Notre Dame gets the letter: Jarrett Patterson, three-star offensive tackle

JARRETT PATTERSON
Mission Viejo High School; Calif.
Measurements: 6’5”, 280 lbs.
Accolades: Rivals.com three-star and No. 29 tackle in the class, as well as the No. 49 prospect in California.
Other Notable Offers: Patterson held offers from nearly half the Pac 12, Wisconsin and Michigan, but his recruitment came down to Notre Dame and UCLA after he de-committed from Arizona State.
Projected Position: Offensive tackle.
Quick Take: The Irish made Patterson a priority after the early signing period. Given the program’s years of offensive line excellence, that was not a decision made on a whim. He progressed throughout high school, and his pass protection skills make him a possible tackle of the future.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame knows it has one of its two tackles this season in current freshman Robert Hainsey. It would be unlikely to start two underclassmen on the ends of the offensive line, but Patterson could quite conceivably work his way into a backup role.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: It will make sense at some point to move current sophomore Tommy Kraemer inside from tackle to guard. That may be 2018 or perhaps 2019. That day will only come when a truer tackle is ready to take every snap. With that in mind, that is the clear path for Patterson to a starting role sooner than later.
NOAH BOYKIN
Woodson H.D. High School; Washington, D.C.
Measurements: 6’2”, 170 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus four-star prospect, No. 21 cornerback in the class per rivals.com, No. 204 overall in the country and No. 2 prospect in the nation’s capital.
Other Notable Offers: Boykin is a veritable National Signing Day victory for Notre Dame. Heading into the day, the former Maryland commit was expected to choose Florida, perhaps Virginia, but not the Irish.
Projected Position: Cornerback.
Quick Take: Boykin’s greatest assets are his range and physicality. In some respects, that combination could land him at safety by the end of his collegiate career. For now, his ability to stick with receivers in routes sets him up well at cornerback.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: At the very least, Boykin will see action on special teams, but some time in the two-deep at nickelback or in the dime package could be feasible. His addition to the roster could also increase the likelihood of current sophomore Julian Love moving to safety.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Boykin’s surprise signing finishes the focused Notre Dame effort of making up for last year’s mistakes. In the class of 2017, the Irish pulled in no cornerbacks. Boykin makes for a total of five. That jump from one extreme to the other in just two recruiting cycles will give Boykin, and the rest of this year’s cornerback signees, chances both this year and in the long run.
Lawrence Keys
McDonogh 35 High School; New Orleans
Measurements: 5’11”, 160 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star prospect, No. 22 recruit in Louisiana, per rivals.com.
Other Notable Offers: Holding offers from the likes of Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma, Keys’ recruitment came down to Notre Dame and Texas.
Projected Position: Receiver.
Quick Take: Keys brings more speed to the Irish receiving corps. His measurements may indicate he is slight of frame, but that would not be wholly accurate. Nonetheless, time spent in a collegiate strength and conditioning program will diminish those concerns and help Keys fit more in line with what Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long typically prefers in receivers.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame’s current receivers do not boast an excess of top-end speed, especially after the dismissal of current sophomore Kevin Stepherson and the intended transfer of junior C.J. Sanders. Keys will not arrive as highly-touted for his speed as classmate Braden Lenzy will, but if he can establish himself before the Oregon track star does, then there may be a role for Keys right away.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Even if Lenzy gets the nod ahead of Keys this season, the latter will have plenty of chances moving forward, considering they are essentially the only two burners in the Irish receiving room at the moment. Junior Chris Finke is certainly quick and graduate transfer Freddy Canteen was brought in largely for his speed when healthy, but neither has the ability to take the top off a secondary like Lenzy and Keys should.
Keys is the fourth receiver in this class. That is quite a haul in every respect, and from a pure numbers standpoint, it sets up Notre Dame very well for the next few years.
LUKE JONES
Pulaski Academy; Little Rock, Ark.
Measurements: 6’4”, 290 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 45 offensive tackle in the class per rivals.com and No. 4 prospect in Arkansas.
Other Notable Offers: Jones was committed to Arkansas heading into the early signing period, but used Bret Bielema’s firing as a valid reason to avoid the dotted line. He then committed to Notre Dame within a week of the December period and did not flinch from that pledge despite the Razorbacks hiring Chad Morris from SMU while the Irish saw offensive line coach Harry Hiestand head to the NFL and replaced him with Jeff Quinn.
Projected Position: Offensive tackle.
Quick Take: Jones’ length makes him a valid tackle possibility down the line. Adding a third offensive lineman to the class also creates needed depth. Without Jones (or any additional offensive line commitments today), Notre Dame had only 11 offensive linemen rostered.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Jones will be one of seven (and possibly counting) freshmen or sophomores among the 12 (or more) offensive linemen. If he excels, some time in the two-deep could be immediately available, but given the success of current freshman Robert Hainsey in 2017 and the expected rise of Hainsey’s classmates Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons, it is more likely Jones spends 2018 on the sidelines.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Current sophomores Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg have not excelled at tackle. That issue led to Hainsey playing throughout his freshman season as much as Hainsey’s solid practice performances did. Such a leap is unlikely to be repeated a second time in two seasons, but it could lead to an opportunity in a year or two for Jones.
DJ BROWN
St. John’s College High; Washington, D.C.
Measurements: 6’1”, 180 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 67 cornerback in the class per rivals.com and No. 8 recruit in the nation’s capital; Under Armour All-American.
Other Notable Offers: Brown de-committed from Virginia at the end of January, quickly declaring a final three schools under consideration of Notre Dame, Cal and Northwestern. He also held offers from Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina.
Projected Position: Cornerback.
Quick Take: Brown may be a genuinely prototypical cornerback, at his best in pass coverage and able to locate the ball in the air. By no means does he not need development, but given the stockpile of talent at the position two years ahead of him, Brown should have time to progress and be ready to contribute in a season or two.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Brown is the fourth cornerback in this class — although consensus four-star Houston Griffith could also see some time at safety — compensating for the lack of cornerbacks in last year’s recruiting class. With three current sophomores at the position, as well as a junior and a senior with starting experience, Brown should not be readily needed in 2018. Perhaps he will make some special teams contributions, but that should be about it.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: The recruiting failure of a year ago will be quite the boon for Brown’s career. Once the likes of current sophomore Julian Love, junior Shaun Crawford and senior Nick Watkins matriculate, there will be a scramble at the position. Only sophomores Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn will have experience, and at least two other cornerbacks will see regular action. That means Brown could be, perhaps should be, in position to contribute right away in 2019, if not start.