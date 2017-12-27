Notre Dame adds a third OL commit in Luke Jones

Notre Dame filled one of the few remaining needs in the class of 2018 with a commitment from consensus three-star offensive tackle Luke Jones (Pulaski Academy; Little Rock, Ark.) on Wednesday. Jones had been committed to his homestate Arkansas but neglected to sign with the Razorbacks during the early signing period last week, a telltale sign he was likely to flip his commitment.
Jones joins 21 other commits in the Irish class, though those all signed with Notre Dame last week. He will need to wait until Feb. 7 to do so. Two offensive linemen are already among those 21, consensus three-stars John Dirksen (Marion Local; Maria Stein, Ohio) and Cole Mabry (Brentwood High School; Brentwood, Tenn.). With the summer of 2017 transfers of center Parker Boudreaux and guard Tristen Hoge, adding at least three linemen in this class became a priority for the Irish and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.
“I loved meeting the players and the recruits and taking a harder look at the campus in general,” Jones told Irish Illustrated. “[Current sophomore right tackle] Tommy Kraemer was my host and he’s a really cool guy. I liked him a lot and he gave me honest and real answers to all my questions.”
With Jones in the fold, Notre Dame will focus largely on defensive backs for the final spots in the class, though rivals.com four-star/247sports.com five-star offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere (Berkeley Prep; Tampa, Fla.) would still be a welcome addition by every measure.
The linemen in this class will have immediate chances to establish themselves as backups, if not more. Presuming senior left guard Quenton Nelson does the sensible thing and heads to the NFL with a year of collegiate eligibility remaining, but both senior center Sam Mustipher and senior right guard Alex Bars remain for their fifth years, the Irish will have only nine offensive linemen plus these commits. So much as one injury or transfer would elevate multiple of these incoming freshmen to the second unit in practice.
Notre Dame welcomed five new assistants, a graduate assistant intended as an assistant coach and a new strength staff following 2016’s dismal 4-8 finish. The revamping of Irish coach Brian Kelly’s staff was part of the “blueprint for what we needed to do to be successful” that Kelly discussed with Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick last December.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS The focus heading into the season was on the two new Irish coordinators. Well, three when counting special teams coordinator Brian Polian, though his influence was expected to be felt in bigger picture areas as much as on coverage units.
In looking for an offensive coordinator, Kelly sought a play-caller with a comfort using tight ends extensively, knowing Notre Dame had an abundance of talent awaiting at that position. He turned to Memphis’ Chip Long.
“Chip is going to bring some things in that I want, that we’ve already brought in that we did not have,” Kelly said when introducing the new staff. “You’re going to see some things that we didn’t have as part of our offense that you’ve never seen from this offense before, because it did not exist.”
At defensive coordinator, the Irish needed someone who would restore a penchant for forcing turnovers after managing only 14 a year ago. Landing Mike Elko from Wake Forest was considered something of a bonanza, as he was one of the most highly-sought coordinators in the country.
“I was looking for something that would take the football away, somebody that has had great success in doing so, as well as a continued successor at coordinator,” Kelly said.
Along with Long came receivers coach Del Alexander, a bit of a package deal. Similarly, linebackers coach Clark Lea accompanied Elko. In both instances, the position coach provided more institutional knowledge of the incoming schemes and a known commodity for the coordinator to lean on.
In Polian, Kelly brought aboard a special teams coordinator but also someone with head coaching experience and thus an understanding of the bigger picture, both as it pertains to recruiting and overall concerns.
“The conversations are a little bit different sometimes,” Kelly said. “Just in recruiting, sometimes we talk about things that maybe haven’t necessarily crossed the desk of an assistant coach. Maybe fit over position skill, far-reaching effects more so than maybe immediate.”
Former Notre Dame quarterback Tommy Rees joined the staff as a graduate assistant, serving as the quarterbacks coach but awaiting the NCAA’s implementation of 10-person staffs before taking to off-campus recruiting.
WHERE NOTRE DAME IS More than the tight ends, Long relied on the running backs, though the tight ends served as able blockers with frequency.
The new staff’s overall strength may be best seen in its recruiting efforts. Notre Dame closed the class of 2017 cycle strongly, securing seven commitments after that 4-8 disappointment concluded, including three on National Signing Day itself. The strong finish saved a class from breaking apart as it appeared to be on the verge of doing.
With a full cycle to work, the staff has already secured 21 signed commitments in the class of 2018 and addressed the majority of the roster’s deficiencies within it. Polian’s work as recruiting director deserves much of that credit.
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING In regards to coaches, this boils down to the Irish win-loss figures. A 9-3 season is a distinct improvement upon 4-8, but it is still a far cry from 12-0.
COMING QUESTIONS Elko’s work developing the Irish defense made him a buzzing name on the couching carousel again this offseason. Apparently that won’t matter.
“It’s been a challenge, but we’ll all be together,” Kelly told Sampson. “At first glance, yeah, I think you’re always on guard [about losing a coach], especially the defensive coordinator position. Mike came in, did a really good job. His name was out there, but he’s gonna be here at Notre Dame.”
Whether Texas A&M actually touched base with Elko or not is a moot point — he’ll be at Notre Dame for at least another season. That eliminates the biggest possible question. The remaining wonderings are simple and build upon each other.
Will Kelly learn from 9-3 as he did from 4-8 just a year ago?
Will Kelly learn from the debacle handling Miami’s atmosphere as he did the embarrassment managing the literal hurricane at North Carolina State just a year ago?
Will Kelly — and Long and Rees — be able to foster a working relationship with a young quarterback as Kelly once did with Rees?
If those responses return “Yes,” “Yes,” and “Yes,” then the 2018 season may have no ceiling. But each “No” will essentially serve as a loss from the outset.
The closing run of four away games in the last five weeks with three alternating trips to coasts will be just as taxing as 2017’s finish of six weeks featuring four ranked teams. Virginia Tech has one of the rowdiest home environments in the country and will quite possibly be more intimidating then Hard Rock Stadium was this year. Overcoming these obstacles, as well as visits from Michigan, Stanford and Florida State, will require stellar play from current junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush.
The masses will want to ask, How many games lost would get Kelly fired? There is never a distinct number for that. Circumstances can sway the final results drastically. Rather, another year of improvement and growth — specifically as it pertains to rectifying 2017’s mistakes at Miami and Stanford — will show the program continues on the desired path.
For a year when there was never any controversy of who should start at quarterback for Notre Dame, it ends with a lot of questions about that exact role.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
After both DeShone Kizer (to the NFL) and Malik Zaire (graduate transfer to Florida) departed in the offseason, each long expected, there was no doubt current junior Brandon Wimbush would lead the Irish offense, even if hee couldn’t claim any genuine experience before the 2017 season, having only seen some mop-up duty during his freshman campaign.
Rather, Wimbush’s touted physical attributes set him apart from sophomore Ian Book and freshman Avery Davis. Both Book and Davis present as serviceable quarterbacks who could lead to strong seasons, but Wimbush’s canon of an arm and dynamic running ability made him the electric possibility for something more.
At least, that was the thinking entering the year.
Unless Wimbush or Book were to suffer a season-altering injury, Davis looked to be headed to preserving a year of eligibility, and as long as Wimbush did not turn over the ball three times a game and rarely find the end zone, his grip on the starting gig seemed secure.
WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
Wimbush was indeed electric, and he found moments to showcase his arm strength. In the season opener, he connected with senior tight end Nic Weishar between two defenders with a laser through only a tight window. Furthermore, Wimbush’s legs were a constant threat.
Yet, he was maddeningly inaccurate. That adjective applies sans harshness due to the moments Wimbush would most often miss his targets. Short crossing patterns, check-downs to the flats and screen passes proved especially difficult for Wimbush. Those should be the simplest passes with the highest rate of success; instead, he would throw to junior tight end Alizé Mack’s rear hip on a designed route to the flat, he would throw to sophomore receiver Chase Claypool’s back shoulder on a screen pass, and he would throw behind junior running back Josh Adams on an open wheel route.
Those are throws designed to establish a quarterback’s rhythm, not to stall a drive.
Wimbush’s reads were not inherently bad, but they were often the easy way out, usually the only target considered. Not only does that lead to repeated interceptions or near-interceptions, but it also sometimes ignored the preferable play.
Wimbush’s running abilities nearly overshadowed these aerial flaws, but the one-dimensional offense could not overcome top-line defenses, no matter how good that dimension was.
With Wimbush sidelined for a game due to a right foot strain, Book handled all duties at North Carolina, showing he is far more than competent, but also had a limited ceiling.
During the first of bowl preparations, Irish coach Brian Kelly pointed to Davis as someone excelling with the third-string units.
“He’s efficient with the football,” Kelly said. “Very strong runner. He’s an athlete that can impact each and every time he has the football in his hands. He’s difficult to defend.”
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING
In 11 games, Wimbush threw for 1,818 yards on 133-of-267 passing, a 49.8 completion percentage, with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He averaged 6.81 yards per attempt.
Wimbush also added 878 yards and 14 touchdowns on 112 rushes for an average of 7.84 yards per carry (sacks adjusted).
Book threw for 292 yards on 32-of-56 passing, a 57.1 completion percentage, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He averaged 5.21 yards per attempt.
In 2017, Notre Dame threw for 2,110 yards on 165-of-324 passing, a 50.9 completion percentage, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Irish averaged 6.51 yards per attempt.
In 2016, Notre Dame threw for 3,051 yards on 224-of-388 passing, a 57.7 completion percentage, with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Irish averaged 7.86 yards per attempt.
COMING QUESTIONS
Wimbush will be the starter in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 vs. No. 17 LSU. That much is certain. It also seems decently certain he will take the first snap of the 2018 opener against Michigan.
To do so, he will need to improve his mechanics. Kelly insists Wimbush’s mental makeup is fit for the task. Per Kelly, the focus of real competition exposed holes in Wimbush’s fundamentals not necessarily seen when working on the scout team during the 2016 season. There, the onus was on educating the first-team defense on the coming opponent’s schemes and tendencies. It was not to dissect the quarterback’s release point or throwing motion.
If Wimbush makes the necessary adjustments, he will undoubtedly start.
Who will back up Wimbush is a whole other query. Given the hype surrounding consensus four-star quarterback signee Phil Jurkovec (Pine-Richland High School; Gibsonia, Pa.), it does not seem unreasonable to think either Book or Davis may transfer. It would be unfortunate for the Notre Dame depth chart, but if either sees himself fall to third-string this spring and does not expect to outdo Jurkovec in years to come, then finding a better route to playing time would make sense.
Citing Miami (OH) as a possible transfer destination no longer holds the same merit as it did when former Irish assistant Chuck Martin first arrived there as head coach, but use that as an example. The RedHawks will have two senior quarterbacks with starting experience next season in Gus Ragland and Billy Bahl. Neither will have eligibility afterward. If Book or Davis were to transfer to Oxford, his greatest competition for the QB1 honors in 2019 would be current freshman Jackson Williamson. Miami also does not yet have a quarterback committed in the class of 2018.
Compare that to spending the coming fall behind both Wimbush and the other of this Book or Davis hypothetical, only to then be passed up by Jurkovec in 2019 and remain third-string.
There is every expectation for Jurkovec to make his presence known, even if that is only as an announcement of his pending involvement in the 2019 discussion. Less than a week ago, Kelly responded to a softball of a question rather than dodge it. Even on a day full of hype such as national signing day, evading the thought of Jurkovec competing with Wimbush for playing time would have been the smart play.
“I want him to challenge. I want Brandon to feel competition, and I’m sure Brandon wants to be challenged,” Kelly said Wednesday. “Any great competitor wants that feeling that somebody is pushing him every day and, not that Ian Book doesn’t, but let’s bring in another really good quarterback, a great quarterback.
“That’s our job here at Notre Dame. I’m not doing a good enough job if I don’t bring in a great quarterback to challenge the incumbent quarterback. If that threatens Brandon, then he’s not the guy I think he is. I’m pretty certain he’s going to be excited about Phil being here and the competition.”
Now that is not saying Jurkovec will start. That is not even saying Jurkovec may start. But it is saying the thought has crossed Kelly’s mind.
Although, Wimbush’s November gave the musing plenty of reason to cross Kelly’s ponderings.
In the meantime … Let’s start with the video of Irish head coach Brian Kelly announcing the winning of the Joe Moore Award by the Notre Dame offensive line, naming it the most outstanding such unit in the country. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and his charges deserved the honor, and there appeared to be rather genuine emotion upon realizing the news.
Coach Kelly had a surprise for Coach Hiestand and the offensive line today – the @JoeMooreAward, honoring the best O-line in the country.
ON Braden Lenzy’S COMMITMENT Expect to see Lenzy’s essay for “The Players’ Tribune” cited repeatedly in these parts. The points it makes need to be pounded into the heads of far too many college football fans. Upon decommiting from the Irish in June, Lenzy said he received messages from fans wishing him ill will to the extent of death threats.
“It got to where I would cringe every time my phone buzzed,” Lenzy wrote. “… I wish I could say I just brushed off the negative messages, or that I was big enough to just ignore them entirely. But that wouldn’t be true. I did read them. And I thought about them a lot.”
Lenzy overcame the influence of those idiots and signed with Notre Dame on Friday.
“I want to make clear not only to those people who sent me those messages directly, but also to every other high schooler who has experienced the same thing: Negative people exist everywhere, but you can’t let them dictate how you live your life.”
Credit to Lenzy for a well-written essay. Credit to Lenzy for making a tough decision. And credit to Lenzy for having ten times the maturity than many Irish fans.
— 10 takeaways from the new early Signing Day and the Class of 2018 — “Lost amid all the excitement that came on Wednesday will be what assistant coaches will end up changing jobs. It happens every single year after the normal signing date in February and nobody quite knows if that will be the case again after the December period closes.”
— 5 things to know for college football’s new early signing period — “The biggest unintended consequence of the new early signing period will be an industry-wide flurry of assistant coaching movement. Nearly one-third of assistant coaching jobs in college football could turn over the upcoming weeks. In other words, there’s a one-in-three chance the assistant who has been courting a high school prospect the past 18 months will be slipping on a new polo shirt soon.”
Notre Dame finished the early signing period with 21 signatures thanks to consensus four-star receiver Braden Lenzy’s (Tigard High School; Portland, Ore.) commitment on Friday. That leaves at least four spots for February signees on the traditional National Signing Day, Feb. 7.
If the right players wanted to commit to the Irish, the class could expand as high as 29 players without straining against NCAA rules. Early enrollees can be counted toward the previous class, meaning Notre Dame could chalk up four of the seven early enrollees as part of the class of 2017, which had only 21 pledges. Thus, neither class would exceed the ceiling of 25 prospects.
It is more likely 25 remains the mark to meet this year, at the most.
“We’re not going to take guys just to take guys, they’ve got to address needs,” Irish recruiting director Brian Polian said Wednesday. “We could go to 24, 25. We may go to 21, 22. We’ll see how it plays out here through the course of the rest of the recruiting period.”
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly outlined those needs. At that point, receiver was still in the discussion, but Lenzy’s commitment diminishes that need drastically.
“Defensive back is still in play for us, offensive line is still in play, and then best player available,” Kelly said. “I would probably highlight them in that fashion.”
Ten players seem most likely to fill those remaining scholarships and roster spots …
Consensus four-star safety Julius Irivin (Servite High School; Anaheim, Calif.)
The No. 8 safety in the class per rivals.com and the No. 87 prospect overall, Irvin appeared set to decide between Notre Dame, Washington and USC this week before a family emergency prompted him to delay his signing until February.
Due to a Family Emergency I will not be signing tomorrow‼️ I will now be signing in February to give me and my family time to decide on what route is the best to take. Thank you.🌹
Consensus four-star cornerback Noah Boykin (H.D. Woodson H.S.; Washington, D.C.)
The No. 20 cornerback in the class and the No. 193 prospect overall, Boykin (pictured above) committed to Maryland in July but did not sign a National Letter of Intent this week. In other words, he is hardly committed. Such is the transparency the early signing period provides.
“It clears up a lot of the uncertainty in this process of guys not committed when they should be still visiting other schools and saying that they’re soft verbal [commitments],” Kelly said to explain his favorite part of this new process. “That never made any sense to me.”
Rivals.com four-star/247sports.com five-star offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere (Berkeley Prep; Tampa, Fla.)
The No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 67 prospect overall, Petit-Frere has kept his recruitment thoughts close to the vest. He visited both Notre Dame and Michigan this fall and has shown interest in Alabama and Florida, as well.
Consensus three-star offensive tackle Luke Jones (Pulaski Academy, Little Rock, Ark.)
The No. 45 offensive tackle in the class per rivals.com, Jones mirrors Boykin. Jones committed to Arkansas in July but did not put pen to paper — or finger to cellphone screen, as would most likely be — this week. The difference lies in the coaching change at Arkansas. That alone could be the reason for Jones’ delay, wanting to gauge a possible relationship with new head coach Chad Morris, formerly of Southern Methodist University.
Consensus three-star defensive end Malik Langham (Lee H.S.; Huntsville, Ala.)
The No. 38 defensive end in the class, Langham toes the line between an Irish positional need and the “best player available” distinction. Notre Dame only offered him in December, joining the likes of his homestate Alabama and a few other SEC options.
Kelly made it clear Wednesday he will not pursue defensive linemen, specifically defensive ends, unless they fit a broader mold for the Irish. He has that luxury this cycle thanks to the continued progression of the four current sophomores at defensive end, led by Daelin Hayes and Khalid Kareem.
“We’re not going to take somebody just to take somebody in this class at that position,” Kelly said. “It has to do certainly that there is a need there, but if the fit is not there, we’re not going down that route unless the right fit is there.”
The Trojans gained another edge in this race, though, when St. Brown’s high school quarterback and the top passer in the class of 2019, JT Daniels, reclassified into the class of 2018 on Friday. He has been a staunch USC commit since July.
Consensus three-star receiver Lawrence Keys (McDonogh 35; New Orleans, La.)
The likelihood of Keys ending up with Notre Dame decreased significantly with Lenzy’s commitment, but if the Irish have a spot open come Feb. 7 and Keys wants it, there would be little reason to turn him away.