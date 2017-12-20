Notre Dame gets the letter: Jahmir Smith, consensus three-star running back

JAHMIR SMITH

Lee County High School; Sanford, N.C.

Measurements: 6’0”, 199 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 16 prospect in North Carolina per rivals.com and the No. 20 running back in the class.

Other Notable Offers: Smith’s lengthy offer list included considerations from North Carolina, USC and Wisconsin.

Projected Position: Running Back.

Quick Take: Smith breaks tackles rather than avoiding them. A low center of gravity and eagerness for contact will knock defenders backward more often than not, in many respects offering a skillset currently lacking from Notre Dame’s backfield.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: The Irish have capable running backs floating around aplenty, but as 2017 showed, there can never be enough of those. Smith might as well expect to see some action his freshman season, especially if current junior Josh Adams heads to the NFL as is expected and logical.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Smith’s long-term viability in offensive coordinator Chip Long’s system will depend on skills other than the ability to run over opponents. Long requires a back be able to pass catch and pass block to be featured in the offense. If presenting those abilities, Smith will likely rocket up the depth chart given his physical running style already at hand.