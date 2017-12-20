Notre Dame gets the letter: Shayne Simon, consensus four-star linebacker

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SHAYNE SIMON

St. Peter’s Prep; Jersey City, N.J.

Measurements: 6’3”, 210 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 12 outside linebacker per rivals.com, No. 4 prospect in New Jersey and No. 159 in the country; U.S. Army All-American.

Other Notable Offers: Simon held eight Big Ten offers, including from Michigan and Ohio State, as well as six from the ACC, led by North Carolina State and Boston College.

Projected Position: Rover; outside linebacker.

Quick Take: Simon might already be prepared for the game in front of him. He charges to the line of scrimmage and fills holes ably. Diagnosing plays and providing appropriate coverage may take some time, but that is to be expected of any high schooler.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: With current senior Drue Tranquill’s return for a fifth year, the majority of rover snaps will go his way, allowing Simon time to develop those coverage skills and likely take his turn on special teams units.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko brought in Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah last season with the intent of developing him at rover. Simon may fit the position even better, Elko having had a full cycle to chase him down.