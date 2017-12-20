Notre Dame gets the letter: Bo Bauer, four-star linebacker

MATTHEW ‘BO’ BAUER

Cathedral Prep; Erie, Pa.

Measurements: 6’3”, 220 lbs.

Accolades: Rivals.com four-star; No. 5 inside linebacker per rivals.com, No. 5 prospect in Pennsylvania and No. 142 in the country.

Other Notable Offers: Bauer committed to Notre Dame the August before his junior year, stymying any version of an elaborate recruitment. Michigan State, Penn State and Vanderbilt also offered.

Projected Position: Inside linebacker.

Quick Take: Bauer already has much of the physicality necessary for the collegiate level, though he may not be as readily-athletic as fellow commit Shayne Simon, for example. Simon, however, will line up at rover where that speed and agility will be more necessary. Bauer will be counted on to fill holes and routinely embrace opposing offensive guards.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: If current sophomores Jonathan Jones and Jamir Jones (no relation) do not prove themselves worthy of an influx of playing time, Bauer could quickly establish himself as a second-stringer seeing competitive action. That cause will only be immediately furthered if junior Te’von Coney jumps to the NFL.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko made sure to fill up on linebackers in this class, and highly-touted ones, at that. Reading between the lines, that does not speak well of current freshmen David White and Drew Adams. With that in mind, Bauer should move his way steadily up the depth chart in the first half of his career before breaking through in 2019 or 2020.