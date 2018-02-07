A Signing Day victory, Notre Dame gets the letter: Noah Boykin, consensus four-star cornerback

NOAH BOYKIN

Woodson H.D. High School; Washington, D.C.

Measurements: 6’2”, 170 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star prospect, No. 21 cornerback in the class per rivals.com, No. 204 overall in the country and No. 2 prospect in the nation’s capital.

Other Notable Offers: Boykin is a veritable National Signing Day victory for Notre Dame. Heading into the day, the former Maryland commit was expected to choose Florida, perhaps Virginia, but not the Irish.

Projected Position: Cornerback.

Quick Take: Boykin’s greatest assets are his range and physicality. In some respects, that combination could land him at safety by the end of his collegiate career. For now, his ability to stick with receivers in routes sets him up well at cornerback.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: At the very least, Boykin will see action on special teams, but some time in the two-deep at nickelback or in the dime package could be feasible. His addition to the roster could also increase the likelihood of current sophomore Julian Love moving to safety.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Boykin’s surprise signing finishes the focused Notre Dame effort of making up for last year’s mistakes. In the class of 2017, the Irish pulled in no cornerbacks. Boykin makes for a total of five. That jump from one extreme to the other in just two recruiting cycles will give Boykin, and the rest of this year’s cornerback signees, chances both this year and in the long run.