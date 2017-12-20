Notre Dame gets the letter: Tommy Tremble, consensus three-star tight end

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tommy Tremble

Wesleyan School; Norcross, Ga.

Measurements: 6’4”, 225 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 18 tight end in the class per rivals.com and No. 52 prospect in Georgia.

Other Notable Offers: Tremble’s decision came down to Notre Dame or Michigan. Originally he did not intend to sign during this early period, leaving the possibility of flipping to the Wolverines on the table. His putting pen to paper today removes that option, undoubtedly to Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s delight.

Projected Position: Tight end, likely more often in the detached role than aligned with the offensive line.

Quick Take: Current Notre Dame junior Alizé Mack’s 2017 may have been a letdown, but a comparison to him is still a complement. Tremble presents many of the same difficulties Mack does to opposing defenses, with a tight end’s size but a receiver’s speed.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: If that comparison is accurate, Tremble may see spot duty in the near future, simply to put defenses in exceedingly tough situations.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long can never have enough tight ends, and he will find uses for all of them. Mack will likely jump to the NFL following the 2018 season, and of the current stable, Tremble best fits into that position.