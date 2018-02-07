Notre Dame gets the letter: Jarrett Patterson, three-star offensive tackle

JARRETT PATTERSON

Mission Viejo High School; Calif.

Measurements: 6’5”, 280 lbs.

Accolades: Rivals.com three-star and No. 29 tackle in the class, as well as the No. 49 prospect in California.

Other Notable Offers: Patterson held offers from nearly half the Pac 12, Wisconsin and Michigan, but his recruitment came down to Notre Dame and UCLA after he de-committed from Arizona State.

Projected Position: Offensive tackle.

Quick Take: The Irish made Patterson a priority after the early signing period. Given the program’s years of offensive line excellence, that was not a decision made on a whim. He progressed throughout high school, and his pass protection skills make him a possible tackle of the future.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame knows it has one of its two tackles this season in current freshman Robert Hainsey. It would be unlikely to start two underclassmen on the ends of the offensive line, but Patterson could quite conceivably work his way into a backup role.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: It will make sense at some point to move current sophomore Tommy Kraemer inside from tackle to guard. That may be 2018 or perhaps 2019. That day will only come when a truer tackle is ready to take every snap. With that in mind, that is the clear path for Patterson to a starting role sooner than later.

Long ✅

Athletic ✅

Smart ✅

Competitor ✅@JPatt78 brings everything we look for in our O-line room.#GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/iscavWY5ua — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 7, 2018