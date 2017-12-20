Notre Dame gets the letter: Houston Griffith, consensus four-star safety

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

HOUSTON GRIFFITH

IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.

Measurements: 6’1”, 192 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 3 safety per rivals.com, No. 9 prospect in Florida and No. 35 in country; Under Armour All-American.

Other Notable Offers: Originally committed to Florida State in early October before reopening recruitment in late November, Griffith held scholarship offers from most of the rest of the country’s finest, including Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

Projected Position: Safety.

Quick Take: Griffith has a frame that could fit at either cornerback or safety, presenting some flexibility moving forward. At either position, his overall athleticism will aid him, complemented by a good amount of unteachable speed.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame needs an influx of performance at the safety position. Whoever can provide it will immediately see playing time. Griffith very well might be that option from day one, especially as an expected early enrollee.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: If not starting from the outset, Griffith will have a chance to impress for future chances by contributing on special teams in 2018.

Presumably, such a scenario would indicate current junior Nick Coleman holds onto his starting role. He will be out of eligibility in two years, meaning Griffith will either spend some time at cornerback or need to bide his time before stepping forward.