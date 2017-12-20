Notre Dame gets the letter: Derrik Allen, consensus four-star safety

DERRIK ALLEN

Lassiter High School; Marietta, Ga.

Measurements: 6’1”, 204 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 7 safety per rivals.com, No. 8 prospect in Georgia and No. 66 in country; U.S. Army All-American.

Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State.

Projected Position: Safety.

Quick Take: Strong and confident when moving forward, Allen is already a physical safety not afraid to make an aggressive play on the ball. In time, his overall coverage will need to improve.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame needs an influx of performance at the safety position. Whoever can provide it will immediately see playing time. Allen may not be as likely a candidate for that as fellow commit Houston Griffith, but a surprise in preseason practice could make Allen that option from day one.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: As should be the case with many athletic, young defenders, Allen will be counted on for special teams contributions from the outset. Aside from that, he will have a quick chance to move up the safety depth chart. There could also be a foreseeable day — with just a touch of speculation here — when he fills the rover (linebacker) role against a pass-happy defense. He is physical enough to play in the box but would then provide a safety’s coverage on a slot receiver or multi-faceted tight end, perhaps.