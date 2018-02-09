Associated Press

Brian Kelly on Notre Dame’s six signees, with some assistant insights

December’s early signing period allowed Notre Dame to focus its final efforts in this recruiting cycle, narrowing its range of targets to defensive backs, offensive linemen and — due to roster reductions — running back. In discussing Wednesday’s six signees, both Irish head coach Brian Kelly and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian mentioned going 3-for-3 in those categories, at least in part thanks to securing those 21 prospects six-plus weeks ago.

Adding in a receiver provided even further depth.

Lawrence Keys

Kelly on consensus three-star receiver Lawrence Keys: “[He] really gives us an explosive playmaker. He adds to the depth at that class. … We just felt like we were looking for a guy that could make plays with the ball in his hand.”

Receivers coach Del Alexander on consensus four-star receiver Braden Lenzy, a December signee who made that decision after Kelly’s comments during the three-day early signing period: “Just a spark plug. A kid that has a wealth of knowledge of everything sports, is really intelligent outside of sports. It was just great listening to him and his dad argue back-and-forth about current and past players of their favorite teams and watch that father-son bond and also appreciate where he is mentally. He is a gym rat, he is a junkie, and he wants to be really good as a football player, but he also wants everything that Notre Dame has to offer off the field.”

Kelly on the class of 2018’s depth at both receiver and defensive back, setting it apart from most years: “It’s probably from an across the board depth standpoint on the back end of our defense and at the wide receiver position, an area that I feel is good about as any class that we’ve recruited here at Notre Dame. Now, look, they’re all young players, and they’ve got to prove themselves. But I think when I walk away at the end of the day and take a step back, those two areas I feel really good about relative to what we’ve done there.

“That stands out to me.”

Noah Boykin

Kelly on consensus four-star cornerback Noah Boykin: “We love the intangibles about Noah. He comes from a school that is not a predictor, a school that we would normally not recruit here at Notre Dame, but I will tell you that one of the things that we were so impressed with — and maybe this doesn’t happen everywhere — we weren’t certain about Noah and his ability to come to Notre Dame and be a great fit until after his admissions meeting. The feedback that we got from admissions in terms of his interview really sold us on this was the right place for him.

“Here’s a young man that wanted to reach for the best and not settle, and that’s what really, for us, drove this.

“… He has got a confidence about him at that corner position. He’s a natural corner, and just gives us great flexibility and depth at that position that we’ve been lacking for so long here.

“But here’s a young man that chose Notre Dame for the right reasons, and we’re really excited about having him here.”

Kelly on consensus three-star cornerback DJ Brown: “We really think that we’ve got somebody here that is a true corner. He’s long at 6’1″. Very smart player. I think what stood out for us is his football intelligence, the way he played the game.

“… DJ has got the skills to play corner right now, but he’s 6’1″, 190, so we know that he’s got length. We know he’s got the ability to be a bigger, stronger player, as well. We liked his football IQ. We liked the way he played football. And so that was first and foremost, and then his length. Those are things that I think you can’t teach, and we wanted some size at that position. He brings it to us.”

Kelly on three-star offensive tackle Jarrett Patterson: “He’s a guy that’s long but can play both guard and tackle, as well. So versatility was really what we were looking for at that offensive line position. Again, augmenting, obviously, the depth there. I think we did an incredible job of adding two offensive linemen that are going to shape this class quite well.”

Jarrett Patterson

Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn on Patterson: “A great athlete, great size, length, moves well. The one thing also that I felt that was really key for me, when I saw his film, it caught my eye: There was a focus and a determination, he was intentional with his technique, his hands, his body positioning, how he was finishing guys.

“You could tell between his junior year and his senior year, he made great strides in the weight room, he dedicated himself into the weight room, he was eating better. He had that mindset. There was a purpose that he had in terms of what he wanted to demonstrate on the field because he knew that was going to provide him some opportunities to be able to come to Notre Dame.”

Kelly on consensus three-star offensive lineman Luke Jones: “Luke gives us great versatility, can play the guard position, can play center. We were looking for that. In particular an inside guy that had that versatility.”

Kelly on consensus three-star running back C’Bo Flemister: “The running back position, obviously, was a need for us, and C’Bo Flemister is a guy that really was attractive to us with his running style. From a football standpoint, we loved the fact that we had a north-and-south back here that played with low pads, and that’s what we were looking for, a guy that could really hit it inside-out for us and be extremely productive at the position. Great fit for us, really solid student that fits here at Notre Dame. So really excited about C’Bo.”

Running backs coach Autry Denson on Flemister: “I call him my throwback player. He is a down-dirty, old-school, get-it-done kind of player. It was refreshing to watch his film.”

A Signing Day victory, Notre Dame gets the letter: Noah Boykin, consensus four-star cornerback

NOAH BOYKIN

Woodson H.D. High School; Washington, D.C.

Measurements: 6’2”, 170 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star prospect, No. 21 cornerback in the class per rivals.com, No. 204 overall in the country and No. 2 prospect in the nation’s capital.

Other Notable Offers: Boykin is a veritable National Signing Day victory for Notre Dame. Heading into the day, the former Maryland commit was expected to choose Florida, perhaps Virginia, but not the Irish.

Projected Position: Cornerback.

Quick Take: Boykin’s greatest assets are his range and physicality. In some respects, that combination could land him at safety by the end of his collegiate career. For now, his ability to stick with receivers in routes sets him up well at cornerback.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: At the very least, Boykin will see action on special teams, but some time in the two-deep at nickelback or in the dime package could be feasible. His addition to the roster could also increase the likelihood of current sophomore Julian Love moving to safety.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Boykin’s surprise signing finishes the focused Notre Dame effort of making up for last year’s mistakes. In the class of 2017, the Irish pulled in no cornerbacks. Boykin makes for a total of five. That jump from one extreme to the other in just two recruiting cycles will give Boykin, and the rest of this year’s cornerback signees, chances both this year and in the long run.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Lawrence Keys, consensus three-star receiver

Lawrence Keys

McDonogh 35 High School; New Orleans

Measurements: 5’11”, 160 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star prospect, No. 22 recruit in Louisiana, per rivals.com.

Other Notable Offers: Holding offers from the likes of Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma, Keys’ recruitment came down to Notre Dame and Texas.

Projected Position: Receiver.

Quick Take: Keys brings more speed to the Irish receiving corps. His measurements may indicate he is slight of frame, but that would not be wholly accurate. Nonetheless, time spent in a collegiate strength and conditioning program will diminish those concerns and help Keys fit more in line with what Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long typically prefers in receivers.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame’s current receivers do not boast an excess of top-end speed, especially after the dismissal of current sophomore Kevin Stepherson and the intended transfer of junior C.J. Sanders. Keys will not arrive as highly-touted for his speed as classmate Braden Lenzy will, but if he can establish himself before the Oregon track star does, then there may be a role for Keys right away.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Even if Lenzy gets the nod ahead of Keys this season, the latter will have plenty of chances moving forward, considering they are essentially the only two burners in the Irish receiving room at the moment. Junior Chris Finke is certainly quick and graduate transfer Freddy Canteen was brought in largely for his speed when healthy, but neither has the ability to take the top off a secondary like Lenzy and Keys should.

Keys is the fourth receiver in this class. That is quite a haul in every respect, and from a pure numbers standpoint, it sets up Notre Dame very well for the next few years.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Jarrett Patterson, three-star offensive tackle

JARRETT PATTERSON

Mission Viejo High School; Calif.

Measurements: 6’5”, 280 lbs.

Accolades: Rivals.com three-star and No. 29 tackle in the class, as well as the No. 49 prospect in California.

Other Notable Offers: Patterson held offers from nearly half the Pac 12, Wisconsin and Michigan, but his recruitment came down to Notre Dame and UCLA after he de-committed from Arizona State.

Projected Position: Offensive tackle.

Quick Take: The Irish made Patterson a priority after the early signing period. Given the program’s years of offensive line excellence, that was not a decision made on a whim. He progressed throughout high school, and his pass protection skills make him a possible tackle of the future.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame knows it has one of its two tackles this season in current freshman Robert Hainsey. It would be unlikely to start two underclassmen on the ends of the offensive line, but Patterson could quite conceivably work his way into a backup role.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: It will make sense at some point to move current sophomore Tommy Kraemer inside from tackle to guard. That may be 2018 or perhaps 2019. That day will only come when a truer tackle is ready to take every snap. With that in mind, that is the clear path for Patterson to a starting role sooner than later.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Luke Jones, consensus three-star offensive tackle

LUKE JONES

Pulaski Academy; Little Rock, Ark.

Measurements: 6’4”, 290 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 45 offensive tackle in the class per rivals.com and No. 4 prospect in Arkansas.

Other Notable Offers: Jones was committed to Arkansas heading into the early signing period, but used Bret Bielema’s firing as a valid reason to avoid the dotted line. He then committed to Notre Dame within a week of the December period and did not flinch from that pledge despite the Razorbacks hiring Chad Morris from SMU while the Irish saw offensive line coach Harry Hiestand head to the NFL and replaced him with Jeff Quinn.

Projected Position: Offensive tackle.

Quick Take: Jones’ length makes him a valid tackle possibility down the line. Adding a third offensive lineman to the class also creates needed depth. Without Jones (or any additional offensive line commitments today), Notre Dame had only 11 offensive linemen rostered.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Jones will be one of seven (and possibly counting) freshmen or sophomores among the 12 (or more) offensive linemen. If he excels, some time in the two-deep could be immediately available, but given the success of current freshman Robert Hainsey in 2017 and the expected rise of Hainsey’s classmates Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons, it is more likely Jones spends 2018 on the sidelines.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Current sophomores Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg have not excelled at tackle. That issue led to Hainsey playing throughout his freshman season as much as Hainsey’s solid practice performances did. Such a leap is unlikely to be repeated a second time in two seasons, but it could lead to an opportunity in a year or two for Jones.