Notre Dame gets the letter: Ja’Mion Franklin, consensus three-star defensive tackle

JA’MION FRANKLIN

North Caroline High School; Ridgely, Md.

Measurements: 6’2”, 300 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 11 prospect in Maryland per rivals.com and No. 34 defensive tackle in the class.

Other Notable Offers: More than half the ACC offered Franklin, including Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia, as well as Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s previous home, Wake Forest.

Projected Position: Defensive tackle.

Quick Take: Franklin’s abilities may shine through more in stopping the run than in pursuing the quarterback. His frame carries his 300 pounds without trouble, a prototypical mound in the middle.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Franklin will provide depth at a position very recently lacking any and all such options. If current junior Jerry Tillery heads to the NFL, then that need will increase exponentially. Either way, Franklin could be in line for some action in 2018, but a Tillery departure would all but assure some situation-specific duties.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Along with freshman Darnell Ewell, Franklin is one of few true defensive tackles on the Irish roster. That is not the case just because he breaks 300 pounds. Rather, Franklin’s ability to consume blocks is only rivaled by his hands’ ability to shed individual offensive linemen. Before long, that is likely to move him up the depth chart to a consistent role.