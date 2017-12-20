Notre Dame gets the letter: Paul Moala, local safety

Accolades: Local consensus three-star; No. 20 prospect in Indiana, per rivals.com.
Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Nebraska and Vanderbilt all showed at least modest interest in Moala, but once Notre Dame offered at the summer’s “Irish Invasion,” there was little question what decision Moala would come to.
Projected Position: Safety.
Quick Take: An offer after an in-person camp often points to one skill standing out so clearly the coaching staff could not ignore it. In Moala’s case, that would be his speed.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: The local product can turn some heads utilizing that speed in some coverage units, perhaps.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Irish coach Brian Kelly has often found ways to make the most of under-the-radar prospects. Not meant as a direct comparison, but rather as a name that pops to mind when making that claim: Former Notre Dame defensive back Matthias Farley became a reliable defender during his time with the Irish and now has an NFL career to speak of. Moala most likely will not reach such heights, but his slim recruiting profile should not rule it out by any means.
Other Notable Offers: Bracy chose Notre Dame over a litany of west coast options, including Cal, Utah and Washington State.
Projected Position: Cornerback.
Quick Take: Remember when the Irish failed to sign a single cornerback just 10 months ago? Bracy is another piece of rectifying that failure.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: That dearth of corners directly in front of him presents a path for Bracy to find quick playing time, especially if current sophomore Julian Love wanders back to safety, moving junior Shaun Crawford to cornerback from the nickel position. Bracy could fill in there in certain situations from the outset.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: The Irish might be alright with cornerbacks at the moment, but it will need them in 2019 or 2020, and without any in the class ahead of him, Bracy’s timeline will be expedited by a season. He’ll be contributing no later than his sophomore year and, given natural development, could be a starter as a junior.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 18 tight end in the class per rivals.com and No. 52 prospect in Georgia.
Other Notable Offers: Tremble’s decision came down to Notre Dame or Michigan. Originally he did not intend to sign during this early period, leaving the possibility of flipping to the Wolverines on the table. His putting pen to paper today removes that option, undoubtedly to Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s delight.
Projected Position: Tight end, likely more often in the detached role than aligned with the offensive line.
Quick Take: Current Notre Dame junior Alizé Mack’s 2017 may have been a letdown, but a comparison to him is still a complement. Tremble presents many of the same difficulties Mack does to opposing defenses, with a tight end’s size but a receiver’s speed.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: If that comparison is accurate, Tremble may see spot duty in the near future, simply to put defenses in exceedingly tough situations.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long can never have enough tight ends, and he will find uses for all of them. Mack will likely jump to the NFL following the 2018 season, and of the current stable, Tremble best fits into that position.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 2 inside linebacker in the class per rivals.com, No. 10 prospect in California and No. 77 in the country overall; Under Armour All-American.
Other Notable Offers: Lamb chose Notre Dame over UCLA, with most of the Pac 10 chasing the West Coast product.
Projected Position: Inside linebacker.
Quick Take: Lamb will provide immediate depth at a position surprisingly lacking in the commodity. A physical linebacker with solid football instincts, Lamb should work his way up the depth chart in short order.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Lamb might jump the current freshman duo of Drew White and David Adams. At that point, he could be in the linebacker rotation by the end of September, especially pending junior Te’von Coney’s decision regarding the NFL Draft.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Lamb does not arrive at Notre Dame as heralded as a Te’o, a Jaylon Smith or a Nyles Morgan, but he could fit into that line of talent before his time is done. There is no glaring weakness in his game, and he has physical traits begging for proper development.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 14 receiver in the class per rivals.com, No. 20 prospect in Florida and No. 81 in the country overall; Offense-Defense All-American.
Other Notable Offers: Austin narrowed his finalists down to Duke, Miami and Tennessee with Notre Dame prevailing while Clemson, Michigan, Oregon and many others chased the deep threat.
Projected Position: Receiver, possibly the field position, forcing a defense to devote a safety to over-the-top coverage.
Quick Take: Austin’s mix of good speed with overall athleticism makes his future a tantalizing one.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Austin could force Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long to look his way early on, especially considering the inconsistent efforts from the Irish receivers this past season. The Florida recruit appears to offer just about every fundamental necessary.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: On the surface, Notre Dame’s receiver corps is a young one aside from current juniors Equanimeous St. Brown and Miles Boykin. A closer look reveals the obvious nature of how few of those receivers have offered genuine contributions, leaving the door wide open for Austin to step through. He will not usurp sophomores Kevin Stepherson or Chase Claypool, but he could complement them quite well.
Accolades:Rivals.com four-star; No. 36 receiver in the country, No. 2 prospect in Illinois and No. 179 overall.
Other Notable Offers: Half the Big Ten chased Jones, including Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota, while both Mississippi and Mississippi State showed interest.
Projected Position: Receiver, possibly the boundary position due to his ability to outmuscle most defensive backs.
Quick Take: Jones’ size and strong hands made him a priority for Notre Dame. In today’s version of football, no team can have enough receivers, but Jones is more than simply a fill-in.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: One of the two receivers is likely to spend 2018 preserving a year of eligibility, just given Irish coach Brian Kelly’s track record. Looking at Boykin and Claypool as comparable to Jones, at least in size, it seems likely he spends the year on the sideline.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: A veritable size option on the outside has long been a necessity for Kelly (see: Michael Floyd, DaVaris Daniels, Claypool), even often relying on tight ends (see: Tyler Eifert) for that capacity. Jones should slide into that role at some point and then develop his utility to the offense from there.