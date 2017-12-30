Notre Dame sends RB McIntosh home from Citrus Bowl

For much of the season, Notre Dame relied on sophomore Deon McIntosh to provide all of its depth at the running back position as ankle injury after ankle injury limited the usual Irish ball carriers. Now that the likes of juniors Josh Adams and Dexter Williams and sophomore Tony Jones are healthy, Notre Dame will be without McIntosh in the Citrus Bowl on Monday against No. 17 LSU.
McIntosh finishes the 2017 season with 368 yards and five touchdowns on 65 carries, gaining 5.7 yards per attempt. In a three-game stretch covering late September and the first week of October, McIntosh gained 206 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries as the nagging ankle sprains made it an imperative to rest the aforementioned trio as much as possible.
Entering the season, McIntosh was expected to be nothing but a last thought on the depth chart. He moved to running back from receiver in the spring after early-enrolled freshman C.J. Holmes suffered a shoulder injury. Holmes has been suspended indefinitely, including for the Citrus Bowl, due to a shoplifting arrest.
Notre Dame’s coordinators on the Irish and Tigers rushing attacks
LSU boasts one of the country’s top defenses. There is no denying that, no matter how hard one may hope to manipulate the data. The No. 17 Tigers have the country’s No. 9 defense as far as passing efficiency is concerned and gave up only 311.7 total yards per game this season. Led by sophomore cornerback Andraez Williams’ five interceptions, LSU picked off opposing quarterbacks 11 times.
Suffice it to say, No. 14 Notre Dame will need an efficient yet productive performance from inconsistent junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush to prevail in Monday’s Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m. ET; ABC)
The Irish expect as much. That may seem impractical following a season with a less than 50 percent completion rate lowlighted by a November swoon, but the bowl practices have offered Wimbush a different focus than the regular season could provide. Rather than prepare for specific defensive schemes changing each week, sessions could be spent working solely on mechanics.
“He’s done a great job,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long said Friday. “It’s just with the way he grips the ball, the way he’s rotating his hips and shoulders and elbow, just all the little things that we were able to get back to in bowl prep.
“As the season goes on, you just don’t have time to get into the mechanics each week. You’re so busy preparing for the next opponent. It enabled us to step back and really work through those kinks.”
Much like Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly earlier in the week, Long made specific mention of freshman receiver Michael Young as a Citrus possibility.
“I think more of it as an exciting opportunity for these young guys to get out there and kind of show what they can do,” Long said. “To see [junior] Miles Boykin go out there and he’s been working extremely hard each and every week.
“… I’m excited to see those young guys. [Junior] C.J. Sanders get an opportunity, [junior] Chris Finke, more reps, Michael Young, young freshman getting out there and show what [he] can do, and take that excitement and channel it and go play well.”
To perhaps give those inexperienced receivers less coverage to contend with, the Irish will welcome back a sight rarely seen in the season’s second half: healthy running backs. All three primary backs — juniors Josh Adams and Dexter Williams and sophomore Tony Jones — battled nagging ankle injuries for much of the season. Some time not getting tackled obviously helped those causes.
“It’s been fun seeing these guys, once the exams and all that got over, just to see the explosion back in them,” Long said. “Tony Jones is finally healthy, seeing him back to where he was in the spring and [preseason practices]. People forget, he was one of the most explosive players, especially when I first got here in the spring and fall camp.”
Speaking of running games … LSU boasts a pair of running backs some might argue should be in the same conversations as Georgia’s seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel or Stanford’s juniors Bryce Love and Cameron Scarlett. That might be a bit much, but it cannot be argued junior Derrius Guice is one of the country’s best and senior Darrel Williams is about as good a backup as any team could hope for.
Guice finished the season with 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns on 216 carries in 11 games, a 5.3 per attempt average. Williams managed 776 yards and nine touchdowns on 136 rushes, a 5.7 average.
“Those two backs are extremely explosive,” Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko said. “I don’t know why they haven’t quite gotten the national headlines as a pair. As we look at them, they’re as good as we’ve seen. I don’t want to make comparisons to other teams, but they are really, really talented and they’re both very similar.
“They’re both big, strong, physical backs that can get downhill, can stick a foot in the ground and change direction well, can hit the explosive plays.”
The one-two combination is only part of the Tigers’ ground game, though. The offense as a whole averaged 5.45 yards per carry in gaining 2,687 yards on 493 carries (sacks adjusted). For example, senior receiver Russell Gage is LSU’s third-leading rusher with 217 yards on 27 carries, many of which came on jet sweeps typical to offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme.
“They do a really good job of creating different surfaces, which make it hard for you to set edges,” Elko said. “You’ve really got to spend a lot of time focusing on how you’re going to set the edges to the defense to make sure you’re not getting outflanked and out-leveraged.
“It almost is an option style running attack where guys are going to be assigned to certain pieces of this thing and they’re going to have to be disciplined for four quarters to do their job.”
On Canada, Elko was exceptionally complimentary, noteworthy as LSU and the offensive coordinator will reportedly be parting ways next week.
“What Matt Canada does is drive defensive coordinators crazy.”
Notre Dame has succeeded before under head coach Brian Kelly in landing “six-star recruits,” Kelly’s typical description of players returning to school rather than heading to the NFL Draft. The most notable string of such welcome additions to the Irish roster have been at left tackle, naturally.
Current fifth-year left tackle Mike McGlinchey could have certainly headed to the NFL a year ago, likely hearing his name called in the first round. Before him, Ronnie Stanley and Zack Martin each returned to Notre Dame for a year more than they needed to if their aspirations were purely driven by professional considerations.
Receiver Michael Floyd announced his return to the Irish shortly after 2010’s Sun Bowl. At that point, his record had been largely clean for long enough to have solidly established himself as an NFL prospect.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day considered the NFL following his junior year, highlighted by 40 tackles. Instead, he bolstered a Notre Dame defensive line in 2015, earning second-team All-American honors.
Even cornerback KeiVarae Russell’s decision to reenroll for the 2015 season after an academic suspension his junior year meant he passed up possible NFL opportunities. He then pursued those rather than use up his eligibility in 2016.
Kelly has a track record of making these sales pitches successfully. (That is not a complete list of such “recruiting” victories.) Obviously, it is not a 100 percent hit rate. Russell left a possible fifth year on the table. Quarterback DeShone Kizer never genuinely considered a third season as starter. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, tight end Troy Niklas and receiver Will Fuller all left after their junior years when another year of collegiate competition could have arguably helped their draft stock. In the long run, it appears to have worked out for two of the three, with injuries plaguing Niklas throughout his time with the Arizona Cardinals. (Again, there have been other examples, such as defensive tackle Louis Nix, running back C.J. Prosise and linebacker Jaylon Smith.)
There is no inherently right or wrong decision for these athletes. It is absolutely a personal one dictated by circumstances, priorities and positional emphases. Both Kelly and this year’s players in question will weigh those factors over the next two weeks.
JUNIOR RUNNING BACK Josh Adams This space has made its thoughts clear: Go, Adams, go to the NFL. A running back with two years of nagging injuries needs to capitalize when he has his chance, and it may be difficult to improve Adams’ stock in the eyes of NFL front offices after this outstanding season.
If Adams returns for his senior year, kudos to him. It would be an absolute boon for the Irish offense and immediately raise both the ceiling and the floor for 2018. But that does not mean he should.
JUNIOR RECEIVER EQUANIMEOUS ST. BROWN St. Brown would be heading to the NFL trading largely on his sophomore year due to the disappointment that has been his 2017. His father, John Brown, has made it clear publicly he advocates for St. Brown to head to the NFL. The one actually making the decision, though, has insisted he has not made such a decision at this point.
“I haven’t made my mind up yet,” St. Brown told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I’m going to see how the game goes and then talk to my parents. … I haven’t been thinking about it. It’s a tough decision, I haven’t made my mind up.”
While it may be true St. Brown hasn’t picked his path, it is foolish to believe he has not thought about this in the last month.
The “Go” argument is simple: St. Brown would be a likely draft pick and could begin the next phase of his career a year earlier than otherwise. Notre Dame’s offense this season did not exactly showcase his skillset — a skillset that cannot be denied, combining athleticism with length and above average hands. There is only limited reason to think that would change next year.
The “Stay” argument is equally obvious: His 31 catches for 468 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games this season included few moments that will wow talent evaluators. His stock can certainly go up, though there is no guarantee it will.
One would think Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long is borderline desperate for St. Brown to return next season as sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson looks unlikely to be with Notre Dame any longer. Replacing Stepherson’s playmaking will be difficult enough. Replacing both big-play threats would be a miserable task with little in the way of obvious possibilities waiting in the wings.
JUNIOR LINEBACKER TE’VON CONEY Coney’s breakout season undeniably created a high point for his consideration on this topic. The question at hand is how much the NFL may believe the one season was a fluke. If his 99 tackles, including 13.0 for loss, are taken at face value, then perhaps heading to the NFL and finding a home as an inside linebacker in a physical division makes sense. If, however, the season is not enough evidence for the NFL to offer a high draft grade and Coney’s lack of experience in coverage is pointed to as an area to improve, then he should see reason for another year under Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s tutelage.
If that is indeed the case, Elko should be licking his lips. Yes, losing senior linebackers Nyles Morgana and Greer Martini is an unfortunate reality, but rare is the team that returns two linebackers as established as Coney and senior Drue Tranquill, who already announced an intention to return for a fifth year.
JUNIOR DEFENSIVE TACKLE JERRY TILLERY Looking at Notre Dame’s sudden December interest in a few defensive tackle recruits, the tea leaves may point toward Tillery heading to the NFL. His physical size alone makes him an enticing prospect, and declaring for the Draft after his best season would make sense.
Could he improve? Absolutely.
Would Elko like him back, especially considering senior defensive tackle Jonathan Bonner’s stated intention to forgo a fifth year? Undoubtedly.
Could Tillery’s departure be overcome? The emergence of current freshmen Myron Tagovaiola-Amosa and Kurt Hinish make that concept feasible. If combining them with some of the yet-to-produce juniors, namely Elijah Taylor and Micah Dew-Treadway, current freshman Darnell Ewell, and incoming freshmen Jayson Ademilola and Ja’Mion Franklin, then Elko might have enough of a defensive tackle rotation to compensate for the lack of experience or developed talent.
THE REST Technically speaking, senior defensive end Jay Hayes has a decision to make, but it seems a foregone conclusion he will return. His Draft stock is not readily-apparent, even after a career year.
Bonner, meanwhile, looks to be headed to the next step of his life, at least partly due to his mother battling cancer.
Oh, and senior left guard Quenton Nelson could be a top-five draft pick. No fifth year of eligibility should trump that opportunity.
The sole benefit to not playing for a national championship is these players have a solid two weeks after the season to contemplate this decision, and Kelly has two weeks to make his sales pitches.
The deadline for entry into the NFL Draft is Jan. 15.
And In That Corner … The No. 17 LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl
For the last rendition of “And In That Corner …” in Notre Dame’s 2017 season, Andrew Lopez of The Times-Picayune was kind enough to spend some of his holiday break dabbling with these questions as part of bowl preparations …
Thanks for taking the time to educate some Notre Dame fans, Andrew. I suspect you would agree it has been a more hectic than usual bowl season thanks to the early signing period.
Before I get rolling, how long have you been covering the Tigers?
This is my second full season covering LSU, but I’ve lived in South Louisiana all my life so I’m more familiar with the Tigers than most.
Now let’s start with that recruiting note. How did LSU balance the added December emphasis on recruiting with bowl preparations? Notre Dame relied on hand-holding more than increased pursuits, focusing on signing its class of 20 and hoping for an addition or two from long-standing relationships. Overall, the strategy worked on that front, but we’ll have to see Monday how the bowl prep went. Where did Ed Orgeron’s staff focus?
Orgeron and his guys pretty much did the same thing. There was one big target they had their eyes on in the early period — consensus five-star receiver Terrace Marshall (Parkway High School; Bossier City, La.) — and it paid off with his commitment and signature. Orgeron talked earlier this week about how the offensive and defensive coordinators stayed back and game planned while other coaches hit the road to lock up their commitments. The focus going forward with LSU’s final four spots are to target the big name guys that can help elevate a class into the top 10.
Obviously drawing many comparisons to the LSU team the Irish faced in the 2014 Music City Bowl would be misguided, especially since Coach O leads the way now, not Les Miles. Are there any similarities between 2014 and 2017 to note?
In that game, the Tigers threw the ball 14 times and ran the ball 38 times — that might be the thing you see this time around as well. LSU is still a run first, pass second kind of team. Fifth-year quarterback Danny Etling is better than Anthony Jennings was but the Tigers are still going to lean heavily on junior running back Derrius Guice. Defensively, it’s still a fast SEC team so not much has changed on that end either.
I suppose few teams have (possible) first-round picks at running back, as 2014 did with Leonard Fournette and this year’s Tigers may in Derrius Guice. He hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft and insists on playing in the Citrus Bowl. What makes him such a threat and what have teams done successfully to slow him down? Alabama held him to only 71 yards on 19 carries, a 3.7 average, and Auburn kept Guice to 71 yards on 20 carries, a 3.6 average.
Alabama and Auburn dared LSU to beat them with the pass. It’s what teams have been doing against LSU for years — it’s the reason Fournette never had much success against Alabama, either. Guice wasn’t fully-healthy for the Auburn game but Alabama … well that’s just Alabama for you. Everyone expects this to be his final game and I know he’s going to want to go out with a bang.
The Irish last saw LSU in 2014. In an odd coincidence, they saw quarterback Danny Etling that year, too, then with Purdue. In a 30-14 Notre Dame victory, Etling threw for 234 yards on 27-of-40 passing with two touchdowns matching two interceptions. He then headed south. Since arriving in Baton Rouge, La., how has Etling changed?
Etling has become a much more patient quarterback. He doesn’t have the big arm that offensive coordinators dream about but he doesn’t make many mistakes. He may be off on some deep throws but for the most part, he’s going to manage the game you want. In 242 passing attempts this season, Etling has thrown only two interceptions — and one of those was a desperation throw against Troy when LSU was attempting to avoid a monumental upset. Etling has thrown one interception for every 73 pass attempts he’s thrown since he’s been at LSU. That’s the second-best ratio in SEC history. He may not beat you, but he won’t go out and lose the game.
In true LSU/SEC form, the Tigers have an excellent defense. As the No. 8 unit in the country in passing efficiency defense, it seems quite likely Notre Dame has to rely on its running game even more than usual, which was quite a bit to start with. Facing the country’s best offensive line and a possible NFL Draftee in running back Josh Adams, will LSU be ready to stop that ground game?
Well, it better be, or else it’s going to be a long afternoon on New Year’s Day. But the Tigers rushing defense has been stout as the team has gotten healthier on the front line (more on that in a second) toward the latter half of the season. In LSU’s last four games, the Tigers are holding opponents to just 87.8 yards rushing per game, including holding Alabama to a season-low 116 yards. How impressive was that? The Crimson Tide had 173 yards rushing in the season opener against Florida State and then had 200 yards or more in every game, averaging 265.3 yards per contest. In the last two games, LSU held Tennessee and Texas A&M to 93 yards … combined.
My notes here point to a few injuries along the Tigers’ defensive front. Who is missing, and will their absences be the difference in stopping Adams?
LSU is going to have some replacing to do with the linebackers. The Tigers will be without outside linebacker Corey Thompson, inside linebacker Donnie Alexander and — the big one — edge rusher Arden Key for the game. They’ve played spurts without those players throughout the season so they should be well-adjusted.
On the defensive front, LSU is as healthy as can be. Christian LaCouture (who had three tackles against Notre Dame in 2014) and Rashard Lawrence start on the ends while Greg Gilmore and Ed Alexander provide a heck of a 1-2 punch in the middle. Senior Frank Herron, who will play in the NFLPA bowl game in January, rotates in to give the team some fresh legs after he missed the first six games of the season.
Let’s finish off with a catch-all here before getting to the biggest question. What and/or whom have I missed?
Well, three things here: 1) Notre Dame has to be ready for the jet sweep. LSU wide receivers have 56 carries this season and that doesn’t count Tigers running backs who will take jet sweeps from Matt Canada’s F-Back position. 2) Running back Darrel Williams might be one of the best back-up running backs in the country. Williams has 776 yards rushing and nine touchdowns and is LSU’s second-leading receiver with 22 receptions for 327 yards.
LSU is favored by three. Rather than ask you what you think of that spread, let’s use the seasonal parlance. You assuredly entered a confidence points bowl pool somewhere, right? Who did you take in the Citrus Bowl and how many points did you place on that pick?
I actually just participate in a regular old bowl pick ‘em — although I might try to get them to switch to a confidence points pool next season — and I did pick LSU but if I had to put confidence points on that, it’d be about a 1, as in the least confidence in any game. This one can truly go either way and I think that’s what makes it such a compelling bowl matchup.
LSU’s defense has been playing extremely well and are going to try to force Notre Dame to throw the ball against it’s top-flight secondary. But if LSU can’t stop the run — as they had problems with earlier in the season — then the Tigers could be done for.
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s offense filled with questions for the Citrus Bowl
Bowl games are similar to preseason practice finales. Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold Game can offer insights into the playmakers likely to define a season to come or unveil aspects of a new scheme previously unknown. If the Irish are fully engaged in the Citrus Bowl on Monday vs. No. 17 LSU (1 p.m. ET; ABC), then much can be learned from the occasion. The 2018 depth chart can gain some order at a position or two. Pending personnel losses will be seen in an evaluator manner, rather than merely with a reactionary response. Overall composure may be measured.
If, however, the afternoon in Orlando is treated like the mere exhibition it largely is, then it becomes an exercise in entertainment otherwise lacking effect.
Without Kevin Stepherson, who can Notre Dame turn to as a deep-threat playmaker?
Exclude from these results any production from fifth-year receiver Cam Smith, finally healthy from a hamstring issue. He will not be in the mix in 2018.
Instead, any noticeable impact from current freshman Michael Young would warrant attention.
“He’s had his best practices,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday following the first Irish practice in the Florida heat. “He’s shown a confidence level, consistency level, that maybe escaped him at times during the year, which is pretty typical of some of the younger players.
“You can kind of see him settling into a more comfortable position right now, too. We’re going to have to count on him to make some plays for us.”
An emergence from Young would establish him as only the pole position holder. Signed commit and consensus four-star receiver Braden Lenzy (Tigard High School; Portland, Ore.) has the speed to immediately force his way into this conversation during the summer.
Whoever emerges from that mix, it will obviously be in a complementary role to junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Even when Stepherson was hitting on all cylinders, the opposing defenses’ primary focus remained on St. Brown — he has shown a higher probability of taking over a game thus far in their respective careers. Against LSU, Kelly expects St. Brown to see time at multiple receiver positions, partly due to sophomore Chase Claypool also being sidelined thanks to shoulder surgery.
“For us, more than anything else, it’s going to be keeping the ball out on the perimeter, winning some of those matchups and then when we get a chance we’ll move some of those guys around,” Kelly said. “[St. Brown] is going to move all over the place. He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to have to lean on heavily.”
Relying on St. Brown on Monday with any success would be a positive notion for a 2018 sans Stepherson, presuming St. Brown returns for his senior season.
Without Alizé Mack, who can Notre Dame turn to as an aerial threat at tight end, if anyone?
There is little-to-no indication the junior tight end will not be with the Irish when they take the field against Michigan to open the 2018 season, but it is a possibility worthy of acknowledgement. If Mack is elsewhere then, offensive coordinator Chip Long will need to deploy someone else as the detached tight end intended to force matchup difficulties for the defense.
Current senior Nic Weishar presents as a better fit for the role attached to the line, presently manned by fifth-year senior Durham Smythe. From there, Smythe has showcased both his sure hands and his strength as a blocker this season. Even their physical profiles are similar. Notre Dame lists Smythe as 6-foot-5.5 and 257 pounds with Weishar at 6-foot-4.75 and 243 pounds.
“The tight ends are going to be important for us,” Kelly said. “Durham Smythe, Cole Kmet, Nic Weishar, all three tight ends will be involved.”
What could a healthy Josh Adams have done all season?
This should be the junior running back’s last game with the Irish, and it certainly will be his last behind an offensive line this superior to its typical competition. The month off has allowed Adams to finally return to 100 percent health. Whether it was just his ankles or other issues in addition, it cannot be denied Adams lost much of his explosiveness by season’s end.
“He looks really good,” Kelly said. “He’s got his speed back, he looks healthy. He’s running very effectively. I expect him to play really well in this game. I think the time off for him really helped him.”
Adams will need that speed, that health and that efficiency to manage a good day against the Tigers. They rank No. 21 in overall rushing defense and No. 39 in yards per carry at 3.80. For context, Michigan State allowed 3.38 yards per carry this season (No. 13) and Georgia gave up 3.47 yards per attempt (No. 20).
If Adams runs through LSU, it will elicit wonderings of “What could have been” if only his ankles had not been landed on so many times in October. It will also bode well for the next back to run behind what will still be a strong offensive line in 2018, most likely sophomore Tony Jones.
With that in mind, monitoring the distribution of opportunities between Jones and junior Dexter Williams will also shed light on what could come down the road for the two when healthy.
When removing ready-made excuses, how do the Irish fare against a top-20 team?
Kelly cited the crowd’s impact for the disastrous start at Miami in November. Anyone in attendance understood his point. The second half stumble two weeks later at Stanford was a sign of mental and physical fatigue at the end of a stretch of six weeks featuring four ranked opponents, an underrated Wake Forest and the always-wearisome Navy. Logically, at least, the argument made sense.
Camping World Stadium will hardly be abuzz come Monday, and Notre Dame will have had more than five weeks off since its most-recent game, not to mention time away from schoolwork.
“Like anything else, we needed some time,” Kelly said. “Our football team needed to get their step back, some energy back to them. Obviously this is a long break, but I thought we prepared well.”
With those outside factors removed, LSU will offer an excellent gauge of how the Irish genuinely stack up against a top-20 opponent. That is, if Notre Dame focuses on the bowl game. Amid trips to Universal Studios, a spending spree at Best Buy and assuredly plenty of seafood, the game itself may not be at the top of the list of priorities all week. Such is the difficult nature of bowl games in the first place.