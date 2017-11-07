‘Focus, refocus’ approach applies to both Notre Dame’s defense and Kelly’s 100th game as Irish coach

By Douglas FarmerNov 7, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
On the verge of his 100th game at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly’s description of his eighth season mirrors his plan to avoid another disappointing defensive showing as was displayed in the 48-37 Irish victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.

“It’s focus, refocus at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “I’m honored to have gotten the opportunity to coach 100 games. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would ever get a chance to coach one game at Notre Dame, so to think of 100, I can’t even wrap my arms around that.”

That “focus, refocus” approach played a role in Kelly rebooting the Irish this year, now standing at 8-1 less than a year removed from a dismal 4-8 season. Similarly, Miami finished a bland 9-4 last year but now has its eyes on the College Football Playoff with an 8-0 record to date. Were the changes between the two programs the same? Not specifically, but a few broad themes may apply to both.

“Fans could be more patient, I’m sure that’s not the answer you wanted,” Kelly said before offering a more sincere thought tying to player development and college football’s 85 scholarships restriction.

Such development begins during the week. Apparently that was the lacking piece for Notre Dame before hosting the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest set season highs for points against and yards allowed by the Irish.

“They didn’t find the key to unlock the secrets of the Elko defense,” Kelly said, referencing defensive coordinator Mike Elko. “There’s nothing like that.

“This is really about playing with the right intensity and the right mental approach to the game. We just didn’t prepare in the manner that we had prepared in the other weeks, and we’ll do that and we’ll need to do that moving forward.”

Kelly listed off a variety of distractions that played a part in the subpar preparation, including senior linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill having three engineering projects demanding late nights, immaturity not recognizing possible pitfalls, and perhaps too much comfort with a 41-16 lead on the scoreboard. He did not fault the No. 3 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff selection committee poll, but perhaps that was an underlying piece of the vague reference to immaturity.

Wake Forest not only scored 37 points against Notre Dame, but the Demon Deacons also gained 587 total yards.(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“The external distractions, we’ve got those covered pretty good for our guys,” Kelly said. “It’s the internal distractions where they start thinking about, oh, maybe I don’t have to play quite as hard this week, maybe I don’t have to get all the nutrition and sleep I need this week.

“… The enemy is the distractions. The enemy isn’t the College Football Playoffs.”

Such a performance resulting in a victory serves as something of a win-win for Kelly and his staff. The “refocus” part of the equation would be more difficult if Notre Dame had lost or if there was little to point toward necessitating its need.

“We use [it as] great learning and teaching opportunities for our guys,” Kelly said.

Speaking of the Playoff poll …
The committee will release an updated version tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The exact rankings may not play into Kelly’s view of weekly preparations, but the fact that they matter at all is a valid piece of November readiness. Such could certainly be said for the Hurricanes, as well.

“I know our guys are excited about this championship drive that they are on now,” Kelly said. “This part of the season, obviously in November, all of the teams that are in contention are focused on one game at a time, and it’s single elimination for most teams.”

It will be single elimination Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (ABC). After tonight, it could be a top-five matchup, though certainly top-10. If offering a prediction, this space would posit the Irish will remain No. 3 while Miami jumps four spots to No. 6. In many respects, that latter landing will not matter. If the Hurricanes win this weekend, they will find themselves in excellent playoff positioning pending an ACC title game victory.

Editor’s Note: The weekly “Notre Dame’s Opponents” piece moved to Wednesday this week to incorporate a CFP focus, but it should be noted Miami (OH) won 45-28 a week ago at Ohio and will host Akron tonight (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) as 6.5-point favorites with a combined point total over/under of 51, hinting at a 29-22 final.

Injury updates
Kelly had largely good news regarding Irish injuries. He has “no concerns” about the readiness or physical stature of junior running back Josh Adams (“not himself”) or junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush (left hand).

Junior tight end Alizé Mack (concussion) will return to practice today, ready to go for the weekend, and junior running back Dexter Williams (quad contusion, lingering sprained ankle) showed some signs of his trademark explosiveness in the weight room Monday.

Fifth-year receiver Cam Smith remains questionable after further imaging of his hamstring. He will test it in practice to see if he can reach full go.

Finally, Notre Dame lands a cornerback commitment

By Douglas FarmerNov 7, 2017, 6:00 AM EST
Notre Dame filled a hole left over from the previous recruiting cycle with consensus three-star cornerback Joe Wilkins, Jr., (North Fort Myers High School, Fla.) committing Monday and becoming the first cornerback in this class after none signed in 2017.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound recruit also plays receiver these days, but his eyes are on Notre Dame’s defense, he told Blue & Gold Illustrated after his visit to see the Irish beat Wake Forest this past weekend.

“They don’t have any freshman corners right now,” Wilkins said. “I’m definitely going to get a chance to play early and to compete for a spot.”

Indeed, Notre Dame has four productive cornerbacks all with two more years of eligibility after this season, but no one stands between them and Wilkins. With that in mind, projecting next season’s depth chart is a simple task and quickly includes Wilkins.

Soph. Julian Love — 2 years eligibility remaining after 2017 Senior Nick Watkins — 1 year eligibility remaining after 2017
Junior Shaun Crawford — 2 years (nickel starter) Soph. Donte Vaughn — 2 years
Wilkins — 4 years Troy Pride — 2 years

The 19th commitment to Notre Dame in the class of 2018, Wilkins chose the Irish over offers from Michigan State, South Carolina, North Carolina State and a litany of others. He joins two safeties in the class, consensus four-star Derrik Allen (Lassiter H.S.; Marietta, Ga.) and consensus three-star Paul Moala (Penn; Mishawaka, Ind.)

Monday’s Leftovers: Miami’s strengths, a weakness & a Justin Yoon record

By Douglas FarmerNov 6, 2017, 12:25 PM EST
The conversation around a 48-37 victory doesn’t last long when the game was much more lopsided than the score suggests. Those discussions are especially short-lived when the following weekend features a top-10, prime-time, nationally-implicating contest. Such will obviously be the case when Notre Dame visits Miami on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ABC).

The Hurricanes (8-0) have won 13 straight, dating back to an Oct. 29. 2016, loss at the hands of … the Irish. Miami then won its next eight games by multiple possessions. Of the opponent Notre Dame faced a year ago, 13 starters remain in the lineup as of this past weekend, including three-fifths of the Hurricanes’ offensive line and all of their defensive front-seven.

Partly due to that veteran unit, Miami is No. 4 in the country in turnover margin at +11 in only eight games. The defense has forced a total of 20 turnovers, highlighted by 13 interceptions.

A quick look at the stats does reveal one notable Hurricane weakness, though. Miami struggles to keep offensive drives alive, converting only 31.3 percent of third downs (43 of 154), ranking No. 117 in the country. To be undefeated despite that type of offensive inconsistency makes the Hurricanes quite an outlier. Of the 12 teams behind them in third down conversion percentage, none have even a .500 record. Combined, the dozen are 23-83 this season.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has held opponents to converting just 34.9 percent of their third downs. Likewise, it should be acknowledged the Irish have turned over the ball only seven total times this season, including two interceptions thrown by sophomore backup quarterback Ian Book at North Carolina when junior Brandon Wimbush was sidelined with a grade one right foot strain.

Notre Dame nearly set a program record for total yards against Wake Forest. When all was said, done and accurately counted, the Irish gained 710 total yards, falling a 10-yard holding penalty short of tying the record set against Navy in 1969. Expecting a replication of that outburst is outlandish to start with, but it is especially unlikely facing a Hurricanes defense allowing only 367.6 yards per game, No. 42 in the country.

Yet, one more time, let’s recognize the absurdity of gaining 710 yards. That’s a lot.

Let’s also recognize Justin Yoon for unofficially setting a Notre Dame record.
By making two of three field goal attempts Saturday, junior kicker Justin Yoon brought his career field goal percentage to 78.7 percent (37-of-47). If he misses each of his next three attempts, that will drop to 74.0 percent but he will have reached the record minimum requirement of 50 attempts.

Of those with that minimum, John Carney (1984-86) holds the record of 73.9 percent.

Yoon guaranteed himself that mark for at least a moment, provided he tries three more field goals in his Irish career.

And a moment of appreciation from this space to the television programming overlords.
In an effort to kill two birds with one stone, as they say, this scribe will be catching a 7 a.m. flight to Miami on Saturday. The miserably-early departure time allows the fulfillment of previous Friday night commitments and a corporate behemoth to save on a night’s hotel bill. Landing at 10:40 a.m. ET, a 3:30 p.m. kickoff would have fit the schedule, but it would have been tight.

This once and only this once, this space is appreciative of the primetime kickoff. And no, no tears will be shed about being asleep at 35,000 feet during ESPN’s College GameDay, although kudos should be offered to that program for broadcasting from Miami’s campus rather than from Hard Rock Stadium, 20-plus miles away. That decision makes even more sense since the show ends eight hours before the game kicks.

Sunday Notre Dame Notebook: Correcting a relaxed defense & injury updates

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerNov 5, 2017, 3:44 PM EST
Though Notre Dame’s 48-37 victory over Wake Forest was hardly ever in doubt Saturday, the Irish defense also never played up to its 2017 standard. The Demon Deacons final three scores can perhaps be chalked up to garbage time malaise, but the yardage totals before that stretch speak to an efficient offense moving the ball nearly at will.

Through two minutes less than three quarters, Wake Forest gained 352 total yards (224 passing, 128 rushing). The only thing preventing the Demon Deacons from putting genuine pressure on Notre Dame was their difficulty on third downs, converting only three of 10 to that point. For context, that is more total yards than five previous Irish opponents, including each of the last three, managed in entire games.

Before criticizing the Irish defense, some kudos should be offered to Wake Forest and head coach Dave Clawson’s staff.

“That’s the first thing I’ve told everybody tonight, hats off to Wake Forest,” Notre Dame senior linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill said following the final victory of a successful three-game stretch at home. “Offensively they came in and executed really well. Their quarterback was crisp in his reads, getting the ball to his receivers, and they got effective in the run game.”

Naturally, Tranquill and the Irish expected to keep the Deacons in check no matter how well senior quarterback John Wolford played (28-of-45 for 331 yards and two touchdowns plus 62 rushing yards and a score on 11 carries). Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday some of the issues may have come from a schematic angle.

“From a coaching standpoint, if we had to do some things differently, we definitely would have done them differently,” Kelly said. “Maybe [we] got too cute in terms of what we were trying to accomplish, trying to cover up some things that we thought they knew about us.”

Without saying as much, Kelly seemed to be referencing the unique dynamic of Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko having spent the last three seasons in the same position at Wake Forest. If his tendencies, preferences and plans are familiar to anybody, it should be Clawson.

“We didn’t do what we normally do,” Kelly said. “We’ll take some of the blame for that in terms of coaching.”

Then, there is the indifference created by a large lead. Kelly specifically referenced Notre Dame’s 41-16 advantage it gained with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Deacons promptly went 75 yards in six plays and 1:34 to cut seven points off that margin. If including that with the fourth quarter totals, Wake Forest gained 235 yards in Saturday’s final 17:04. Including one on that touchdown drive, the Deacons converted three of their final four third downs.

“We didn’t handle ourselves in a manner to close out the game the way we have all year,” Kelly said. “So a little bit of coaching there, a little bit of having a killer instinct on defense, and Wake Forest executing extremely well.”

The Elko aspect is a confluence of his success, Notre Dame’s lax defense last year and a one-in-three chance of scheduling. That will not come about again.

The decreased defensive intensity, however, will undoubtedly be a coaching point for Kelly this week before heading south to face a Miami (FL) offense averaging 461.0 yards per game.

Injury updates
Irish junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush officially has a bruised left hand. Kelly indicated the treatment was as simple as an ice pack and expects the dual-threat to be good to go against the Hurricanes.

Kelly reiterated junior running back Josh Adams is not in the concussion protocol after missing all but the first quarter Saturday.

“He felt great today,” Kelly said. “He’ll continue to practice and be ready for Miami.”

Junior running back Dexter Williams may not have the same availability. A sprained ankle has robbed Williams of his explosiveness much of the season. When he broke loose with open field in front of him but was quickly tracked down by the Wake Forest defense, that ankle presumably prevented Williams from speeding away for more than 32 yards.

Kelly said the ankle is no longer the pressing concern with Williams, but rather a quad contusion from earlier in the season has acted up.

“It’s an old injury that has been one that has popped up here and there,” Kelly said. “As you saw in his long run, it affected him. He’s a day-to-day kind of guy.”

From there, Notre Dame should be relatively healthy. Sophomore defensive end Khalid Kareem suffered a hyperextension of his knee, but Kelly said he will not be limited this week. Junior tight end Alizé Mack will return from a concussion Monday. Senior cornerback Nick Watkins will be as available as tendonitis allows him to be. When he can’t go, in steps sophomore Troy Pride.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame is really good, even when it isn’t

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerNov 5, 2017, 6:00 AM EST
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — How quickly do college football fans forget? Three weeks ago may as well not have happened. Notre Dame was on bye, so one might think Irish fans would have seen some other games, remembered the notable results, memorized scores such as:

Oct. 13: Clemson 24, Syracuse 27.
Oct. 13: Washington State 3, Cal 37.
Oct. 14: Washington 7, Arizona State 13.

There is a distinct and important difference between those trio of tallies and the final from Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday:

Nov. 4: Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37.

Winning week-in and week-out is hard. Very few teams can do it. This year, just five teams have done so thus far, and only so much praise should be heaped upon Central Florida and Wisconsin for winning every game in their particularly-unimpressive schedules. If winning is hard enough, winning in dominating fashion can be nearly impossible to do for an entire fall.

“We play to win and we play to win hard,” Notre Dame fifth-year left tackle and captain Mike McGlinchey said after Saturday’s 48-37 victory over Wake Forest. “… We’re trying to dominate no matter what the score is, no matter where we are on the field or what the other team is doing. It’s our job to dominate our opponent no matter what the situation is. We’re never going to try to just get out of here with a win.”

Alabama and Nick Saban have proven doing that for three full months is not truly impossible, just similar in appearance. In quite the dichotomy, the Irish showed they are capable of that task even while it remains just beyond their reach.

Notre Dame’s offensive line exceeds all attempts at description.
It has been long-known the Irish road pavers were good. Ripping through the Demon Deacons for 384 yards on 45 rushes with hardly any boost from junior running back Josh Adams, however, is more than good. It was an emphatic confirmation of how far ahead of their competition the Notre Dame offensive linemen are. From freshman right tackle Robert Hainsey to McGlinchey and back to right tackle with sophomore Tommy Kraemer, the six linemen open holes so large two running backs could run through them without touching either defenders or each other.

Fifth-year left tackle Mike McGlinchey (left) and senior left guard Quenton Nelson get the headlines, but the entire Irish offensive line deserves high praise by this point. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The tight ends, all of them included, play a role in that run blocking, as well.

Wake Forest’s rush defense is not exactly stellar, giving up an average of 183.8 yards per game before facing the Irish. Missing leading tackler and junior safety Jessie Bates did not help that cause.

Yet Notre Dame’s more than doubling of that figure underscores how easily the Irish ran Saturday. Notre Dame converted eight of its 16 third-down attempts. Four of those first downs came on only six rushing tries, gaining 11.8 yards per carry Whenever the Deacons thought they had stymied the Irish offense, it turned to the running game. It turned to that offensive line.

“This to me was a different game than we’ve ever had,” Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said. “We’ve never had a game that we couldn’t get [the opponent] off the field like that.”

Heisman-hopeful Adams was Notre Dame’s seventh-leading rusher. Even his long-run of 13 yards trailed the high marks of the other six ballcarriers. As strong of a season as Adams is having, the offensive line showed Saturday it is making Adams’ individual highlights possible.

That line can dominate the rest of the schedule at this point. Frankly, a College Football Playoff rematch with top-ranked Georgia is tantalizing not just because it would be a Playoff game and would hold those inherent stakes, but also because it would allow for a definitive measuring stick of the Irish offensive line’s progress. It seems increasingly possible the line could now handle the country’s best front-seven.

But Notre Dame’s defense is human.
With nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the temperature in South Bend was a frisky 45 degrees. Fog was descending upon Notre Dame Stadium. After a day of rain, it was wet, cold and miserable. Hardly anyone wanted to be outside.

The Irish defense lost its focus. An experienced quarterback took advantage of that. The Deacons managed two more touchdowns. These are the results of fallible human nature.

Wake Forest never truly threatened to take control of the game, but the Deacons’ offense did not struggle in Saturday’s second half. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“[Defensive coordinator Mike] Elko’s message to me and all the other guys was just when you think this game gets easy, it humbles you really fast,” senior linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill said. “It did that tonight for us defensively.”

Not much else needs to be said. Notre Dame misread options, misfit holes, allowed receivers to finish routes. The Irish gave up more than 20 points for the first time this season. Wake Forest’s 587 total yards towers over the 496 gained by Michigan State. Notre Dame forced only one turnover.

None of these are good things. The Irish are aware of as much.

“The great ones are consistent,” Tranquill said. “Defensively we didn’t execute tonight, offensively we did. If we want to be a championship team, we have to play great defense. We have to come back next week and execute better.”

To win the next five games, Notre Dame will need more from its defense, but in giving credit to the Irish offense, Tranquill acknowledged a margin for error. Through the season’s first half, the offensive explosions drew the headlines, but the defense was the real backbone of the team. That became even truer the last two weeks. That offensive firepower, though, allowed Notre Dame to flip that script for an afternoon.

“Even when we had a bad performance defensively, our offense is there to put up 48 points and absolutely crush the opponent.”

Jonathan Doerer can fill his intended freshman role.
Notre Dame recruited the freshman kicker with the explicit intention of him kicking off this season to spare junior Justin Yoon some of the leg work. Instead, Doerer flagged toward the end of preseason practice, leading the Irish coaching staff to keep him sidelined and the kickoff duties on Yoon’s plate. When Doerer did get his chances, he sent them either short or out of bounds.

All six Notre Dame kicks came from Doerer on Saturday, three going for touchbacks. The best Wake Forest kickoff return reached the 30-yard line. Including the touchbacks, the Deacons’ average starting field position off those nine kickoffs was the 25.1-yard line.

There is no need to watch Tuesday’s College Football Playoff poll release.
The Irish will remain No. 3 in the selection committee poll come 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It would be quite a shock if No. 4 Clemson’s 38-31 victory over mutual opponent No. 20 North Carolina State was enough to move the Tigers past Notre Dame after the Irish beat the Wolfpack 35-14 just a week ago.

Similarly, No. 5 Oklahoma barely got past No. 11 Oklahoma State, 62-52. That certainly qualifies as a résumé-building win, but it should not vault the Sooners past Notre Dame.

With Nos. 1 and 2, Georgia and Alabama, both prevailing, as well, the top-five should remain as are.

The Irish may not have left Wake Forest in shambles, but they did not struggle much in the victory, either. This week especially, a win alone will likely be enough in the committee’s eyes. More than a third of the top-25 lost: Nos. 6, 7, 11, 13, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Football matters only so much.
When Kelly opened his postgame comments with a mention of Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister, he voiced what most in the Notre Dame Stadium press box had been thinking for the better part of seven hours. Prister has covered Notre Dame football for more than 30 years, attending more than 300 consecutive games. (That number is actually far closer to 400, but I am not 100 percent certain of the exact figure at the moment.) He suffered a heart attack before Saturday’s game.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Kelly said. “… Notre Dame football and obviously everybody associated with our program has him and his family in our prayers.

“Tim is a battler, and we’re with him.”

Tim Prister is many things, and a battler is certainly one of them. Many of the other descriptions I might apply are not fit for public consumption, though I have shared each of them with Tim at some point with a smile on my face.

I look forward to doing so again soon. There are few people I respect more.