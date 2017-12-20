Notre Dame gets the letters: Jayson and Justin Ademilola, twin defensive linemen

JAYSON ADEMILOLA

St. Peter’s Prep; Jersey City, N.J.

Measurements: 6’3”, 290 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 13 defensive tackle per rivals.com, No. 5 prospect in New Jersey and No. 219 overall; U.S. Army All-American.

Other Notable Offers: Michigan and Alabama each spent notable time chasing the more highly-touted Ademilola twin, also with offers from Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State.

Projected Position: Defensive tackle.

Quick Take: Ademilola may not be ready for the physical demands of a full collegiate game, but he should already be able to make his presence felt on a series-by-series basis. He can both absorb blocks and provide some pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: This time a year ago, Notre Dame looked at the defensive tackle position as a desert wasteland. The emergence of current freshmen Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish, the former especially, eased some of those concerns. Freshman Darnell Ewell will join that fray in 2018, the most-anticipated prospect out of high school of the three.

Nonetheless, the Irish need defensive tackles and need them badly. Junior Jerry Tillery may yet head to the NFL, only exacerbating that positional desperation. Ademilola will have a chance to contribute right away.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: If granting the premise a top-tier defensive line needs four quality defensive tackles to rotate, Ademilola should be in the mix for a number of years.

JUSTIN ADEMILOLA

St. Peter’s Prep; Jersey City, N.J.

Measurements: 6’3”, 234 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 34 defensive end per rivals.com and No. 34 prospect in New Jersey.

Other Notable Offers: Ademilola received offers from enough blue blood programs to erase any doubt about the veracity of his recruitment. Alabama, Clemson and Miami (FL) do not exactly give away defensive linemen positions, after all.

Projected Position: Defensive end.

Quick Take: When a program is not in need at a position yet makes a player a priority, nonetheless, that speaks to the theoretical quality of the recruit. Such would seem to be the case with Ademilola and defensive end.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: The flipside to such a recruitment is it may be difficult for Ademilola to break into the rotation in 2018 with four current sophomores strengthening their grips on the position each time they take the field. If he does force the issue, it will be due to his aptitude in defending the run, compared to those sophomores’ proven pass-rushing tendencies.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Once current senior Jay Hayes moves on following the 2018 season — although it is not entirely assured he will return for a fifth year — another body will be needed in the rotation. Ademilola will be competing with the likes of freshman Kofi Wardlow for that honor.