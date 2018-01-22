Monday’s Leftovers: Notre Dame needs Terry Joseph to develop DBs … and recruit them

Terry Joseph’s past work in developing players presumably was the single-biggest reason behind Notre Dame reportedly hiring the North Carolina defensive backs coach to work with the Irish safeties. The likes of current sophomores Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill, freshmen Jorden Genmark-Heath and Isaiah Robertson, and incoming freshmen Houston Griffith and Derrik Allen all should benefit from Joseph’s past successes in taking unexpected defensive backs and creating future NFL players.
Nonetheless, recruiting is always a necessary piece of the collegiate coaching puzzle, and Joseph has had his strong showings there, as well. That focus should still narrow on defensive backs, where Notre Dame yet needs to make the most progress. Signing five defensive backs in the class of 2018 does only so much for the lacking in previous cycles, most notably the literal dearth of cornerbacks signed last year.
Obviously, Joseph as a position coach would be a mere piece of any recruitment, at Notre Dame or at his previous stops, including Texas A&M, Nebraska and Tennessee. There is the rest of the program to consider, overall success and any possibly other primary recruiter.
All those qualifiers aside, Joseph landed some notable defensive back prospects in his three seasons with the Aggies, preceding his one-and-done pause with the Tar Heels. (All recruiting rankings in this piece are via rivals.com simply to have a standard barometer.)
Recruiting class of 2015: Four-star Larry Pryor; four-star Justin Dunning; four-star Roney Elam; three-star Justin Evans; three-star Deshawn Capers-Smith.
Recruiting class of 2016: Four-star Ikewa Okeke; three-star Charles Oliver; three-star Travon Fuller.
Recruiting class of 2017: Four-star Myles Jones; three-star Debione Renfro; three-star Devin Morris
In 2017, Pryor, Oliver and Jones all started for the Aggies, with Capers-Smith and Renfro also appearing in the two-deep and seeing regular playing time. Evans has already headed to the NFL as a second-round pick.
That makes six of 11 defensive backs becoming viable contributors relatively quickly upon their arrivals, with time for a few more to add to that tally.
While Evans is clearly the greatest example of development in this sampling — going from junior college recruit to second-round pick is a jump — both Renfro and Jones are examples of good, if not great, recruits immediately standing out. As a freshman, Renfro made 54 tackles, including two for loss, while breaking up five passes. Similarly, Jones made 35 tackles, picked off one pass and broke up eight more. Along with Oliver’s eight pass breakups, the three led a secondary that made consistent plays on the ball.
For context’s sake, sophomore cornerback Julian Love led Notre Dame with a record-setting 20 pass breakups this year. Behind him came senior cornerback Nick Watkins with eight and junior cornerback Shaun Crawford with five.
Looking directly at safety, Pryor started the final three games of his sophomore year and five as a junior, making 34 and 44 tackles, respectively.
Joseph’s moments of player development are what the Irish need most desperately right now, but finding recruits such as Renfro, Jones and Evans will be vital in years to come, as well.
Stanford will NOT have a quarterback controversy
It would have been nominal, at the most, anyway. Sophomore quarterback K.J. Costello established himself as the Cardinal’s best option at quarterback in the season’s second half. Senior Keller Chryst would have likely been given a supposed chance in the spring, somewhat out of deference to his four years in the program, but Costello would have assuredly walked away with the job.
Now, Stanford head coach David Shaw will not have to even consider that lip service. Chryst will head elsewhere for his final season of eligibility.
No Irish in the Super Bowl
With the Minnesota Vikings losing Sunday night, the three final Notre Dame football alums in the playoffs bowed out. No former Irish player will have a chance to win a Super Bowl ring this year, a la Michael Floyd in 2017, David Bruton in 2016 and Jonas Gray in 2015.
HAPPY ONE-YEAR, Y’ALL