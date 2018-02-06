Getty Images

As a National Signing Day primer, some mailbag questions

Notre Dame knows its figurative floor for the class of 2018. Thanks to December’s early signing period, and the success the Irish had in that three-day span, adding a mere three commitments to the class tomorrow would make National Signing Day a success. With eight possibilities remaining on the board to varying degrees, reaching that mark seems rather likely.

Anything further would make it a banner week and the cycle as a whole a strong one for Notre Dame’s coaching staff. Pulling that off is even more notable when considering seven of the 10 assistant coaches were not yet with the Irish when the scholarship offers began flowing to the class of 2018.

In many regards, the early signing period rendered this February stretch relatively anticlimactic. While that may not be the case in each and every year to come, this first rendition sets a precedent.

With that in mind and few updates (read: none) to offer in the 24- to 48-hour window preceding the close to the recruiting cycle, let’s knock out a few broad recruiting questions.

The pros, cons and math of Notre Dame signing more than 25 recruits

“Can you identify five-year transfers available for the Irish to sign? Any QBs?” — Kevin from Pasadena

“Regarding grad transfers, are we in the mix for Calvin Anderson and are we recruiting Tre Watson at all?” — The Dude

With just three commits signing along with consensus three-star offensive tackle Luke Jones (Pulaski Academy; Little Rock, Ark.) tomorrow, Notre Dame would reach 87 rostered players slated for the fall. Losing more than two to transfer, career-ending injury or dismissal is realistic, but expecting four or five begins to stretch the norms. Yet, the Irish may need exactly that to occur if Wednesday sees five new commitments.

Thus, do not expect any graduate transfers to arrive this summer. This is not like last year, when Notre Dame already knew its offensive line reserves may be in flux after spring practices and some roster spots could open up. This is, in fact, a first for the Irish. If being honest, it is a welcome first. It is also a nationwide norm.

“You just look at the culture of college athletics in general right now, people are transferring at a much higher rate than they did 10 years ago,” Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in December. “… Let’s go under the assumption that there is going to be a little bit of turnover this year, and sometimes you don’t know who they are. Guys come in and surprise you.”

That absence of a graduate transfer at quarterback may seem like the abandonment of a possible bandage, but that would ignore two facts. First of all, there are not a plethora of bona fide quarterbacks looking to parachute in for one season. Secondly, the Irish do not lack quarterbacks. There are options — four, to be exact.

The same could largely be said of Anderson, a Rice tackle with transfer plans. While Notre Dame did touch base with him, he was not an inherent need and he has narrowed his focus to Michigan and Texas, with Auburn, Oklahoma and TCU on the fringe of his considerations.

Watson, a Cal running back, declared a want to transfer only two weeks ago. If he had been in the market the first week of January, perhaps the Irish would have chased him to fill the void in the depth chart left by the dismissals of sophomore Deon McIntosh and freshman C.J. Holmes, but since then Notre Dame has aggressively pursued Georgia Tech commit C’Bo Flemister. Presuming Flemister flips to the Irish tomorrow, that would salve those issues well enough.

“What’s the story with Daniel Cage? Last I remember hearing, Kelly was going to reassess this January. Is he just done?” — NDIrishCO

Short answer: Yes.

Long answer: Cage’s return was always doubtful. If a concussion forces you to take off a season, then the long-term decision has somewhat been made for you.

Notre Dame’s hopes of North Carolina State-commit Derrick Eason finding his way to landing with the Irish is a symptom of that conclusion. If Cage had found unexpected health in September yet still spent 2017 on the sidelines, then he may have been a piece of the puzzle in 2018. Instead, finding another body like Eason’s to plug into the defensive line can provide some depth.

Admittedly, the return of current junior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery already bolstered that depth to rather excellent levels. A healthy Cage at his best would have struggled to find much playing time amid Tillery, current senior Jonathan Bonner and freshman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, not to mention the latter’s two classmates, Kurt Hinish and Darnell Ewell.

“How come Notre Dame automatically does not get the best players in Indiana every year? There’s always only a handful of elite talent every year and you would think the flagship school in the state will automatically get them.” — ND16

Simply enough, you answered your own question. There are only so many players in Indiana that the Irish should be outright pursuing in the first place. In looking at both the current cycle and the class of 2017, only four players each year exceeded the average of Notre Dame’s signed players if measuring by ratings on rivals.com.

Last year, those four landed at Clemson, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Louisville. The last of those was cornerback Russ Yeast, and the Irish very much would have liked to reel him in, but he actually chose a school 50 miles closer to him.

This year, those four players have committed to Alabama, Michigan, Iowa and USC, not exactly shoddy football programs.

Even if bothered by the inclusion of Cincinnati and Iowa in those two lists, the sample size invalidates the argument. To point to one recruit’s decision each year as an indictment on Notre Dame’s recruiting is to completely disregard the natures of recruiting in general.

Further questions are always welcome at insidetheirish@gmail.com

Monday's Leftovers: Notre Dame's Signing Day & Spring plans; Clark Lea's continuity

The catchphrase was simple, hence the noun in the first place. “Super Bowl Sunday, No School Monday.” It was always more a wish than a reality, but then the Wisconsin weather gods offered up an ice day in 2007 — joy met the negative-16 degrees temperatures, though the negative-25 degrees wind chill was less of a delight.

Just like we did not want to be in pre-calculus that morning, no one wants to be at work today, less so than a usual Monday.

Let’s keep this space devoid of any heavy-lifting, as well.

Two dates to remember
The first is obvious: Wednesday is National Signing Day, when Notre Dame will add at least three recruits to the class of 2018, and possibly a few more. This will be the largest class in Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s tenure, about to encompass its ninth signing day.

Typically, commitments will not be announced in the 48 hours leading up to signing day. If a player waited this long, he will stall for a few more days and enjoy the shine provided by signing his National Letter of Intent at the same time as making the announcement.

Notre Dame also officially announced the date of the annual Blue-Gold Game, concluding spring practices. The entire spring schedule is not out yet, but expect those 15 sessions to commence in early to mid-March.

A few words from Clark Lea
The new Irish defensive coordinator shared his view of his promotion with John Heisler, the senior associate athletic director overseeing the media relations department. An interesting and quick read, Heisler tells the story of Lea learning he got the gig via a phone call with Kelly.

More pertinently, Lea points out what he felt was his greatest selling point.

“There was no need for an operations manual because of that continuity,” Lea said. “The organizational structure here was not going to change with me. In that spirit, I didn’t need to put anything on paper.”

Lea has focused on relaying that same message to his players, including junior linebacker Te’von Coney and junior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, both of whom spurned the NFL draft for one more season at Notre Dame.

“What I’ve said to ever player I’ve talked to is this: ‘We’re going to go out and build on what we’ve started,’” Lea said.

The nature of football
The below tweet stood out in the hours after Sunday’s Super Bowl. While the degree to which it was true with the Irish this past fall was far less extreme than either of the examples given, it was still a key point to Notre Dame’s season.

No matter how the inevitable quarterback competition resolves itself in the next seven months, this will be a vital lesson for the entire depth chart to remember.

Friday at 4: The pros, cons and math of Notre Dame signing more than 25 recruits

On Wednesday, Notre Dame might exceed 25 scholarships in one recruiting class for the first time since 2006. Undoubtedly, the Irish coaches have thought about the ramifications such a large single-year group would have on recruiting in the next 12 months.

As is, Notre Dame has 21 signees in the class of 2018, one additional commitment already in hand and the possibility of multiple more by National Signing Day.

That is not to say the Irish will assuredly exceed 25 scholarships. Recruiting changes just like milkshakes melt. Yet, when considering prospects who were committed to schools before December’s early signing period but did not sign on the proverbial dotted line (consensus three-star running back C’Bo Flemister [Pike County High School; Zebulon, Ga.] and consensus three-star defensive lineman Derrick Eason [Norview H.S.; Norfolk, Va.], pictured above, as pertinent examples), they very clearly are on the market and considering current suitors.

One does not even need to read between those lines with consensus three-star cornerback DJ Brown (St. John’s College; Washington, D.C.), who de-committed from Virginia to weigh other options in Notre Dame, Cal and Northwestern.

Lawrence Keys (rivals.com)

Those three possibilities would bring the Irish to 25 players in the class, with distinct chances at consensus five-star offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere (Berkeley Prep; Tampa, Fla.) and consensus three-star receiver Lawrence Keys (McDonogh 35; New Orleans), among others, still afloat.

For a thought exercise, let’s say Notre Dame enjoys a banner close to the recruiting cycle, pulling in four of those five, bringing the class to 26 total. (That still falls two short of the class of 2006, retroactively led by a trio of offensive linemen in Sam Young, Chris Stewart and Eric Olsen.)

Suddenly, the Irish could be looking at a class of 18 or 19 recruits next year. It would effectually be an inversion of the cycle seen in 2012 and 2013. Notre Dame signed only 17 prospects in 2012, including names such as KeiVarae Russell, Ronnie Stanley, CJ Prosise … and Gunner Kiel. That slim class allowed for 24 recruits in 2013, the nation’s No. 3 haul per rivals.com, highlighted by Jaylon Smith, Will Fuller and Mike McGlinchey.

Quick, rough math explains the crunch without spending much time. Currently, the Irish roster has 84 players slotted for 2018, including consensus three-star offensive tackle commit Luke Jones (Pulaski Academy; Little Rock, Ark.). Add the aforementioned four yet-to-commit hypothetical surprises and that count jumps to 88.

The first piece of practicality here: The attrition of three more players before August has long-been expected and became a near-certainty when Notre Dame signed 21 commitments in December.

“It is a reality,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said then. “Our situation here at Notre Dame is we have not been at that 85, so we’ve been more aggressive this year with that. I never feel really comfortable with it, to be quite honest with you, but I’ve had to get over that.”

When he says “aggressive,” Kelly means he and his staff have needed to be more up-front with certain players about their futures within the program. Presumably, someone had a frank conversation with junior defensive tackle Elijah Taylor, indicating he had been passed by multiple freshmen in the depth chart and would not likely see much playing time moving forward. Taylor then made the decision to transfer to find a better chance at contributing elsewhere.

There is nothing amoral or bothersome about that, as long as all parties are honest, but it is still an awkward and uncomfortable conversation.

To get from 88 to 85 by August, this thought exercise will presume an injury, a transfer and a suspension each occurs in the next six months.

Looking forward another whole year, the nine fifth-year players will all depart, obviously. Nine current juniors will, as well. Perhaps current sophomore cornerback Julian Love opts to turn a likely third excellent collegiate season into an NFL draft entry. Maybe one of those juniors, offensive lineman Trevor Ruhland, for example, is offered another season by the Irish coaching staff. An incoming transfer or two could arise, though an outgoing transfer or two inevitably will develop.

Those ebbs and flows would then create the opportunity to sign only 18 or 19 players in the class of 2019. If presuming another year of “aggressive” attrition, that could conceivably rise to 21 without much stress.

That may not seem to be a steep drop from the usual 24 or so, but it will alter recruiting strategies knowing there are that many fewer spots to hold open for the late-deciding, like Petit-Frere.

If possible, Notre Dame should absolutely find a way to make space for Petit-Frere on the roster. Not only is he a top-line offensive lineman to build around for a few years, but there is some credence to the thought of One in the hand is worth two in the bush.

Logic knows that is a decision being made already. It is made every year crucial class move past 22 commitments, though every signee more than 22 increases the magnitude of the effect in the years to come.

The roughest of math to settle on that figure of 22: It’s algebra, and it changes each and every year, but …

— If an average of one player leaves each year before his sophomore season,
— And another two leave before their junior years,
— And then two departs, be it for the NFL or transfer elsewhere, between their junior and senior seasons,
— And about a quarter of each class is invited to return for a fifth year, meaning 5-6 annually,
— And two transfers coming to Notre Dame every four years,

Then the average roster distribution is … [class size as freshmen] + [sophomores: class size as freshmen – 1] + [juniors: class size as freshmen – 3] + [seniors: class size as freshmen – 5] + [fifth-years: class size as freshmen / 4] + two incoming transfers = 85.

(4 x class size + class size / 4) minus seven = 85.

Average class size = 21.6, rounded up to 22.

That math is intentionally and admittedly conservative, so as to draw an inherent and hopefully-illustrative contrast to the “aggressive” tendencies needed to recruit these larger classes.

Whom might Notre Dame add to this recruiting class in six days?

rivals.com
Less than a week from National Signing Day, Notre Dame is in a position of power compared to most schools. The Irish have just one unsigned commit — consensus three-star offensive tackle Luke Jones (Pulaski Academy, Little Rock, Calif.) — and that is a firm pledge by every indication. Instead of worrying about losing committed high schoolers to last-minute impulses, Notre Dame stands to possibly gain a few.

Technically speaking, the Irish can exceed 25 scholarships in this class by counting up to four of the early enrollees toward last year’s signing class. That remains unlikely both from a roster construction standpoint and in considering the streak of possibilities that would need to align in a row for Notre Dame to close on four players in the next six days. Even if there were four players leaning 75 percent toward the Irish, for example, there would be only a 31.64 percent chance of landing all four.

That is clearly an example using a relatively round initial number to make a point. It is not to say there are four distinct recruits leaning that strongly toward Notre Dame, or that weakly if wanting to be critical.

There are eight prospects remaining in play for the Irish coaching staff, albeit to varying degrees. Without attempting to get too far into the minds of 17- and 18-year-olds making life-changing decisions, the eight are listed below in vague order of most- to least-likely to commit to Notre Dame no later than Feb. 7. These rough estimations are intentionally based on facts more than anything else because, again, these are teenagers considering the sales pitches of literal recruiters.

Consensus three-star running back C’Bo Flemister (Pike County High School; Zebulon, Ga.)
Any pledged commit from before Dec. 20 who did not sign during the early signing period is a dubious commitment at best. That is part of why Notre Dame emphasized receiving a National Letter of Intent from each and every one of its then-commitments. That removed all doubt.

Flemister has been committed to Georgia Tech since early December, but he did not seal the deal during that three-day period. Though he remains committed to the Yellow Jackets, the Irish have pursued Flemister diligently since dismissals ravaged their running back depth. Perhaps more notably, Notre Dame has not chased other running backs in a similar fashion, indicating some sense of comfort with Flemister.

He is also considering Tennessee to some degree, visiting both the Vols and the Irish this month.

DJ Brown (rivals.com)

Consensus three-star cornerback DJ Brown (St. John’s College H.S.; Washington, D.C.)
Brown de-committed from Virginia on Tuesday, and then to add insult to injury, he announced a top three not including the Cavaliers. It did include Notre Dame, Cal and Northwestern.

Such a shift should bode well for the Irish, who will continue to take as many cornerbacks as they can after not signing any last year. The Under Armour All-American may create an abundance of options at the position in the short-term, but the depth chart is only a year or two away from needing every piece of this class.

Consensus three-star defensive lineman Derrick Eason (Norview; Norfolk, Va.)
Eason committed to North Carolina State back in late July. Care to guess what he did not do in December? That’s right, Eason did not sign with the Wolfpack. At 6-foot-4 and 240-plus pounds, Eason could yet end up at defensive end or tackle. Either way, adding a fourth defensive lineman to the class would create a sustainable roster distribution for Notre Dame.

Lawrence Keys (rivals.com)

Consensus three-star receiver Lawrence Keys (McDonogh 35; New Orleans)
The first holdover from a December look ahead to this coming Wednesday, the Irish have maintained the recruitment of Keys despite landing three quality receiver prospects in the early signing period. That consistency will be needed if Notre Dame is to keep Keys from heading to Texas.

Consensus five-star offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere (Berkeley Prep; Tampa, Fla.)
There was some consideration to adding a ninth, superfluous name to this list in order to make the No. 5 spot the exact midpoint. Petit-Frere’s possibilities include the Irish, Michigan, Alabama, Florida and Ohio State, and he is unlikely to tip his hand before National Signing Day.

The reason Petit-Frere, pictured above, ends up a slot ahead of the next name is simple: Notre Dame would move roster heaven and earth if it needed to make space for the future stud at offensive tackle, the No. 1 tackle in the class, per rivals.com. From day one, Petit-Frere would change the landscape of the Irish offensive line — even if he did not start as a freshman, the looming days of him doing so would force other Notre Dame linemen to reconsider their best paths to playing time.

Rivals.com three-star offensive tackle Jarrett Patterson (Mission Viejo; Calif.)
The Irish may want another lineman in the class, and Patterson would fill that distinction nicely, but that would require convincing a Los Angeles product to walk away from UCLA.

Consensus four-star linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu (Mater Dei; Santa Ana, Calif.)
Similarly, landing Tuliaupupu as the fifth linebacker in the class would mean talking him out of joining two high school classmates at USC. Could it happen? Sure, but it does not seem probable.

Consensus four-star cornerback Noah Boykin (H.D. Woodson; Washington, D.C.)
Boykin ended his commitment to Maryland shortly after visiting Florida. Those tea leaves point to him becoming a Gator.

Notre Dame makes Terry Joseph hire as safeties coach official

Associated Press
Notre Dame (finally) announced the long-reported hire of Terry Joseph as safeties coach Tuesday. Most recently the defensive backs coach at North Carolina, Joseph fills the remaining hole left by former Irish defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mike Elko’s departure for Texas A&M. Linebackers coach Clark Lea was previously promoted to defensive coordinator.

“There are a lot of great programs in the nation, but there is only one Notre Dame,” Joseph said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with [head coach Brian] Kelly, the rest of the staff and embracing the opportunity to compete on a national stage in pursuit of this program’s mission: To graduate all of its players and win a national championship.”

Prior to North Carolina, Joseph spent time at Texas A&M, Nebraska, Tennessee and Louisiana Tech. With the Irish, his work will be cut out for him. Notre Dame lacks an established safety and could see two new starters at the position in 2018.

“Terry has an excellent reputation as a quality teacher and coach, as well as a committed recruiter,” Kelly said. “He has developed all-conference caliber players at each of his earlier stops. … Our players will certainly benefit from Terry’s teaching in terms of football, but I’m probably more excited to see our players benefit from his leadership skills away from football.”

Along with the announcement, Notre Dame released a video with some words from Joseph in which he makes quite a bold guarantee right from the top.

Note: The Irish safeties recorded zero interceptions in 2017.

“What are the odds of additional coaching changes after National Signing Day?” — irishwilliamsport

The instinct is to say there is no chance, but that would be foolish. It is very unlikely. One of the side effects of December’s early signing period seems to be it moved the coaching carousel’s peak movement up by a few weeks. That showed itself in the assistant coaching staff turnover across the country shortly after Christmas.

The counter to that expedited timeline has been the addition of a 10th assistant coach to each staff. That created 129 new jobs. Some of those were already designated, such as Notre Dame with Tom Rees officially serving as a graduate assistant last season knowing he would be slotted into that 10th assistant spot as soon as it was legal. That “promotion” was so presumed and resulted in so little change, there was never even an official press release. The first people to notice it were probably 2019 quarterback commit Cade McNamara (Damonte Ranch High School; Reno, Nev.) and his parents; once officially an assistant coach, Rees could recruit off campus.

Many of those 10th assistants have trickled upward throughout the Football Bowl Subdivision. It has led to an increase in assistant salary pools and added another layer to the usual coaching carousel.

Obviously, the effects of the early signing period as they pertain to coaching changes will be seen every year. This assistant coaching influx, though, is a one-time occurrence.

Nonetheless, the Irish coaching staff has seen enough turnover in the last 14 months to think it is set for at least the next 10.

“He’s completely changed our culture.”

Notre Dame also released a video highlighting the contributions from strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Balis on Tuesday. This is a hype video and little else, but when noted straight-shooter Mike McGlinchey offers the above bolded quote, it stands out. The two-time captain has not paid anyone lip service in the last two years. McGlinchey giving that type of credit to one individual stands out as praise of a particularly honest brand.

The Irish undeniably faded over the regular season’s final third, but wholly rectifying the mistakes in the team’s strength and conditioning likely needed more than eight months of an offseason.

Further mailbag questions are welcome at insidetheirish@gmail.com.