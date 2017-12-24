Notre Dame wins the Joe Moore; Lenzy displays maturity; links to read

It’s Christmas Eve. If Notre Dame’s roster can do the favor of not forcing any issues in the next few days, then this space will be taking off the next two days.
The audacity!
In the meantime … Let’s start with the video of Irish head coach Brian Kelly announcing the winning of the Joe Moore Award by the Notre Dame offensive line, naming it the most outstanding such unit in the country. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and his charges deserved the honor, and there appeared to be rather genuine emotion upon realizing the news.
ON Braden Lenzy’S COMMITMENT
Expect to see Lenzy’s essay for “The Players’ Tribune” cited repeatedly in these parts. The points it makes need to be pounded into the heads of far too many college football fans. Upon decommiting from the Irish in June, Lenzy said he received messages from fans wishing him ill will to the extent of death threats.
“It got to where I would cringe every time my phone buzzed,” Lenzy wrote. “… I wish I could say I just brushed off the negative messages, or that I was big enough to just ignore them entirely. But that wouldn’t be true. I did read them. And I thought about them a lot.”
Lenzy overcame the influence of those idiots and signed with Notre Dame on Friday.
“I want to make clear not only to those people who sent me those messages directly, but also to every other high schooler who has experienced the same thing: Negative people exist everywhere, but you can’t let them dictate how you live your life.”
Credit to Lenzy for a well-written essay. Credit to Lenzy for making a tough decision. And credit to Lenzy for having ten times the maturity than many Irish fans.
