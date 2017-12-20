Notre Dame gets the letter: George Takacs, four-star tight end

George Takacs

Gulf Coast High School; Naples, Fla.

Measurements: 6’6”, 235 lbs.

Accolades: Rivals.com four-star; No. 15 tight end in the class and No. 49 prospect in Florida; U.S. Army All-American.

Other Notable Offers: Committing this past June, Takacs racked up quite an offer list during his recruitment, including pitches from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon.

Projected Position: Tight end.

Quick Take: The target Takacs presents to his quarterback makes him an intriguing possibility all on its own. With reach to match his 6-foot-6 frame, Takacs can get to nearly any ball in his vicinity, making up for a lack of top-end speed.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame has tight ends, but it also needs them. As long as Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long prefers multiple tight end sets, then at least four need to be ready for action at a given time. Three will be in the rotation, making the fourth the top backup. At the moment, Takacs appears to be No. 5, meaning he has just a short path between him and meaningful time as a freshman.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Even if Takacs spends 2018 preserving eligibility, he may be as high as tight end No. 3 exiting the season. Current senior Nic Weishar will be finished with his fifth year and junior Alizé Mack could jump to the NFL with a strong season.

It may seem Takacs is a luxury in the tight end room, but the bodies are needed in all of reality.