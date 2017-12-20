Notre Dame gets the letter: Paul Moala, local safety

PAUL MOALA

Penn High School; Mishawaka, Ind.

Measurements: 6’0”, 200 lbs.

Accolades: Local consensus three-star; No. 20 prospect in Indiana, per rivals.com.

Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Nebraska and Vanderbilt all showed at least modest interest in Moala, but once Notre Dame offered at the summer’s “Irish Invasion,” there was little question what decision Moala would come to.

Projected Position: Safety.

Quick Take: An offer after an in-person camp often points to one skill standing out so clearly the coaching staff could not ignore it. In Moala’s case, that would be his speed.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: The local product can turn some heads utilizing that speed in some coverage units, perhaps.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Irish coach Brian Kelly has often found ways to make the most of under-the-radar prospects. Not meant as a direct comparison, but rather as a name that pops to mind when making that claim: Former Notre Dame defensive back Matthias Farley became a reliable defender during his time with the Irish and now has an NFL career to speak of. Moala most likely will not reach such heights, but his slim recruiting profile should not rule it out by any means.