s already doing that in the roles that he can right now.”
Come the offseason, Gilman will likely be an immediate part of the position battle to start alongside current-junior Nick Coleman. Sophomores Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill currently split that duty.
Kelly mentioned four freshmen in the developmental group who have impressed him: safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, receiver Jafar Armstrong, defensive end Kofi Wardlow and offensive lineman Joshua Lugg.
Things To Learn: Wake Forest offers a look into Notre Dame’s defensive future
Two-thirds of the way through an undeniably successful season, not much is left to be learned from a home game against a middling — on the rise, but still middling — ACC opponent. Notre Dame relies on a run-oriented offense to provide points while its defense causes enough mayhem to prevent them. The day an opponent scores more than 20 points against the Irish will be a day to note, a first for the season. If a team holds junior running back Josh Adams and the rest of Notre Dame’s rushing attack in check, it will be the first time in nearly two months.
There is little reason to expect Wake Forest to pull off either of those feats Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
If there is any reason to foresee that, it stems from a sense of familiarity. The Demon Deacons know the principles of the Irish defense thoroughly. They are familiar with Notre Dame’s scheme, its intent and the intricacies to its defensive approach. Wake Forest runs the same attacking design.
Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko held the same position with the Deacons from 2014 to 2016 before answering Brian Kelly’s call this past offseason. Amid staff turnover at Minnesota, Jay Sawvel left the Gophers to take Elko’s role in Winston-Salem, keeping much of Elko’s successful operation in place since the personnel was already both used to and ready for it.
“There’s a lot of similarity to the defense that we’ve seen in the past,” Kelly said Tuesday. “It’s still about personnel, and their personnel, in terms of the safeties and corners, is emerging.”
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson knows where the holes are in Elko’s scheme. That is, if there are any holes. He knows Elko’s tendencies. Likewise, Elko used to coach a defense against Deacons senior quarterback John Wolford in nearly every practice.
“It’s similar to two teams that play each other, know each other that well,” Kelly said. “It is a very similar kind of scenario.”
What could an Elko defense look like with years of learning his system and with players recruited specifically for it?
The answer to this pondering hinges on too many variables and involves too wide a scope to genuinely be answered in one Saturday afternoon, especially considering Wake Forest cannot claim the defensive dominance it did the last few seasons. However, a few nuggets may be gleaned.
The Deacons still focus on the same things Elko has Notre Dame keyed into. More specifically, Wake Forest controls the line of scrimmage by getting behind it as often as possible. The Irish boast one of the best offensive lines in the country, but the Deacons have 22 sacks this season as part of a nation-leading 74 tackles for loss (9.25 per game). If Wake Forest brings down Adams in the backfield, it will be a surprise because that has happened to the Heisman candidate so rarely this season. It could also be considered a positive sign for Notre Dame’s future under Elko.
That penetrating attack is led by senior defensive end Duke Ejiofor. Including 6.5 sacks, he has 14 tackles for loss this year, along with five more quarterback hurries. Ejiofor’s first season of action corresponded with Elko’s first season with the Deacons. The young pass-rusher notched two sacks and 12 tackles in 10 games. In Elko’s final season with Wake Forest, Ejiofor brought down the opposing quarterback 10.5 times and made 50 tackles in 13 games. Some of that progression was assuredly natural growth. Some of it likely tied to Elko, as well.
Perhaps this is reaching for a comparison, but Ejiofor arrived in college holding 216 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame. As a fifth-year senior, he is now listed at 275 pounds and 6-foot-4.
Elko’s first season at Notre Dame corresponds with the first season of notable action for Irish sophomore defensive ends Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara. None of them were as slight as Ejiofor coming out of high, but all could, even should, benefit from Elko’s coaching as Ejiofor did. (At 220 pounds, Okwara was most similar to Ejiofor, though boasting more length.)
If Ejiofor finds his way to sacking Notre Dame junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush, do not bemoan the moment too much. It may be a precursor of good things to come for the Irish.
Speaking of Wimbush, can he complete a true deep ball?
Perhaps can is not the proper verb choice. Wimbush certainly has the arm strength for it; he has yet to find the touch for the task. Presuming this weekend is the blowout many expect, Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long have thus far this season chosen to use such a situation for a drive or two of passing reps for the first-year starter. Taking a shot downfield when up 14 or even 21 would not be considered poor taste.
Wimbush did throw a 54-yard touchdown to junior receiver Miles Boykin against Miami (OH), but even that pass was half a stride behind Boykin, allowing the defender to catch up to him. If the line of scrimmage had been three yards further back, Boykin would have been down a yard short of the end zone even though he had more than a stride’s advantage on his defender.
At some point, Wimbush hitting sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson streaking down the field would serve to aid the quarterback’s confidence — it is a very difficult throw, seeing it succeed once may help the mental cause in the future — and it would put the threat on the radar of future opponents. Forcing Miami (FL) or Stanford to prepare for that vertical concern would further open up the field for Notre Dame’s offense.
These are the advantages afforded by 14-point first-half leads or 21-point advantages midway through the third quarter. Admittedly, if Wimbush and Stepherson were to connect on the route with a large lead in the fourth quarter, it could be considered poor sport, style points being overrated these days. (That is not a tongue-in-cheek comment. There is no tangible difference between five degrees below zero and 25 degrees below zero. There is no bettering of a win by running up the margin from 28 to 42 points.)
Junior running back Dexter Williams brings raw speed to the Irish running game, pure and simple. When removing his big-play capability, the viability of playing Williams decreases greatly. As long as he cannot trust his right ankle to provide that pop, Williams serves little purpose in the Irish running back rotation.
If Williams gets another eight carries this week, as he did in the 35-14 rout of North Carolina State, then that may be the necessary proof his ankle is ready for the season’s final quarter. He will be needed more against the Hurricanes’ defensive front than this weekend, so if he sees limited action, presume it is an attempt to gain further health before the test in Miami.
Lastly, when and where will chaos strike?
Some things are inevitable, Mr. Anderson. Anarchy will strike college football in November. It could happen in South Bend. It could be in Iowa City. Maybe it will wait a week to reappear in Jordan-Hare.
As a rule of thumb, if wanting Notre Dame to make the College Football Playoff, cheer for all Irish opponents and cheer against every higher-ranked Big 12 team. With that in mind, upsets in the following five games may not necessarily count as anarchy, but they would serve to help Notre Dame’s cause, nonetheless.
— No. 7 Penn State at No. 24 Michigan State, 12 p.m. ET, FOX.
— No. 4 Clemson at No. 20 North Carolina State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC.
— No. 5 Oklahoma at No. 11 Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. ET, FS1. (Cheering for the higher-ranked Big 12 team, Oklahoma, would not be an upset by the book, only by the ranking. Oklahoma State is favored by a field goal.)
— No. 13 Virginia Tech at No. 10 Miami, 8 p.m. ET, ABC. (Unlike the game above, cheering for the Irish foe, Miami, would be cheering for an upset by the book, not by the ranking. Despite taking a lower rating on the road, Virginia Tech is a 2.5-point favorite.)
— No. 19 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, 8 p.m. ET, CBS.
And In That Corner … The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and a very familiar defense
In the offseason, Wake Forest visiting Notre Dame seemed nothing but a ho-hum November afternoon. Now the game has taken on unexpected importance, with the Irish risking Playoff-contention each and every week. Yet, the Demon Deacons remain largely an unknown in these parts.
DF: Conor, I appreciate you taking the time to educate some Notre Dame fans. Wake Forest’s season somewhat reminds me of Boston College’s, even though the Deacons cruised past the Eagles 34-10 in week two. Wake Frest notched some wins against a few non-descript opponents before enduring close losses both against Florida State (26-19) and at Clemson (28-14). Then the Deacons finally broke through last week, notching a 42-32 win over Louisville. Was there some version of frustration building around the program before topping the Cardinals?
CO: There was some frustration for Wake Forest in the aftermath of the Florida State and Georgia Tech losses because the Deacons felt like they were positioned to win those games, only to have brief lapses cost them marquee wins. Playing from ahead for the entirety of the Louisville game was a huge step in the right direction and a confidence-booster for them.
How much momentum does that win give Wake Forest? I could envision it being a lot, but I could also understand if it was hardly any, just because Notre Dame awaits so quickly to possibly stem any growing confidence.
Along the same lines, getting a win against Louisville lifts Wake Forest’s confidence level. They are still one of the three teams that has been atop the Atlantic Division in the past three seasons, along with Clemson and Florida State, and the Deacons, along with N.C. State, Syracuse and BC, have to beat those teams to overthrow the established hierarchy of the division. Taking a 5-3 record to South Bend is a much better position than 4-4, and even a possible loss means taking a 5-4 record to Syracuse next weekend, as opposed to a possible 4-5 record after a 4-0 start.
If you’ll allow a quick tangent to chime in on an ongoing debate … You have taken better looks at Florida State and Louisville then anyone around here has. Are their struggles this season more a sign of the ACC’s top-to-bottom strength or are they simply bad teams?
I’ll say this: If you put Florida State’s defense, or maybe even just safety Derwin James, cornerback Tarvarus McFadden and tackle Derrick Nnadi, on Louisville, they might have one loss. FSU’s defense is the most talented unit I’ve seen outside of Clemson’s defense this season. They’re just missing their quarterback and most of their offensive line. Louisville’s defense is terrible and Lamar Jackson’s surrounding cast is OK, but Jackson is good enough to beat teams by himself. I think the ACC really is a deep league — not as strong at the top as the past couple of years, but just as deep, if not deeper.
Thanks for that. Back to the matter at hand. Senior quarterback John Wolford leads Wake Forest and he does so quite efficiently, completing 65.7 percent of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions. What makes him so, well, so effective?
Wolford really hasn’t improved much from year-to-year, it’s just that for the first time in his career he has protection and receivers who can get open. He was sacked 103 times in his first three seasons — he’s been sacked 13 times this year, and that number might get dropped to 12 because of a technical issue from last week’s game. Wolford has always had a strong arm, he’s tough as nails and is fiercely competitive. Now he’s reaping the rewards of a developing program.
If discussing the Deacons passing game, here is where we probably pour some out for sophomore receiver Greg Dortch. For those who don’t know, Dortch led Wake Forest with 53 catches for 722 yards and nine touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury this week. Before we get to the ramifications of that, do you care to describe his Saturday against Louisville? Most around here undoubtedly missed it, but I get the sense it still deserves some appreciation and recognition.
Greg Dortch was a huge part of Wolford’s success and Saturday was obviously his best game of a stellar season. They got him the ball in space on screens and he’s got the shiftiness to make moves in small windows. He did that and also burned a safety in one-on-one coverage for his third touchdown. He had a fifth touchdown, a 30-yarder on a screen in which he bounced off two Louisville tacklers without hitting the ground, negated because he fumbled through the end zone reaching for the pylon.
Now without Dortch, what viable options can Wolford turn to? How much will losing the 5-foot-9 speedster diminish the Deacons’ passing attack?
Wake Forest turns to Tabari Hines, who has started in the slot for the past two seasons and was the starter for the first two games this year. He had a minor shoulder injury which allowed Dortch more plays in the second and third games of the season, and Dortch capitalized. Now it’s a matter of whether Hines can step back into that role. It’ll also be a measure of senior tight end Cam Serigne entering the passing attack more often. He was able to be used as a blocker more often because of Dortch’s emergence, so he’ll likely be used more as a receiver — as was the case in his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Let’s turn to the defense. Obviously, Notre Dame hired away defensive coordinator Mike Elko. He has been a fundamental and foundational part of the Irish turnaround this season. Is there any feeling at Wake Forest of playing to beat him this weekend? Perhaps it isn’t revenge or even payback, but some less drastic version of those sentiments?
There are not hard feelings for Mike Elko here, at least none that I can tell. He was given a great opportunity and has seemingly seized it from the start. Clawson said he and Elko have texted good luck, good game-type sentiments pretty much every week this season (but that that would stop this week).
How much of Elko’s defensive designs remain there? Did Jay Sawvel, formerly of Minnesota, change most of the concepts?
Sawvel hasn’t changed much, it’s still a 4-2-5 with a “rover” position that’s a hybrid safety-linebacker. The difference is that Elko is more of a tactician, in kind of the same light we see offensive coordinators, whereas Sawvel is more of a hands-on coach. Sawvel works directly with the cornerbacks, and sophomore corners Amari Henderson and Essang Bassey have both taken large strides after coming into the season as really the only question marks of the defense.
Sawvel’s defense has given up 183.8 rushing yards per game. Are there legitimate hopes of shutting down Notre Dame’s rather impressive running game?
I wouldn’t use the term “shut down” for what Wake Forest hopes to do against Notre Dame’s rushing attack, but at least slow down. That average is a bit misleading, as the Deacons’ run defense has largely been feast-or-famine. They lead the country with 9.3 tackles for loss per game, but have also been susceptible to giving up big runs. Oftentimes, that happens when their linebackers and safeties fail to fill holes.
Sticking with the coaches, this is head coach Dave Clawson’s fourth season at Wake Forest. He followed two 3-9 campaigns with a 7-6 finish last year. At 5-3 now, the Deacons have at least two more eminently-winnable games remaining to get bowl eligible. What is Clawson’s long-term view? He should still be at Wake Forest in 2018, right?
Barring something crazy like five straight wins to end the season, Clawson certainly should be at Wake Forest next year. He’s maintained he’s building a program and he enjoys coaching and being around the type of players Wake Forest recruits, and he repeatedly praises his working relationship with athletics director Ron Wellman. Wake Forest only starts seven seniors this season, so while some of those are key players (Wolford, Ejiofor, Serigne, both linebackers), next season lines up as one that could see the Deacons make a jump into the eight- or nine-win category.
Personally, I expected the Irish to be favored by much more than two touchdowns, but the spread opened at only 13, and I have seen it thus far rise to 13.5. Perhaps I am putting too much value on beating two top-15 opponents by a combined 56 points in two weeks. Including a possible score prediction, what do you expect to unfold come Saturday?
I think Wake Forest stood a much better chance in this game until the 36 hours after the Louisville win, in which we learned Dortch would be out for the season and safety Jessie Bates III (team-best 64 tackles) and starting running back Cade Carney wouldn’t play this weekend. Those are three players tough to replace. I think Notre Dame wins 30-10.