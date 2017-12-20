Notre Dame gets the letter: Phil Jurkovec, consensus four-star quarterback

PHIL JURKOVEC

Pine-Richland High School; Gibsonia, Pa.

Measurements: 6’5”, 200 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the class per rivals.com, No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania and No. 55 overall in the country; U.S. Army All-American.

Other Notable Offers: Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson lead the pack, even though Jurkovec committed to Notre Dame in May of his sophomore year, the first pledge in the class.

Projected Position: Quarterback.

Quick Take: Every description of Jurkovec may praise both his arm and his legs, but the lanky quarterback’s passing prowess is his greatest strength. His running game keeps defenses honest, furthering his ability to pick them apart over the top.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Jurkovec’s high school career could not have been much better, but that does not mean he will be in the mix at quarterback from day one. It is more likely he spends his freshman year preserving eligibility and perhaps remains mired behind current junior Brandon Wimbush through 2019.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: It is also possible Jurkovec presses for playing time in 2018. If that is the case, it about sums up the long-term effect of his signing. If that day does not come until 2019 or 2020, though, it will still come. Unless every expectation of Jurkovec is entirely misguided, he will be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback at some point in the foreseeable future.