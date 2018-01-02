Reports: C.J. Sanders to transfer from Notre Dame; DT Pete Mokwuah, as well

In the first example of offseason attrition, Notre Dame will need to find a new kick returner in 2018. Junior C.J. Sanders will graduate from the University this spring and then look to transfer, per reports. Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy first reported Sanders’ decision early Tuesday morning.
Sanders’ departure makes sense. He has had his moments as a kick returner — most notably a 93-yard touchdown against Stanford in 2015, his freshman season — but he has struggled to break into the rotation at receiver. With Notre Dame adding three more receiver recruits already signed in the class of 2018, that task will be only more difficult moving forward.
Sanders opened the 2016 season with two strong receiving efforts at Texas and vs. Nevada, catching a total of eight passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. In the final 10 games, though, he caught only 16 more passes for 192 yards, not finding the end zone again. This year, Sanders caught one pass for no gain at Michigan State.
He will finish his Irish career with 293 receiving yards on 26 catches.
As the punt returner in his first two seasons, Sanders returned 35 punts for 307 yards with one touchdown against Massachusetts in 2015. On 80 kick returns across three seasons, Sanders gained 1,904 yards with three touchdowns, averaging 23.8 yards per return. He returned one kickoff for 21 yards in Notre Dame’s 21-17 victory in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
By graduating this spring before transferring, Sanders will be immediately eligible wherever he lands.
The names that jump to mind to replace him at kick returner include junior receiver Chris Finke, freshman receiver Michael Young and sophomore running back Tony Jones. The last of those typically lined up alongside Sanders on kickoffs, but he was serving in a blocking role more than as an actual return threat.
PETE MOKWUAH ALSO SET TO TRANSFER Senior defensive tackle Pete Mokwuah has one more year of collegiate eligibility, and he will use it elsewhere. By no means was it expected the Irish coaching staff would even offer him the opportunity to play at Notre Dame in 2018.
Love my team and Love Thee Notre Dame forever. I'm thankful for the opportunity that Notre Dame has given me. With that being said, I look forward to attending another school for my 5th year option. Go Irish!! 🍀
Notre Dame did not intend for sophomore quarterback Ian Book to lead the offense throughout all of Monday’s second half in its 21-17 victory over No. 17 LSU in the Citrus Bowl. If anything, Irish head coach Brian Kelly expected to give opportunities to both Book and junior quarterback/season-long starter Brandon Wimbush.
“We went in with the idea of both of them playing,” Kelly said afterward. “This wasn’t a surprise to Ian. Brandon knew as well that both of them were going to play.”
Book’s effectiveness to close the first half, after three consecutive stalled Wimbush drives, showed the reserve would provide the best path to a season-ending victory. Much as he did when starting for an injured Wimbush at North Carolina, Book showed he is a more than capable collegiate passer. He is composed in the face of pressures big (a top-flight defense on national television) and small (an effective pass rush), and he works through his progressions well when needed.
“He really is extremely accurate in throwing the football,” Kelly said. “We took advantage of what his strengths are. … He’s a [redshirt] freshman, so he’s going to learn more within our offense.”
Book finished with 164 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing.
Learning he could perform against a defense as strong as the Tigers’ is notable knowledge moving forward. What is more ground-shifting is Kelly willingly opening the door to a quarterback competition simply by planning on playing Book in the first place. Following the regular season-ending loss at Stanford, Kelly declared Wimbush his starter with hardly any prompting. He left no room for qualifiers or wonderings otherwise.
“He’s our starting quarterback,” Kelly said then. “He’ll be starting in the bowl game.”
Technically, that was true, but something changed between Nov. 25 and Jan. 1. Book entered the gameplan. A conversation was started.
Perhaps that began with migraines keeping Wimbush out of two practices during bowl preparations, allowing Book to take every first-string snap those days. That may have been his moment to shine, forcing Kelly and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long to recognize he deserved a New Year’s Day opportunity.
Considering that at all, and then following through on it, means Kelly, Long and the Irish expect a quarterback competition to unfold over the next eight months. Whether that expands beyond Book and Wimbush to include current freshman Avery Davis and/or incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec is a conversation for another day. (Read: Likely tomorrow.)
Brandon Wimbush will need to earn the honor of starting against Michigan on Sept. 1, 2018. He will not be the only one vying for the distinction.
Yes, Wimbush still deserves to be in the competition. He missed throws again on Monday, most egregiously throwing too high for junior receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on a drag route. Even if throwing over the defensive line, that ball needs to be within St. Brown’s range on a pattern designed for yards after the catch, a la his 75-yard touchdown reception at Stanford.
Wimbush also accounted for 30 touchdowns (16 passing, 14 rushing) this season. Kelly used that fact to illustrate Notre Dame’s depth at the position.
“We’re very talented at the quarterback position,” Kelly said. “Ian showed today. Brandon showed that he’s very capable of running. … We are just very deep at the quarterback position and very fortunate that we have [Book].”
That depth will produce a starter in the next eight months. It is no longer an assurance it will be Wimbush.
That starter better be ready to throw to Miles Boykin.
The junior receiver finally broke through in the Citrus Bowl. With two of the top three Irish receivers sidelined, someone needed to step up. Boykin did so in such a manner his name will be in Notre Dame lore for decades to come. Three catches do not make for a great afternoon, but when the last of those is a one-handed, tackle-shedding, 55-yard game-winning touchdown, the spectrum shifts.
Boykin’s frame makes him a threat. It was why he was considered a likely starter throughout all of spring practice and a good portion of preseason practices. That range made him an excellent counter to LSU’s excellent coverage cornerbacks.
“One of the things that was really important in this game was to get him the ball in a position where — their defensive backs were outstanding — that they couldn’t make a play on the ball,” Kelly said. “… That’s something that [Boykin] and Ian and Brandon work on.”
There is little-to-no chance sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson is with the Irish when the Wolverines arrive in South Bend. There is still a chance St. Brown declares for the NFL this month. New targets will be needed, and Boykin finally showed what he offers in a competitive environment.
Michael Young will also be in that conversation.
Kelly predicted the freshman receiver would be heard from. Indeed he was, even if to the tune of only two catches for eight yards and a touchdown. Young saw plenty of snaps, very much a part of Long’s planning. That faith alone indicates Young has moved up the depth chart enough to be involved from the outset of next season.
Same goes for Nic Weishar.
The senior tight end has already indicated he will return for his final season of eligibility. His two catches for 13 yards may be underwhelming, but they came within the scheme and demonstrated he may be a perfect fit as the attached tight end offering a large target in short-yardage situations. Twice on the same third-quarter drive, Book turned to Weishar along the sideline. Weishar caught both passes cleanly, converting a third down with the second grab.
Losing fifth-year senior Durham Smythe could be a step backward for the offense. He put together an exceptional final season. Instead, Weishar should be able to step right into that role.
On the other side of the ball, freshman safety Jordan Genmark-Heath joined what will be an active spring conversation.
Notre Dame needs better safety play. That is undeniable and, again, a topic for further discussion tomorrow. Genmark-Heath saw extended action for the first time this season, making five tackles and avoiding any catastrophic mistakes.
Facing LSU is not a situation to trot out an inexperienced safety. Tigers offensive coordinator Matt Canada uses more motions and misdirections in one day than some teams do in an entire season. Genmark-Heath needed to be properly prepared to not be embarrassed, and Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko had him ready.
Revealing a gem like that is one of the purposes of bowl practices. Notre Dame did not need 15 sessions to focus on LSU. Instead, some of those were used to work on fundamentals and basics. That aspect moved Genmark-Heath into a spot where he could be counted on.
He may not start at safety in 2018, but as that position enters eight months of utter uncertainty, Genmark-Heath will get his chance.
Quenton Nelson is heading to the NFL, obviously.
The senior left guard removed any naïve hopes of him returning for another year of college football after the Irish victory.
“It was my last rep at Notre Dame and this week was sentimental,” Nelson said. “I’m so happy we finished strong.”
He is a presumptive top-10 NFL Draft pick. He should go.
No other decisions were announced immediately after the bowl game. The likes of St. Brown, junior running back Josh Adams, junior tight end Alizé Mack and junior linebacker Te’von Coney have until Jan. 15 to make up their minds.
Kelly will once again hold one-on-one meetings with each and every player in the coming weeks.
Kelly credited that implementation for sparking many of the program-wide changes following last season’s 4-8 debacle. He intends to do it again.
Book and Boykin heroics give Notre Dame a Citrus victory
Notre Dame had not put together a successful two-minute drive all season until sophomore quarterback Ian Book found junior receiver Miles Boykin for the winning score in Monday’s Citrus Bowl, topping No. 17 LSU, 21-17. The 55-yard touchdown delivered Notre Dame its 10th win of the season and first New Year’s Day victory since 1994.
“To get to 10 wins in two of the last three seasons, it’s really a nice mark for our football team,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said.
Book took over for junior quarterback and season-long starter Brandon Wimbush late in the second quarter. The three preceding Notre Dame drives all failed to gain a first down, netting a total of five yards. Book preceded to lead an 11-play, 51-yard drive for a field goal four seconds before halftime, breaking a scoreless tie.
“We have confidence in Ian,” Kelly said. “He hasn’t played a lot of football, but we threw him right into the fire and he leads a winning drive in a game that was on the line. He has that ability. It doesn’t surprise us that he’s able to do that.”
Kelly said he intended to play both Book and Wimbush all along in bowl preparations, but that plan was apparently shelved at halftime. Wimbush never saw the field again, finishing the day 3-of-8 for 52 yards passing and 38 rushing yards on four carries.
After that initial success, it took Book a bit to find a sustainable rhythm. He threw an interception to end the first Irish drive of the second half, and then turned excellent field position into only another field goal toward the end of the third quarter.
In that interim, Notre Dame’s defense held the Tigers in check, barely. Though LSU gained 399 yards and averaged a strong 5.3 yards per play, the Irish forced three field goal attempts in the red zone, including two on drives that reached the one-yard line.
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
Book took one snap in the first-quarter, throwing an incomplete pass on a third-and-10. When he returned to the field to lead the two-minute offense, it seemed he would take that opportunity and then Wimbush would return after halftime. Book went 3-for-4 for 33 yards on the drive, rushing for 27 more.
He should not have taken a sack on a third-and-four at the end of the drive, but the six-yard loss did not knock Notre Dame out of junior kicker Justin Yoon’s range, and there was hardly time left to take more than one more shot at the end zone, anyways.
The first signs of production from the Irish offense ensured Book would remain at quarterback the rest of the afternoon.
OVERLOOKED POINT OF THE GAME
LSU missed two first-half field goals. Those were hardly defensive successes. What was a defensive accomplishment, though, was tackling Tigers junior running back Derrius Guice inches from the end zone in the fourth quarter’s closing minutes.
Sophomore defensive end Daelin Hayes and freshman safety Jordan Genmark-Heath brought down the future early NFL Draft pick on a third-and-goal from the three-yard line, but LSU going for the last few inches on fourth down seemed a certainty. Instead, head coach Ed Orgeron sent out his field goal unit, a questionable move on a good day but an even more surprising one given the two misses earlier.
“Obviously, you think about it, but you go ahead,” Orgeron said. “You go ahead with two minutes left to go. Your defense had played well. I didn’t think they were going to score. I thought we could stop them. I wanted to give our team a chance to win.”
Orgeron will now have eight months to second-guess that decision.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Obviously, Boykin’s game-winning, one-handed, tackle-shedding touchdown will be the moment to remember.
Book and Boykin gelled from the moment Book took to the field. Two of his five first-half pass attempts went toward Boykin, completing one for 18 yards and a first down on that drive for Yoon’s first field goal. Boykin finished with three catches for 102 yards, earning Citrus Bowl MVP honors.
“We were in practice, and we knew we were going to have to get a couple of one-on-one matchups on the outside, and I told Miles, you’re going to win the MVP trophy,” Kelly said. “He looked at me like I had two heads, but I felt like he had a chance.
“He has the ability if we can get him the football.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Book may have had a stronger claim to the postgame hardware. For that matter, his first touchdown may have been more impressive than the deep ball to Boykin. Six yards from the end zone with five receivers and an empty backfield, Book had plenty of time but no open targets. When pressure did start to develop, he rolled out while keeping his eyes moving, surveying his targets.
Finally, he found a window to freshman receiver Michael Young.
Book finished the day 14-of-19 for 164 yards and two touchdowns passing, also adding 64 yards on seven rushes (sacks adjusted). His ability to genuinely consider both the run and the pass in run-pass options made life more difficult than LSU had expected.
“[Book] made a difference,” Orgeron said. “We had a plan. He came in and scrambled. Zone-read gave us problems. [He] extended plays.”
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Junior linebacker Te’von Coney made 17 tackles Monday, underscoring Notre Dame’s hopes he will return for his senior season, a decision he said he has not yet made.
STAT OF THE GAME
The Irish offense lacked three of its top four pass-catchers from the regular season, with sophomore receiver Kevin Stepherson and junior tight end Alizé Mack both suspended and sophomore receiver Chase Claypool out with a shoulder injury. Freshman tight end Brock Wright, used as a situational blocker, was also sidelined by a shoulder injury, and sophomore running back Deon McIntosh, the team’s third-leading rusher, was suspended, as well.
“We were a little shorthanded out there,” Kelly admitted afterward. “… Young players out there that I think started on scout team.”
Yet, Notre Dame averaged 6.07 yards per play against one of the country’s best defenses. For context, the Irish offense averaged 6.42 yards per play in the regular season.
With Book taking snaps, Notre Dame worked even more efficiently. Book’s offense gained 267 yards on 40 plays, an average of 6.68 yards. Wimbush’s time in the game gained 103 yards on 21 plays, an average of 4.90 yards.
WHAT? The merits of bowl games have been discussed at relative length in these parts, but when kickoff comes, one would hope competitive juices and instincts take over on the field. The Citrus Bowl will have only some of the country’s attention, as two other notable bowls start within the hour preceding it, but it is the marquee matchup of the day’s early slate.
WHEN? 1:00 p.m. ET. Or, right about when that feeling of New Year’s-shenanigans-induced nausea is beginning to abate.
WHERE? Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. Formerly known as the Citrus Bowl Stadium, where Notre Dame met Florida State in the 2011 Champ Sports Bowl.
This will be the final game of the season broadcast on ABC. It will presumably also be available on all Watch ESPN platforms.
WHY? Both Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and Irish head coach Brian Kelly have spent the week in Orlando pointing to a distinct want to get to double-digit wins. Amid bowl activities including go-kart races, amusement park visits and community service events, focusing on a 10th victory has been a motivational point. With a national championship out of the short-term picture, a New Year’s Day victory is seen as a building block to that long-term pursuit.
“You go into every season, and there’s … 120-plus teams all coming for the same goal, and that’s to be one of those four teams [in the College Football Playoff],” Kelly said Sunday morning. “If you’re not able to get that, you’re still on the same mission after this game, and that is to keep working toward a national championship.
“In the meantime, it’s to play on a Jan. 1 bowl game … 10 wins is usually the mark in college football. Everybody is looking to get to double digits, so it would be a big accomplishment to get to 10.”
AN ED ORGERON COMPLIMENT WORTH NOTING: Orgeron was asked what stood out from watching film of Notre Dame this season. Orgeron has spent more than three decades in coaching, almost all of them with an emphasis on the defensive line. He has studied more opposing offensive line units than most of us have simply seen in any capacity in our lives.
“The left guard [senior Quenton Nelson] and left tackle [fifth-year Mike McGlinchey], I can’t keep my eyes off of them,” Orgeron said. “They’re the best combo I’ve ever been against. They’re not only good players, they’re really well-coached.
“Their combo blocks, I remember watching an opponent, they had a defensive tackle that we know very well, and he was nine yards off the ball.”
This will be McGlinchey’s last game with the Irish and almost certainly will/should be Nelson’s, as well.
MEANINGLESS STAT: In watching Iowa’s 27-20 victory over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, a graphic touting the Hawkeyes’ recent bowl struggles was noticed. Before the victory over the Eagles, Iowa had lost its last five bowl games, dating back to a 31-14 defeat to Oklahoma in the 2011 Insight Bowl. Since then, Iowa lost to LSU, Tennessee, Stanford and Florida. In many respects, drawing any type of conclusion from that stretch would have been foolish. Those five games hold no ties to each other, and hardly a tie to the seasons preceding each of them. In all five, the Hawkeyes drew a tough matchup as dictated by factors well outside of their control.
The somewhat-similar streak critics point to relating to Notre Dame is how long it has been since the Irish won a “major” bowl game. Pretending there is some connection between a Jan. 2, 1995, loss to Colorado in the Fiesta Bowl and a Jan. 1, 2016, loss to Ohio State in the same occasion is beyond comprehension and filled with logical failings.
EQUALLY MEANINGLESS BUT MORE INTERESTING STAT: This same topic filled this exact space leading into the regular season finale at Stanford. … Irish junior running back Josh Adams sits 91 yards shy of breaking Vagas Ferguson’s single-season Notre Dame rushing record. Including yardage lost, Adams has 1,386 yards this season. Back in 1979, Ferguson gained 1,477. If arguing Ferguson needed only 11 games to reach that mark, a counterargument can be readily made by pointing out Adams has only 191 carries thus far this season. Ferguson had 301 rushing attempts in that record-setting season.
This may or may not be Adams’ last game with the Irish. Even if he returns in 2018, expecting a chance to break this record again would be rather ambitious.
BY HOW MUCH? This line has consistently favored LSU by three points with a combined point total over/under of 51.5. That math indicates a finish of Tigers 27, Irish 24. Considering LSU gave up an average of 18.8 points this season and never more than 24 points since the end of September, the low expected point totals are symptoms of LSU’s stout defense and an average offense (28.1 points per game, No. 71 in the country) unlikely to easily exploit Notre Dame’s vulnerable secondary.
LSU 24, Notre Dame 20. (8-4 record on the season.)
To use the parlance of bowl season, this scribe put 23 confidence points (out of a maximum of 40) on LSU in his two bowl pool entries. It may warrant noting those entries are in eighth (of 11) and ninth (of 10) with only six games remaining. For pride’s sake, let’s also mention it is not mathematically possible for those entries to finish in last. Whew. (Tough break, Edgar.)
Notre Dame’s foes have gone 5-4 thus far in their bowls, with only Georgia remaining to play. Taking a quick look at those results is a completist’s curse, much like the last three seasons of “The Big Bang Theory.” After spending the fall previewing and recapping the weeks of Temple, Michigan State and Stanford, it only makes sense to take a look at how they finished. If having spent half a decade watching Sheldon antagonize everyone around him, wasting a few more Thursday nights waiting for his demise is understandable, though not quite reasonable.
Do keep in mind, as it comes to seeing things through to their finish, closing New Year’s Eve strong may inhibit an Irish fan’s ability to see the end of Notre Dame’s season. The drunk tank will not have a TV showing the Citrus Bowl come Monday at 1 p.m. ET (ABC). Watching horizontally from your couch would be preferable in every conceivable regard, even if the local ride-sharing service charged a surge rate.
Temple (7-6): The Owls beat Florida International 28-3 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 19. Temple’s defense supported a balanced offensive attack by forcing three turnovers.
Georgia (12-1): The Bulldogs meet Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on Monday at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN). Remember the brief moments when it seemed distinctly possible the Irish could be in the “Granddaddy of them all”? That was a nice few weeks of dreaming about New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.
Georgia is favored by 2.5 points with a combined point total over/under of 60, hinting at a 31-29 –esque finish.
Boston College (7-6): The Eagles fell to Iowa in the Pinstripe Bowl 27-20 on Wednesday. Freshman running back A.J. Dillon gained 157 yards on 32 carries, scoring one touchdown. This loss notwithstanding, Boston College finished 2017 as a team on the upswing — and Dillon’s class year should be noted; he will still be with the Eagles when they visit Notre Dame in 2019.
Michigan State (10-3): The Spartans blew past Washington State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Thursday. The dominating performance solidified the verdict of Mark Dantonio’s team having fully rebounded from its lackluster 2016.
USC (11-3): The Trojans lost to Ohio State 24-7 in the Rose Bowl on Friday. USC’s offense and junior quarterback Sam Darnold had no trouble moving the ball, gaining 413 total yards with 356 through the air, but four turnovers were too much to overcome.
North Carolina State (9-4): Senior quarterback Ryan Finley led the Wolfpack to a 52-31 victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl on Friday. Finley threw for 318 yards and a touchdown by completing 24 of 29 passes, the last marks of a good season that was oh-so-very close to great.
Wake Forest (8-5): Notre Dame faces the Demon Deacons again in 2018, and buckle up for that one. If Wake Forest can replace outgoing senior quarterback John Wolford, its offense may be ready to utterly bust loose.
Wolford threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns on 32-of-49 passing in a 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in Friday’s Belk Bowl. Junior running back Matt Colburn rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. For that matter, the Deacons raced up-and-down the field sans standout sophomore receiver Greg Dortch.
Miami (FL) (10-3): Despite the Orange Bowl taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes could not keep up with Wisconsin on Saturday, falling 34-24. Some version of a “Turnover Chain” joke feels appropriate here, given Miami lost three turnovers to the Badgers.
Navy (7-6): The Midshipmen never gave Virginia a chance, winning Thursday’s Military Bowl 49-7. Navy rushed for 452 yards while the Cavaliers gained all of 30.
Stanford (9-5): The Cardinal covered the spread, for anyone tracking such things, but could not beat TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday. The Horned Frogs won 39-37 despite Stanford junior running back Bryce Love rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in possibly/likely his collegiate finale.